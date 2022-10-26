SEOUL — Before heading to the ballpark to cheer on his favorite team, the Kiwoom Heroes, Serim Cha always checks the day’s roster and searches YouTube so he can practice each player’s custom choreography. well done.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte provides updates on January transfer plans, insisting new faces are needed to be able to challenge on all fronts
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has stressed the importance of strengthening his squad during the January transfer window.
The 53-year-old was speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Conte has previously claimed his side can’t be competitive without reinforcements, with the club ready to back the Italian.
“My priority now is not the January window but to finish in the best way before the World Cup,” Conte said.
“I think the club understands very well the importance of bringing in players, important players, in January or in the summer.
“This season will be much more difficult than last season because after the transfer market you have seen many teams have improved a lot. You have to face a lot of big teams.
“It will certainly be the time to speak with the club at the right time to understand what is the best solution for us.”
Bryan Gil, who was previously a target for Valencia, and Japhet Tanganga, were surplus in the summer, but the club refused to let the pair go because they couldn’t find suitable replacements.
Both have played just 17 minutes this campaign, while 20-year-old Pape Matar Sarr, who is yet to feature, will be allowed to leave on loan.
There’s also a decision looming over Djed Spence, who joined the club in the summer and is yet to start a game.
Conte retains an interest in Inter Milan centre-half Alessandro Bastoni, who is believed to be a key target.
“Right now we have to deal with a difficult situation because when you don’t have three or four players in the team you have problems,” Conte said after his side’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle.
“We have to face and handle this situation very well and overcome it together. This team does not allow [me] lose four players.
“We have to go step by step and have time and patience and have two or three transfer markets to get this team to be competitive to play in two competitions like the Premier League and the Champions League.
“It is impossible to do everything in July. We tried in July with two or three good signings to improve the team but we know that the road is long and the difference with the other teams is, in my opinion… there is this gap.
Conte also provided a brief injury update on his squad with a number of players missing.
“Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are out as they recover but are still not ready,” he added.
“Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, tomorrow morning we will see if there is a possibility of trying to get them back.”
Britain’s Conservative Party could be on the road to ruin – POLITICO
Nico FitzRoy is a political and economic analyst. He previously worked at the Economist Intelligence Unit and at G4S Risk Consulting.
How to win a majority in the UK? Keep it simple and attract as many people as possible, which Brexiteers have managed to do with real success.
The slogan “Take Back Control” had wide appeal. Was it about regaining sovereignty over the borders to reduce immigration? Was it about regaining the sovereignty of European bureaucrats to deregulate the economy? Was it about rediscovering a sense of national identity? Well, that was up to you. The same goes for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ‘Get Brexit done’ election victory in 2019. In both cases, the contentious details have been left for another day.
But the vague slogans have now lost their way and given way to deep divisions. Certain political arguments during Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent but brief tenure are particularly indicative of these splits, including her reported clash over immigration with Suella Braverman, who has now been reappointed as home secretary. Truss wanted to increase immigration to stimulate growth; Braverman wanted to reduce immigration in accordance with perceived voter demands. And whatever the change in leadership, it’s one of many divisions that will be difficult for the Conservatives to reconcile.
The danger for the Conservatives is greater than just a landslide defeat in the general election. Broad political consensus is something they seem to have lost, and recent trends for other centre-right parties across Europe suggest they are not alone.
Following the impact of the global financial crisis of 2008, there has been a well-documented disruption of the traditional left-right political spectrum in European politics, fractured by another divide based loosely on the level of voter antipathy towards government. impact of globalization – migration, low wages, outsourcing, supranational bodies. Several traditional centre-right parties in Western Europe have been hampered by these changes.
In France, for example, the long-standing center-right Les Républicains party has lost around 60% of its parliamentary seats since 2012, crushed by the emergence of President Emmanuel Macron’s economically liberal and pro-EU coalition, as well as by the growth of opposition leader Marine Le Pen’s National Anti-EU and Anti-Immigration Rally.
