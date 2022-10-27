For the second time in a week, members of Congress have signaled a potential shift in US policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Lucas Patrick heading to injured reserve and Byron Pringle nearing a return
Coming off a 33-14 blowout of the New England Patriots on Monday night, the Chicago Bears held a walk-through Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall, tailoring their short week of preparation for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The big news for the Bears was the trade of standout pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick. Beyond that headline-grabbing development, here are three other things we learned from players and coaches.
1. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was moved to injured reserve.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus won’t specify the nature or extent of Patrick’s foot/toe injury. Patrick left Monday’s game in the first half and had to be carted to the locker room.
But it’s clear Patrick will be out for a while and the Bears are again reshuffling the offensive line. Sam Mustipher will return to the starting center role, and Dieter Eiselen was promoted from the practice squad to serve as the backup center.
The Bears finished the win over the Patriots with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Michael Schofield at left guard, Mustipher at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle. That’s the expected combination they will start with Sunday.
In other injury news, wide receiver Byron Pringle might be getting closer to a return after four weeks on IR with a calf injury. The Bears opened Pringle’s 21-day window to return to the active roster Wednesday and will assess his progress throughout this week to determine when they can mix him back in with the offense.
Fellow receiver N’Keal Harry played his first game Monday after missing more than two months with an ankle injury. Piece by piece, the Bears receiving corps is getting closer to whole.
2. Kicker Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Santos was 4-for-4 on field goals in the upset of the Patriots, working through misty conditions all night to connect from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards. He also made all three of his extra points.
The veteran kicker is now 11-for-11 on field goals this season and has a streak of 17 dating to Week 15 of last season. That’s the second-longest current streak, trailing only Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders (39). Santos is 4-for-4 on attempts of at least 50 yards this season.
Eberflus noted the comfort of having a reliable kicker and how it affects the coaching staff’s situational decision-making.
“It’s certainly comforting,” Eberflus said. “He’s done a good job. He’s a pro through and through. And he comes to work every single day.”
Santos is a proponent of immersing himself in the process and a big believer in the psychological impact of streaks for kickers.
“There are a lot of great kickers who go up and down,” he said. “They’re still great kickers. But there are streaks of kicks that sometimes you miss that make you change something or think that you’re going through a slump.
“But once you get that streak again of making kicks, then maybe the opportunities start. Easier kicks get you that streak going. Then you start to feel better with making more kicks. And all of a sudden you’re kicking unconscious.”
Santos made it clear he won’t question or overthink his current streak. He plans just to go with it.
3. The Bears have been forward-thinking as they navigate a complex stretch of scheduling.
Sunday’s game against the Cowboys will be the Bears’ second in three weeks after a shortened week of preparation. They had a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, falling 12-7 at home. Now, after an 11-day gap between games and Monday’s blowout of the Patriots, they have entered another short week.
Eberflus emphasized that the Bears began planning for the Cowboys after the Commanders game, even devoting a day last week to first- and second-down preparation for the Dallas game.
“We thought ahead,” Eberflus said. “Because time is time. And you only get so much time. … We’ve already had a chance to look at that. We’re already ahead of that. So we feel like we’re in a good spot.”
House Liberals mess with Ukraine letter
One of these approaches has resulted in significant pushback within the party, pushbacks by signatories and now, ultimately, retraction. But it’s not the most radical.
Representative for Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced Tuesday that she had retracted the letter she led, just 24 hours after it came out. She said the letter was written “several months ago” and was not checked before it was published on Monday.
The move comes after several signatories strayed from the thrust of Monday’s letter and Jayapal herself sought to clarify it.
Rep. Mark Takano (D-California) said in a statement that “only the Ukrainians have the right to determine the conditions under which this war ends”.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said the letter was not intended to criticize Biden’s approach and defended him in a series of tweets. But he also hinted that it was mishandled. “First of all, this was written in July and I have no idea why it came out now. Bad timing,” he said. “Second, he was trying to achieve a ceasefire. fire and diplomacy as others banged war drums, without criticizing Biden.”
Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-California) echoed Pocan, saying she actually signed the letter in late June. But unlike Pocan, she offered perhaps the biggest break from her content, saying that “Many things have changed since then. I wouldn’t sign it today.”
A spokesperson for Jayapal initially declined to comment on Tuesday on claims that the letter was months old. But Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the Progressive Caucus whip, appeared to confirm that was the case and the signatories were not told he would be out Monday.
Timing is everything in public policy, letters are written to respond to a moment and in politics moments pass at the speed of light. In this particular case, the letter was a response to information we were getting about the war and the way forward.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 25, 2022
(The letter, for what it’s worth, cites Russia’s attempt to annex Ukrainian territory “last month,” which didn’t happen in June or July.)
But other than that, these members were just pushing for diplomacy – something that, under most circumstances, would seem like an admirable goal to avoid bloodshed. So why course correction?
The first thing to note is that, Jacobs aside, the signers were more committed to a tonal reverse than a full reversal. The members said they believed in the usefulness of diplomacy, but downplayed how much they actually insisted on it.
The biggest problem with the letter was that it was seen as a departure from Biden’s strategy of calling for diplomacy at a time when the administration argued that Russia had failed to take the necessary steps to engage.
The administration did not really hesitate to perspective of diplomacy, but he argued that it should not be so freely concluded – and that Russia should not be rewarded for its escalation.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the United States has “reaffirmed its commitment to meaningful diplomacy that can end the war, even as Moscow continues to demonstrate through its escalating actions that its claim to be open to diplomacy is as futile as it gets”. it’s been since President Putin launched his invasion in February.
State Department spokesman Ned Price added last week that Ukraine will lead such a process: “We have heard no reciprocal statements or abstentions from Moscow that they are willing to faith in engaging in this diplomacy and dialogue”.
The rhetoric of the letter was divisive, to say the least. The administration has stressed that before you get into diplomacy, you want to be sure the other side is serious about it and has shown good faith; otherwise your attempt to reach out is not only useless but risks showing your weakness or even playing into your opponent’s hands. Diplomacy is a laudable goal, but has its pitfalls. (Think: Donald Trump gives Kim Jong Un a historic photoshoot.)
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who often finds himself in common cause with lawmakers like the signatories of the letter, replied, “There is moral and strategic peril in sitting down with Putin too soon. It risks legitimizing his crimes and handing over parts of Ukraine to Russia in a deal that Putin won’t even keep.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) was more direct. “This letter is an olive branch to a war criminal who is losing his warhe said of Putin.
Jacobs added, of her reasons for no longer supporting the letter she signed, “Timing in diplomacy is everything.”
The same could be said of politics. Part of the reason for the pushback is that Democrats sought to highlight McCarthy’s comments as demonstrating insufficient GOP support for Ukraine. And it’s not just that Democrats see a potential electoral advantage in differentiating themselves from Republicans; it’s that they fear the letter will be seen as demonstrating a lack of bipartisan resolve.
Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) said the letter “has led to confusion from growing Republican opposition to support for Ukraine, as evidenced by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s recent statements, with the opposing polar stance of dozens of Democrats like me…”
As noted above, the call for diplomacy isn’t quite on the same level as McCarthy suggesting the money may soon dry up. But in pushing for their preferred path, the signatories of the letter invoked their support to finance the war.
“We agree with the administration’s view that it is not for the United States to pressure the Ukrainian government regarding sovereign decisions,” the letter said. “But as lawmakers responsible for spending tens of billions of American taxpayer dollars on military assistance in the conflict, we believe that such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible ways.”
Indeed, the letter sought to carefully strike a balance between pushing for diplomacy and appearing to break with Biden or suggesting the United States take any action that Ukraine does not approve of. But it went like a lead balloon with much of the party, and the fact that even the signatories felt the need to back down shows how this sensitive issue has not been handled tactfully enough.
