Why India has nothing to prove to Britain on minorities
Minutes after it was announced that Rishi Sunak would become the UK’s next prime minister, leaders from India’s liberal stable tweeted praising the UK for allowing a member of the minority community to to occupy the top job, and quickly used it as an opportunity to question whether India would ever be progressive enough to do the same. As usual, this lot proved too mentally colonized, and too ignorant on many levels, to even have an opinion that should be taken seriously. However, this is a serious question regarding history and civilization, and so it is time for serious analysis to be advanced so that public discourse can see beyond these Nehruvian novices.
To begin, let’s refresh our memories of only eight and a half years ago. India had Manmohan Singh, a famous economist who belonged to one of the smallest minorities in the country, leading us as Prime Minister for the tenth consecutive year. How and why the leaders of the liberal brigade completely obliterated themselves about him and made their case as if he did not even exist or had never become the Prime Minister of India is to put it in the sweetest, most disrespectful terms. Not just Manmohan Singh, but as has been pointed out, India has had three Muslim presidents. What Liberal Brigade leaders mean by minority remains unclear, although if they included communities such as tribes in their definition, the incumbent president of India they have branded as a rubber stamp would also the case.
Another argument against their line of thinking is that India gave its largest minority two whole countries upon independence, and therefore India doesn’t really owe anyone an explanation. Moreover, the only state where the minority community is in the majority has never elected a chief minister from any other community. But these arguments are handy fruit for engaging with the liberal brigade in a superficial way. There is a need to expose their mentality, their hypocrisy and their sense of history, at more fundamental levels.
To begin with, the underlying assumption, while using an event like the rise of Sunak to preach to Indians, is that the British public as a whole has thrown their racial prejudices in the trash and risen above of these archaic considerations to elect someone who belongs to a minority. . The realities on the ground, in fact, indicate just the opposite. Sunak is unfortunately not the people’s choice; the country’s electoral mandate was never for him. Despite his admirable administrative background, despite his proven credentials in economics at a time when it is essential, Sunak only landed the top job as a last resort. The country seems to have adopted and exhausted all possible means to keep him out of power, until there is literally nothing left. A total disaster as Liz Truss first had a chance until lettuce beat her, and only after Boris Johnson refused to return to work and Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race, that this crown of thorns was placed on the man of Indian descent. .
This phenomenon was best demonstrated by a conversation a British caller had with an LBC host on live TV in the UK, which has now gone viral on social media. In it, the caller makes an inconsistent case against Sunak for minutes, despite being refuted by the host every step of the way. The caller struggles to find a single good reason for Sunak not to be prime minister, or to clearly demonstrate why one of the other options is better than Sunak. And yet he persists, until he is called out to be a racist who will only accept a white man for the highest position. The caller eventually admits it, telling the host that the country is, after all, eighty-five percent white. “These things are important, I’m sorry you don’t like it,” the caller tells the host at the end. In 2022, the mentality that Indians are the “white man’s burden,” or as Sunak’s predecessor Winston Churchill described us as “a beastly people with a beastly religion,” persists.
Essentially, Sunak becoming Prime Minister is not a flashy display of a mature democracy as India’s liberal brigade portrays it, but rather something that inadvertently eludes the goalkeeper, and an extremely vigilant goalkeeper. It is not a test that the UK passed with flying colors; the test has only just begun. It remains to be seen how the country will treat its first non-Christian Prime Minister, not directly elected by the people but simply a product of circumstances. Will the media target him constantly and for no reason? Will the people drive him out of office at the first opportunity? The UK litmus test has only just begun now. Yet for India’s liberal brigade, they have already passed the test with flying colors. That’s typical of them, as they have a long history of giving the UK a free pass on many issues.
