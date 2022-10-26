The charity founded by Jeremy Hunt donated 66% of its income to the chief executive | Adam Smith

In one of the hottest moments, Crist asked DeSantis to tell Floridians if he would serve his second full term if re-elected, prompting an awkward pause during the debate as DeSantis waited to respond.

“Why don’t you look Florida people in the eye and tell them that if you’re re-elected, you’ll serve a full four-year term as governor. Yes or no,” insisted Crist. “Yes or no, Ron?” After several seconds, DeSantis replied, “I know Charlie can’t wait to talk about 2024 and Joe Biden. But I just want to be very, very clear: the only old, worn donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.

The debate was seen as Crist’s last chance to disrupt DeSantis’ bid for a second term, and the former congressman attempted to portray the governor as an extremist.

But DeSantis has comfortably passed Crist, and most polls show the GOP governor leading his Democratic rival. Crist has also been overwhelmed on television as the DeSantis campaign has outscored him by a roughly four-to-one margin over the past two months.

And over the past four years, DeSantis has cemented his power within the state and positioned himself as one of America’s leading Republicans. In many polls, DeSantis comes second among Republican voters, behind former President Donald Trump, although the Republican governor has repeatedly played down speculation that he has presidential ambitions.

Crist, however, repeatedly accused DeSantis of prioritizing his personal political ambitions and focusing on the cultural issues that divided the state instead of taking the time to address the state’s affordable housing crisis. . He pressed him on several issues, including whether he would push for a complete and total ban on all abortions in the state if he is re-elected. Earlier this year, DeSantis signed into law a law banning all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Crist noted recent news reports about how a college girl who became pregnant through incest had to travel to another state to have an abortion because of Florida’s new law.

“It’s not compassionate leadership, it’s not doing the right thing, it’s not even having a heart,” Crist said. “It’s ruthless. It’s barbaric and it’s wrong and Florida deserves better.

DeSantis did not say during the debate whether he would push for a full ban and instead mentioned the mother of new Florida Supreme Court Justice Renatha Francis, who originally considered having an abortion to change her mind. notice.

The governor then suggested that Crist favored allowing abortions up to the time of birth while blaming him for changing his political stances as a Democrat after previously being a Republican.

“Is this an honest change of heart or is this a guy who will change with the wind he needs?” DeSantis asked.

DeSantis, for his part, repeatedly tied Biden and Crist together as he blamed the current administration for inflation, rising energy prices and an increase in immigration across the country’s southern border. country.

“He’s locked in with these policies that have hurt so many people,” DeSantis said.

Part of the debate also focused on the governor’s policies adopted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. DeSantis has repeatedly asserted that Crist is in favor of lockdowns and other Covid-19 mandates that DeSantis has built a national reputation by rejecting.

“He called for tough lockdowns in 2020,” DeSantis said. “If that had happened, it would have destroyed the state of Florida…I lifted you up. I protected your rights.

Crist pushed back by saying Florida has a higher death rate than other states and said the governor consistently dismisses science and is “arrogant” about many of the positions he has taken. More than 80,000 people in Florida have died from Covid-19.

He also attempted to claim that DeSantis himself reversed his policies, noting how early in the pandemic DeSantis supported the closing of schools and businesses. DeSantis, however, moved to reopen businesses faster than in many other states and pushed to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 despite pushback from some school districts and the teachers’ union.

It’s not just education issues that have caused deep disagreement between the two candidates. DeSantis defended his decision to back the Parental Rights in Education bill — called “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents — which bans classroom instruction about gender orientation or sexual identity in early years. He also explained why he supports a push to ban critical race theory in schools and his support for a bill that prohibits schools from blaming or blaming students and employees based on race or gender. .

“I don’t want to teach our kids to hate our country,” DeSantis said.

Crist countered by saying that children should learn “facts”. Later in the debate, when discussing a Florida effort to ban doctors from performing gender-affirming procedures on minors as a treatment for gender dysphoria, he hammered DeSantis for his judgment. .

“You don’t have the temper to be nice and decent to others who don’t look like you, act like you, and contribute to you,” Crist said.

Crist, 66, was once elected Governor of Florida as a Republican, but he eventually switched parties and mounted his second gubernatorial race against Rick Scott in 2014. That race was extremely close, but Crist – after easily toppling Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary – entered the debate as a serious underdog.

DeSantis, 44, barely won his gubernatorial race four years ago, but the dynamics of the state have changed during that time as a surge of people flocked to the state in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Republicans now outnumber Democrats among active registered voters, changing the political makeup of the once perennial swing state to a leaning Republican.

The debate was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but was pushed back following Hurricane Ian, the deadly storm that battered the state in late September. The storm — and its impact on the state — has sparked a row over what to do with the state’s fragile property insurance market, with DeSantis promising to hold a special session later this year that will include repression of lawsuits against insurers. Crist blamed DeSantis for rising insurance rates in recent years.

And while Biden previously praised DeSantis’ response to the hurricane, Crist claimed the governor failed to act decisively enough to pressure Lee County authorities to evacuate ahead of the storm. DeSantis responded by claiming that Crist had sent out a fundraising solicitation for storm victims.

DeSantis and Crist faced off on the same day early voting began in more than half of the state’s counties, including those that contain major urban centers such as Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

More than 1.16 million voters have already voted by mail, according to the latest figures released by the Florida Division of Elections.