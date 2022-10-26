Two-story indoor golf course opens in downtown Boston

Newsletter Sign-Up
Just a week after opening an indoor miniature golf course in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open at Downtown Crossing in early December.
Five Iron Golf will offer 15 custom-built TrackMan golf simulators spread over 15,000 square feet and two floors in its 1 Washington Mall space. There will also be a pair of full bars with over a dozen beers on tap, plenty of widescreen TVs for viewing parties, and plenty of non-golf related entertainment like Foosball, Golden Tee and Gambling. of pallets.
Five Iron Golf is aimed at both seasoned golfers and casual beginners alike: in the early morning hours, you might find golfers using some of the company’s impressive tracking technologies to fine-tune their workouts or improve their putting stroke before get to the office. Come evening, you might find revelers at happy hour at its two full-service bars, the evening’s games playing overhead, and patrons at the foosball table or enjoying pretend games. like Monster Golf.
According to Five Iron Golf Boston general manager Seamus O’Sullivan, who grew up in the Boston area and moved from the company’s Philadelphia branch, he’s welcomed everyone from beginner golfers to people who haven’t never touched a club before.
“We welcome so many people to where it’s their very first experience with golf,” O’Sullivan said. “They never even watched it on TV. To help them enjoy their first interaction with the sport is pretty cool.
Five Iron also offers monthly memberships, simulation leagues and lessons for those who want to improve their swing without the performance anxiety of a country club atmosphere.
“It’s great to see how quickly new golfers can get hooked when they’re in an environment of acceptance,” O’Sullivan said. “You don’t have to wear a polo shirt. You don’t have to tuck in your shirt. You don’t have to worry about holding the group behind you. No one really feels judged when they’re here.
Ahead of Five Iron Golf’s opening in December, customers can book a simulator, golf lesson, event and learn more about the location on the company’s website.
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed practice Tuesday with a foot injury, throwing his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into uncertainty.
Bateman, who returned from a foot sprain to play in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns, was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through. The 2021 first-round pick leads the team’s wide receivers with 285 receiving yards despite missing two games.
Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day after playing significant snaps in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Stanley said after practice that he expects to be available Thursday.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) also sat out their second straight session, while starting running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) remained limited. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quadriceps) were full participants in practice after sitting out Monday’s session. All played Sunday.
Asked whether outside linebacker Tyus Bowser would be activated for Thursday’s game, coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t know. Bowser, working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon, has practiced for nearly two weeks with the team.
Four Buccaneers starters — tight end Cameron Brate (neck), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) — missed practice for the second straight day Tuesday. Starting wide receivers Mike Evans (ankle) and Julio Jones (knee), starting right guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) were upgraded to limited.
Game statuses will be announced Wednesday.
Five tourists who were trapped about 200 feet underground in Arizona’s Grand Canyon caverns for more than 24 hours due to an elevator malfunction have since been rescued, authorities said.
“All subjects were safely removed approximately 7:30 p.m. last night and were all in good condition,” Coconino County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Jon Paxton told ABC News in an email. email Tuesday morning.
The elevator broke down Sunday night when visitors went to leave the popular tourist attraction near Peach Springs, Arizona, about 100 miles west of Flagstaff. Several people were able to climb the 21 flights of stairs to exit, but five others were unable to do so safely or chose to stay with those who physically could not, according to the sheriff’s office.
The stranded group were housed and fed that night in a small hotel and restaurant adjacent to the Dry Caverns, which are among the largest in the United States and date back 65 million years. The elevator malfunction was initially thought to be electrical, but is now believed to be mechanical after an external generator that arrived on Monday did not fix the problem, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said it sent a search-and-rescue team with a basket device capable of lifting people into the elevator shaft one at a time, in case technicians couldn’t fix the elevator quickly.
It is not immediately clear how the tourists were rescued on Monday night.
ABC News’ Marilyn Heck and Nick Kerr contributed to this report.
Show him the money!
After a historic regular season, Aaron Judge has placed himself in prime position to become one of, if not the highest-paid player in baseball — in terms of average annual value. However, there will be multiple suitors for the Yankees’ sluggers services beginning with his hometown San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are the favorite to land Judge should he leave New York sitting at 2-1, according to Sportsbetting.ag. The Mets (3-1), Dodgers (4-1), Astros (6-1) and Red Sox (8-1) are behind the Giants.
Most of the bettors’ action indicate a move to San Francisco may very much be in play for No. 99.
