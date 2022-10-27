Blockchain
Avalanche Fires Back to $17; Can The Bulls Push More To $20 Instead?
- AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend with high volume, aiming for a rally to $20.
- AVAX faces a rejection to trend higher above $17 after the price fell sharply below key resistance.
- AVAX’s price remains strong below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it attempts to rally past a key area.
The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has remained strong as it approaches the $17 region, facing resistance to rising to the $20 region. The crypto market has appeared more stable this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experiencing significant price movement. This new relief rally in the crypto market has benefited smaller coins such as Avalanche (AVAX), which has rallied from its downtrend movement to a high of $17 as price attempts to break through key resistance. (Data from Binance)
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of AVAX has seen more of a downtrend move as the price of AVAX dropped from a high of $150 to $15, seeing more than an 80% decline in its price.
AVAX’s price recently declined from an all-time high of more than $150 to a region of $75 before rallying to a high of $100; the price of AVAX faced further rejection to its price to a range low of $60.
The price of AVAX bounced immediately, forming pin bar candlesticks as the price rallied to $96 with what seemed to be a relief for more rally to the upside.
AVAX’s price faced a much bigger rejection at $96 as the price has continuously declined from this high to a weekly low of $15, where the price attempted to rally high but with less volume accompanying this rally.
Despite AVAX rallying from its weekly low, the price failed to break past the resistance at $35.3, corresponding to Fibonacci’s retracement value of 23.6%. The price to break the resistance at $35.3 for more relief.
Weekly resistance for the price of AVAX – $35.
Weekly Support for the price of AVAX – $15.
Price Analysis Of AVAX On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of AVAX remains strong and trades above the key Support formed at $15 after the price rallied from its daily low, with the current market looking favorable for most crypto assets.
The price of AVAX needs to break and hold above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance to the price of AVAX. The price of $17.50 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to break higher to a region of $20.
Daily resistance for the AVAX price – $17.50.
Daily Support for the AVAX price – $15.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
BitPay Announces Addition of Polygon MATIC on Its Platform
- Users of the BitPay app will be able to buy, store, trade, and spend MATIC.
- Today, most cryptocurrencies traded in green after a long time.
After much anticipation, the native token of Polygon, MATIC, will be made accessible on BitPay, one of the leading cryptocurrency payment systems, as per an official release. In addition to USDC, DAI, BUSD, and WBTC, users of the BitPay app will be able to buy, store, trade, and spend MATIC, an ERC-20 token on Polygon.
According to Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal:
“Working with BitPay opens up a new world of commerce to MATIC holders, allowing them to spend with a host of global merchants including Airbnb and Shopify for the first time.”
Global Exposore For MATIC
The main projects, including Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, are based on Polygon. Because of its low costs, fast transaction times, and carbon neutrality, organizations like Starbucks, Robinhood, and Stripe have chosen it as their Web3 gateway.
BitPay is among the top crypto payment service providers, serving tens of thousands of customers. This would pave the way for MATIC’s increased global use.
BitPay CEO, Stephen Pair, said,
“Adding MATIC to the mix of cryptos that BitPay supports offers businesses a fast, safe and secure alternative to traditional payment methods and paves the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds.
There was some welcome respite in the crypto market this morning. Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $20,000 threshold, signaling the beginning of a favorable trend for major crypto ventures. However, Ethereum (ETH) surged by more than 10% in the past day. Moreover, most cryptocurrencies traded in green after a long time.
Recommended For You:
BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options
Blockchain
How HBAR Is Performing In The Last Seven Days
According to Messari, the performance of Hedera in the third quarter this year defied the prevailing market mood and is currently witnessing growth not seen on other protocols.
DefiLlama claims that the protocol’s TVL increased by an impressive 137%. For comparison, Hedera’s quarterly network expansion occurred during a period when other networks were contracting.
In addition to boosting the value of its native coin HBAR, this quarterly report also helped it do so in the past few days.
As of this writing, HBAR is trading at $0.060236, down 3.7 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show, Wednesday.
Based on data, we can see that while HBAR’s value decreased on weekly and biweekly timescales, these losses are totally wiped out when looking at the cryptocurrency’s price over a 24-hour period or an entire month. This bodes well for the network’s investor confidence.
Hedera On Solid Footing
Investors and dealers were impressed by the network’s rapid expansion because it ran counter to the existing bear market trend. While comparable networks experienced user declines during the quarter, Hedera saw no such trend.
The report states that the network’s weekly active user base increased from 7,598 in Q2 to 14,601 in Q3. This represented a rise in the metric of 92.2%. More good news in terms of expansion follows.
HBAR’s transfer volumes and overall network fees have also increased. HBAR’s overall transfer volume was up from 42,623,168,658 in Q2 to 53,523,008,558 in Q3, which is a total increase of 25.6%.
