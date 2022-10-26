Blockchain
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
- The top 5 gainers of the day are TON, LDO, ETH, ETC, and ADA.
- Toncoin (TON) has increased by nearly 22.23% during the past 24 hours.
Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours.
Toncoin (TON)
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain network. At the time of writing, Toncoin is trading around $1.81 with a one-day trading volume of $31,952,151. TON has increased by nearly 22.23% during the past 24 hours, as per CMC.
Lido DAO (LDO)
Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. It enables users to stake their ETH while engaging in on-chain activities, such as lending, to increase returns without requiring any minimum deposits or infrastructure maintenance. Currently, Lido DAO is trading around $1.67 with a one-day trading volume of $46,514,317. LDO has increased by nearly 11.06% during the past 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH)
The leading altcoin, Ethereum or Ether (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, which launched in 2015. The current price of Ethereum is $1,487.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31,155,702,439. ETH has increased by nearly 10.36% during the previous day.
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic is an open-source blockchain platform, which is a hard fork of Ethereum (ETH). According to CMC, the price of Ethereum Classic is $25.07 with a one-day trading volume of $571,526,108 at the time of writing. However, ETC has increased to 10.25% in the last 24 hours.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is the native cryptocurrency of the smart contract-based Cardano blockchain, which operates on the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. Currently, Cardano is trading around $0.399 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,296,300,295. ADA has increased by nearly 10.10% during the previous day.
Recommended For You
Blockchain
Reasons Behind The Bitcoin Price Rally
Following the Bitcoin price’s extreme loss of volatility over the past few weeks, yesterday’s rally feels like new hopium and a massive move to the upside. For the first time in three weeks, the price has surpassed $20,000 with the move coming as a surprise to many.
Most recently, inflation fears and macroeconomic uncertainties have dominated the crypto market. Fundamental changes in this regard did not occur yesterday. So what was the reason for yesterday’s upswing in the Bitcoin market?
What is apparent is that the stock market also rose yesterday, as Microsoft and Google, among others, announced earnings. However, whether this was enough to revive Bitcoin’s volatility is questionable. A better explanation might be the Dollar Index (DXY).
When the DXY began to loose its ground between 8 and 10 a.m. EDT, Bitcoin’s price surged shortly thereafter. The DXY dropped from 112.072 to 110.846 points within those two hours. During the same time, the Bitcoin price showed initial strength, which then extended into a further rally. This phenomenon is not new.
For much of 2022, Bitcoin and the dollar index were strongly correlated in an inverse relationship, i.e., while the DXY was rising, BTC was falling. While the correlation has declined again in recent weeks, yesterday’s move may suggest a resumption of the correlation.
Whether BTC can post more gains could thus depend on the weakness of the DXY. In this regard, the Federal Reserve (FED) is likely to be the focus of investors once again.
The markets will next be eyeing tomorrow’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report in the United States to gauge the FED’s future policy. Currently, the U.S. economy is expected to have grown by 2.4% in Q3, which would mean that interest rate hikes are not having too much of a negative impact on the economy at this time.
This, in turn, could reinforce the FED to pursue more higher interest rate hikes. As the central bank recently reiterated, it will keep raising rates until something breaks. A weakening economy could be just the first indicator that the Fed will soon have to abandon its aggressive plan to raise interest rates. The next FOMC meeting on November 02 could provide further insight into this.
More Insights On The Bitcoin Price Rally
Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMex and widely respected voice in the crypto space, found another explanation why the DXY tumbled and BTC pumped. As Hayes discussed, the U.S. Treasury is thinking about providing the market with more short-term treasury bills to mitigate a shortage.
Money Market Funds like short term T-bills, but there ain’t enough so they park their money in the Fed’s reverse repo facility. […] Money in RRPs is dead money that cannot be leveraged by the banking system. Money in T-bills is ALIVE and can be leveraged to pamp risky financial assets.
There is $2.2 trillion sitting in RRP, if that number goes down BOOM BABY BOOM! Let’s Fucking Go, Lambo’s for errbody!
According to Hayes, RRP balances have fallen slightly over the past month. Still, the market expects this buyback action to push RRP balances down even further. However, the buy backs and re-issues of new on-the-run treasury bills have not yet taken place. If this does not happen, there could be a dramatic reversal of yesterday’s trend.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Has Reverted to the Bulls, Trading at a 5% High
- The Global Crypto market has increased to 5.2% in the last 24 hours at $1.02Trillion.
- Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,190.33 since moving up by 4.38% as of the time of writing.
Bitcoin, the world’s first and largest coin, has gradually turned bullish, rising in value by nearly 5%. Ethereum has gained nearly 11% as well, and the entire cryptocurrency market is rehabbing and moving into the green candle march.
The market has indeed been fully down for a few days, and investors are dying to know when the cryptocurrency market will start to bloom. Even the most widely used crypto, Bitcoin, has encountered a bear market recently, trading in the red for a while and even struggling to reach $21k.
Cryptocurrency Stats
The global cryptocurrency market is currently trading at $1.02 trillion, up 5.2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, and has recovered above the $1 trillion mark.
