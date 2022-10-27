News
20 years after his death, efforts to maintain Paul Wellstone’s legacy continue
Twenty years after U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash on the Iron Range — along with his wife, Sheila, daughter Marcia, three campaign staffers and the two pilots — there are new efforts to keep his name and legacy alive.
For years, there has been a secluded memorial and historic site located outside Eveleth, Minn., near where the plane went down, that features a quiet path through the woods. The Wellstone family and the state DFL party recently replaced signs at the memorial and launched an online tour option.
And on Tuesday, current U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar — alongside Wellstone’s son Dave — announced an effort to rename a downtown Minneapolis federal office building after Paul Wellstone. The building includes offices for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as the National Labor Relations Board and passport services.
“People come here and gather for so many different reasons. They gather here because they need help with housing. They gather here on labor issues, which were so near and dear to Paul’s heart. And they gather here when they are, for some reason, embarking on an adventure, which was really the story of Paul’s life, as well,” Klobuchar said. “This building, this gathering place, couldn’t be a better place to be named after Paul Wellstone.”
The effort is sponsored by Democrats Klobuchar and Smith, as well as Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Dave Wellstone said renaming the building will help ensure his father’s legacy is remembered.
“A lot of people — I’m in a college town, Northfield, where I grew up — don’t know Wellstone, right? They don’t know. And so, for us, to have a building named, commemorating, is just the true honor,” he said. “People will come in, and if they don’t know (his name), they’ll maybe look it up, and they’ll see.”
Klobuchar said she hopes to get a naming bill passed through Congress yet this year.
Memorial near Eveleth
In addition to new signage at the memorial near Eveleth, the Wellstone family and the DFL have also partnered on a 3D virtual tour of the site that’s now available at the memorial’s website, allowing visitors to “walk” the trail and learn more about Wellstone’s legacy.
“His legacy is so strong among people,” Dave Wellstone said. “People come up to me on a regular basis, telling me where they were during the crash, how their lives were impacted by my folks.”
But not everyone can get up to the memorial site, “not everyone knows that it exists up there,” Wellstone said.
That legacy lives on today in many key Minnesota DFLers, including Gov. Tim Walz, who were inspired to run for office, in part, by the late senator.
‘A unique ability to touch people’s lives’
Twenty years after his father’s death, Dave Wellstone said, it’s important to remind people about who his father was and who he fought for, especially now that many younger people might not know who he was.
Wellstone believes his dad’s legacy as a fighter — working on behalf of working people in cities and rural areas — is even more important today in an era of polarized and divisive politics.
“He had a very unique ability to touch people’s lives, whether they considered themselves Democrats or Republicans. He was that real populist. I can’t tell you how many people tell me you know, I’m a Republican … but I voted for your dad — or, I’m now more conservative, but I loved your dad,” he said.
“Paul loved Minnesota. And he believed that his purpose in the Senate was to stand up for people who did not have a voice in the halls of power. He was courageous and he was joyful and he was optimistic,” Smith said at Tuesday’s gathering in Minneapolis.
“And he showed all of us, as he said — politics is not about power. Politics is not about money. Politics is not about winning for the sake of winning. Politics is about improving people’s lives. It is about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country, and around the world. Politics is about doing well for people.”
Former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards scores against Spurs in the Champions League as Sporting Lisbon star goes wild in celebration
Former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards was back with a vengeance against his former club as he scored against them in the Champions League.
Spurs hosted Sporting Lisbon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and found themselves trailing 1-0 thanks to one of their former youth products.
As if it were written in the stars, Edwards opened the scoring against his former team.
The 23-year-old – famously compared to Lionel Messi as a teenager – charged at the Tottenham midfield.
Unchallenged, Edwards went for goal, sending a low left-footed drive into the bottom right corner of Hugo Lloris’ diving goal.
And to say he celebrated wildly is actually an understatement, as he punched the air and screamed after netting against his former side.
“A brilliant solo goal from former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards, Spurs have created little so far, Sporting have been the most confident side,” said talkSPORT commentator Kevin Hatchard live from North London.
