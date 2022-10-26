Blockchain
Why EOS Downward Trajectory In Last 30 Days Can’t Hurt Its Coin
Since its all-time high on August 22, EOS has been steadily declining. The crypto market had crashed from March to June, but has since recovered. The market crisis has a lingering impact on modern investing.
Coingecko reports that the token’s value has increased by 0.2% in the last 24 hours. Even on shorter time intervals, like the week or the biweek, the currency rose in value.
Nonetheless, these changes have done little to slow the downward trend. Investors and traders in EOS, though, may have reason to be optimistic.
The Stress Of September
As this is being written, EOS is being propped up by the $1.0055 area, which has slowed its decline since last month. The current price movement of the token is being influenced by the ongoing downturn.
The right side of the right triangle acts as a liquidity pool, and this is reflected in the coin’s price action as a XABCD harmonic pattern. As investors and traders buy the dip, demand is introduced, and the trend may turn bullish as a result.
Chart: TradingView
Meanwhile, the technicals also appear to be lacking. The CMF is currently negative, indicating that bears are in control of the market. This provides an undeniably formidable counterbalance to the potential bullish movement.
Immediate resistance at the 61.80 Fibonacci retracement level will be a challenging barrier to overcome.
Not Looking Good?
EOS’s predicament does not bode favorably for the alternative cryptocurrency. However, investors and traders can leverage a rising RSI, which indicates increased investor optimism.
Chaikin’s money flow index indicates that the token is gaining ground. The bears were rejected at the $0.9422 price range, which fits with the emerging upswing.
As of the time of writing, the Stoch RSI is on the overbought side of the indicator, indicating that the developing rally will be met by a market correction.
The EOS token is an excellent investment for traders and investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. Just last month, the cryptocurrency exchange PayBito added EOS to its list of tradable tokens, expanding EOS’s reach.
Investors should also be aware of the impact of macroeconomic conditions on EOS prices. The correlation between EOS and Bitcoin is 0.77, indicating a significant effect on EOS price fluctuations.
EOS total market cap at $1.15 billion on the daily chart
London Is the Next Station for the Internationally Overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world.
Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit.
The Main Stage of the Conference welcomed many of the high-quality speakers who are experts in blockchain and crypto industry such as Vas Modinos, Services Solution Lead at Microsoft and Founder of Blockready, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC and Guest of Honor of the Conference with his Opening Keynote Speech, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Founder of Chingari, Ivan Liljeqvist, Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer, Ramia Farrage, MC, Senior Producer and Presenter, Forbes, Benjamin Bilski, German Serial Tech Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of NAGA, Forbes 30 Under 30, Alena Afanaseva, Co-founder and CEO of BeInCrypto, Adrian Zduńczyk, Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest and many more who have shared their expertise and knowledge with an academy-level speech.
It’ll be incomplete without mentioning Titan the Robot, the Blockchain Economy Summit Ambassador, King of the Robots, a stunning and awe-inspiring piece of technology who attracted the BE audience from thin air and had people crying with laughter at his hilarious antics at this Epic Round of the Blockchain Economy Summit in Dubai.
The 6th Edition of the World’s Flagship Blockchain & Crypto Event is going to be held on February 27-28, 2023 in London, UK. The long-awaited Event of the blockchain and crypto community is finally ready to embrace its enthusiasts in the core of the World’s Financial Capital. Those who are excited about the future of the finance world and fin-tech will be at the UK’s largest ever blockchain event uniting together the key players of crypto industry and experts to redefine the future of finance. General Manager of the Blockchain Economy Summit, Servi Aman quotes:
“London has already proved itself in terms of economic and financial value. The attraction of crypto companies will increase substantially as the UK government is working towards a blockchain-based economy. This is a colossal opportunity to showcase the strengths of the blockchain & crypto platform”.
As the future draws nearer, people all over the world from experts to regular citizens have their eyes on the industry’s progress.
