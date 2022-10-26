Connect with us

Woman charged in North Reading hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old in train carriage

October 26, 2022

Woman Charged In North Reading Hit-And-Run That Injured 4-Year-Old In Train Carriage
The 39-year-old Andover woman will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in bodily injury.

A 39-year-old Andover woman has been charged with a hit-and-run in North Reading which injured a 4-year-old child.

The alleged perpetrator, whose name has not been released, will be summoned to Woburn District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to a press release from the North Reading Police Department.

North Reading Police responded to the scene on Lakeside Boulevard on Wednesday, October 19 at around 7:40 a.m., after receiving multiple 911 calls indicating that a young child, who was being pulled in a cart by his parents, had been struck by a car. The driver had not stopped after the incident, police said.

The 4-year-old was reportedly assessed by EMS at the scene and treated at an area hospital before being released.

Police quickly identified Andover’s wife as the driver and contacted her, leading her to surrender without incident, the department said.

No other information was immediately available.

News

Man injured in Smoky Mountains after bear breaks into cabin

6 mins ago

October 26, 2022

Man Injured In Smoky Mountains After Bear Breaks Into Cabin
A tourist vacationing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains was injured after a rogue bear broke into his locked cabin in the middle of the night and charged at him, officials said.

The unnamed victim discovered the furry burglar when he walked into the kitchen of the rental cabin near downtown Gatlinburg on Saturday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The 209-pound bear burst through a set of French doors that were locked but not locked, wildlife officers told media.

The bear injured the tourist’s head and scratched his back, but the man was able to lock himself in a room and call 911.

He was later taken to hospital by family members and treated for his injuries.

A trap was set and a bear matching the description of the culprit in the cabin attack was caught and euthanized on Sunday.

A black bear (not pictured) attacked and injured a man after breaking into his rental cabin in the Smoky Mountains, Tennessee.
Getty Images

Hair samples were taken for DNA analysis and claws were swabbed to test for human hemoglobin, TWRA said.

The downed bear was described by authorities as a 2- or 3-year-old female without cubs.

Officials Said The 209-Pound Animal Went Through A Series Of Patio Doors In The Cabin Near Downtown Gatlinburg (Stock Image)
Officials said the 209-pound animal walked through a series of French doors in the cabin (not pictured) near downtown Gatlinburg.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

With post wires

New York Post

News

JD Vance, ‘HRH’ Alex Pierce

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Jd Vance, 'Hrh' Alex Pierce
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a political overview, starting with polls and clips from the Charlie Crist/Gov. Ron DeSantis debates for governor in Florida. Plus, Joe Biden is lost again, figuratively and literally. He has appeared to lose his train of thought several times in recent days and has been seen walking around the White House garden, but it’s when he thinks clearly that he does the most damage. Alex explains through examples, of course. Plus, there’s a lot of trans content on the podcast today, mostly thanks to President Biden as well. And then, Alex gives his take on globalist aristocrat and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. We have two great guests today. The first is JD Vance, the Republican candidate for the United States Senate from Ohio. He takes on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who votes at the same rate as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. JD provides an update on his run and the potential for a red wave in November. Next, we have the one and only “HRH” Alex Pierce. She’s a jewelry mogul who has a large following online thanks to her anti-revival rants on social media. She’s finally moving her Made in America business out of downtown Los Angeles, and she’s sharing what’s changed since the last time she was on the show. She and Alex have a fun chat on topics ranging from crime, to homelessness, to Kanye West, to karate – yes, karate!

The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.

Breitbart News

News

The Great British Bake Off 2022: Episode Seven – Live! | Television

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan

And our COMMENT OF THE WEEK from last week, my pick goes to this one, about Syabira’s Hanging Halloween Spooky Spider.

“I’m just going to ganache my spider” no one ever said until tonight.

Scott Bryan

Scott Bryan

Welcome to the Great British Bake Off Guardian live blog. And his Cream The week!

That’s right… Who will jiggle jiggle then fold?

And will Custard Week join the list of “first” weeks never to be seen again, including Halloween week (which was last week, even though Halloween is next week), Mexican week, Japanese week, German week, 80s week (I’m going to stop now.)

The one thing I remember vividly from last week’s episode was the UK government falling apart and Janusz on Bake Off wearing high heels.

Oh, and the fact that Syabira not only got a handshake when signing, she also won the technical contest and got a Star Baker for the first time (so late, omg.)

This means that Maxy and Janusz are in the lead with two Star Bakers each and Sandro and Syabira have one each. Hold for the Scottish Kevin and Underdog Abdul.

But as we all know, no matter how many good weeks you have, you only need one big wobble to be sent home, which seems all the more perilous during Custard Week. And since the competition is particularly fierce (there is no difference between the remaining half of the bakers), we will say goodbye to very talented bakers at the earliest.

And in another new feature, I call BAKE OFF OFFENSE THE WORLD it seems that the technical challenge of s’mores really fared poorly with American viewers this week.

