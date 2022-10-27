Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion

Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.

Briefing On Bitcoin Price Movements

BTC has been devoid of any significant volatility. This price movement continued to rise when the token soared sharply. After that, the sudden bullish trend brought it to its mid-September high.

Since Bitcoin is the forerunner of all cryptocurrencies, several digital tokens like ADA, SOL, ETH, etc., also witnessed recent gains. The present look of the crypto market is pretty encouraging compared to its eyes in the last week. The sudden change in events pushed the overall market cap to $1 trillion.

In the past week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency had maintained short movements that appeared stagnant. However, at the time, it kept hovering around the $19K price levels.

However, there was a notable move to the $18,600 price mark briefly. Unfortunately, this didn’t last, as the token returned to its raging price of $19K.

BTC Move To $21K Price Mark

At the dawn of Wednesday, there was a shift in the price movement of BTC. This was evident from its move to hit the $20K price mark.

Dating from 20 days back up to now, the crypto market has lost approximately $100 million in liquidation. This was due to the drop in the price of the leading digital currency.

But 12 hours ago, Bitcoin showed sharp movement to the $21K price level. However, it initiated this movement with a short retracement.

What Does This Mean For Altcoins?

The crypto market has not been quite promising for investors lately. The only gainers in the digital currency industry are the crypto traders.

Most digital tokens have also maintained range-bound movements in the past weeks. Among the list of falling cryptocurrencies is Ethereum. The downturn of this token came as a shock against the prior expectations of investors after its Merge.

For several days, Ethereum had remained at $1,300 from its initial $1,600. The dip in its price followed the sell-the-news event that took place at the time. But due to the recent price growth of BTC, the token and other altcoins seem to have gained some green bars.

These positive price movements have brought the crypto market cap to $1 trillion, while Bitcoin gets close to $400 billion.

As per data, Ethereum trades at $1,553 – at the time of writing. On the other hand, BTC is currently trading at a price just over the $20,500 price mark.

Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Week High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin remains on an upward spree l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com
Featured image from Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com

Blockchain

Tokens.com Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Program

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 3,000,000 of its common shares (“Shares”), or approximately 4.1 percent of the Company’s public float, as at October 26, 2022.

Tokens.com’s Board of Directors believes that the market price of the Company’s Shares, from time to time, may not reflect the inherent value of the Company and purchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of funds.

“Our shares have been impacted by depressed crypto prices, and macro economic events and headlines, that are not linked to the performance of our businesses. Although our three business segments have positive revenue growth, this has not materialized into market recognition of the value within the Company,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “Tokens.com remains viable, well capitalized, and committed to growing its web3 businesses. Management does not believe that our shares currently reflect the value of the Company.”

Purchase of the Shares may commence on November 01, 2022 and will expire on the earlier of October 31, 2023 or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of Shares allowable or otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases. Purchases of Tokens.com’s Shares under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the NEO and alternative trading systems by means of open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) and under applicable securities laws, including by private agreement pursuant to issuer bid exemption orders issued by applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The price the Company will pay for any Shares will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the CSA. Any private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price. In connection with the NCIB, Tokens.com will enter into an automatic purchase plan (“Plan”) with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its Shares during internal blackout periods. Such purchases would be at the discretion of the broker based on parameters established by the Company prior to any blackout period or any period when it is in possession of material undisclosed information.

Outside of these periods, the Shares will be repurchased in accordance with management’s discretion, subject to applicable law. The Plan may be terminated by Tokens.com or its broker in accordance with its terms or will terminate on the expiry of the NCIB. As of October 26, 2022, the Company has 96,926,757 Shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 72,377,444. Tokens.com will not acquire, through the facilities of the NEO and alternative trading systems, more than 56,146 Shares during a trading day (which is equal to 25% of 224,586 Shares, being the average daily trading volume on all exchanges for six calendar months prior to the date hereof), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases. The actual number of Shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by Tokens.com on management’s discretion, subject to applicable securities laws. There cannot be any assurances as to how many Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by the Company.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Blockchain

Ethereum Bulls Rally Above $1,500, But ETH Could Face A Tough Time Here

  • ETH’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $1,700.
  • ETH faces a major issue to trend and holds higher above $1,500 after the price broke out of its downtrend descending triangle price movement.
  • ETH’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has continued to hold strong as price trends toward the region of $1,700 as the price faces a key issue ahead of a big move, considering how tough breaking above $1,450 has been for the price of Ethereum after moving in range for several weeks. The past few days have seen the crypto market has looked more decent, with the likes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing some great price movement in recent times. With ETH price rallying from $1,300 to a region of $1,580 as price aims to outperform BTC in the coming days ahead of its monthly close. (Data from Binance)

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

In recent times, Ethereum has struggled to regain its bullish momentum; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of ETH hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief following the post “Ethereum Merge.” Before the merger, the price of ETH soared from a weekly low of $900 to a high of $2,030.

ETH’s price has struggled to replicate such a rally, with the price falling from that high to a low of $1,260 in recent weeks.

After trading in a range for weeks as the price continued its monotonous move from $1,260 to $1,300, ETH finally showed some movement, rallying to a high of $1,580 after closing strong above $1,370 on the weekly chart.

The price of ETH faces a difficult decision to rally to a high of $1,700, as this could trigger further upside movement to the $2,000 range. With ETH’s structure and the crypto market overall looking positive, we could see more rallies for ETH’s price to break $1,700.

Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,642-$1,700.

Weekly Support for the price of ETH – $1,350.

Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily ETH Price Chart | Source: ETHUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of ETH continues to trade below the key resistance at $1,640. After breaking out from its descending triangle, 

The price of ETH needs to break and hold above $1,640 for the price to trend higher to a region of $1,700 and possibly $2,000, which is a key supply zone for most traders. 

The Fibonacci retracement (Fib) value of 50% indicates ETH has earlier had a rejection which the price is trying to overcome. The price of $1,620 corresponds to the Fib value of 50%. If the price of ETH closes above this level, we could see a rally to $1,700, which is the exact value for 61.8% Fib value acting as a strong rejection zone.

Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,640-$1,700.

Daily Support for the ETH price – $1,450.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Plans to Issue Stablecoin