Similarly, in Spain, the share of the vote won by the centre-right People’s Party has fallen from 44.6% in 2011 to an average of 24.8% in the next four legislative elections, following the emergence of the party radical nationalist Vox and — albeit briefly — the economically liberal Citizen Party.
In both countries, traditional centre-right parties have lost votes to newer economically liberal parties and anti-immigration nationalist parties – and now similar battles are being waged within the Conservative Party.
The full-fledged libertarian and free-market policies represented by Truss’s premiership clashed with the vision of others focused on reducing immigration and improving the country’s poorer parts. Meanwhile, one nation’s conservatives, who embody the traditional center-right, calling for pragmatism and fiscal responsibility, are desperate for a ceasefire and a return to the comforts of the status quo.
This begs the question: is the Conservative party ready to belatedly emulate its centre-right counterparts in Europe?
It remains extremely difficult to form new political parties in the UK’s first past the post system. Recent efforts have failed: Change UK, made up of pro-EU centrists, folded after just 10 months in 2019, while Reform UK, a low-tax anti-immigration party, currently only gets about 3%. And there’s little incentive to vote for a party that you know won’t win a seat.
However, there are things that could change that.
Labor may win the next election, but only by enough margin to form a coalition or a minority government. The Liberal Democrats could then demand reform of the electoral voting system as a price, encouraging competition on the right, before the next general election. However, such reforms could be just as destructive for Labour, making it an unlikely compromise.
Then there is the possibility that the political antipathy between new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will cement divisions forever. Admittedly, Sunak’s leadership victory is less controversial than if Johnson had returned to office — at least among MPs — but there remains a sizeable minority of lawmakers who vehemently oppose him. And there’s a chance that repeated rebellions by these lawmakers, along with a potentially violent backlash against them, could trigger a breakout. Yet, while this is a more likely outcome than the previous scenario, a sense of self-preservation is likely to prevent most MPs from taking such action before the next general election.
The final, and most likely, option is for a split to be triggered by a catastrophic Conservative defeat in the next election. Results even close to current opinion polls could very well spur escapees trying to escape the tarnished Tory brand and could bolster rival factions, such as Reform UK.
Despite Labor’s huge polls, party leader Keir Starmer himself is still not voting particularly well, so it remains likely that Sunak will claw back some ground. But small gains will not be enough this time. Tory MPs are once again playing Russian roulette with the party’s future, and volatility and animosity within Tory ranks risk undermining progress at any moment with fratricide.
US promises to protect allies with nuclear weapons
Washington said it would use all its military capabilities to defend Seoul and Tokyo
The US military will deploy its full arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to protect South Korea and Japan from attack, a senior State Department official said, also slamming Pyongyang for its“dangerous” and “destabilizing” weapons testing, while swearing “battleship” cooperation with allies in Asia.
Speaking ahead of several rounds of talks in the Japanese capital with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Tuesday, US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman said Washington would deploy its “nuclear, conventional and missile defense” forces should both allies come under attack, emphasizing the United States’ “nuclear umbrella” policy.
Sherman went on to condemn North Korea’s recent missile launches – a major focus of meetings this week – slamming the DPRK’s record number of weapons tests this year as “deeply irresponsible, dangerous and destabilizing.”
Read more
In a separate meeting with Sherman ahead of the three-party meeting alongside Japan, South Korea’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong said Pyongyang’s actions were “Creating serious tensions on the Korean peninsula”, sound the alarm over an update to North Korea’s nuclear weapons policy last month.
In addition to a flurry of weapons tests and shows of force in retaliation for the joint US-South Korean war games, the North recently announced that it had conducted a drill simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads. in a silo hidden under a tank, part of a series of exercises launched in September to ensure the readiness of its nuclear forces.
North Korea maintains that its nuclear arsenal is for self-defense only and has repeatedly criticized joint US-South Korean military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion.
