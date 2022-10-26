News
The term ‘globalist’ is an anti-Semitic slur that should be banned: Legacy Media
A debate has emerged in Britain over the term ‘globalist’, with elements of legacy media and social media arguing that the use of the word to describe the political ideology of preferring the super state to the state is actually a racist term against the Jewish people.
Following what many, like Brexit leader Nigel Fage, described as a “globalist coup” to install former Goldman Sachs banker and World Economic Forum (WEF) acolyte Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, left-leaning figures have tried to make the very term ‘globalist’ a banned slur, claiming it is anti-Semitic.
Last week, Nigel Farage tweeted“Jeremy Hunt now rules the country. This is a globalist coup. Mr Farage went on to make similar comments after Grant Shapps was installed as Home Secretary.
The statements were condemned by Jewish groups, despite the fact that Mr Hunt is not Jewish but rather a member of the Church of England. Mr. Shapps comes from a Jewish family.
Criticizing the use of the term, Marie van der Zyl, the chair of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Antisemitism experts such as the Anti Defamation League identify ‘globalist’ as a common antisemitic trope based on conspiracy theories about international Jewry. Powerful. Politicians should avoid using this term, especially when specifically referring to Jewish individuals.
The language dispute came to a head on Sunday, when a caller from radio station LBC echoed Mr Farage’s sentiments by describing Sunak as a ‘globalist’ who ‘doesn’t seem to like England’.
For the remark, LBC host Sangita Myska, formerly of the BBC, chastised the caller, saying: “As we continue this conversation, please stop using the term globalist because that many of my Jewish listeners will find this incredibly offensive because it has also been used, at times, as racist against the Jewish community.
“That’s not true,” retorted the listener. “If I meant Jewish, I would say Jewish.”
Words being banned by the mainstream media is not good.
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 24, 2022
Commenting on the exchange, Mr Farage, who was previously a host for LBC, lamented: ‘With words being banned by the mainstream media, that’s not good’.
Mr Farage too share the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of globalism, which states: “The belief that events in one country affect those in all other countries, and that economic and foreign policy should benefit the world as a whole rather than individual countries.
Anglican deacon and GB News host Calvin Robinson also took aim at the media’s language police, writing on social media: “Beware of anyone who hears ‘globalist’ and thinks ‘THE JEWS!
“As always, they are exactly what they accuse us of. A globalist is a politician who operates from an international perspective rather than a local/national perspective. This is just an insult in the minds of anti-Semites.
It’s obviously bullshit.
The anti-globalization movement and protests of the 1990s were emphatically green and anti-capitalist.
These movements have found their peace (or their prize) with globalization.
Today, almost a third of a century later, a historical smear is invented.
— Ben Pile (@clim8resistance) October 25, 2022
Political commentator and Spiked! Columnist Ben Pile noted that the origins of the anti-globalization movement were left-wing in nature, pointing to protests against the World Trade Organization (WTO) such as the anti-capitalist “Battle of Seattle” in 1999 in which anarchists of the black block ransacked the American city, destroying the businesses in their path. Seattle businesses are estimated to have lost some $20 million in lost sales and property damage during the protests.
Pile went on to note that the BBC itself had previously described the movement as follows: “The anti-globalization movement is made up of a variety of causes, including environmentalism, debt cancellation, people’s rights animals, child protection, anarchism and anti-capitalism.
“Most adherents of the movement believe that globalization leads to the exploitation of the world’s poor, workers and environment.”
Despite its leftist origins, the term has since become a key phrase used by right-wing populists, deployed by nationalist figures such as former President Donald Trump and Brexit leader Nigel Farage to politically differentiate themselves from corporate and internationalist elements. from the left. and right-wingers who favor institutions such as the European Union and the World Economic Forum, as opposed to those who favor a more localized approach by governments.