The top-notch topics of the forthcoming Blockchain Economy London Summit appears to be use cases and mass adoption of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, blockchain gaming, regulation of virtual assets/cryptocurrencies worldwide and in London/UK, Bitcoin, Web 3, NFTs, Metaverse, De-Fi, mining, investing and trading on cryptocurrencies, the implementation of blockchain technology in businesses and government, and many more. The expected attendance for the 6-th edition of Blockchain Economy Summit is exceeding 2,000 participants from more than 65 countries. Further information is available on the summit website: https://blockchaineconomy.london/
Event info:
- Name: Blockchain Economy London Summit
- Date: February 27-28, 2023
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Creek Road Miners, Inc. Enters into a Merger Agreement with Prairie Operating Co., LLC
HENDERSON, Nevada–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#virtual–Please replace the release dated October 25, 2022, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The updated release reads:
CREEK ROAD MINERS, INC. ENTERS INTO A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH PRAIRIE OPERATING CO., LLC
Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR; “Creek Road” or the “Company”) and Prairie Operating Co., LLC (“Prairie”) announced today the signing of a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing of the merger between Creek Road and Prairie (the “Merger”), the combined company will be named Prairie Operating Co. and is expected to become publicly listed on the OTCQB under the symbol “PROP.” Following the Merger, the Company intends to request listing on the NYSE American Exchange. Members of Prairie will receive common stock of Creek Road and restricted performance-based options in the Merger. At the closing of the Merger, Ed Kovalik will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, Gary Hanna will be appointed President, and Craig Owen will be appointed Chief Financial Officer.
Prairie has also signed a purchase and sale agreement (the “PSA”) with Exok, Inc. (“Exok”) for the acquisition of 37,030 gross acres of undeveloped oil and gas leasehold acreage with an average net revenue interest of 76%, located in Weld County, Colorado (the “Exok Assets”) for approximately $28.2 million (the “Asset Acquisition” and together with the Merger, the “Transactions”).
Paul Kessler, the Company’s Executive Chairman added, “The Creek-Prairie merger is the result of a targeted effort to identify institutional-quality energy assets to generate substantive value for all stakeholders. The resulting team of experienced, pedigreed professionals represent the best in class and will focus on supporting U.S. energy independence.”
Ed Kovalik added, “The opportunity to acquire these assets from Exok Inc. at what we believe are very attractive metrics positions Prairie ideally going forward. Recent offset activity by well-known operators gives us a high level of confidence in the potential within this mostly contiguous acreage block. We expect to commence our initial drilling operations in early 2023.” Mr. Kovalik further added “We believe Prairie will represent a very unique story in the public markets, with a solid low cost asset profile, with ample running room in what appears to be a great long-term market for oil and natural gas.”
Creek Road has engaged Roth Capital Partners, LLC to assist in negotiations with certain investors to raise capital prior to the closing of the Merger. Any proceeds raised would be used to fund the Asset Acquisition as well as develop the Exok Assets after closing.
The Merger, which has been approved by the board of directors of Creek Road and the members of Prairie, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including the closing of a private placement of Creek Road securities for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million (“PIPE”). The Asset Acquisition is expected to close immediately after the closing of the Merger. Excluding the issuances of securities in a potential PIPE, and assuming no exercise of options or warrants issued at closing of the Merger, the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock following the Merger is expected to be owned approximately 58.5% by current Creek Road stockholders, 29.3% by members of Prairie, and 12.2% by Exok.
Creek Road intends to immediately file an information statement describing, among other things, the terms and conditions of the Transactions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Additional information about the Transactions, including copies of the Merger Agreement and the PSA, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed by Creek Road with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov.
Advisors
Baker & McKenzie LLP is serving as legal counsel to Creek Road.
Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. is serving as legal counsel to Prairie.
About Creek Road
Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.CreekRoadMiners.com) is a cryptocurrency mining company that leverages mobile power generation units and mining facilities. The Creek Road Miners model utilizes the abundance of stranded natural gas in a manner that provides its operations with a desirably-priced energy source while benefitting energy operators, the consumer and environmental considerations.
About Prairie
Prairie is a Delaware limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring and operating oil and gas properties in the United States. Prairie is managed by its members, Gary C. Hanna and Edward Kovalik.