US officials have repeatedly predicted an imminent North Korean nuclear test in recent months, although the country has refrained from any actual detonation since 2017. Nonetheless, the predictions come amid a major spike in tensions between the two Koreas, as both sides continue to issue threats. and give military demonstrations.
On Wednesday, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo pledged closer military ties amid “Provocation” by Pyongyang, and also “agreed that a response on an unprecedented scale would be required in the event that North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear test,” a South Korean official told reporters.
READ MORE: North Korea fires artillery near border
Gabe Vilardi sets tone as Kings resolve Lightning – Orange County Register
LOS ANGELES — The Next Generation of Kings delivered a mighty blow to this era’s mighty franchise by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Winger Gabe Vilardi, 23, led the effort with a goal and an assist. Centers Phillip Danault and Blake Lizotte each added a goal, as did winger Adrian Kempe as the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Lightning. Second-year winger Arthur Kaliyev and rookie defenseman Brandt Clarke combined on perhaps the best play of the night to set up Lizotte’s goal. Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for his second win of the season.
Wingers Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov both scored unassisted for Tampa Bay, which has won two championships in its appearances in the last three Stanley Cup Finals. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.
With 5:30 left in the game, the Kings sealed the deal after their top wingers generated a pair of two-on-one chances. First, Kevin Fiala knocked Kempe out of bounds for a quick shot which was denied by Vasilevskiy’s pad. Barely 20 seconds later, it was Kempe who led the race and opted, wisely, to shoot the puck. His wrist shot became his fifth goal of the season, tying him with Vilardi for the team lead. Kucherov would add a late goal which would have had no impact on the final result.
The first game of the closing period saw the Kings kill a pair of penalties, including 40 seconds of a two-man disadvantage, as well as frantic end-to-end action for both sides.
In the second period, the Kings extended their lead to 3-1 with a nice push in transition. Following a blocked shot, Kaliyev led the race and Clarke joined him. Kaliyev climbed up the wall and threw a flat backhand to Clarke, who baited defender Ian Cole, then dropped a pass to Lizotte for an uncontested goal 13:17 into the second period.
Tampa Bay defender Victor Hedman appeared to have halved his club’s deficit in the ensuing shift, but the goal was successfully contested by the Kings. Former Ducks winger Corey Perry was offside on the breakout that preceded Hedman’s potential score, leaving Tampa in a two-goal hole.
Just five minutes into the middle period, the Kings took the lead again with a power play goal. Drew Doughty’s point shot was deflected deftly by Vilardi, who sent the puck over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder and just below the crossbar.
Although the Kings killed their first penalty, they couldn’t protect an even-strength one-goal lead. A lob to the slot by defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was pushed out of play by Quick, who couldn’t recover as Hagel pounced on the puck and passed him with 4:46 left in the first period.
The first twist of the night came before the puck even dropped. Kings winger Viktor Arvidsson, who scored three points in a loss to Washington on Saturday, was ruled out at the last second with an unspecified illness. He also missed the second game of the season because he was sick. His position was assumed by Vilardi and his place on the roster was filled by Jaret Anderson-Dolan.
That didn’t stop Arvidsson’s trio from opening the scoring on Tuesday.
A shot attempt in traffic allowed Vilardi to storm the goalmouth and batter the puck until it came out from under Vasilevskiy’s right leg for Danault to sweep into the net for the first goal of the match, 7:20 after the start of the match.
STREAK-BUSTING
The Kings had lost 10 consecutive games to the Lightning since Jan. 16, 2017, which was the second-longest active streak in the NHL behind Arizona’s 19 against Boston.
The Kings’ slippage included losing five straight home games in the series, and Vasilevskiy had defeated them in seven straight starts.
More to come on this story.
South Korean baseball offers fans 9 rounds of cheers, songs and dances
Baseball games in South Korea are about more than hits, runs, and outs. They’re akin to raucous rock concerts where what’s happening on the pitch can seem secondary to the manic energy of the bleachers. Fans are so immersed in their collective performance that it’s not until a whistle signals a foul ball that many look up to play air guitars – and duck if necessary.
