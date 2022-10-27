American animator Trevor Noah is accused of having invented a “racist reaction” against Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah has been accused of fabricating a large-scale ‘racist backlash’ against Rishi Sunak, who this week became Britain’s first colored prime minister.

The American comedy host, 38, sparked fury from his UK fans on Twitter after he uploaded a ‘Between The Scenes’ segment from his program The Daily Show, titled: ‘Unpacking the Backlash to Rishi Sunak’.

In the three-minute clip, which has more than 350,000 views, Noah claimed there were “people saying the Indians are going to take over Britain” in response to Mr. Sunak to the highest position.

Mr Sunak is also the UK’s first Hindu Prime Minister. His grandparents emigrated to the UK in the 1960s and they are all from India except for his African-born maternal grandmother, making him of British Asian heritage.

Noah, from South Africa, said ‘seeing the backlash’ of Mr Sunak’s promotion ‘was one of the most telling things about how people view the role that they or their people have played in history”.

He then launched into a missive about post-colonial power structures and the suppression of black people and women in positions of power.

He said: “You hear a lot of people say, ‘Oh they’re taking over, the Indians are going to take over Britain and what happens next? ‘, and I always found myself saying, ‘So what? … What are you afraid of?”

‘You see people in the UK, you see people like Tucker Carlson [an American Fox News host] saying all the time, ”You know what they’re trying to do…they won’t stop until black people and women are in power”,…so what?’

He added: ‘Why are you so scared? I think it’s because the quiet part that a lot of people don’t realize they’re saying is, ‘We don’t want these people who were previously oppressed to come into power because then they might do to us what we did to them. ”’

His analysis was lambasted by some Twitter users in the UK, who accused Noah of “projecting” the American race problem onto Britain.

One fumed: ‘There was virtually no backlash to the nomination of an Indian as Prime Minister of Britain (apart from the fact that the process was an undemocratic joke). But his race has not been mentioned in the negative by anyone.

“American television and the American public do a lot of screenings.”

Another fan wrote: ‘I love @Trevornoah but that’s not true by any stretch of the imagination.

“Across the wide spectrum of British society, people are really proud that someone of South Asian descent is PM.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Noah for comment.

In the video, Noah added that people need not worry about anyone “taking over” and repeating the colonial horrors, adding: “Go to all these colonies around the world, go to all the places where the British reigned, go to South Africa or wherever…unless people have illusions, people don’t turn against anyone.

‘It’s not like Barack Obama became president and said, ‘Okay, where are the white people? It’s time to show them what’s going on!”…didn’t happen.

“People are complaining, ‘I can’t believe Rishi Sunak is…you have this Indian who is…’, yo, King Charles is still the King of Jamaica.. .think about that for a second.

‘What do you think will happen? You’re just betraying yourself…it’s amazing when people say the quiet part out loud.

He added: “People have to ask themselves this question…why are you afraid of power shifting to another sex or another race?”

Other Twitter users called Noah ‘out of touch’ with the reality of UK politics, while another wrote: ‘Could it be that @Trevornoah is throwing the USA into a place that is no longer United States ? …

“While some small pockets have made racist comments, the UK has not by any stretch of the imagination.” Can I recommend talking to Brits.

Noah’s segment was likely inspired by a phone call from an LBC Radio listener last week, who suggested that Mr Sunak ‘don’t like England’ and ‘isn’t even British from England’. opinion of most people”. But after a Noah fan shared a clip of the call below the comedian’s video, Twitter users insisted he didn’t represent the views of a large number of people.

The caller claimed to be a member of the Conservative Party when he called the Sangita Myska show.

Speaking on Sunday, before Mr Sunak won the race to become prime minister, he said: ‘Rishi won’t win it. Rishi isn’t even British, in most people’s opinion. He has American allegiance, his family is American. They are Indian businessmen. He will go live in America without a doubt. He doesn’t like England like Boris.

When Ms Myska insisted that Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and educated at Winchester College, which made him a Brit, he added: ‘A lot of people are, half of al-Qaeda are British citizens.” I’m just saying having a British passport doesn’t mean you’re a true English patriot who loves England.

But after a Noah fan shared a clip of the call below the comedian’s video, Twitter users insisted he didn’t represent the views of a large number of people.

One wrote: ‘You do realize that a few isolated cases don’t cause a widespread reaction, do you? If you search hard enough, you’ll find someone who espouses just about any point of view you can think of.

Another said: ‘In a population of 68 million, it’s easy to find these examples. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of Britons don’t think that way.