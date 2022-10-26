Connect with us

News

Ukrainians abroad told not to return home this winter

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

Ukrainians Abroad Told Not To Return Home This Winter
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk asked her compatriots to stay away from the worsening energy crisis in the country

Ukrainians who fled the country amid Russia’s military offensive are not expected to return home until spring, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on Tuesday. Staying away would protect them from unnecessary risk and help the country”to surviveits worsening energy crisis, she added.

Speaking on national television on Tuesday, Vereshchuk claimed that Russia was losing on the battlefield and therefore turned to “terrorize the civilian population” by targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

“I will ask you not to come back, we have to survive the winter. Unfortunately, the power grids will not survive, you see what Russia is doing. You don’t need to. If you have the opportunity to stay, it is better to spend the winter abroad. Vereshchuk said.

She said she would like to see everyone come back in the spring to rebuild Ukrainian towns and villages together.

Read more

Ukraine faces ‘worst winter in its history’ says gas boss

“Our children have to live and study here, but for now let’s stay back, because we understand that the situation will get worse and we have to survive the winter. We’ll survive the winter, and then we’ll think about everything else,” she added.

According to a poll released in late August by the kyiv-based Razumkov Center, more than 90% of Ukrainian refugees plan to return home at some point. More than 88% of those who intend to return plan to live in the same area where they lived before the Russian attack began on February 24.

Ukraine has been experiencing regular power cuts since Moscow launched massive strikes against its critical infrastructure, including power plants on October 10, accusing kyiv of terrorist attacks on Russian infrastructure. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has since asked his compatriots to ease the strain on the ailing energy system by limiting electricity consumption between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On Monday, the head of state-owned energy giant Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said Ukraine was facing “the worst winter in history,” marked by “constant power outages.“He explained that the recent Russian airstrikes also hit oil refineries and destroyed”about 40% of power generation plants.

On the same day, Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka revealed that the past two weeks had seen a surge in demand for “necessary goods in the event of an energy crisis”, such as potbellied stoves, power banks, candles and gas burners.

RT

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album
google news

Cardi B seems not bothered about the cheating rumors of her husband Offset or at least she is forming tough online. The belligerent in one of her dramas with Rah Ali has confirmed that all issues concerning his husband’s scandalous cheating will be addressed in his upcoming album. And we are wondering what Offset said… Read More »Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album

The post Cardi B While Blasting Rah Ali Confirms That Offset Will Address Cheating Rumors In His Upcoming Album appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bol Bol showing off unique skillset, defining role in brief time Magic

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Bol Bol Showing Off Unique Skillset, Defining Role In Brief Time Magic
google news

When the Orlando Magic traded for Bol Bol, a 22-year-old big man, in February and re-signed him as a free agent, there were questions about what he’d bring to the floor and his role.

Through four games with the Magic, there’s greater clarity.

Bol’s performance in the Magic’s loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York wasn’t just notable because of his stat line — a career-high 19 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 blocks in 20 minutes. It also marked the first time he’s played at least 10 minutes in four consecutive games since being a second-round pick in 2019.

The consistent playing time has helped make Bol, who has averages of 10 points on 65.4% shooting and 4.8 rebounds as a reserve entering Wednesday’s road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, less of an unknown.

“It’s been very important for me because I feel like every game I’ve gotten better,” Bol responded when asked about playing multiple games in a row. “I’m seeing stuff happen each game. The game’s starting to slow down the more I play.”

Through a small sample of four games (64 minutes), Bol’s provided the Magic with shotblocking, offensive rebounding and a versatile rim-attacking scoring threat — off and on the ball. He’s mainly been used as a backup “big” playing alongside Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba but has been the lone big in some lineups.

“The versatility — we talk about the size and length he possesses, but also the basketball IQ,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Bol. “His ability to make plays down the stretch, he creates matchup problems.”

Bol’s 2.8 blocks per game were the league’s second-best mark among players who played at least two games entering Tuesday, only behind Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez (3.5 in two games). Everyone else in the top-nine average at least 21 minutes per game compared to Bol’s 16.

He uses his length (7-foot-7 wingspan), anticipation and footwork to block shots. Bol’s just as much of a threat to block a shot outside the arc as he is inside of it.