Cheerleaders and mascots sparkle, wave and clap alongside the “masters of joy,” who lead the crowd through a player’s signature song and remind fans of the accompanying moves. The tunes are usually Korean and American hits – “Happy Together” and “Let’s Twist Again” are two vintage favorites – and they’re so central to the game that when cheering was banned during the coronavirus pandemic, some players complained they had trouble concentrating without the noise.
Most fans don’t need advice though; they already know the songs and steps by heart. And they’re up every inning – without needing the seventh inning of American baseball.
“That’s obviously what jumps out at you, all the fan passion,” said Mark Lippert, a former US ambassador to South Korea whose enthusiasm for Korean baseball is so well-known that people are asking for selfies with it. him at the stadium. He prepares for the cheers of his favorite Doosan Bears by watching videos. “You have this really fascinating game going on, and at the same time, you have this huge concert where the players’ cheering songs are known by heart to the fans.”
The fervor for these games has deep roots.
The Korea Baseball Organization was established in 1982 by dictator Chun Doo-hwan, a military general who had taken power three years earlier. A bloody uprising for democratization in 1980 sparked demonstrations challenging the new government. Chun introduced cultural reforms in an effort to divert public attention from politics – sports were one of his hobbies – and in 1982 he established the country’s professional baseball league.
The league tapped into the intense fan base at high school baseball games nationwide, where group cheers had become popular in the 1970s as the country continued to industrialize in the wake of the Korean War. . The cheering was a way for Koreans who had moved to cities for jobs and other opportunities to express their longing for home, said Yongbae Jeon, a professor in the sports management department at Dankook University in Yongin. , in South Korea.
Real cheerleading emerged in the 1980s with the introduction of sports leagues, Jeon said, and by 1990 teams began developing marketing strategies around it all. In the early 2000s, personalized cheers for each player began.
“Korean professional baseball is collective, passionate and dynamic. It’s also empathetic,” Jeon said. “Korean people have a culture of ‘heung’, which is to sing and clap together with passion. … Korea’s cheering culture has the power to make even people who don’t like baseball like baseball at the stadium.
Kiwoom Heroes fan Yong-bin Jo said he sometimes attends their matches to relieve stress, as winning or losing is less important than being with other fans sweating together in the bleachers. But in last Saturday’s semi-final between the Heroes and the KT Wiz, Jo only wanted one thing.
“I will do my best, I will give all my power to encourage the players so that they can win,” he said, as he and his wife helped each other into their team shirts at the outside the stadium.
Going into the ninth inning, the Heroes were leading 4-3. From the Wiz fan side of the stadium, a song rang out: “Hit, hit, hit, hit. Please hit the ball, please hit the ball. A home run would be nice too!
On the other side, the master of hero cheers urged his crowd to go louder and louder. “Hit, hit”, chanted everyone.
The stands may have fought to a draw, but the heroes ultimately won on the pitch. The final series of championships will take place next month.
Both Fetterman and Dr Oz pledge to support aging party favorites for 2024
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr Mehmet Oz pledged support for their party’s aging favorites for the presidential nomination during their debate on Tuesday night.
Fetterman – who often struggled to get through his hour-long debate while recovering from a stroke in May – said he’ll stand with President Joe Biden in 2024… if he wants to run .
The Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania said: “It’s up to him, if he runs and if he chooses to run, I would absolutely support him.” But in the end, it’s just his choice.
Biden has campaigned with Fetterman on occasion in the hotly contested race that could decide control of the US Senate.
Oz, the former TV doctor, asked the question against the backdrop of Trump endorsing him in the primary but apparently not committing to endorsing the former president in 2024.
The Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania said of Biden, “It’s up to him, if he runs and if he chooses to run, I would absolutely support him.” But in the end, it’s only his choice’
Oz said, “I would support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president.” But he is more than a candidate. It’s a much bigger story about how we’re going to build a bigger tent to make more Americans feel safe’
The Republican clarified: “I would support Donald Trump if he decided to run for president. But he is more than a candidate. It’s a much bigger story about how we’re going to build a bigger tent to make more Americans feel safe.
One of the debate moderators then asked him if he was concerned about investigations into President Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Oz didn’t necessarily give a clear answer: “I didn’t follow them very carefully, I campaigned quite aggressively!” They’ll work it out. I have enormous faith in the American legal system and believe that law and order will reign supreme.
Fetterman sometimes struggled to get through his hour-long debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, as the aftereffects of his May stroke were on full display.
From the get-go, the contestants chased each other — Fetterman’s delivery often interrupted and jerky, while Oz turned on the TV charm he honed over 13 TV seasons, slamming Fetterman for being “extreme “.
Ahead of the debate — the only one for the Pennsylvania Senate race — Fetterman’s campaign had tempered expectations, saying there would be ‘awkward pauses’ and ‘delays and mistakes’ as the Democrat read captions coded – due to its auditory processing publish.
Pauses and stumbles occurred throughout the debate.
At one point, Fetterman was asked to clarify his position on fracking, as moderators pointed to a 2018 interview, where the lieutenant governor expressed broad opposition to the practice, but not a ban.
“I support fracking – I don’t, I don’t – I support fracking, and I support fracking,” he replied.
Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman (left) debated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz (right) Tuesday night in Harrisburg
The two candidates opened the debate in attack mode.
“I run to serve Pennsylvania, he runs to use Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said of Oz. “Here is a man who spent over $20 million of his own money trying to buy this seat.”
Fetterman also called Oz a “liar” and berated the TV doctor for having 10 houses, saying he couldn’t understand the struggles of ordinary Pennsylvanians. Fetterman criticized Oz for making products bearing his name in China.
Oz immediately prosecuted Fetterman for a felony.
“John Fetterman, during this crime wave, tried to get as many murderers — convicted and sentenced to life — out of jail as possible,” the TV doctor said.
Oz also punched Fetterman for not paying taxes.
“17 years ago he was helping students buy their own house. They didn’t pay the bills… That was never a problem in any of the previous campaigns. It was all non-profit,’ Fetterman replied to the prosecution.
Reports of tax liens against Fetterman and a community group he led called Braddock Redux were in local Pittsburgh news when he ran for the Senate in 2016, and were attached to properties he and the group had purchased in the suburbs of the steel town where he was mayor.
A campaign memo from Fetterman released before the debate had called out the Oz campaign for attacks on Fetterman’s health, which were mostly made by the Republican’s campaign staff.
“Oz will try to play nice doctor on Tuesday night, but his campaign’s attacks on John’s health have always been petty and cruel,” the memo reads. “We won’t forget that this is the same ‘doctor’ whose campaign mocked John’s use of captioning technology, about him needing bathroom breaks and staff nearby, and he wouldn’t have had a stroke if he had eaten vegetables.”
Oz staff made the comments while a September debate was being negotiated, but it never happened as Fetterman pulled out, saying the Republican team was mocking a victim of a stroke.
The Harrisburg stop will be the only time the two candidates meet – as mail-in ballots have already been mailed to voters in Pennsylvania.
Fetterman has always had a small advantage in the polls, which continues, although several recent polls show him close.
On Tuesday, a CBS News investigation put the distance between the two candidates at two points.
According to the poll, 51% of likely Keystone State voters support Fetterman, compared to 49% who support Oz.
The populist Democratic lead is well within the 4.4% margin of error.
Pennsylvania voters are eager to see how the game plays out, a CBS News poll suggests.
More than 60% of respondents said they at least “somewhat” liked going online.
The poll took place from October 21 to 24, until the day before the debate.
In addition to his auditory processing disorder, the stroke also left Fetterman tripping over his words and taking more pauses while speaking.