The basic reason for the pass they keep giving the UK is that they basically subscribe to the British version of Indian history, especially the part about India’s freedom struggle. This version may have benefited their political masters at one time, but the only beneficiary today is the UK. Essentially, this version of our freedom struggle, more than giving undue credit to those who had little impact, casts the British as benign, reasonable colonizers, who responded positively to ideas like Ahimsah and satyagraha. This version allows the British to erase their own atrocities, thefts, racism and destruction, as well as versions about Indian revolutionaries, Subhas Chandra Bose’s INA, and Indian mutineers who literally drove the empire out. After all, they must pretend to be responsible members of the international community. Consequently, their PR machinery has been working overtime for decades and India’s liberal brigade, consciously or not, has become a key part of it.
Today it is claimed that there was no India before the arrival of the British, despite the fact that their society, which originally settled before the monarch took power, was known as East India Company name. It is claimed that the British gave us our railways and that we should be grateful to them, conveniently ignoring the fact that they plundered us in broad daylight, taking us from the wealthiest part of the world to generations of shortage. It is another fact that the East India Company has now been taken over by an Indian entrepreneur, and despite plundering the wealth of the whole world, the country has plunged itself into such an economic mess that a native man Indian has now been appointed to save them, but I digress.
Apart from stealing and completely destroying several indigenous cultures around the world, this empire committed genocides across the continent, caused famines, engaged in slavery and torture, introduced narcotics into entire kingdoms and caused conflicts that continue to plague the world today. And yet, when Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia or the Taliban are viewed as historically unacceptable models in the civilized world, colonial or imperial Britain gets a pass.
This is the level of distortion and evil that the Indian liberal brigade has internalized. Despite two centuries of colonialism, they continue to admire the empire, always ready to preach to their fellow Indians in the twinkling of an eye, and that too on how we must be more avant-garde and follow in the sacred footsteps of our former settlers. Obviously, memory was not their strong suit. But they must be reminded that liberalism, progressivism, multiculturalism and the rules-based order of which their favorite empire is a proud defender in the international community are values which are rather new to them and far from being still soaked.
The responsibility rests with the British alone, and will for many decades if not centuries to come. A country or civilization like India really has nothing to prove to anyone, much less a 21st century monarchy with an official state religion.
The writer is an author and political commentator. He is the author of the book, ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma: From Boy Wonder to CM’. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.
Rupee falls to 82.73 per dollar as Chinese yuan plunges to new low
The rupee reversed gains from the start of Tuesday’s session to end slightly lower against a weaker dollar as the Chinese yuan hit a 15-year low on fears that with Xi Jinping’s new leadership team stacked with its loyalists, China would prioritize the state more than the private sector.
While the national currency initially appreciated on the back of a lower dollar on less hawkish bets from the US central bank, the rupiah’s appeal was limited in a holiday-shortened trading week after the fall of the Chinese yuan.
Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at around 82.73 to the dollar after opening at 82.65, from its previous close of 82.6850 on Friday.
Last week, driven by an aggressive monetary tightening program, the rupiah hit a new high, falling to 83.29 to the dollar. However, the Reserve Bank of India stepped in to stop the bleeding and bring the rupiah back below 83.
Indian financial markets were closed on Monday and will be closed on Wednesday for Diwali celebrations and as such could limit capital inflows in narrow trade.
The rupee traded in a range of 82.58-82.79 during the day when volumes were low due to holidays in many parts of India and Asian currencies were down against the dollar,” he said. said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
“The Dollar Index was at 112.01, almost unchanged, and Oil was also flat. The only change was the Chinese Yuan, which almost touched 7.36 levels, keeping the Rupee weaker,” said- he added.
The offshore yuan fell to a new low of 7.3650 to the dollar after the People’s Bank of China’s daily correction sparked expectations that the central bank could allow a market-determined exchange rate, and Mainland stocks struggled to maintain stability.
“The conflict between Beijing’s security and economic (growth) goals has become more glaring,” Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore, told Reuters.
“A clean sweep of the Politburo Standing Committee by Xi loyalists, and a stark absence of technocrats who may be more focused on reviving the economy, suggest that economic stimulus policies may be subordinated,” he said. -he adds.