Of his 11 blocks, 4 have been on jumpers (1 midrange and 3 3-pointers). His combination of size, timing and nimble feet make it difficult for perimeter players to get their shots off cleanly over him — even when it seems like he’s no longer in the play and can’t recover in time.

The same happens inside the paint.

Bol’s shown a willingness to do the dirty work for a big man — attack the offensive glass and rim run. Of his 40 points, one-quarter have been off offensive rebounds and putbacks.

The Magic have put a greater emphasis on offensive rebounding to take advantage of their size and Bol so far has been one of their bright spots in that area, rebounding a team-high 9.5% of the Magic’s misses.

Bol’s been a threat to score inside the paint outside of offensive rebounding.

He’s run the rim well in transition and has shown an understanding of angles and timing when roaming the baseline, making himself available for lobs and dump-off passes for an easy 2 points.

About 88% (23 of 26) of Bol’s shots have been 2s, which he’s made at a 69.6% clip.

The more unique parts of Bol’s game are his ballhandling and driving abilities for his size (7-foot-2).

He moves with the dexterity of a guard with Eurosteps, spin moves and stutter steps, creating shots most perimeter players don’t because they aren’t as big or lanky.

Bol’s been a consistent rim threat, making 88% of his shots inside the paint (16 of 18). He has good touch around the rim.

“We tell him all the time to play his game [and] be aggressive put there,” Banchero said after Monday’s loss. “That’s what he did. He’s blocking shots. He has great touch around the basket. He’s playing with good energy.”

For as much as Bol has shown in a short period, there’s still more to his game and areas for him to grow.

Teammates raved about his 3-point shooting during the offseason and training camp but he hasn’t shown it (1 of 3 on 3s) because of how long it takes for him to load up.

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson blocked Bol on Monday after he took extra time to get his feet set and bring the ball from his side, down to his waist and back up above his head before shooting.

Bol’s slower shooting mechanics make it easier for defenders to close out on him and contest his open shots, though many won’t have the size and quickness to block him like Mitchell.

Bol’s willing to take pull-up 2s but hasn’t made a midrange shot yet (0-for-5).

Defensively, he needs to do a better job of staying engaged off the ball throughout a possession. There have been multiple times the player he was defending got free for an open shot because Bol lost track of them.

He also needs to be more consistent with boxing out and not taking himself out of rebounding positions by going for blocks. This can be troubling when he’s the lone big on the floor because there may not be more rim protection behind him.

“This is new to me — playing in the rotation,” Bol said. “It’s a new thing and something I’m still getting used to. The more comfortable I get with that, the more the game will open up for me.”

There were a lot of questions surrounding Bol when he arrived in Orlando. He was slated to be sidelined for the season after not being too far removed from having right foot surgery. Injuries were a significant reason why his career had derailed.

Bol, a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, played nine games for Oregon his freshman year before missing the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery. He was expected to be a lottery pick in the 2019 draft before the injury, but he was taken 44th instead. He only averaged 6.2 minutes (328 total minutes) in 53 regular-season games during his three seasons with the Denver Nuggets.

The injury and lack of playing time concerns didn’t faze the Magic, who’ve prioritized developing younger players as part of their rebuild. Orlando’s brass saw Bol’s talent and potential even though he hadn’t had many chances to show it.

Now he’s getting his chance and he’s making it count.

“It’s very difficult but it’s part of the game — have injuries, be on teams you don’t play,” Bol said. “It depends on your situation. I’m just happy to be in the right spot for me now.”

Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined for Wednesday’s game. Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland won’t play because of a lacerated left eye.

Tip off is 7 p.m and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Elected Tucson-area senators could be key votes in next AZ legislature

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Elected Tucson-Area Senators Could Be Key Votes In Next Az Legislature
google news

Three Arizona Senate seats are up for grabs in the Tucson area this year, and voters face tough choices about who will best represent them on issues ranging from abortion rights to gun safety to fire and the fight against climate change.

With the Senate nearly evenly split between Republicans and Democrats at the last count, the winners of any of those races could end up as a deciding vote on new state laws over the next two years.

All six candidates agree on one thing: the need to address the state’s water crisis. Beyond that, they have little in common.

