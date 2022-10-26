Tokens.com subsidiary, Hulk Labs, Integrates over 1000 Players into its Player Network

Bullish APT price prediction is $9.0298 to $12.1553.

Aptos (APT) price might also reach $10 soon.

Bearish APT price prediction for 2022 is $6.7003.

In Aptos (APT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about APT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Aptos (APT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Aptos (APT) is $8.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of $444,764,104 at the time of writing. However, APT has decreased by nearly 3.4% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Aptos (APT) has a circulating supply of 130,000,000 APT. Currently, Aptos (APT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, OKX, HuobiGlobal.

What is Aptos (APT)?

APT is the native crypto token of the Aptos blockchain. Aptos is a layer-one blockchain that was developed by Aptos Labs. The Aptos mainnet was launched on October 17, 2022, by Aptos Labs.The Aptos network uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, which requires validators to have a minimum amount of staked Aptos tokens in order to participate in transaction validation.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2022

Aptos (APT) holds the 51st position on CoinGecko right now. APT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

APT /USDT Descending Channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Aptos (APT) laid out a Descending channel pattern. Descending channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

Currently, Aptos (APT) is in the range of $8.7220 If the pattern continues, the price of APT might reach the resistance levels of $9.5107, $9.9570 and $10.3469. If the trend reverses, then the price of APT may fall to $8.5092.

Aptos (APT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Aptos (APT).

APT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Aptos (APT).

Resistance Level 1 $9.0298 Resistance Level 2 $10.3757 Resistance Level 3 $12.1553 Support Level 1 $7.7694 Support Level 2 $6.7003 APT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Aptos (APT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, APT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $12.1553

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Aptos (APT) might plummet to almost $6.7003, a bearish signal.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Aptos (APT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of APT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

APT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Aptos (APT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Aptos (APT) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, APT has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of APT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the APT is 38.26. This means that Aptos (APT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of APT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Aptos (APT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

APT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Aptos (APT). Currently, the ADX of APT lies in the range of 13.3648 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Aptos (APT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of APT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Aptos (APT) is at 38.26 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of APT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Aptos (APT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs APT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions APT is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of APT decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of APT increases.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Aptos (APT) might probably attain $15 by 2023.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Aptos (APT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, APT might rally to hit $20 by 2024.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2025

If Aptos (APT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, APT would rally to hit $25

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2026

If Aptos (APT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, APT would rally to hit $30

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2027

If Aptos (APT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, APT would rally to hit $35

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2028

If Aptos (APT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, APT would hit $40 in 2028.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Aptos (APT), it would witness major spikes. APT might hit $45by 2029.

Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Aptos ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in APT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Aptos (APT) might hit $50 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Aptos network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for APT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Aptos (APT) in 2022 is $12.1553. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Aptos (APT) price prediction for 2022 is $6.7003.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Aptos ecosystem, the performance of APT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $13.73 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that APT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Aptos (APT)? APT is the native crypto token of the Aptos blockchain. Aptos is a layer-one blockchain that was developed by Aptos Labs. 2. Where can you purchase Aptos (APT)? Polygon(APT) (APT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Upbit, DigiFinex, OKX, HuobiGlobal. 3. Will Aptos (APT) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Aptos platform, APT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Aptos (APT)? On October 19, 2022 Aptos (APT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.73. 5. Is Aptos (APT) a good investment in 2022? Aptos (APT) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Aptos in the past few months, APT is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Aptos (APT) reach $10? Aptos (APT) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Aptos (APT) will hit $10 soon. 7. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2023? Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $15 by 2023. 8. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2024? Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $20 by 2024. 9. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2025? Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $25 by 2025. 10. What will be Aptos (APT) price by 2026? Aptos (APT) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended For You