The Hang Seng was last down 0.1%, indicating that Asia-wide yuan weakness and China’s outlook is spreading.
The South Korean won fell to its lowest level in 13 years on Tuesday. The previously strong Indonesian rupiah lost its luster, while the Vietnamese dong fell despite the second 100 basis point rate hike in a month.
According to a Bloomberg gauge, the yuan also fell to its lowest level in more than a year when measured against a basket of currencies from its trading partners.
Authorities are allowing the yuan to adjust after trying to cap it at the Party Congress,” and the question is how far it will let the yuan go, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research. at the Australian and New Zealand banking group, to Bloomberg, “A weaker yuan will impact other Asian currencies.”
The dollar was a bit weaker and the euro was strong ahead of the European Central Bank’s expected rate hike later this week.
Sterling also received some support from expectations that the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will bring stability.
After Rishi Sunak easily won the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday, the price of gilts has risen.
“While the premium associated with reckless fiscal policy actions in September has been removed, this does not bring us back to a neutral view of sterling,” Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, told Reuters.
“The UK’s structural imbalances existed before these policy changes, and they remain a longer-term concern,” he added.
Oladipo remains behind but Yurtseven takes flight as Heat head west for three-game trip
The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded.
Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season.
On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle impingement, took flight with the team for the trip that features three games over four days.
Yurtseven tweaked the ankle during the Heat’s Oct. 4 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena and has not played since, after going 27 minutes in that game.
Oladipo was held out of the Heat’s first three exhibitions for what was listed as “return to competition conditioning,” before appearing in the final two, most recently going 18 minutes in the Oct.12 exhibition victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oladipo missed most of last season due to surgical complications with his opposite knee.
Back with the team are forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, with the two suspended from Monday night’s loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors due to their involvement in a Saturday fracas against Toronto that spilled into the FTX Arena stands.
Waiting game
No, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, the intent was not to limit Jimmy Butler to just the final 3:38 of the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss.
But without an intervening stoppage, Butler was caught watching and waiting from the scorers’ table before he could get back into the action.
Butler had reported to the scorers’ table with 6:20 to play in the fourth, but wound up with an unexpected run of 8:29 out of action.
“I didn’t have a timeout,” said Spoelstra, who actually had two but prefers to save those for the waning moments. “That frustrated the heck out of me. I almost considered taking a foul, not the take-foul [an intentional stoppage that gives the opposition a free throw], but in the half court. And in retrospect, I probably should have. That was too much to have him sitting on that sideline, particularly as that every possession really mattered.
“I thought we were getting decent execution and decent looks. But we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game and we sent him to the table with enough time typically. But the way things had gone earlier, I didn’t have any timeouts.”
The Heat utilized their final two timeouts in the final 50.4, after the Raptors had moved to a five-point lead from what had been an eight-point Heat advantage.
Road warriors
After a 1-3 homestand to open the season, the hope is that the road is now a road to redemption, with the western swing that opens Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, continues Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors and concludes Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.
“I always feel like these trips can be an opportunity,” Spoelstra said, “but particularly right now, when we’re faced with a little bit of adversity. These are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.
“There’s not going to be anybody else but us out there. This is an opportunity for us to really start to connect, face some adversity on the road and hopefully grow from that and get some wins.”
Point guard Kyle Lowry said it will have to be a step-by-step process.
“I think we’ve just got to go out there and play, at the end of the day,” he said. “The road is the road, a hostile environment and we’ve just got to go out there and hoop and find a way to try to win games and take it one by one and possession by possession, can’t look at the whole trip. Look at is as the next game is Portland and concentrate on Portland.”
Adidas ends its partnership with Kanye West after anti-Semitic remarks
The German sportswear giant is the latest company to cut ties with the rapper and designer after his recent anti-Semitic outbursts and other provocations. The end of the long-standing partnership is expected to significantly reduce Adidas’ profits.
Leslie Jordan, 67, had shortness of breath and made an appointment with a cardiologist this week
Leslie Jordan suffered from shortness of breath in the weeks leading up to her death and even made an appointment with a cardiologist the following week.