Edwards is now the fourth Englishman to score against an English club in the UEFA Champions League while playing for a foreign side, following Patrick Roberts, Fikayo Tomori and Jude Bellingham.
Edwards came through Spurs’ youth ranks but left the north London club in 2019 in search of a new challenge.
He had impressed for Spurs when he came on as a 75th-minute substitute in a 5-0 EFL Cup win over Gillingham in September 2016.
However, this turned out to be his only senior appearance in a Tottenham shirt, as an ankle injury soon hampered his progress.
As it stands, Sporting will qualify for the Champions League Round of 16.
Hatchard added on the goal: “It was strange because you expected Lloris to come down in the corner and get something on it, but we were surprised when we saw him nestling in that far corner.
“But what happened is exactly what Mauricio Pochettino was talking about when he compared Marcus Edwards to Lionel Messi – he’s been struggling ever since whether he should have given him that label or not.
“But it’s his ability to get past people, to get away from defenders, and then he had quality with that left foot – Messi likes a left footed shot – to find the bottom corner. Great goal.
St. Paul attorney charged in scheme to rip off auto insurers with false chiropractic claims
A St. Paul personal injury lawyer was part of a scheme to defraud auto insurers by recruiting patients for chiropractic services, according to a conspiracy charge filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Brad Ratgen, 52, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Prosecutors used a charging document called an information, not an indictment, which usually means the defendant has agreed to plead guilty to the charge. Ratgen is due in court for his arraignment Nov. 10.
According to the information, Ratgen conspired with others from at least 2015 through last December to defraud auto insurers under the state’s no-fault insurance law, which requires insurers to pay their clients’ medical bills, whether the crash was their fault or not.
It says he provided legal representation to a person he knew had been illegally recruited to be a chiropractic patient and who threatened a lawsuit against an auto insurance company.
Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged at least 20 others for their roles in similar frauds in the last six years.
In December 2016, they announced charges against four chiropractors who reportedly raked in millions of dollars through “nearly identical” but independent conspiracies; 15 patient recruiters, known as “runners,” also were charged at the time.
Ratgen appears to be the second attorney charged in the same kind of scheme. In November 2020, Minnetonka attorney William Kyle Sutor III was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he admitted to hiring runners who claimed to have been injured in car crashes.
Ratgen, who lives in Hugo and has a law office in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood, did not return a phone message Wednesday.
Menendez faces another federal investigation
While details of the latest investigation are scarce, the Semafor report says “the outline of the new investigation is similar to that of the 2017 case,” but does not implicate the former co-defendant and friend. de Menendez, Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen.
In the previous case, prosecutors accused Menendez of performing political favors for Melgen — such as interceding on his behalf when he was under investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and discouraging donation of port security screening equipment to the Dominican Republic for the benefit of a company in which Melgen had a stake – in exchange for political donations, private jet flights and a lavish vacation at Melgen’s Dominican villa.
Menendez, the senior senator from New Jersey, argued that everything he did for Melgen was out of friendship and there was no quid pro quo.
After a lengthy trial in 2017, a jury is deadlocked, with most members wanting to acquit Menendez. Prosecutors initially announced their intention to try Menendez again, but quickly backed down.
The new investigation threatens to cloud Menendez’s planned re-election campaign in 2024.
But Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a hugely influential figure in the New Jersey Democratic Party, so it’s unlikely that many, if any, party officials will publicly distance themselves from him anytime soon. When Menendez was indicted in 2015, Democrats — including the senator. Cory Booker (DN.J.) — publicly stood by his side, with some even showing up to witness part of his trial.
Democrats had reason to fear Menendez might leave office last time out. Republican Chris Christie was governor and reportedly named an interim replacement. Current Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s term does not end until January 2026.
The news also comes as Menendez’s son, Robert J. Menendez, is running for the House seat Menendez held before he was elevated to the Senate in 2006. The young Menendez, a Democrat with little political experience, shows up in one of New Jersey’s strongest states. democratic constituencies and does not face a serious challenge.