I’m late but #GBBO making s’mores saying they have to be NEAT and putting them on DIGESTIVE with GANACHE two weeks after the Mexican week abomination is a complete declaration of war on the Americas

— V for Vaughndetta (@gvaughnjoy) October 22, 2022

theguardian

News

Christmas Island red crab migration underway

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration Underway
The red crab migration season has started on Christmas Island in Australia.

In footage filmed by David Watchorn over the weekend, crustaceans rush onto roads and infrastructure.

According to Parks Australia, every year millions of large crabs emerge from the forest and head into the water to breed. The migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season.

Although it is usually in October or November, it can sometimes be as late as January.

PHOTOS THAT STUN: 23 INCREDIBLE PHOTOS OF OUR LIVING WORLD FROM NIKON’S MICROSCOPY CONTEST

In this handout image provided by Parks Australia, thousands of red crabs are seen walking down a road on November 23, 2021, on Christmas Island. The annual red crab migration begins with the first rains of the rainy season on Christmas Island, usually around October or November. Millions of red crabs cross the island to the ocean to mate and spawn.
((Photo by Parks Australia via Getty Images))

The exact timing and speed of the migration is determined by the phase of the moon.

The male crabs that lead the migration are then joined by the females.

In This Handout Image Provided By Parks Australia, Members Of The Public And Parks Australia Staff Remove Thousands Of Red Crabs From A Road On November 23, 2021, At Christmas Island.

In this handout image provided by Parks Australia, members of the public and Parks Australia staff remove thousands of red crabs from a road on November 23, 2021, at Christmas Island.
((Photo by Parks Australia via Getty Images))

If it starts raining too late to meet their egg-laying date, some crabs will migrate the following month.

Once on shore, the crabs bathe to replenish moisture before the male crabs retreat to the lower terraces of the island to dig burrows.

KNIFE MAN FIGHTS CROCODILE WHO HAD HIS FRIEND’S HEAD IN A VIRUS: REPORT

In This Image Provided By Parks Australia, Thousands Of Red Crabs Are Seen Walking Across A Crab Bridge On November 23, 2021 On Christmas Island.

In this image provided by Parks Australia, thousands of red crabs are seen walking across a crab bridge on November 23, 2021 on Christmas Island.
((Photo by Parks Australia via Getty Images))

The female crabs then join the males on the terraces to mate in or near the burrows.

Each female crab, which stays in the burrow for more than two weeks, can produce up to 100,000 eggs.

In This Image Provided By Parks Australia, Thousands Of Red Crabs Are Seen Walking Through A Drain On November 23, 2021 On Christmas Island.

In this image provided by Parks Australia, thousands of red crabs are seen walking through a drain on November 23, 2021 on Christmas Island.
((Photo by Parks Australia via Getty Images))

The male crabs will take a second bath before beginning the return journey.

When the moon reaches its last quarter, the crabs gather on the shore, releasing their eggs into the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Red crab larvae hatch from the eggs as soon as they come into contact with water.

The Red Crab Migration is Christmas Island’s biggest tourist attraction.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Fox

News

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman missing at practice, but two starters return

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Ravens Wr Rashod Bateman Missing At Practice, But Two Starters Return
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was one of three key offensive starters missing at practice Tuesday.

Bateman, who was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through, was absent for the open portion of practice Tuesday. He has been dealing with a foot injury in recent weeks. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were not practicing for the second straight day. All three played significant snaps in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

On defense, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and starting inside linebacker Josh Bynes (quadriceps) were also missing again. Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quadriceps) were back after sitting out Monday’s session.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after Tuesday’s practice. Game statuses for Thursday’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be announced Wednesday.

This article will be updated.

()

News

Airlines have passengers. Now they need the planes

October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Airlines Have Passengers. Now They Need The Planes
The first American-made Airbus airliner rolls down the assembly line at the company’s factory in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., September 13, 2015. Picture taken September 13, 2015.

Alwyn Scott | Reuters

Demand for air travel shows no signs of slowing, airline executives said this month. But new planes are in short supply, they warned, limiting growth and keeping fares high.

Jet Blue Airways said on Tuesday it was supposed to receive 29 planes from Airbus next year but will only get about 22.

“I think we are all well aware that they are grappling with ramp-up challenges related to labor and supply chain,” JetBlue Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said. during the New York-based carrier’s quarterly call. “We are working hand in hand with them to manage these.”

Last week, American airlines Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said the carrier plans to take delivery of 19 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in 2023, compared to the 27 it previously forecast based on manufacturer indications.

This means airlines that had parked planes and reduced growth are now struggling to grow. Along with the shortage of pilots, the problems could make cheap flights even more elusive.

Frames to Boeing and its main rival, Airbus, have said in recent months that supply chain problems and labor shortages have prevented companies from ramping up production to meet the resumption of air travel.

Boeing and Airbus, which both declined to comment, are expected to report results on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

The problems were felt among manufacturers’ suppliers, such as engine manufacturers.

“As we take many actions across our businesses every day to mitigate the impacts of supply chain constraints and labor availability…we expect these pressures to continue to persist. next year as well,” said Raytheon Technologies Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday.

Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney engines fly on both Boeing and Airbus aircraft, and its Collins Aerospace unit supplies both manufacturers.

cnbc