Chart: TradingView
From Q2 to Q3, total network fees climbed by approximately 543%. NFTs led the network’s expansion shift. As stated in the report:
“The Hedera NFT sector (a component of the Hedera Token Service) has been an engine of growth for the network. During Q3, NFT active users (+90% QoQ) and transactions (+107% QoQ) each set all-time-highs.”
What To Anticipate In HBAR
Even though the network lags behind Ethereum and Solana in the NFT industry, Hedera could become a big player if its expansion continues.
The price movement of HBAR conforms to a descending triangle pattern. As the price fluctuated between $0.0556 and $0.0671, this might be interpreted as a bullish indicator for investors and traders.
This narrow range affords the coin the possibility of a bullish breakout.
These favorable outcomes will certainly attract more people to invest in the network and token, resulting in a price increase.
HBAR total market cap at $1.3 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis is based on the author's personal knowledge and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
California, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire
Regen Network Development released its marketplace application for tokenized carbon and ecological assets, Regen Marketplace. Regen Network allows carbon project developers to originate high-quality nature-based carbon credits to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis. Regen Marketplace takes advantage of Regen Ledger, the application-specific blockchain which brings transparency and public governance to voluntary carbon markets, built on the CosmosSDK.
Regen Marketplace is a blockchain platform for the origination, governance, and exchange of tokenized ecological assets. Climate impact projects can define, manage, mint, and sell tokenized carbon and other ecological assets in the blockchain-based registry system.
Using Regen Marketplace, blockchains and validators striving to meet their climate commitments are encouraged to purchase, transfer, retire, and bundle tokenized carbon on the blockchain for carbon offsetting purposes, effectively removing carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Blockchain dApps are encouraged to export tokenized carbon for DeFi or consumer climate impact apps.
In addition to the Marketplace launch, Regen Network will be introducing the Nature Carbon Ton to the Interchain Economy. NCT will be the first IBC-compatible carbon token for the Interchain economy by the soon-to-be launched Regen Ledger to Polygon bridge, co-implemented by Regen Network Development and Toucan Protocol. This allows for the activation of the Cosmos ZERO campaign, a climate impact initiative for Cosmos-ecosystem blockchains to become carbon neutral. In this campaign, Cosmos-based protocols work to identify their carbon footprints, utilize protocol governance to make a carbon neutral commitment, purchase Nature Carbon Ton from the $NCT:$REGEN pool launching on the Osmosis decentralized exchange, and redeem NCTs for ecocredits, retiring them on Regen Ledger for carbon offsetting claims.
Since 2020, Regen Network Development has partnered with blockchain protocols to become verifiably carbon neutral, including Osmosis, Stargaze, and Cheqd, retiring over 10,000 tons of carbon. In doing so, participants are able to submit a personalized message about their climate impact as tokenized carbon is retired, to be memorialized on the blockchain.
The CosmosZERO campaign aims to catalyze protocol and validator carbon offsetting within the Cosmos-based ecosystem to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions on the blockchain.
Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen Network Development, said, “The launch of the Regen Marketplace is a historical milestone in the global effort to address the climate crisis. Bringing more nature-based credits to a market hungry for a supply of high-quality carbon credits will help scale the global effort to reverse climate change. The underlying characteristics of this disruptive new marketplace are critical – radical transparency, community governance, and an open-source tech stack designed to rapidly expand and decentralize the global movement to reverse climate change. Regen Network is a neutral, sovereign appchain to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets.”
Regen Network’s strategic launch partnership with City Forest Credits Registry (CFC) aims to kick-start a market for urban forest carbon credits by tokenizing and listing the 2021 City Forest Credits portfolio in Regen Marketplace.
CFC is the US national standard for carbon emission reductions through urban forest preservation and carbon removal through urban tree canopy reforestation. The urban forestry projects featured in the marketplace launch have direct impacts on 20 million Americans in urban communities, represent all the verified city forest carbon across the United States, is the largest urban forest carbon placement in history, and the first blockchain-based urban forestry portfolio.
As Regen Network onboards more partners to participate in the growing ecosystem of climate impact champions, like Moss.Earth, Open Earth Foundation, Earthbanc, ERA Brazil, Shamba Protocol, and Terra Genesis International, the protocol hopes to gain mainstream participation in the end-to-end lifecycle of seamlessly designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits to retire them for climate change impacts. Over 20 partners are currently designing new ecological assets within Regen Marketplace, giving consumers access to a climate-positive economic system. In 2020, Regen Network sold and retired over 120,000 CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal on the Regen Network blockchain.