A new poll picked up on the eve of John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz’s first and only debate shows the Democrat’s lead over his Trump-backed rival at just 2%
But according to the poll, voters aren’t interested in hearing about it tonight.
They are also not interested in further attacks on Oz’s residence in Pennsylvania versus his family home in New Jersey, which have been a cornerstone of Fetterman’s campaign.
Fifty-four percent of registered voters told CBS they weren’t looking to discuss Fetterman’s health.
Similarly, 57% said they didn’t need to know more about where Oz lives.
But more than nine in 10 Pennsylvanians polled said they want candidates to talk about the economy, as well as their views on crime and policing.
That could be a boon for Oz tonight — American worries about the economy and soaring inflation have been a big campaign issue for Republicans across the country as public opinion polls increasingly higher numbers show that voters trust Republicans slightly more than Democrats, both on the economy and on crime.
What are the signs of COVID? What to know because a study finds the most common symptoms have changed – NBC Chicago
Although more than 20 symptoms have been linked to COVID-19, not everyone is guaranteed to experience certain symptoms after contracting the virus, and some may experience no symptoms at all.
As the pandemic enters its third winter, the emergence of new variants throughout the pandemic has created some differences in symptoms for different variants.
For those who contract the virus after already having it, the signs of COVID can differ significantly from the original infection, and a recent study finds there may be a reason for that.
According to the Zoe Health study, the most common symptoms have recently changed, noting that experiences generally differ depending on a person’s vaccination status.
The study results show a marked difference from survey results collected early last year, which noted that three common symptoms were present in almost 70% of patients.
In a March 2021 article, researchers said 69% of study participants reported one of three “core” symptoms — cough, fever, or loss or change in smell. They noted, however, that testing people who developed one of seven symptoms, not just three, would detect 96% of symptomatic infections. These seven symptoms were cough, fever, loss of smell, fatigue, sore throat, headache and diarrhea.
The study, originally launched by researchers in the UK, compiled data from its ZOE COVID Study app, which millions of people around the world, including in the US, have used to relay symptoms what they felt.
In the most recent study results, the researchers said that generally people who had been vaccinated, and others who had not, reported the same symptoms. The difference, however, is that those who have already received at least one COVID vaccine reported fewer symptoms over a shorter period.
Listed in order of appearance, here are the latest COVID symptoms reported after two COVID injections:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Stuffy nose
- Persistent cough
- Headache
Although still reported by some people with COVID, loss of smell, shortness of breath and fever are ranked lower on the list than before, according to the researchers. Additionally, with the most recent study, people who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for COVID-19 were more likely to report sneezing.
Looking at those who received a COVID vaccine, it ranks changes with headaches as the most commonly reported symptom. The full list is below:
- Headache
- Runny nose
- Sore throat
- To sneeze
- Persistent cough
The symptoms experienced by those who have not been vaccinated are similar to those experienced by people who have received two doses of the vaccine. However, they remain different from the most commonly reported symptoms at the start of the pandemic. Here are the most common symptoms reported by unvaccinated people:
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Persistent cough
Those who were vaccinated and tested positive for COVID were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom – compared to those who weren’t vaccinated, the research found. If you have been vaccinated and start sneezing often, it is suggested that you get tested.
After the winter of 2021 saw an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the then recently spread omicron variant, health experts are concerned both about the emergence of a potentially new COVID variant as well as the resurgence of influenza, which has been mostly contained since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website outlines symptoms of COVID, explaining that people can report a wide range of symptoms, some of which are not included on its page.
Here is the list of possible symptoms, as of August 11, according to the CDC.
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body pain
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The CDC noted that it would continue to update the list as more is learned about COVID-19.
So why have the most common symptoms changed from years past?
The researchers concluded that there could be a few reasons, such as vaccinated people showing less severe symptoms, as well as an increase in cases reported by young people. Compared to older people, younger people generally have different and less severe symptoms, according to the study.
NBC Chicago