The comedian died yesterday after suffering a medical emergency while driving and then crashing his BMW into the side of a Hollywood building. He was 67 years old.
Law enforcement sources believe Jordan may have suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel, according to TMZ, although his official cause of death has yet to be released.
The news of his health comes just hours after CBS Mornings released one of Jordan’s final interviews, which was supposed to air next week but was instead shared today in light of the tragedy.
In the interview, Jordan explained how his years-long battle with addiction taught him that the best path to a clean life was to be “of service” to others, and how following that code brought him happiness.
Leslie Jordan gave one of the last interviews of her life with CBS Mornings two weeks ago in Nashville
Speaking to CBS’ Anthony Mason, Jordan explained how fame provides a ‘platform’ to give or take from people
Speaking to CBS’ Anthony Mason, Jordan explained how fame provides a “platform” to give or take from people.
“The only thing fame gives you is a platform,” he said. “And then you have to decide whether I’m going to give or whether I’m going to take?” And I want to give – I want to leave a mark in some ways – but I want to be of service.
Jordan said it was his journey to sobriety after years of alcohol abuse that taught him that the best way to live a happy and clean life was to give.
“You know you learn early on that in recovery, the way to stay clean and stay sober is to be of service to another, and that takes you out of yourself,” he said.
“I think that’s what I want to live a life of service to others, and it makes me happy.”
Jordan died yesterday aged 61 after suffering a medical emergency while driving then crashing into the side of a Hollywood building
It’s still unclear what type of medical emergency Jordan suffered and whether it killed him or died from the ensuing sinking.
Although Jordan rose to fame for roles on TV shows like Murphy Brown, Will and Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, his career has had an unexpected resurgence during the pandemic thanks to his daily Instagram posts.
The comedian posted short clips – sometimes comedy sketches, other times just videos of him lamenting the boredom of the lockdown – twice a day for 80 consecutive days during the pandemic.
His Instagram account skyrocketed from around 80,000 followers to nearly 6 million within weeks, plus an additional 2.3 million followers on TikTok.
Speaking to CBS, Jordan said he never wanted to go viral.
“Give me a good pandemic and I’ll thrive,” he laughed. ‘I do not know what happened. ‘People said to me, ‘What’s the secret?’ I have no idea. That would jump a million a day.
“I was just thinking, ‘God, who are these people who want to hear what I have to say? “, Jordan added. “It was just the innocence of it, I guess.”
In the interview, Jordan explained how his years of sobriety due to alcoholism taught him that the way to happiness was to give to others.
Jordan appears in the sitcom Will and Grace playing Beverly Leslie alongside co-star Eric McCormick
Jordan shared how he became an actor at the University of Tennessee at Chatanooga.
“I got up in that intro in acting class and it hit me like a drug,” he said. “I went to the head of the department and said ‘Tell me what to do’ and he said ‘Let’s learn to pronounce it first. It’s not you-a-ter, it’s theater.
After school he moved to Hollywood. Jordan recalled some of his early roles in commercials.
“I had a few commercials and I kind of had a roll with it,” he said. “I was the elevator operator from burger hell for taco bell where you go when you’re not eating burgers.”
Leslie Jordan attends the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington DC in April 2022
Shortly before his death, Jordan also embarked on an unexpected career as a country singer in Nashville.
“I had an Instagram anthem on Sunday, and where we were just singing these old anthems that I grew up with, and people started connecting,” he said. ‘And so, kind of from that, we decided to make an album.
“So unexpected, just to be in my 60s. I’m a country singer now!” he said.
“I love Nasville, and the way Nashville embraced me, and being taken seriously, and making an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile. You know, that’s something.
Jordan won an Emmy Award for his performance in the sitcom Will and Grace in 2006
Shortly before his death, Jordan also began an unexpected career as a country singer in Nashville.
It’s still unclear what type of medical emergency Jordan suffered and whether it killed him or died from the ensuing sinking.
