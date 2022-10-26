Woman charged in North Reading hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in train carriage

Crime

The 39-year-old Andover woman will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury.

A 39-year-old Andover woman has been charged with a hit-and-run in North Reading which injured a 4-year-old child.

The alleged perpetrator, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to a press release from the North Reading Police Department.

North Reading Police responded to the scene on Lakeside Boulevard on Wednesday, October 19 at around 7:40 a.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls indicating that a young child, who was being pulled in a cart by his parents, had been struck by a car. The driver had not stopped after the incident, police said.

The 4-year-old was reportedly assessed by EMS at the scene and treated at an area hospital before being released.

Police quickly identified Andover’s wife as the driver and contacted her, leading her to surrender without incident, the department said.

No other information was immediately available.