For more information visit www.regen.network
Gregory Landua, CEO of Regen is available for interview
About Regen Network
Regen Network is an application-specific blockchain designed to serve the demands of the growing climate impact movement and market for nature-based carbon and ecological assets. Regen Network’s blockchain infrastructure originates high-quality nature-based tokenized carbon to markets, catalyzing regenerative finance solutions to the climate crisis.
About Regen Network Development, Inc.
Regen Network Development, Inc. is a blockchain software development company focused on building applications for ecological regeneration on the Regen Network blockchain. RND, Inc has been a maintainer of the CosmosSDK software stack since 2019.
RND Inc. is responsible for the largest Australian-based carbon credit purchase, the largest US-based urban forest carbon purchase, and the largest soil carbon credit purchase in history. RND Inc. sold the first issuance of CarbonPlus Grasslands credits to Microsoft for its Moonshot goal.
Learn more at https://regen.network, Press Kit, and follow us on Twitter.
Press Contact: David Fortson, [email protected]
About City Forest Credits Registry
City Forest Credits is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit carbon registry that manages carbon and impact standards for metropolitan areas in the United States.
Contact
Director of Marketing
David Fortson
Regen Network Development
[email protected]
805-450-2357
Blockchain
BitPay Adds Polygon Network Expanding Crypto Payment Options
Collectibles Marketplace Panini America Will Be Among the First Merchants to Support Its Customers with the New MATIC Payment Option
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, has announced support for Polygon and MATIC. Consumers can buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the BitPay app later this week. For the first time, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network. BitPay merchants will be able to accept Polygon payments from the most popular Polygon wallets.
As the first merchant to accept MATIC through BitPay, Panini America is supporting its customers with a new digital payment option. Panini is the International brand leader within the world of sticker and trading card collectibles with over 1,000 collection launches each year and one of the leading publishers of children magazines and books, comics, manga and graphic novels. Users have access to thousands of NBA, NHL, NFL and more NFTs through Panini’s NFT marketplace.
“We’re really excited to be able to support another coin within the Panini Wallet, especially one so connected with the NFT market. The opportunity to partner closely with BitPay, continue to develop the Panini NFT platform, and continue to give our collectors greater payment flexibility and options during this NFT market cycle is a key reason we’ve chosen to work so closely with BitPay,” said Jason Howarth, VP Marketing, Panini America.
The Polygon frictionless and carbon-neutral Layer-2 Ethereum scaling platform offers a fast, scalable, and ultra-low fee environment for web3 users and builders alike. Its native token, MATIC, is used for blockchain governance, paying transaction fees, and participating in decentralized apps (dapps). The network is fast becoming the de facto platform for Web3, working with major brands and corporations such as DraftKings, Meta, Starbucks, Reddit, and Stripe, among others, and boasting over 37,000 dapps.
”When adding a new coin for merchants to accept, we look at many factors, but among the most important is its payment utility and community involvement. The Polygon network encourages mass adoption by enabling blockchain networks to connect and scale to support new and existing users,” said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay. “Adding MATIC to the mix of cryptos that BitPay supports offers businesses a fast, safe and secure alternative to traditional payment methods and paves the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds.”
“Working with BitPay opens up a new world of commerce to MATIC holders, allowing them to spend with a host of global merchants including Airbnb and Shopify for the first time,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon “We’re thrilled the utility of MATIC is expanding and adding further value to the Polygon ecosystem.”
The update to BitPay merchants and BitPay app holders is automatic to add MATIC to the mix of cryptocurrencies. Merchants do not need to make any changes or adjustments in order to accept Polygon payments. Customers have the option to make payments from the BitPay Wallet and other supported wallets. In addition to Polygon (MATIC), BitPay supports 15 other cryptocurrencies including Ape Coin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin, (LTC), XRP (XRP), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as six stable coins Euro Coin (EUROC), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).
About BitPay
Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.
About Polygon
Polygon Technology is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 2.1B+ total transactions processed, 174.9M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.
If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.
Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook
Contacts
Jan Jahosky
BitPay
[email protected]
404.448.1035
Cryptoland PR | http://cryptolandpr.com/
[email protected]
Blockchain
Axelar & Polygon to Deliver Secure Cross-Chain Communication to Polygon Supernets
With Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure, Polygon is building an interoperable internet of blockchains for Ethereum
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axelar, the proof-of-stake blockchain that connects Web3 ecosystems, is partnering with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets as the core infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated EVM blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Once integrated with Axelar, each Supernet will be able to securely transfer assets to and from other Supernets and any other connected chain.
In short, Axelar is one of the early adopters of Polygon Supernets which will expand the interoperability of Polygon Supernets — high-performance app-specific chains that can be optimized for a dApp or a category of dApps.