The Los Angeles Police Department told DailyMail.com they received reports that a car crashed into a wall at Romaine Street and Cahuenga Blvd around 9:30 a.m.
Photos of the crash showed his blue BMW smashed onto the Hollywood sidewalk with its right front wheel and fender shattered from the collision.
Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and lived in Los Angeles. He won an Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy in 2006 for his role as Beverly Leslie on NBC’s hit show “Will & Grace” in which he had a recurring role.
His co-stars, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, were among the first stars to pay tribute to him.
Sean Hayes wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who met him loved him. There was no there will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with a huge, caring heart. We will miss you my dear friend.
Co-star Eric McCormack, who played the lead role of Will Truman, said he was “crushed” by the loss.
‘The funniest, flirtiest southern gentleman I have ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to each of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone thirty years too soon. You were loved, dear man.
UMN’s Sviggum resigns vice chair position but stays on Board of Regents after diversity comments
Steve Sviggum intends to serve out the final months of his term on the University of Minnesota Board of Regents but has resigned as the board’s vice chair after casting student diversity in a negative light.
The U on Tuesday released a letter Sviggum wrote to the board’s chair, Ken Powell.
“After our meeting on Saturday morning, I have come to the realization that I should resign from the Vice Chairmanship effective immediately. I owe that position to my colleagues who have shown disapproval in my actions,” Sviggum wrote.
“I plan to continue to serve the University on the Board of Regents until my term is completed,” he added.
Sviggum during a Oct. 13 board meeting asked whether it was possible the U’s Morris campus was struggling to recruit students because it was “too diverse.” He added that two friends had told him their kids wouldn’t go to Morris “because it is too diverse a campus; they didn’t feel comfortable there.”
White students make up 54 percent of enrollment at Morris, and American Indians – who get free tuition because of the school’s history as an Indian boarding school – 32 percent.
Following calls for his resignation, Sviggum said last week he was “just asking a question.” He later apologized in a letter, writing, “I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution.”
The apology wasn’t enough for the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors Group, which represents over two dozen American Indian organizations in the Twin Cities area. The group on Friday called for Sviggum to resign from the board, calling his comments “offensive and overtly racist.”
Powell also apologized last week, writing to the Morris community that he should have spoken up and condemned Sviggum’s comments. The entire board, Powell said, would receive training on diversity, equity and inclusion to “help us more fully understand and reaffirm the power that different perspectives bring to our shared success.”
Regents are appointed by the Legislature to unpaid, six-year terms. It is customary for regents to serve no more than two terms.
Sviggum, a 71-year-old farmer from Kenyon and former speaker of the state House of Representatives, was elected to the board in 2011 but resigned a year later due to a perceived conflict of interest after taking a job with the Senate Republican Caucus.
Sviggum did not apply for a seat in 2017, but the Legislature picked him anyway over three candidates who had been vetted by the Regent Candidate Advisory Council. His term expires in the spring.
Barack Obama jokes about not wanting to host White House packers – NBC Chicago
Jokes of Obama not wanting to welcome the Packers to the White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
In October 2011, then-President Barack Obama invited the Chicago Bears, winners of the 1985 Super Bowl, to the White House for a visit.
The Bears’ 1985 trip to the White House was canceled due to the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy. Thus, Obama invited them during his tenure in the White House.
But, the Packers visited the White House months before the Bears for their Super Bowl victory in 2011. Did Obama invite the Bears despite the Packers visit?
“It was tough having the Packers and being nice to them,” Obama said on the Manningcast.
The former president is a true Chicagoan. He is a bear and sports enthusiast. With that, he’s a known Packers anti-fan.
He mentioned his non-Chicago native on the show. The president was born in Hawaii and attended several universities, including Columbia University, Western University and Harvard Law.
It was not until 1985 that he moved to Chicago. He worked for a scholarship at the University of Chicago Law School and eventually served as an Illinois state senator. Afterwards, he became President of the United States.
But, more importantly, he is a Bears fan.