What seems obvious is that there will be a meaningful account of how it happened. For now, however, the big takeaway is that one political party has successfully prevented one of its factions from straying too far from the party line.
So far, only one party has done so.
St. Paul City Council funds demolition of public safety building overlooking future Pedro Park
A vacant public safety annex building overlooking Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park will soon be demolished, a promising restart for park planning in the eyes of city officials.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved using $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to demolish the four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which dates to 1925. The building, vacant since 2018, is in poor condition and costing taxpayers up to $100,000 annually in maintenance, according to a city staff report to the council.
Efforts by the Ackerberg Group to redevelop the public safety annex building into modern offices stalled in 2020, as did a community-driven lawsuit filed against the city’s redevelopment efforts. Ackerberg pulled out and the CapitolRiver Council assembled a new community work group to rethink the future of Pedro Park.
Pedro Park boosters have long pointed to promises made by city officials to the Pedro family in 2009, back when the five-story Pedro Luggage and Briefcase Center still anchored the Lowertown lot. They’ve insisted on a full-block park.
In July, the proprietors of Keys Cafe donated $2,000 toward park planning. “There’s a lot of interest in the community for community fundraising,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker.
Center Nudges LIC to adjust product strategy for better profitability
New Delhi:
The government is pushing LIC to adjust its product strategy to maximize profitability in a bid to help the country’s largest insurer realize its full growth potential and generate better returns for investors, an official said.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been trading below the issue price of Rs 949 per share since its IPO on May 17. It is listed at Rs 872 each on NSE.
On Tuesday, the certificate stood at Rs 595.50, down 0.72% from the previous close.
Foreign brokers, however, remain optimistic that LIC will set a higher target price over the next year, as they believe the insurer has good market potential in the medium term, high-potential assets. negligible risk and a solid operational return on intrinsic value (ROEV).
Citi, in a research report dated October 14, set a target price of Rs 1,000 for LIC certificates, saying that LIC is “better positioned than mature global players.”
The Ministry of Finance, in its performance review, sensitized the management of the LIC on measures that could be taken to improve the wealth of investors and focus on non-participating products or term plans to improve profitability.
“With the listing of LIC, the process of modernizing the 65-plus-year-old institution has begun. We are working with management to modernize their product offering and reduce the payment of dividends to policyholders,” said the manager at PTI.
In non-participating insurance products, the insurers do not need to share their profits as a dividend with the policyholders, whereas in the case of participating or participating products, the insurer shares the dividend with the policyholders.
“The younger generation is more inclined to a forward plan. LIC will have to rework its strategy and decide what needs to be done to ensure that its assets under management are used to their full potential,” the official added.
LIC’s standalone net profit in the first quarter jumped to Rs 682.88 crore from Rs 2.94 crore a year ago.
LIC reported an embedded value (EV) of Rs 5,41,492 crore in March 2022, compared to Rs 95,605 crore in March 2021 and Rs 5,39,686 crore in September 2021.
Its initial public offering (IPO) came in a price range of Rs 902-949 per share. The issue netted around Rs 21,000 crore to the Treasury.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Robert Saleh on Elijah Moore: ‘He’s good’
A week after being excused from practice, the Jets former second-round pick returned to practice Wednesday afternoon.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, was seen during the media availability portion of practice. Jets coach Robert Saleh said he has had conversations with Moore and expects him to play against the Patriots on Sunday.
“We’ve had talks, he’s good,” Saleh said. “We’re all good and we are going to go out and see if we can get him the ball and he can do what he does.”
Hours after the Jets 27-10 victory against the Packers on Oct. 16, Moore voiced his frustration on Twitter about receiving zero targets during the game.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said in the tweet. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
When asked about Moore the day after his tweet, Saleh said he had spoken to second-year receiver and he was “fine.”