The price of Bitcoin has increased by 4.38%, and it is trading at $20,190.33. After a recent bearish trend, BTC is now approaching the $20k mark. After reaching an all-time high of $69k in Nov of last year, Bitcoin has been trading in a constrained range around the $20k mark since June of this year.
Ethereum gained 10.64% and was trading at $1,493.46. Today’s performance of other crypto prices improved as well, with Avalanche, Binance USD, Chainlink, Tether, ApeCoin, Solana (up 10%), Cardano (up 12%), Polygon, XRP, Terra, Stellar, Uniswap, Tron, Litecoin, and Polkadot prices trading with gains over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin has traded well almost in sync with risk assets in recent years, as global epidemic stimulus filled up the global economy and central banks like the Federal Reserve raised rates to battle worse inflation.
This all happened on the other side. Apple Inc. updated its App Store initiatives on cryptocurrency trading and non-fungible tokens on Monday with a new and clearer language. And stated that they have no objections to allowing trading and that they have the required regional licenses to operate where the app is distributed.
Blockchain
Huobi Token (HT) Records Higher Gains When Top Coins Struggle
The cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing some turbulence, and many coins are struggling to keep up with their peers. However, one coin is bucking this trend and gaining momentum at an impressive rate. Huobi token is on the road to being the most profitable crypto of October. The token has recorded high gains in a market filled with turbulent price actions.
Huobi token’s exponential profit comes as news of Justin Sun’s advisory role at Huobi Capital surfaces. The popular entrepreneur made several bullish remarks about HT on Twitter which caused the token to surge higher.
Huobi is currently enjoying a massive rally. Its current price action shows that it could end the month even stronger than it started. If it can continue to climb, it will likely reach new highs by November.
Huobi Token Records Massive Gains in October
October is known to be a bullish month for the entire crypto market. It’s that one month when every coin experiences a massive increase in value. However, this October has been anything but normal. Many top cryptocurrencies have struggled to maintain their recent gains.
Despite coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum starting out strong, they’re still struggling to keep decent gains. Bitcoin even traded below its $19k mark yesterday. Huobi is also one coin that started October on the wrong foot. However, it quickly turned things around and began climbing again.
The Huobi Token (HT) is currently trading at $9.26. Looking at its price range since the beginning of the month, you’ll notice it has gained quite a lot within weeks. More specifically, the Huobi token traded at $4.43 starting in October. It took a short dive the next few days, touching $3.99 on October 2nd. After 10 days, it regained momentum and started making bullish jumps. Between October 1st and today, 25th, Huobi has kept gains of over 105%. This is a huge gain for any coin, especially one that’s not as well-known as others.
Huobi Token Pump Courtesy of Justin Sun’s Announcement
HT’s massive gains can be attributed to Justin Sun’s announcement of owning tens of millions of HT tokens. Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON Network, took up an advisory role at Huobi Global this month. Sun remarked last week on Bloomberg TV, “I would perceive myself as one of the biggest holders.” However, he insisted that he had yet to buy a share in the exchange.
Shortly after Sun made his Bloomberg TV interview, Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported that Huobi had transferred 74 million HT to Sun’s wallets. The HT token currently has a maximum supply of 500 million, with 130 million in circulation.
According to Sun, Huobi Token (HT) is the company’s “core value.” Furthermore, he emphasized that for the exchange to become one of the “most significant” trading platforms in the world, HT needs to be “pushed vigorously.” The Tron creator said he wanted to focus on Huobi’s worldwide development. He also mentioned plans to return the company back to China—if regulators allow.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Metaverse & WEB3 Startup Program Backed by Meta and L’Oréal
- The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas.
- The acceleration program will boost Meta & Loreal’s international market & brand reach.
Meta, the global social media lead has partnered with the pioneer cosmetic firm L’Oréal to power the metaverse and web3 startup accelerator initiated by Incubateur HEC Paris. HEC Paris is also one of the most prestigious and elite business schools in Jouy-en-Josas, France.
The goal of “Creativity in the Metaverse” program is to support the startup ideas which are built over the metaverse and web3 foundation. And, the three key ingredients in the competition are creativity, inclusion, and diversity represented in the design.
The acceleration program period is for 6 months in STATION F, Paris. Accordingly, the course will begin in January 2023, and collects or receives no fees/ equity from the participants.
Creativity in the Metaverse
For the acceleration program, the application reception started on 24 Oct and will end by 20 Nov. Among the number of participants, the top 15 will be promoted to the next level. And the final top 5 will carry on with the program.
The evaluation jury will be a combination of Meta and L’Oréal executives, the Incubateur HEC Paris team, HEC Paris professors, entrepreneurs, and investors. Both firms have been active players in the web3 and metaverse disciplines.
Asmita Dubey, L’Oréal’s chief digital & marketing officer states:
“The program aims to support & empower the ecosystem that will build it, and that can pave the way to go beyond storytelling – to a brand story living, in accordance with our values – to be inclusive, diverse, sustainable by design”
Also, the companies are pretty confident on the fact that this acceleration program will boost their international marketing via the creativity from the participants.