“Of the action we have, nearly 85 percent of the handle has been on San Francisco,” Adam Burns, sportsbook manager at SportsBetting.ag, told the Daily News. “The Giants actually started with 9-1 odds so our risk has moved them to the favorite position. I’m sure with Judge growing up in California and as a Giants fan has certainly factored into the bets.”
Despite the Yankees not appearing on the list, counting them out would be foolish. If the Bombers were listed, they would be heavy favorites, according to Burns.
“We initially opened the Judge free agency odds about a month ago [Sept. 22] so we’ve taken a decent amount of action on them,” Burns told The News. “That said, I think we, as well as most bettors, are confident he’ll re-sign with the Yankees so the handle may be a bit down because they aren’t an option. The Yanks would be odds-on favorites, probably around -300, if they were on the list.”
It remains to be seen just how much Judge will receive this winter. It will certainly be more than the seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension he was offered by the Bombers this spring.
One way or another, it appears that Judge may be in Yankee Stadium on Opening Day of 2023. As a member of the Yankees or the visiting Giants.
Stunning tables with stunning hair colors.
Teresa Giudice left many fans puzzled after posting a photo on Instagram on Tuesday showing her hair in two different colors.
The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star, 50, was seen in the photo alongside her orthodontist with her light brown locks flowing down one side of her face, then darker, seemingly translucent locks of hair from the other side.
Giudice appears to have used an app to touch up her face – but apparently ended up editing her hair in the process as well.
The Bravo star wore an all-black outfit in the confusing photo, so maybe the app accidentally tried to match her hair to her sweatshirt.
Giudice hasn’t posted about coloring her hair recently, so it doesn’t look like a dye job was to blame for the photo faux pas.
“Another appointment with orthodontist @drsallysong 🦷,” she captioned the photo – seemingly oblivious to her Photoshop failure.
Although Bravolebrity didn’t immediately point out the editing error, some of its 2.3 million Instagram followers certainly did.
“She needs someone to approve her pictures before posting them because FaceApp failures are horrible,” one fan commented.
“How does no one ask about her hair???????” another person asked.
“The hair….” someone else intervened.
A fourth user wrote: “Girl what the hell is that guy.”
Giudice – like many other celebrities – has been called out for her editing mistakes in the past.
The ‘Turning the Tables’ author recently received comments about her “new face,” which drew comparisons to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna.
Giudice was also trolled earlier this summer when she was accused of posting a “filtered” photo of her 18-year-old daughter Gabriella.
The Miami Dolphins brought back a familiar name to their practice squad and added some needed depth in the secondary. They signed defensive back Jamal Perry on Tuesday, according to his agent, David Canter, and as the team later announced.
Perry was last seen when he suffered a knee injury in Miami’s win at the New York Jets in November 2021, causing him to go on injured reserve. It was a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to Canter, and Perry was not with a team in training camp ahead of this season, still recovering.
Perry has played in 31 games with seven starts while also contributing on special teams over the past three seasons with the Dolphins, seeing most of his action in 2019 and 2020. He totaled 86 tackles with seven pass deflections and an interception in 2019, when he went by Jomal Wiltz before a March 2020 name change.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Perry was waived by the Dolphins when the team claimed fellow defensive back and special teamer Elijah Campbell off waivers from the Jets. Perry then signed to the Dolphins practice squad and played in four games in 2021, first as a practice-squad elevation multiple times before he was signed to Miami’s active roster days before his season-ending injury at MetLife Stadium.
Perry initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles but did not make the team. Before landing with the Dolphins, he spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2017 and 2018. There, he worked with ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores and current Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer before reuniting with them in Miami.
The Dolphins have been devastated by injuries in the secondary. In Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Brandon Jones went down. He’s expected to go on injured reserve. A week earlier, cornerback Nik Needham’s Achilles tear ended his season. Miami also has cornerbacks Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) working to return after missing Sunday’s game, and Byron Jones has not yet begun practicing after starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to offseason lower left leg surgery.
Brandon Jones was officially placed on IR on Tuesday, as coach Mike McDaniel said he expected on Monday.
The Dolphins also signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday while placing fellow wideout Freddie Swain, a former Florida Gator, on the practice squad’s injured list.
Jackson is the son of the former Dolphins safety by the same name, who played in 75 games with 57 starts from 1994 to 1999. The younger Jackson is a Fort Lauderdale native who played high school football at Coral Springs Charter. He’s an undrafted rookie out of Washington State who spent the offseason program and training camp with the Jets.