Second game back for Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa an opportunity to shake off rust — and slide
As much as the opening drive in last Sunday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers made it seem there was no rust for Tua Tagovailoa, the rest of the night offered plenty to point to after the Miami Dolphins quarterback missed two and a half games due to concussion.
The Dolphins didn’t find the end zone again after his 6-of-7 opening series for 68 yards and a touchdown to running back Raheem Mostert. They settled for field goals on three of their next four drives in the first half and didn’t score at all in the second half.
Tagovailoa, who went 21 of 35 for 261 yards, had several throws that the usually accurate left-handed passer just missed. He didn’t have a pass intercepted, but four of his throws could’ve been snagged by Steelers defenders and were dropped.
Miami (4-3), behind an injury-plagued defense that stepped up for late stops, was able to squeak by with a 16-10 win, but Tagovailoa knows he has to be sharper going forward.
Sometimes, all it takes is a second game back to shed off that initial rust. Tagovailoa gets that opportunity in Detroit this Sunday against the Lions (1-5) and their defense that is last in total yards allowed (412.2 per game) and in scoring defense (32.3).
“I think you start to get into a rhythm again,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “You start to get back into how your routine was coming off of the first week to the second week, staying in that rhythm of doing things.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, assessing Tagovailoa’s first game back Monday, said he “definitely” saw the timing between his quarterback and pass catchers was a little off.
“They knew it during the game,” McDaniel said. “We talk a lot about the timing of our offense and when we want things out of our breaks and how we’re expecting quarterbacks to anticipate and receivers to run the routes of theirs.
“We fell short because there was just a little bit of hesitation or just straying away from our fundamentals. And when you’re able to still find a way to win, it’s awesome to have those experiences because now you can learn from them.”
With Tagovailoa coming back from the concussion he suffered on Sept. 29 in Cincinnati, plus another hit to the head that was not deemed to cause a concussion four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins would prefer to see him limit how many hits he takes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa twice against the Steelers still insisted on lowering his head and shoulders to barrel into defenders on scrambles — once, it was 234-pound linebacker Devin Bush Jr.
“Looked at it,” said Tagovailoa, reiterating how he’s been instructed internally to avoid that kind of contact. “Obviously, had my coaches telling me, ‘We don’t ever want you to do this.’ Obviously, I get that, coming off the injury and what happened prior with the concussion.”
Tagovailoa did not pick up the necessary yardage for the first down in either instance, so the team didn’t benefit from him foregoing the slide.
“To me, it’s football,” he said. “You go out there, and for me, I can see the first down in instances and want to do all that I can to get it.”
Outside of the scrambles, Tagovailoa was kept clean in the pocket during the Steelers game. He wasn’t sacked and was only hit once. The Miami pass protection held up in the return for left tackle Terron Armstead and with veteran Brandon Shell sticking at right tackle while Greg Little went back to the bench.
“I loved it. It was great,” Tagovailoa said. “I think Mike really schemed it up really well, too. Only because we were getting the ball out quick. It was kind of hard, I think, for their D-line to get a feel for their rush patterns and then, also, get a feel of where the spot was for the quarterback. We were moving spots in the back there and not just catching the ball and dropping back, so I thought they did really well.”
Tagovailoa said a major goal for the Miami offense this week is to finish drives, like the team did on the scripted opening series, maintaining a consistency throughout Sunday at Ford Field.
Although the Lions enter with only one win on the season, Tagovailoa emphasized that they’re better than their record indicates and said he’s been impressed by some of the things they do defensively, despite it not showing statistically.
US Navy discovers source of aircraft carrier’s contaminated water — RT World News
Crew members first reported concerns last month when the USS Abraham Lincoln was near California
The foul odor and discoloration that sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln began noticing in their drinking water last month was caused by a sewage leak, the US Navy has determined, raising concerns that the service members have been exposed to sewage or other harmful contaminants.
“Inspection concluded that bilge water entered one of the potable water tanks through a hole found in the tank’s vent pipe, causing the water to look cloudy and smell drinking water from the ship”, the Navy’s Pacific Fleet public affairs office said in a statement.