But Moore was excused from last Thursday’s practice as Saleh called the situation a “personal matter.” But a source told the Daily News that Moore was sent home following a verbal disagreement with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Moore later requested a trade, but the Jets have continued to say they have no interest in trading him.
Last season in 11 games, Moore caught 43 receptions for 538 yards and five receiving touchdowns. His second year in the league hasn’t proven to be as successful as Moore currently has 16 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns.
“When you talk to him, he’s been fine,” Saleh said. “Was their frustration, there probably still is in terms of what he wants his role to be. I don’t think it changes … he’s not out there dogging, he isn’t sitting on his helmet, he isn’t skipping out and faking injuries, he isn’t doing any of that as he just wants to contribute.
“The question about if he’s locked into meetings or doing what he’s supposed to, I’m not questioning that. He’s going to be fine.”
INJURY REPORT
After missing the last two games due to an ankle injury, it appears Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson is close to returning to the field.
Johnson practiced on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time in over two weeks. He injured his ankle in the Week 5 40-17 victory against the Dolphins. That caused Johnson to miss the last two games against the Packers and the Broncos.
Wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice as he is listed as day-to-day, according to Saleh. John Franklin-Myers was sent home because of an illness.
Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring), and Quincy Williams (ankle) were limited during Wednesday’s practice.
Our America: Pride In History I Uncovers Hidden LGBTQ+ Stories, Including How Gay Relationships Thrived During The Gold Rush
Understanding where we come from and where we have been is an important part of telling the human story. For LGBTQ+ people, these stories are often lost in time due to stigma, fear and shame.
Our America: Pride in History I celebrates the incredible stories of perseverance as the community stood on the path to greater acceptance.
In this episode, find out why the California Gold Rush may have given LGBTQ+ people a chance to speak out.
Meet political leaders, a police detective and an AIDS activist who paved the way for others. Learn about the challenges facing young people, learn about the struggle to protect the community’s history, and meet the man who created the iconic rainbow flag.
LGBTQ+ people likely thrived during the California Gold Rush
When the Gold Rush hit California in 1849, people from all over the world flooded the state. About 90% of these new residents were men. The social structure of mining camps and boomtowns paved the way for stories of “intimate relationships” lost in time, until now.
How a Houston Photographer Preserves Decades of Historic Images
Dalton DeHart didn’t always want to be one of the most well-known and celebrated photographers in Houston’s LGBTQ+ community. But over the past four decades, he’s captured a quarter of a million images of historic events. As the boxes of movies began to pile up, he wanted to make sure his collection wouldn’t get lost over time.
What Happened Before the Stonewall Riots in New York
In New York, Whitehall and Pearl streets are bustling with activity today, but on September 19, 1964, it was anything but quiet. What happened at this Manhattan intersection gave momentum to the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Chicago’s first openly gay councilman looks back on 20 years of service
Chicago’s first openly gay councilman, Tom Tunney, recently announced his retirement from the city council at the end of his next term. Tunney reflects on the impact and legacy of his career.
NYPD’s 1st openly transgender detective shares his story
The first transgender detective in New York is a force of the New York Police Department. Detective Ori Harbor grew up in Detroit and shared his story of the ups, downs and challenges he faced.
The LGBTQ+ heritage of Finocchio’s, “the most unusual nightclub in America”
For generations of people – and long before RuPaul’s Drag Race – there was Finocchio in San Francisco. For visitors, it was an opportunity to see men dressed as women. For workers, it was a safe haven to express themselves at a time when “being yourself” was illegal.
Activist Phill Wilson reflects on his AIDS work to save lives
Phil Wilson and his partner, Chris Brownlie, were diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s and began to campaign to address the many disparities that come with AIDS, recognizing that African Americans in particular were not being served. This eventually led Wilson to leadership roles, serving as Los Angeles AIDS coordinator, helping to establish the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and working with two presidential administrations to fight the disease.