The general election is November 8. Early voting is underway.

District 17

A Tucson real estate agent favored by QAnon conspiracy fans comes out against a retired United Methodist pastor in the new district that covers Marana, Oro Valley, Rita Ranch, Vail, SaddleBrooke and part of southern Pinal County .

People also read…

Republican MAGA Justine Wadsack is making her second bid for a Senate seat after losing in the 2020 election in another constituency. His Democratic opponent Mike Nickerson is a former Republican who has never run for public office before.

Wadsack, 48, who describes herself as a ‘Pro Trump America First conservative’ declined to be interviewed for this story, saying the Arizona Daily Star is biased against her because it published the comments of those who criticize it. his candidacy. She also refused to participate in a debate organized by the editorial staff of the Star.

But her views are documented on her past and current election websites and in a recent clean election debate in Arizona, where Wadsack described herself as a “fighter” motivated by a 2016 altercation with law enforcement officials. the childhood of the state.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety “came to my house and tried to take my children away,” said Wadsack, who did not elaborate except to say it was in retaliation because she questioned the amount of respite care one of his children, who has a disability, was supposed to receive. The ministry declined to comment on its allegations.

Wadsack has offered to withdraw funding from the child safety agency she clashed with and also wants to withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood and the US Department of Education. She has pledged to “stop all stages of abortion” and opposes gun safety measures such as red flag laws. She supports the use of public funds for private school vouchers and last year participated in storming a Vail school board meeting to protest mask requirements for students during the pandemic.

Its endorsers include a local Republican group called Tucson Trump MAGA, which repeatedly posted QAnon content to its Facebook page last year. Wadsack posted a popular QAnon slogan on his own Twitter account twice in 2020, but recently disavowed QAnon as “shit” in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

Nickerson, 72, a Democrat who once interned for a Republican congressman in Washington, D.C., said in a chat with the Star Reader he runs because Arizona politics became “poisoned by a lack of integrity” and by the influence of money and extreme partisanship.

He and Wadsack disagree on almost every issue. He supports increased funding for public schools and opposes vouchers for private schools. A longtime gun owner, he supports gun safety measures such as stricter background checks and safe storage laws.

Having counseled many women with difficult or unwanted pregnancies as a pastor, Nickerson said he supports abortion rights.

Nickerson said that although he has strong opinions, he is a problem solver who believes that “politics is about compromise. When you bring people together, you find the best fit for the whole group, not just one group. »



Arizona Senate candidates, District 18: Stan Caine (R) and Priya Sundareshan (D).


Courtesy the candidates


District 18

A retired U.S. Department of Defense employee and a University of Arizona natural resources law professor compete in the district that includes the Catalina foothills, Casas Adobes and a strip of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.

Republican Stan Caine, 59, is a first-time candidate, as is his opponent, Priya Sundareshan, 37.

Caine’s campaign website says he spent 33 years with the DOD and retired as a quality manager for the US Navy’s Tomahawk missile system, a job that honed his skills in problems solving. He now works as a substitute teacher.

Caine owns firearms and opposes restrictions on law-abiding gun owners, his website said. It supports private school vouchers and tax breaks for teachers who buy school supplies with their own money. He also favors the completion of a wall along the US-Mexico border and a new law to require “able-bodied” voters to vote in person rather than by mail.

In a readers’ chat hosted by the Star, Caine said women who don’t use contraception shouldn’t be able to have an abortion “out of convenience”. The procedure should be limited to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, although rare exceptions may be justified if the mother’s life is in danger, he said.

Sundareshan, who recently gave birth to her second child, said protecting abortion access at the state level is a key priority after federal protections were recently struck down by the US Supreme Court. United.

Its website calls for “more scientific decision-making in politics”; new gun laws such as safety training and safe storage; and measures to facilitate voting such as restoring and improving the permanent list of anticipated voters. She opposes the use of public funds for private school vouchers.

His other main concerns include global warming and dwindling state water supplies and increasing public funding for green energy. Sundareshan joined AU Law School in 2019 and was previously an attorney at the National Environmental Defense Fund in Washington. CC



Elections 2022: Arizona Senate, Ld 21

Arizona Senate candidates, District 21: Rosanna Gabaldón (D) and Jim Cleveland (R).