Recommended For You
Blockchain
A Key To 10x Your Profit As A Crypto Trader
Trading crypto in the bear market is one of the most difficult times for most traders, including advanced traders, but as the saying goes, the bear market produces the best traders, and millionaires are born. Trading without the proper skills, such as market structures of the crypto market and implementing your strategy, is akin to exposing yourself to risk, which could cost you your life, but in this case, your trading portfolio.
Trading goes beyond buying and selling based on the feeling that this is the best time to buy or sell an asset. Understanding the market is in phases or cycles gives the trader, investors, and institutions an advantage to trade with the necessary edge and the technical tools needed to produce a great return on investment (ROI) over time.
Let’s look at how most traders, investors, and institutions take advantage of the different phases or market structures to produce consistent profits and use the right tools to identify these different market structures.
What Is Market Structure
The market structure, also called market cycles or phases, is a given stage or framework at which the crypto market is currently trading. Understanding the current market structure helps a trader to condition trading techniques and strategies to yield the best results. The market structure highlights important support, resistance, and swing highs and lows.
There are four common types of market cycles- accumulation, distribution, uptrend, and downtrend phases; let us discuss them with the help of the chart.
- Accumulation Phase: This phase forms when their prices flatten after a long decline in price, which is a potential market bottom. At this point, institutions, investors, whales, and highly experienced traders begin to show interest and buy these assets, considering how cheap the prices have become at discounted prices. The accumulation phase is followed by a loss of interest, disappointment, boredom, and a lack of trading activities.
- Distribution Phase: This phase is characterized by sellers dominating this market, creating mixed feelings after a bullish uptrend. Prices continue to range in this region and can last from weeks to months, with the market moving in the opposite direction. This market is marked by price peak patterns- head and shoulders patterns, double top patterns, or triple top patterns with a subsequent sharp decline in price. This market phase is dominated by combined emotions of fear, greed, and hope for the market to continue its rally.
- Uptrend Phase: This market phase is marked when cryptocurrencies start to rise in price after reaching a stable point. Early traders, investors, and institutions that recognize this phase start buying into great crypto assets, with many hoping to make a fortune. This phase catches the attention of media outlets, and many are carried away with feelings of euphoria as they begin to FOMO (Fear of missing out) in a bid not to miss out.
- Downtrend Phase: This phase is the most painful as traders who bought during the distribution phase suffer great losses together with inexperienced traders who are new to the crypto industry. Most traders at this stage cut losses and quit trading.
Identifying the crypto market cycles will help you make good and better judgments regarding trading and investment in crypto assets and 10X your portfolio.
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the author’s views and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Why EOS Downward Trajectory In Last 30 Days Can’t Hurt Its Coin
Since its all-time high on August 22, EOS has been steadily declining. The crypto market had crashed from March to June, but has since recovered. The market crisis has a lingering impact on modern investing.
Coingecko reports that the token’s value has increased by 0.2% in the last 24 hours. Even on shorter time intervals, like the week or the biweek, the currency rose in value.
Nonetheless, these changes have done little to slow the downward trend. Investors and traders in EOS, though, may have reason to be optimistic.
The Stress Of September
As this is being written, EOS is being propped up by the $1.0055 area, which has slowed its decline since last month. The current price movement of the token is being influenced by the ongoing downturn.
The right side of the right triangle acts as a liquidity pool, and this is reflected in the coin’s price action as a XABCD harmonic pattern. As investors and traders buy the dip, demand is introduced, and the trend may turn bullish as a result.
Chart: TradingView
Meanwhile, the technicals also appear to be lacking. The CMF is currently negative, indicating that bears are in control of the market. This provides an undeniably formidable counterbalance to the potential bullish movement.
Immediate resistance at the 61.80 Fibonacci retracement level will be a challenging barrier to overcome.
Not Looking Good?
EOS’s predicament does not bode favorably for the alternative cryptocurrency. However, investors and traders can leverage a rising RSI, which indicates increased investor optimism.
Chaikin’s money flow index indicates that the token is gaining ground. The bears were rejected at the $0.9422 price range, which fits with the emerging upswing.
As of the time of writing, the Stoch RSI is on the overbought side of the indicator, indicating that the developing rally will be met by a market correction.
The EOS token is an excellent investment for traders and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. Just last month, the cryptocurrency exchange PayBito added EOS to its list of tradable tokens, expanding EOS’s reach.
Investors should also be aware of the impact of macroeconomic conditions on EOS prices. The correlation between EOS and Bitcoin is 0.77, indicating a significant effect on EOS price fluctuations.
EOS total market cap at $1.15 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Investment U, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
DJ Mighty Mouse dies in his sleep in a Spanish villa
Who was Leslie Jordan? How the ‘Will and Grace’ actor became a pandemic social media star – NBC Chicago
Reasons Behind The Bitcoin Price Rally
Heathrow says it needs 25,000 more staff; Barclays beats forecasts with £2bn profit – business live | Currencies
New York teacher, US Coast Guard member who lost an eye, won’t let ‘freak accident’ define his life
Apple confirms iPhone will get USB-C charging to comply with EU law
Bitcoin Has Reverted to the Bulls, Trading at a 5% High
How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands
3 charged after torturing man at Murfreesboro hotel, police say
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health