Two-story indoor golf course opens in downtown Boston

Five Iron Golf will play Downtown Crossing in December with 15 simulators, two full bars and plenty of entertainment options. Five Iron Golf will open in Boston in December. five iron golf

Just a week after opening an indoor miniature golf course in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open at Downtown Crossing in early December.

Five Iron Golf will offer 15 custom-built TrackMan golf simulators spread over 15,000 square feet and two floors in its 1 Washington Mall space. There will also be a pair of full bars with over a dozen beers on tap, plenty of widescreen TVs for viewing parties, and plenty of non-golf related entertainment like Foosball, Golden Tee and Gambling. of pallets.

Five Iron Golf is aimed at both seasoned golfers and casual beginners alike: in the early morning hours, you might find golfers using some of the company’s impressive tracking technologies to fine-tune their workouts or improve their putting stroke before get to the office. Come evening, you might find revelers at happy hour at its two full-service bars, the evening’s games playing overhead, and patrons at the foosball table or enjoying pretend games. like Monster Golf.

According to Five Iron Golf Boston general manager Seamus O’Sullivan, who grew up in the Boston area and moved from the company’s Philadelphia branch, he’s welcomed everyone from beginner golfers to people who haven’t never touched a club before.

“We welcome so many people to where it’s their very first experience with golf,” O’Sullivan said. “They never even watched it on TV. To help them enjoy their first interaction with the sport is pretty cool.

Five Iron also offers monthly memberships, simulation leagues and lessons for those who want to improve their swing without the performance anxiety of a country club atmosphere.

“It’s great to see how quickly new golfers can get hooked when they’re in an environment of acceptance,” O’Sullivan said. “You don’t have to wear a polo shirt. You don’t have to tuck in your shirt. You don’t have to worry about holding the group behind you. No one really feels judged when they’re here.

Ahead of Five Iron Golf’s opening in December, customers can book a simulator, golf lesson, event and learn more about the location on the company’s website.