Can the right to information help track tenants who have fled without paying rent?

English actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton have welcomed their first child together, according to Us Weekly.

“Tom and Zawe love being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source revealed on the first-time parents’ outlet.

The insider also noted that they “have new parent difficulties and don’t get much sleep but are thrilled.”

Blooming: Zawe Ashton at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York in June

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for the couple for comment.

The couple’s romance blossomed after starring in 2019 play Betrayal and has gone from strength to strength ever since – eventually leading to a proposal in March.

In June, he confirmed he was set to wed the beauty but kept quiet about the romance, simply telling the LA Times, “I’m very happy” and nothing more.

Tom and Zawe previously spoke of a possible engagement when they appeared at the BAFTAs earlier this year, after which she was pictured wearing a huge, glittering diamond on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu.

First-time parents: English actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancee Zawe have welcomed their first child together, according to Us Weekly; seen here in march

The couple were reportedly congratulated by industry friends at the BAFTAs – after Zawe hid her hand as she walked the red carpet in a pink cape dress.

Zawe hid her stunning diamond-encrusted ring from photographers on the red carpet, draping her stunning flowing pink dress over her hand.

Tom, meanwhile, looked devilishly handsome in a black blazer and trousers, as he posed hand-in-hand with Zawe.

Spotted: Tom and Zawe previously talked about a possible engagement when they appeared at the BAFTAs earlier this year, after which she was pictured wearing a huge glittering diamond on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu ( Photo)

However, later in the ballroom of London’s Grosvenor Hotel, the couple caught up with TV personality AJ who took a picture showing off the diamond ring.

Zawe and Tom have worked hard over the years to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Tom played Robert in their 2019 play, Betrayal, while Zawe played his stage wife Emma.

The couple confirmed their romance during a steamy PDA-filled beach vacation in Ibiza in September last year before making their red carpet debut together at the Tony Awards in New York.

Last year, it was revealed the pair had moved in together after months of romance rumors, and are now said to be living together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sources close to the duo say The Night Manager star and actress are “very well-adjusted and enjoying the quieter side of life”.

The beginning: The couple’s romance blossomed after starring in 2019 play Betrayal (pictured) and has gone from strength to strength ever since – eventually leading to a proposal in March

An insider told The Sun: “Tom and Zawe have been quiet about their relationship, but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the States.

“They are very well adjusted and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamor of the showbiz world.”

Tom was also said to be hesitant to highlight the romance due to the attention his past relationship with Taylor Swift has garnered.

A source said: “Tom has really fallen in love with Zawe in a big way. But he’s been so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he’s gone to great lengths to keep it a secret.

Making headlines: Tom once had a short-lived romance with Taylor Swift (pictured in 2016 together)

Tom told The New York Times after his romance with Taylor, “Yeah, I now protect my inner world in a probably different way.” It’s because I didn’t realize he needed protection before.

During Tom’s short fling with Taylor, the couple didn’t shy away from showing off their romance with numerous public outings.

The pair reunited shortly after Taylor split from Calvin Harris after they first met at the Met Gala in May 2016, and for the first few weeks of their romance, they traveled the world together.

They even took the big step of meeting each other’s parents, with Taylor flying to the UK to spend time with Tom’s mum in Suffolk as he traveled to his hometown of adoption from Nashville, before stopping at the end of 2016.

Alongside his high-profile relationship with Taylor in 2016, Tom also dated his Wallander co-star Susannah Fielding, with the couple splitting in 2011.