Coup over: Globalist Rishi Sunak installed as UK Prime Minister
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 25, 2022
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
Breitbart News
News
Wisconsin man found guilty of killing 6 people with SUV during Christmas parade : NPR
Mike De Sisti/AP
MADISON, Wis. – A Wisconsin man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing six people while driving his SUV in a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself in a manner erratic and sometimes conflicting.
The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each count.
The jury received the case on Tuesday and deliberated for a total of 3 hours and 15 minutes until Wednesday morning before announcing that they had returned a verdict.
Brooks drove his Ford Escape through the Christmas Parade in suburban Milwaukee’s Waukesha on Nov. 21 moments after fleeing a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Six people were killed, including 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who participated in the parade with his baseball team, and three members of the Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers who dance in parades. Dozens of other people were injured, some seriously.
Brooks pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness this year, but withdrew his plea before his trial began without an explanation. Days before the start of the trial, he dismissed his public defenders, choosing to represent himself.
District Attorney Susan Opper called to the stand officers and bystanders who testified to seeing Brooks driving the SUV.
Brooks struggled to mount a defense, engaging in winding cross-examinations, refusing to acknowledge his own name or the court’s jurisdiction over him, and mumbling under his breath that the trial was unfair.
He had such intense arguments with Judge Jennifer Dorow that several times during the preparation for jury selection, she moved him to another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings by video and she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.
Opper told jurors during closing arguments on Tuesday that Brooks’ refusal to stop once he entered the parade route shows he intended to kill people.
Dorow allowed Brooks to return to the main courtroom to deliver his closing remarks face-to-face with the jurors. In a rambling and repetitive speech, he tried to raise doubts about whether the SUV’s throttle was malfunctioning and the driver had simply panicked. He lamented that he had not been able to see his children since his arrest and insisted he was not a murderer.
Opper countered in his rebuttal that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier that the SUV was in good working order. She warned jurors that Brooks was just trying to play on their sympathy.
NPR News
News
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones’ knee injury is season-ending ACL tear
The worst-case scenario for Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and his knee injury has become reality.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday it was an anterior cruciate ligament tear that Jones suffered in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will end the season for the Dolphins’ leading tackler through seven games.
“I feel terrible, absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at a very, very high level,” McDaniel said.
The team felt his loss in a Wednesday morning film session.
“You could hear the hurt with the team when his highlights would come on, because there was a ton of them,” the Dolphins coach added.
McDaniel’s latest update before Wednesday was that there were still things the Dolphins’ medical staff was looking at to confirm the severity of the knee ailment, but he sounded discouraged about news that was forthcoming.
McDaniel did not reveal what the defensive plan Miami will go with to replace Jones, who officially was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, in his strong safety role.
Veteran Eric Rowe seems like the likely candidate, but against the Steelers, McDaniel used a combination of special-teamer Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley, a practice-squad elevation for the game.
“Those packages are ever-changing week by week,” said McDaniel, noting it has to do with utilizing player strengths given game circumstances. “From an offensive perspective, it makes it very difficult because you’ll see people move around.”
He offered that Rowe had shown encouraging signs, though.
“Eric had two of his best days of practice, specifically within the last week and he’s doing some real good stuff,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins’ ailing secondary, with Nik Needham also out for the season with an Achilles tear and no imminent return for fellow cornerback Byron Jones from the physically-unable-to-perform list, is trying to return cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen to the lineup.
“I’m optimistic with those human beings, just knowing that we have a good collection of players on this team that I can trust how bad they want to play,” McDaniel said. “It killed them not to play in this last one, so I feel good about it in that, if it’s feasible, they’ll make the outing.”
Without Kohou and Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel stepped up as the second and third corners playing with All-Pro Xavien Howard. Each had an interception in Sunday’s win with Igbinoghene’s sealing the victory in the final seconds.
Miami is also hoping to return defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader in 2021, after he missed the Steelers game with a back injury.
