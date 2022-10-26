The term ‘globalist’ is an anti-Semitic slur that should be banned: Legacy Media

A debate has emerged in Britain over the term ‘globalist’, with elements of legacy media and social media arguing that the use of the word to describe the political ideology of preferring the super state to the state is actually a racist term against the Jewish people.

Following what many, like Brexit leader Nigel Fage, described as a “globalist coup” to install former Goldman Sachs banker and World Economic Forum (WEF) acolyte Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, left-leaning figures have tried to make the very term ‘globalist’ a banned slur, claiming it is anti-Semitic.

Last week, Nigel Farage tweeted“Jeremy Hunt now rules the country. This is a globalist coup. Mr Farage went on to make similar comments after Grant Shapps was installed as Home Secretary.

The statements were condemned by Jewish groups, despite the fact that Mr Hunt is not Jewish but rather a member of the Church of England. Mr. Shapps comes from a Jewish family.

Criticizing the use of the term, Marie van der Zyl, the chair of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Antisemitism experts such as the Anti Defamation League identify ‘globalist’ as a common antisemitic trope based on conspiracy theories about international Jewry. Powerful. Politicians should avoid using this term, especially when specifically referring to Jewish individuals.

The language dispute came to a head on Sunday, when a caller from radio station LBC echoed Mr Farage’s sentiments by describing Sunak as a ‘globalist’ who ‘doesn’t seem to like England’.

For the remark, LBC host Sangita Myska, formerly of the BBC, chastised the caller, saying: “As we continue this conversation, please stop using the term globalist because that many of my Jewish listeners will find this incredibly offensive because it has also been used, at times, as racist against the Jewish community.

“That’s not true,” retorted the listener. “If I meant Jewish, I would say Jewish.”

Commenting on the exchange, Mr Farage, who was previously a host for LBC, lamented: ‘With words being banned by the mainstream media, that’s not good’.

Mr Farage too share the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of globalism, which states: “The belief that events in one country affect those in all other countries, and that economic and foreign policy should benefit the world as a whole rather than individual countries.

Anglican deacon and GB News host Calvin Robinson also took aim at the media’s language police, writing on social media: “Beware of anyone who hears ‘globalist’ and thinks ‘THE JEWS!

“As always, they are exactly what they accuse us of. A globalist is a politician who operates from an international perspective rather than a local/national perspective. This is just an insult in the minds of anti-Semites.

Political commentator and Spiked! Columnist Ben Pile noted that the origins of the anti-globalization movement were left-wing in nature, pointing to protests against the World Trade Organization (WTO) such as the anti-capitalist “Battle of Seattle” in 1999 in which anarchists of the black block ransacked the American city, destroying the businesses in their path. Seattle businesses are estimated to have lost some $20 million in lost sales and property damage during the protests.

Pile went on to note that the BBC itself had previously described the movement as follows: “The anti-globalization movement is made up of a variety of causes, including environmentalism, debt cancellation, people’s rights animals, child protection, anarchism and anti-capitalism.

“Most adherents of the movement believe that globalization leads to the exploitation of the world’s poor, workers and environment.”

Despite its leftist origins, the term has since become a key phrase used by right-wing populists, deployed by nationalist figures such as former President Donald Trump and Brexit leader Nigel Farage to politically differentiate themselves from corporate and internationalist elements. from the left. and right-wingers who favor institutions such as the European Union and the World Economic Forum, as opposed to those who favor a more localized approach by governments.