Crew members first reported concerns about the ship’s water on September 21, when the USS Abraham Lincoln operated off the coast of Southern California.
Videos posted to social media by sailors aboard the ship showed water bottles filled with cloudy liquid and dark particles floating inside.
Tests the next day concluded that E. coli bacteria were present in three of the carrier’s 26 drinking water tanks. The affected tanks have been isolated from the vessel’s potable water system and will not be returned to service until a thorough cleaning has been carried out during the vessel’s ongoing maintenance period.
There have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the ship’s water, the Navy said, but as noted by Military.com, the reported source of the problem raised concerns about the toxins to which members of the crew may have been exposed. The outlet cited data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showing that bilge water can contain fuels, lubricants, hydraulic fluid, hazardous metals, antifreeze, solvents and cleaning chemicals.
The incident is just the latest episode of contaminated water on a US aircraft carrier. A whistleblower claimed earlier this month that his superiors aboard the USS Nimitz lied to crew members about the seriousness of a fuel leak in their drinking water and denied them medical treatment when they were sickened by contamination.
Four families near Pearl Harbor in Hawaii sued the Navy in August over jet fuel leaks in their water supplies, saying officials initially denied their concerns. As in the USS Nimitz allegations, the plaintiffs claimed they were denied proper medical attention. On Tuesday, the military began the process of shutting down the outdated storage facility at Pearl Harbor that leaked fuel into water supplies used by about 93,000 people in the region.
Newly acquired James Robinson says trade to the Jets was ‘out of the blue’
A day after the trade was official, the Jets had their newest running back on the practice field.
James Robinson, who was acquired from the Jaguars Tuesday for a conditional sixth-round pick, practiced Wednesday. He passed all the team’s physicals.
Robinson was at home when he heard the news of him being traded to the Jets.
“It was just out of the blue,” Robinson said. “I was home about to doze off and I got the call and that was that.”
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Robinson was dealing with some knee soreness, which was why he didn’t receive a single carry in the 23-17 loss to the Giants Sunday.
“I feel pretty good, I tell you that,” Robinson said. “I will say the communication was not there. Last Sunday, I felt like I could play, but obviously, you guys seen it.”
The Jets traded for Robinson two days after rookie running back Breece Hall after he tore his ACL in the Jets 16-9 victory against the Broncos. Gang Green has relied heavily on Hall in the backfield as he leads the team in rushing with 463 yards and four touchdowns.
Robinson began the season as the Jaguars starting running back during the last two seasons. He was the starter for five of the first seven games despite returning after tearing his Achilles late last year. In three seasons, Robinson has rushed for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns.
But his role in the Jaguars’ offense changed during the last couple of weeks with the emergence of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne and his involvement in the team’s offense. That made Robinson expendable before the Nov. 1 trading deadline.
Now Robinson will join a backfield that includes second-year player Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who was just elevated from the team’s practice squad Tuesday.
Saleh said the expectation is for Robinson to play against the Patriots, but the team will take it slow and get a feel of where he’s at before deciding how much he plays.
“He looks like Michael in stature, but he’s a one-cut runner, he gets downhill in a hurry. Really good compliment to what Ty Johnson and Michael bring to the table. Just trying to keep that versatility in our room.
“Obviously, losing Breece is a big blow, but James Robinson is a pretty good football player.”
Adding Robinson to the Jets’ backfield is huge for a few reasons. It allows the team to keep its identity as a run-heavy offense.
Since returning from his meniscus and bone bruise injuries, Zach Wilson is 4-0 but has struggled with decision-making and accuracy at times. This year, Wilson has thrown for 693 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while completing 57.4 percent of his passes.
Having Robinson teaming up with Carter, Johnson and Knight allow them to continue to lean on the run game while hoping Wilson eventually elevates his play. Especially with a team in the heart of a playoff race as the Jets currently sit 5-2 and as the fifth seed in the AFC.
“The big thing for me was just once I got here was to just get comfortable and go to work,” Robinson said. Anything I can do to help the team.
“5-2 to 2-5, so it feels pretty good to be a part of this team.”