The historic Baptist church that has supported LGBTQ+ equality since the 1950s
In Raleigh, North Carolina, a church is home to an unlikely LGBTQ+ first. Founded in the late 1800s, Pullen Memorial Baptist was one of the first churches to embrace LGBTQ+ rights, inviting the community to hold church positions — and even marry.
Discover historical sites related to the LGBTQ+ movement in New York
The 1969 Stonewall Inn riots in New York City were a flashpoint in the gay rights movement. However, many visitors may not be aware of the unmarked sites that also have LGBTQ+ connections, some dating back to the 1700s.
Meet the Creator of the Rainbow Flag
The rainbow flag has become an international symbol for the LGBTQ+ community. As the gay community became more and more visible, Harvey Milk, then an activist, saw the need to create something that would symbolize this community. Milk approached a young artist and seamstress from Kansas to realize her message of hope. The rainbow flag began as a symbol of pride for the gay community. The journey to create it began in 1972 when a young Gilbert Baker started sewing after moving to San Francisco.
Ramsey County sheriff calls for special legislative session to address public safety, but it appears unlikely
Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher called for a special legislative session Wednesday to address funding crime measures and hiring officers, but his request appears to have no hope of becoming a reality.
No one who would call or lead such a session said they supported Fletcher’s call — although many endorsed the need to improve public safety.
Fletcher wrote to elected leaders that, in his 45 years of working in law enforcement, he sees the Twin Cities “at a historic point when it comes to criminal activity on our streets and in our neighborhoods.”
“The question now is this: How will we respond?” he wrote. “Will we capitulate under the lament that ‘it’s happening everywhere’? Or will we muster every available and possible legislative and community asset to combat the problems? These important questions require urgent answers, because we have limited time to act and reverse these trends before the human toll and economic consequences swamp our efforts.”
There was bipartisan agreement at the Capitol during the spring that included spending $450 million on public safety. Even though the plan was sketched out by Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, it fell apart amid a barrage of partisan finger-pointing.
On Wednesday in reaction to Fletcher’s plan, that finger-pointing was resurrected, with Walz blaming Republicans and Miller blaming Democrats.
“The Minnesota Senate was proud to pass legislation providing resources to recruit and retain more police officers, get tough on violent criminals, and provide for safer communities,” Miller said. “We were disappointed the House Democrats and Governor Walz didn’t agree to pass these common sense proposals.”
Walz issued the following statement: “The Governor echoes the Sheriff’s concerns and shares his sense of urgency to address crime. The Governor has said many times that he is ready to call a special session to pass his $300 million plan that would help every police department in the state hire more officers – but he can’t act unless Senate Republicans are willing to come back to the table.”
Fletcher proposed for the session to be held after the election.
“It’s in everyone’s interest to give us nine months worth of funding, between now and July, to help us get a start on this problem,” Fletcher said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
WHAT CRIME STATS SHOW
Minnesota reported a record number of homicides for a second consecutive year last year. There were 201 throughout the state, compared to 185 in 2020 and 117 in 2019, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There was a 21.6% increase in violent crime last year compared to 2020.
In St. Paul, there has been a decline this year in some categories of serious crimes:
- There were 352 robbery reports through Sunday, compared with 419 at this time last year.
- There were 46 carjacking reports, compared with 84 year-to-date last year.
- There were 1,296 aggravated assault reports, compared with 1,316 at this time last year.
Meanwhile, also in St. Paul, there’s been an increase in other crime categories:
- There were 2,755 motor vehicle theft reports through Sunday, compared with 2,056 at this time last year.
- There were 215 people wounded or killed in shootings, compared with 203 year-to-date last year.
- There were 6,975 thefts, compared with 6,594 at this time last year.
Thirty-one people have died in homicides in St. Paul this year; there were 32 at this time last year. The 38 homicides in St. Paul last year were the most on record in the city.
In Minneapolis, there have been 449 carjackings so far this year, up from 436 at this time last year. There have been 72 homicides, down from 88 at this time last year, according to police department data.