“Axelar’s cross-chain infrastructure will enable developers to build cross-chain dApps on Polygon Edge that compose liquidity and functionality across Web3,” said Parth Pathak, General Manager of Supernets at Polygon. “This enables complex operations — for example, cross-chain borrow-lend, using NFTs as collateral. Polygon Supernets is creating the world’s leading interconnected Web3 ecosystem through multichain mass adoption via one-click experiences, for users across gaming, enterprise, NFTs & DeFi.”
Specifically, Axelar supports developers with the following features to enable fast, simple onboarding:
- Polygon Supernets will get their native gas tokens into user wallets seamlessly – in one click from the user’s wallet on Ethereum or Polygon.
- Axelar’s SDK will enable Supernet dApps to generate one-time deposit addresses – the same chain-agnostic onboarding as centralized exchanges.
- Easy liquidity pathways between Supernets: There will be no need for each Supernet to have its own dex, due to this easy cross-chain liquidity solution.
- Each Supernet can integrate with Axelar in a matter of days. Once integrated, dApps easily communicate with all connected chains via simple API requests.
“As a result of this partnership, users of dApps built on Polygon will be able to access the most exciting dedicated blockchain dApps of the leading metaverse, gaming, enterprise, Defi & entertainment projects,” said Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar. “Supernet chains offer users fast user experience with significantly lower gas fees in comparison to other existing L1s and L2s. Users can easily move and use their currencies and NFTs across multiple Supernet chains, opening them up to the possibilities of a multichain Web3 ecosystem.”
About Axelar:
Axelar delivers secure cross-chain communication, enabling dApp users to interact with any asset or application, on any chain, with one click. In a nutshell, Axelar is for Web3 what Stripe is for mobile and internet applications. Axelar has raised capital from top-tier investors, including Dragonfly Capital, Polychain Capital, Coinbase, and Binance. Partners include major proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Avalanche, Cosmos, Ethereum, Polkadot, and others. Axelar’s co-founders, Sergey Gorbunov and Georgios Vlachos, were founding team members at Algorand.
More about Axelar: docs.axelar.dev | axelar.network | GitHub | Discord | Twitter.
About Polygon:
Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.
If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.
Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook
Contacts
Media Contact: Matt Russell, [email protected]
Blockchain
Dormant Ethereum Whale Rouses As Crypto Market Sees A Revival
The crypto market has now seen a much-needed recovery after weeks of flat market prices. Most digital assets in the space are currently in the green and Ethereum is no different. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is up by more than 14% in the last 24 hours, plunging more investors into profit. Just like everyone else, a dormant whale has roused from their sleep to benefit from the current market recovery.
Ethereum Whale Wakes Up
Through the recovery that has rocked the crypto market, none has been more interesting than the ETH whale that has roused after more than 6 years of dormancy. The whale had made a transfer for the first time in six years, moving millions of dollars worth of ETH to two addresses.
This whale had begun to be active just as the price of the digital asset was rallying. By the time the whale was done moving thousands of ETH to other addresses, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap would grow by another 8%.
Even after transferring out more than 16,000 ETH, there is still a little over 85,000 ETH left on the balance of this whale. For those wondering where all of these ETH came from, a little backtracking through three wallets shows that some of the ETH (20,000) had actually come from the Ethereum Genesis block.
🐳😲 An #Ethereum whale wallet that had not been active for 6+ years woke up today & moved $22.2M worth of $ETH to an empty wallet. $ETH‘s price is +8.1% since this transaction, briefly jumping over $1,500 for the 1st time since the #merge 6 weeks ago. https://t.co/bLwZZwhJSa pic.twitter.com/L78mAfJHq2
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 25, 2022
The whale still boasts more than $130 million in their address at the time of this writing. As for the ETH that was sent out, it looks like the sole purpose of the activity was to stake some of the ETH. A good portion of the ETH has been sent to the Ethereum staking contract.
ETH Takes A Good Jump
The price of Ethereum had been struggling to break out of $1,300 for the better part of the month. And in the last 24 hours, it has been able to do just that. The crypto market rally saw ETH record double-digit gains that brought its value to just over $1,500.
Santiment notes that Ethereum’s recovery trend is following that of the S&P 500 which also broke out to a new 5-week high. Not surprising in the least given that the bitcoin correlation with the stock market continues to remain on the high side. Thus, recoveries in the stock and macro markets are being reflected in the crypto market.
ETH marks double-digit growth in one day | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The recent recovery also brings ETH’s market cap closers to $190 billion. Trading volume also exploded during this time as Coinmarketcap shows that ETH volume is up 236% in the last 24 hours to be sitting at $38.5 billion. The recovery has also put a stop to the sell-offs and significant buy pressure is mounting on the market.
If ETH is able to maintain the current momentum, it is possible that the digital asset will reach as high as $1,800 before the inevitable downward correction.
Featured image from Ledger Insights, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