Important Information About the Proposed Merger
In connection with the proposed Merger, Creek Road will prepare an information statement to be filed with the SEC that will provide additional important information concerning the proposed Merger. When completed, a definitive information statement will be mailed to Creek Road’s stockholders. CREEK ROAD’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING CREEK ROAD’S INFORMATION STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. Creek Road’s stockholders will be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the information statement (when available) and other relevant documents filed with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Forward Looking Statements
The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the Transactions, Creek Road’s and Prairie’s ability to consummate the Transactions and raise capital prior to the Merger, the benefits of the Transactions, Creek Road’s future financial performance following the Transactions, as well as Creek Road’s and Prairie’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Creek Road and Prairie management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Creek Road and Prairie disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Creek Road and Prairie caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Creek Road and Prairie. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Transactions or to satisfy the closing conditions, including the closing of a private placement of Creek Road securities for aggregate proceeds of at least $30 million; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transactions, including as a result of a delay in its consummation; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of Creek Road and Prairie to terminate the definitive agreements related to the Transactions; the risks related to the growth of Creek Road’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and the effects of competition on Creek Road’s future business. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein and in any oral statements made in connection therewith occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither Creek Road and Prairie presently know or that Creek Road and Prairie currently believe are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Creek Road’s expectations can be found in Creek Road’s periodic filings with the SEC, including Creek Road’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Creek Road’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Investor Relations
John D. Maatta
Creek Road Miners, Inc.
[email protected]
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start another increase if there is a clear move above the $20,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Surge
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $19,000 and $19,200 support levels. BTC formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $19,650 resistance levels.
It gained over 5% and there was a clear move above the $20,000 resistance. During the increase, there was a move above a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near $20,400 and the price is now consolidating gains.
There was a minor decline below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $19,266 swing low to $20,400 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,300 level. There is also a key contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,300 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance sits near the $20,400 level. The next major resistance might be $20,500. A clear move above the $20,500 resistance might send the price towards the $21,200 resistance. Any more gains might set the pace for a steady increase towards the $22,000 resistance zone.
Downside Correction in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $20,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,200 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,800 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $19,266 swing low to $20,400 high. A downside break and close below $19,800 might open the doors for a fresh test of the $19,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.
Major Support Levels – $20,200, followed by $19,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,300, $20,400 and $20,500.
Cardano Price Looks Optimistic, How Long Will The Bullish Momentum Last?
Cardano price has brought the bulls back to its chart. In the last 24 hours, ADA has appreciated over 7%. This price movement could be termed a rally.
ADA had made no progress in the last week. However, it has soared up considerably over the past 24 hours. Technical indicators have sided with the bulls as demand for the altcoin rose.
If the current price momentum continues over the next trading sessions, ADA could expect the bulls to regain better control over the market.
The demand for the altcoin showed considerable appreciation, which has led to an increase in the number of buyers on the one-day chart.
Cardano price has to keep moving upwards to avoid the chance of price volatility. It is, however, implied that the chance of a price pullback always remains after a rally.
At the present moment, the Cardano price is trading 87% lower than its all-time high, secured in September, 2021. A move above its immediate resistance mark will provide a clear path for the altcoin.
Cardano Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ADA was trading at $0.39 at the time of writing. The coin picked up bullish momentum the moment it crossed the $0.36 price mark.
The overhead resistance mark stood at $0.41 and a push above that level will help Cardano price to sustain the bullish price action.
Moving above the $0.41 resistance mark can push Cardano to $0.44. On the flipside, a pullback can drag Cardano price to $0.36 on the one day chart.
Further fall from that level will cause ADA to trade near the $0.33 level. The amount of Cardano traded in the last trading session increased signifying that buying strength had increased.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin rallied and so the demand for the coin also witnessed an increase. After being under the control of sellers over the past trading sessions, Cardano price made a considerable recovery.
The Relative Strength Index swung past the zero-line, which meant that buyers were more than sellers at the time of writing.
Cardano price was above the 20-SMA line, and that meant more demand for the coin, along with buyers driving the price momentum in the market.
Other major technical indicators also signalled the buyers’ taking over on the one-day chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates overall price direction and the strength of the price momentum.
The MACD underwent a bullish crossover and formed green signal bars, which was buy signal for the coin.
The Awesome Oscillator also depicts the price movement of the altcoin. AO painted green histograms which aligned with the bulls at the time of writing.
Ethereum Price Registers Gains, Is This A Rebound?