Courtesy of the contestants


Borough 21

A longtime state legislator is running against a political novice in the remote district that includes western Pima County, about half of Santa Cruz County and the town of Bisbee in Cochise County.

Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón has served in the Legislative Assembly since 2013, first in the House, and is now seeking a second term in the Senate. His opponent, Jim Cleveland, won the Republican nomination by default as the write-in candidate when a second write-in candidate dropped out of the primary race.

Galbadón, 57, from Sahuarita, supports free access to abortion. Politicians “are not doctors. We shouldn’t be making these decisions,” she said during a recent debate on clean elections in Arizona.

She opposes private school vouchers and favors increased funding for the public education system, roads and infrastructure, and drug treatment.

Cleveland, 60, of Bisbee, is a retired chief petty officer who spent four years in the US Navy and 18 in the naval reserve. He doesn’t have a campaign website, having received only about $1,400 in donations, but described his views to the Star in a candidate questionnaire.

His top priority is to stem “the drug epidemic flooding our streets and the crime it creates”, he said. He favors publicly funded drug treatment centers, fully funded law enforcement and border protection.

In education, Cleveland supports private school vouchers and supports the banning of transgender female students born to biological males from participating in girls’ sports.

During the recent clean election debate in Arizona, Cleveland said he opposes abortion except when a mother’s life is threatened, but is prepared to support legislation with exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Undisputed neighborhoods

Voters in two other Tucson-area districts already know who their next state senators are, as no other candidates have registered to run for office.

Republican David Gowan of Sierra Vista will continue to represent District 19 and Democrat Sally Gonzales will take the Senate seat in District 20. Both are unopposed in the general election.

Get the latest news on the 2022 election with Star’s Election Roundup newsletter

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or [email protected]. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rapper NLF Choppa Clarifies His S-xuality After Huge D*** Pics Got Twitter Folks Talking

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Rapper Nlf Choppa Clarifies His S-Xuality After Huge D*** Pics Got Twitter Folks Talking
google news

Rapper NLE Choppa posted a d*** print image and got social media talking. A section of Twitter especially women are awed with the rapper’s unimaginable huge d*** popping out of his shorts. While others are adamant NLF Choppa is gay after posting er-tic images with feminine posture, Choppa says, though he doesn’t mind attracting both… Read More »Rapper NLF Choppa Clarifies His S-xuality After Huge D*** Pics Got Twitter Folks Talking

The post Rapper NLF Choppa Clarifies His S-xuality After Huge D*** Pics Got Twitter Folks Talking appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Trump endorses Minnesota SOS candidate Kim Crockett

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Donald Trump Pauses While Speaking
google news

Republican nominee for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett, who is running on a platform of skepticism about the state’s election system, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In a post to his alternative Twitter platform Truth Social on Tuesday Trump said Crockett would be the best person to administer Minnesota’s elections, which he baselessly claimed were plagued with fraud.

“Kim will get to the bottom of that, and so much else,” Trump said in the post. “It’s time we had a smart and dedicated fighter in that very important position. Kim Crockett has my Complete & Total Endorsement. She will not let you down!!!”

Crockett is the only candidate for Minnesota statewide office to receive a Trump endorsement in the 2022 general election. In a statement, she said she did not expect the former president’s backing.

“I was surprised to learn this morning that President Trump endorsed me. I appreciate this unexpected vote of confidence,” Crockett said. “The most important endorsement will be Minnesota voters who choose me to be their new secretary of state. I promise the office will be a nonpartisan operation that guards every eligible vote, no matter your party affiliation.”

National debate over election integrity fed by baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election has propelled normally sleepy races for secretary of state into the spotlight, as the office oversees the administration of elections in most states.

Numerous examinations of the 2020 election have found no evidence of the fraud that Trump claims cost him reelection to the White House.

Crockett’s campaign focused on election integrity claims

Former President Donald Trump pauses while speaking at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo / José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)

Crockett is running largely on the premise that the current election system is vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. DFLer Steve Simon, who is running for his third term as secretary of state, has spent much of his time on the campaign trail trying to dispel myths about the election system and boosting confidence in Minnesota election administration.