“He’s doing better,” McDaniel said. “We knew the game before [against the Vikings] that he was going to have to have a big game from how we’re going to operate as a defense. He rose to the challenge got nicked in the process. But hoping that we’re going to get him back on the field here soon, optimistic about Sunday, but just because I know where his game was at, he was in a really good place. And he wants to get back there as soon as possible. I know he’ll do whatever it takes.”
This story will be updated.
()
News
The Bank of Canada surprises with a half-point hike in interest rates to 3.75%
News
A daunting schedule awaits Gophers football in 2023
Ohio State and Michigan.
The Gophers football program’s 2023 schedule includes the Big Ten’s two toughest teams, the conference shared in its delayed schedule release Wednesday.
After avoiding both of the elite programs in 2022, Minnesota will play the Wolverines for the Little Brown Jug at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 7 and will travel to Ohio Stadium to play the Buckeyes on Nov. 18.
Minnesota hasn’t had both of them in the same year since 2015. Then-interim head coach Tracy Claeys drew them in his first two weeks after taking over for Jerry Kill midseason.
The Gophers’ third crossover game against East Division programs next season will be a home game against Michigan State on Oct. 28.
Minnesota also opens next season with a Big Ten clash — similar to how they started 2021 against Ohio State. The Gophers have hosted the season opener every year since 2012, primarily on Thursday nights.
Next season, the U will host Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31. Unless interim coach Mickey Joseph gets the full-time job, Cornhuskers will be debuting a new head coach that game.
After Week 2 vs. Eastern Michigan in Minneapolis, the Gophers’ premier nonconference game is Sept. 16 against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Gophers and Tar Heels of the Atlantic Coast Conference have never played each other.
UNC will come to Minnesota for the 2024 season opener, a year that will include many changes in the Big Ten: the addition of UCLA and Southern Cal and the rumored dissolving of the East-West division split.
Looking ahead to next season, Minnesota will dip back into conference play with a trip to Evanston, Ill., to face Northwestern in Week 4 before finishing up nonconference play the following week against Louisiana.
The Gophers will have a bye week in mid-October to prepare for a trip to play Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 21. Minnesota has lost 10 straight rivalry games in Iowa City since 1999.
The three remaining Big Ten West games will be hosting Illinois on Nov. 4 (he Illini have won two consecutive over Minnesota), followed by a road trip Nov. 18 to Purdue, which topped the U 20-10 in the 2021 Big Ten opener, and tradition remains with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line in the regular season finale at home against Wisconsin on Nov. 25.
GOPHERS 2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — vs. Nebraska
Sept. 9 — vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16 — at North Carolina
Sept. 23 — at Northwestern
Sept. 30 — vs. Louisiana
Oct. 7 — vs. Michigan
Oct. 14 — bye
Oct. 21 — at Iowa
Oct. 28 — vs. Michigan State
Nov. 4 — vs. Illinois
Nov. 11 — at Purdue
Nov. 18 — at Ohio State
Nov. 25 — vs. Wisconsin
News
Border watchdog left ‘speechless’ by Kent migrant center failures | Immigration and asylum
The Border Watchdog said he was left speechless by ‘miserable conditions’ during a visit to a migrant processing center in Manston, which has already passed the point of being unsafe.
Independent Chief Borders and Immigration Inspector David Neal also became concerned after discovering that some of those monitoring the site were not specifically qualified to do so.
He said following his visit to the Ramsgate site on Monday he had urgently raised the issue with Home Secretary and Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor.
Migrants are supposed to be held in the short-term detention centre, which opened in January, for 24 hours while they undergo checks before being transferred to migrant detention centers or detention centres. asylum – currently hotels.
Mitie Care & Custody operates Manston and has specially trained and Home Office accredited detention officers on site. However, there are also private security personnel on site who do not have the same specialized training.
Neal told a Home Affairs select committee testimony session that in addition to his concerns about some of the site staff, he had spoken to a family from Afghanistan living in a marquee for 32 days and to two families from Iraq and Syria living in the tent accommodation. for two weeks sleeping on kit mats with blankets.