Ethereum price has moved up on its chart over the last 24 hours. The altcoin witnessed a 4% growth in the same time frame. This has pushed the price of the altcoin closer to the immediate resistance.
Once the Ethereum price moves above the closest resistance level, the bulls could definitely take control of the market. Technical indicators of the altcoin have pointed towards bullish signals.
However, it is too soon to say if the bulls will remain on the chart over the next trading sessions. Bitcoin price also logged minor gains, which have turned certain altcoins green over the last 24 hours.
In the last week, Ethereum price appreciated by 4%. This indicated that most of the gains made by the altcoin were registered over the last day.
The crucial price mark for the altcoin remains at $1,400. If the bulls can maintain their momentum, the altcoin could break through the $1,400 barrier in the coming trading sessions.
Buying strength has seen a considerable increase as ETH moved north over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1,380 at the time of writing. The coin has finally moved upwards after a phase of consolidation. The bulls could push past the $1,400 level over the next trading session if they hold the momentum.
The bulls will gain further control if that level is crossed. The other resistance mark for the coin stands at $1,500. A move above the $1,500 level could propel the price of Ethereum to $1,680.
On the other hand, a small drop in price will bring Ethereum to $1,340 and then to $1,268. The amount of Ethereum traded in the last session increased, signifying bullish price action.
Technical Analysis
The altcoin’s northbound movement brought buyers back into the market. The technical indicators had signalled that the bulls had re-surfaced along with the buyers.
The Relative Strength Index zoomed above the half-line in an indication that buyers have outnumbered sellers in the market.
Ethereum price was above the 20-SMA, which meant that demand for the altcoin had increased and that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators were also in accordance with the buyers. Ethereum had depicted buy signal on the one-day chart.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the overall price direction of the asset.
The MACD continued to display green signal bars above the half-line, which meant that there were buy signal for the crypto.
Bollinger Bands measure the price volatility and the chance of price fluctuation. The bands were super constricted and this reading is often associated with explosive price action.
Crypto Market Drops To Extreme Fear As Bitcoin Struggles To Hold $19,000
The crypto market sentiment has been on the decline over the last year and it has come in tandem with the decline in bitcoin price. Bitcoin, which moves the entirety of the crypto market most times, has had a tough go of it in recent times. Now, as the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to struggle to hold a good value in the market, sentiment has plunged towards 3-month lows.
Market In Extreme Fear
The crypto market is now entering what is one of the longest fear trends in recent history. Over the last six months, there has not been any significant recovery in market sentiment. The last time that the crypto market had come close to completely exiting the fear territory was back in August when there was some recovery in the market.
During this time, the price of bitcoin had seen a run-up that put it above $25,000. However, it had stopped just short of entering the green territory and has remained down since then.
For three months now, market sentiment has remained muted and has not seen any positive movement. The score for last week came out to 22 which put the market firmly in the extreme fear territory, also following the same theme for the month of September.
Market sentiment in extreme fear | Source: alternative.com
It was expected that the market would see some recovery in the month of October but there hasn’t been much green in the market since then. The present score for the market sentiment is 20, which shows even more decline in investor sentiment.
Bitcoin Carries The Market
Bitcoin has dominated the crypto market since its inception, even though the dominance is now lower than what it used to be. Nevertheless, the bitcoin price movement still determines the market direction most of the time and sets the tone for investor sentiment. Given this, for the crypto market to finally leave the fear territory, there would need to be a surge in the price of bitcoin.
However, one thing that comes with negative investor sentiment is the refusal to put money into the market. People are more likely to invest when prices are going up instead of down even though the latter is a better time to get into the market.
BTC fails to reclaim $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin’s current price does not spark confidence in the hearts of investors, hence the reluctance for investors to want to purchase cryptocurrencies. To do so, the price of the digital asset would have to cross $20,000 once more, which is currently not in the cards given that the cryptocurrency is trading below its 50-day moving average.
Bears are already mounting significant resistance at $19,600, and given the constant sell pressure on BTC, it is likely that the price of bitcoin will revisit $19,000 before testing the resistance at $19,600. But a successful test of this resistance level will see BTC aiming for the next significant resistance at $20,200.
Featured image from Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