In an Oct. 2 debate between Crockett and Simon on WCCO radio, Crockett dodged a question on whether she would accept the results of the November election, calling the question “odd.” Simon immediately said he would accept the results, but Crockett did not clarify her position until five days after the debate, when she issued a statement saying she would also accept the outcome.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin issued a statement Tuesday condemning Trump’s endorsement of Crockett.

“Just like Donald Trump, Kim Crockett is spreading dangerous lies about election fraud that undermine faith in democracy and tear at the fabric of our society,” Martin said. “Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, claims which Crockett has echoed, directly led to a violent attempt to overthrow the United States government.”

Crockett, who previously served as vice president and general counsel for the Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota conservative think tank, said she would back voter identification efforts in the Minnesota Legislature, cross-check voter registration lists against other databases, review ballot security for absentee ballots, and require random post-election audits.

Asked last week whether she believed the 2020 election was “rigged,” she told reporters that Simon’s expansion of absentee ballots in response to the pandemic was “lawless,” and added: “I don’t think we’ll ever know precisely what happened.”

Undated Courtesy Photo, Circa October 2022, Of Steve Simon, Candidate For Re-Election At Secretary Of State In The November 2022 Election. (Courtesy Of The Candidate)
Undated courtesy photo, circa October 2022, of Steve Simon, candidate for re-election at Secretary of State in the November 2022 election. (Courtesy of the candidate)

Simon has cash advantage

Simon, meanwhile, says he takes pride in Minnesota’s status as No. 1 in the nation for voter turnout for the past three elections — nearly 80 percent in 2020 — and hopes if elected to another term that he can work toward boosting that number further by increasing transparency, access and confidence in the system.

Simon has enjoyed a considerable cash advantage for the entire election cycle, and has the support of national groups.

One group called iVote is spending $2 million on TV ads in support of Simon in Minnesota, Politico reported, outside spending Crockett has decried as “dark money.”

Crockett has not enjoyed Simon’s level of outside backing. Recent polls have rated the secretary of state contest as a toss-up.

While Trump has given endorsements to GOP congressional candidates Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Tom Emmer, all incumbents, Crockett is his first statewide endorsement in the 2022 general election.

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen told reporters last Friday he did not expect fundraising aid or an endorsement from Trump. GOP attorney general candidate Jim Schultz and auditor candidate Ryan Wilson have not received Trump endorsements.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Laguna Beach home linked to timeshare mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck seeks $39.7 million – Orange County Register

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 26, 2022

By

Laguna Beach Home Linked To Timeshare Mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck Seeks $39.7 Million - Orange County Register
google news

A Laguna Beach home linked to Las Vegas timeshare mogul Stephen J. Cloobeck has hit the market for $39.7 million.

The five-bedroom, 9,305-square-foot contemporary style enjoys a front-row position at the Montage Laguna Beach resort as one of 13 private homes with concierge, housekeeping, and room service access.

Documents viewed on PropertyShark.com show Cloobeck bought the property for $10.5million in December 2007 – the same year he founded Las Vegas-based timeshare company Diamond Resorts International. He then transferred ownership to an LLC co-managed by his now ex-wife.

Built on a one-third acre lot in 2010 and recently renovated, the home features a floating staircase topped by a large skylight that illuminates the two-story interior.

The home features a spacious living room with a modern glass fireplace, temperature-controlled wine wall, and designer kitchen with high-end appliances, stainless steel pantry, and Dacor wine station.

Glass walls open the interior to outdoor spaces adorned with a new glass fireplace, outdoor shower, and kitchen with a built-in Viking grill, ice maker, refrigerator, and Kalamazoo pizza oven .

The pool and spa are directly accessible from the master suite.

There is a gym, home cinema and access to an outdoor courtyard with a one-story waterfall.

Other amenities include a game space, deluxe home office center and glass-enclosed wine cellar.

A three-car garage with epoxy flooring adds to the roster owned by John Stanaland of Villa Real Estate and his son, Tyler Stanaland of The Oppenheim Group and the Netflix series “Selling The OC.”

California Daily Newspapers

google news
Continue Reading

Trending