“It’s pretty miserable conditions,” he said.
The Home Office could face hundreds of requests for illegal detention, as many people are illegally detained longer than the five-day deadline.
Committee member Stuart McDonald MP said: ‘It appears to have descended into a state of utter chaos and disaster.
Officials said that as the year progressed, it became increasingly difficult to move people.
They confirmed that around 3,000 people are being held there at a site designed for 1,000 with a maximum of 1,600. This is more than any prison or immigration detention center in the UK.
At the time of Neal’s visit, there were 2,800 people in Manston and 190 at nearby Western Jetfoil, including 24 en route from Western Jetfoil to Manston.
He said: ‘The numbers that have been described are clearly beyond the capacity of the site.
The lack of officers and guards to match the number of people was “alarming enough”, he said, adding: “When I found out that I was frankly speechless and not someone one who is normally speechless.”
He said the situation in Manston showed a “creeping lack of ambition on the part of the Home Office”.
“It’s a really dangerous situation. It fails to address the vulnerability,” he said, adding that there were risks in terms of fire, disorder and infection at the site.
He said that, as revealed by the Guardian, cases of diphtheria had been confirmed, but officials did not provide specific details of the tests carried out to check whether there were more cases than the four cases of which Neal had been informed.
Home Office officials told the committee there was 24/7 medical care available at the site and they were trying to move people out of Manston as quickly as possible.
theguardian
News
Jackson State takes center stage in Week 9, Deion Sanders not surprised: ‘I expect stuff like this’
For the first time in program history, Jackson State will be the college center Soccer world.
“College Gameday” announced earlier this week that it will travel to Mississippi for the rivalry game between Jackson State and South in week 9.
The college football pregame show will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning, bringing more attention to a Jackson State program that has garnered attention under the head coach and Member of the NFL Hall of Fame Deion Sanders.
DEION SANDERS THINKS HIS SON IS IN THE HEISMAN TROPHY RACE
Sanders said he first heard the news on Sunday while driving his car to the office.
“I was excited, really excited,” Sanders said Tuesday morning during his weekly media roundup, according to Mississippi Today. “But you have to understand, I expect stuff like that. Why not us? You know, a lot of people wear this shirt that says, ‘Why not us.’ But they don’t believe what’s on the shirt half the time.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
“You better believe it. Don’t just wear it. Believe it. I really think like that. I think, ‘Why haven’t you come yet?’ Thank goodness they pulled the trigger. We’re blessed to have them. It’s phenomenal.”
The Tigers started 7-0 under Sanders after landing Travis Hunter, the No. 1 rookie in the 2022 class, in January.
DEION SANDERS EXPLAINS LACK OF INTEREST IN BOLTING FOR NFL JOB
The prospect of “College Gameday” coming to town will be a chance for Sanders to further sell his program, and he’s well aware of the opportunity.
“I just hope that we as a city and as a school understand the magnitude of what is about to happen,” Sanders said. “I hope we do our homework as a city and come out and support ‘College GameDay’, support what it is and more. We really need to play for our city. The south needs to be a big part too of that.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The rivalry between Southern and Jackson State dates back to 1929, with the Jaguars leading the all-time series 37-30.
Jackson State snapped an eight-game losing streak against Southern last season, winning 21-17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Fox
The term ‘globalist’ is an anti-Semitic slur that should be banned: Legacy Media
Wisconsin man found guilty of killing 6 people with SUV during Christmas parade : NPR
Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones’ knee injury is season-ending ACL tear
The Bank of Canada surprises with a half-point hike in interest rates to 3.75%
A daunting schedule awaits Gophers football in 2023
Dormant Ethereum Whale Rouses As Crypto Market Sees A Revival
Border watchdog left ‘speechless’ by Kent migrant center failures | Immigration and asylum
Jackson State takes center stage in Week 9, Deion Sanders not surprised: ‘I expect stuff like this’
Prometheum Launches SEC Registered Market for Digital Asset Securities
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android