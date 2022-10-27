Capricorn Investor Palliser Says He Is Against Planned Merger With Newmed Energy

toggle caption Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

Voters in Iowa have already started casting their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. One of the choices they will make this year is to return Republican Chuck Grassley for an eighth term in the US Senate. . National Democrats have mostly given up on Iowa, which has long been seen as a contender between the two major political parties. Grassley, however, is running in the closest race he has had since first being elected to the Senate in 1980.

“It’s my 99e county meeting I’ve had for the 42nd year in a row,” Grassley said to the cheers of a friendly lunchtime crowd in the rural southwest Iowa town of Bedford in late August.

toggle caption Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

Sen. Grassley likes to tout his annual tours of Iowa’s 99 counties, which are a mix of public and private events that some say are hard for his critics to attend. Grassley was re-elected for decades to represent this state that many have long considered purple.

“As things have become more polarized, so have people and so you should expect many states that were purple to start changing direction,” said Megan Goldberg, professor of political science at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. , Iowa. “[Iowa] has the demographics that like to push us to the right, not the left.”

toggle caption Charlie Neibergall/AP Charlie Neibergall/AP

Like so many places across the country, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade energized supporters of reproductive rights in Iowa. Democrats see Sen. Grassley’s role on the Senate Judiciary Committee as a key player in that eventual decision. Grassley blocked former President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 presidential election, then pushed past President Trump’s nominee, current Justice Amy Coney Barrett, to the nomination hearings ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

A handful of protesters show up almost every Friday in the small northeast Iowa town of McGregor, holding signs saying things like ‘Abortion is health’ and ‘Women: Vote as if your life depends on it… Because it does.”

“We are heading towards 2024, which really seems like the last chance we have to remain a democracy,” said protester Erin Cubbon. “It’s frightening.”

Cubbon says it’s hard to believe Iowa helped launch the former Obama’s rise to the White House and was among the first to legalize same-sex marriage. It is also the same state that Senator Grassley has represented in Congress for nearly half a century.

He was easily re-elected in part because he is running as a moderate. But the 89-year-old learned to embrace Trump like Republican voters did in the state. Grassley accepted his endorsement at a Trump rally in Des Moines last year.

“I was born at night but not last night so if I didn’t accept endorsement from someone who has 91% of Republican voters in Iowa,” Grassley joked to thousands of Trump supporters in jubilation at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. don’t be so smart.”

Republican support isn’t hard to come by for Grassley. It does mean, however, that he often faces questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during the campaign trail. Typically, these questions come from voters concerned about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

toggle caption Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

NPR recently asked Grassley why he’s pivoting to talk about electoral politics instead of pushing back against Trump’s bogus claim about a stolen election.

“I shouldn’t have to repeat it. It’s a fact that what I said on [December] on the 14th, during the counting of the electoral votes.

Clearly Grassley is an institution in Iowa, but a new Des Moines Register Iowa poll suggests voters might be ready to move on even if that state turns redder. Grassley is just three points ahead of his Democratic challenger, retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken.

toggle caption Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

By comparison, Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds had a 17-point advantage over her Democratic rival, Deirdre DeJear.

Franken hopes to catapult that advantage of public opinion into a blushing state in the US Senate. HE acknowledges, however, that it is a difficult climb.

“There’s a part of Iowa that won’t vote for me because I’m a Democrat, that won’t change. I’ll hold the office and support them to the best of my ability,” Franken said. “It’s completely different from the Republican perspective on this state, where it’s all about supporting yours and to hell with the rest.”

Many had called Franken’s campaign off after a police report surfaced that he kissed a former staffer without her consent. National Democrats are also not engaged in Iowa. Grassley has the cash advantage, but Franken has raised twice as much money as Grassley in the last fundraising quarter. Franken also hammers Grassley on abortion, hoping it will get Iowans to the polls.

Megan Goldberg of Cornell College says Franken may have a very narrow path to victory.

“Where Republicans come in and vote for Republicans, for governor, for the House of Representatives and they skip the vote in the Senate race, because they’re not interested in voting for Grassley,” Goldberg said. “But they can’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat.”

toggle caption Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

Expect Franken to highlight Grassley’s long tenure in Washington in the final days of the campaign as he attempts the seemingly impossible task of unseating a titan of Iowa politics.