Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain

Bullish Toncoin price prediction is $1.9908 to $5.0526.

Toncoin (TON) price might also reach $3 soon.

Bearish Toncoin price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486.

In Toncoin (TON) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Toncoin to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Toncoin (TON) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Toncoin (TON) is $1.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,773,428 at the time of writing. However, Toncoin has increased by nearly 15.9% in the last 24 hours.

Currently, Toncoin (TON) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as DigiFinex, OKX, FTX, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinEx.

What is Toncoin (TON)?

The Open Network, also known as TON, is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain platform created by the cloud-based instant messaging service, Telegram. TON offers quick, cheap, and energy-efficient transactions. The Open Network is also renowned for its scalability, flexibility, and environmental friendliness.

Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network. Toncoin can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, and validate transactions on the TON blockchain, which uses the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022

Toncoin price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

Toncoin /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Toncoin (TON) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Toncoin (TON) is in the range of $1.8789. If the pattern continues, the price of Toncoin might reach the resistance levels of $2.0141, and $4.4516. If the trend reverses, then the price of Toncoin may fall to $1.2090 and $0.7954.

Toncoin (TON) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Toncoin (TON).

Toncoin /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Toncoin (TON).

Resistance Level 1 $1.9908 Resistance Level 2 $3.4337 Resistance Level 3 $5.0526 Support Level 1 $1.1907 Support Level 2 $0.7486 Toncoin /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Toncoin (TON) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Toncoin might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.0526.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Toncoin (TON) might plummet to almost $0.7486, a bearish signal.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Toncoin (TON) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Toncoin lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Toncoin /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Toncoin (TON) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Toncoin (TON) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, Toncoin has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Toncoin at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Toncoin is 80.24. This means that Toncoin (TON) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of Toncoin may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Toncoin (TON). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

Toncoin /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Toncoin (TON). Currently, the ADX of Toncoin lies in the range of 27.3375 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Toncoin (TON). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Toncoin lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of Toncoin (TON) is at 80.24, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of TON with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Toncoin (TON).

BTC Vs ETH Vs TON Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that BTC, ETH, and TON are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of TON also increases or decreases respectively.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Toncoin (TON) might probably attain $5 by 2023.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Toncoin (TON) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Toncoin might rally to hit $7 by 2024.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2025

If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $9.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2026

If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $11.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2027

If Toncoin (TON) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Toncoin would rally to hit $13.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2028

If Toncoin (TON) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Toncoin would hit $15 in 2028.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Toncoin (TON), it would witness major spikes. Toncoin might hit $17 by 2029.

Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Toncoinecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Toncoin for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Toncoin (TON) might hit $19 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Toncoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Toncoin. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Toncoin (TON) in 2022 is $5.0526. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Toncoin (TON) price prediction for 2022 is $0.7486.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the TON ecosystem, the performance of Toncoin would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.29 very soon. But, it might also reach $3, if the investors believe that Toncoin is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Toncoin (TON)? Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized Layer-1 blockchain network. Toncoin can be used to pay transaction fees, settle payments, or validate transactions on the TON blockchain using the proof of stake (PoS) consensus model. 2. Where can you purchase Toncoin (TON)? Toncoin (TON) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include DigiFinex, OKX, FTX, Huobi Global, Gate.io and CoinEx. 3. Will Toncoin (TON) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Toncoin (TON) platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Toncoin (TON)? On November 12, 2021 Toncoin (TON) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $5.29. 5. Is Toncoin (TON) a good investment in 2022? Toncoin (TON) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Toncoin in the past few months, Toncoin is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Toncoin (TON) reach $3? Toncoin (TON) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Toncoin (TON) will hit $3 soon. 7. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2023? Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023. 8. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2024? Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $7 by 2024. 9. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2025? Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025. 10. What will be Toncoin (TON) price by 2026? Toncoin (TON) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

