Child in critical condition after West Town shooting, police say – NBC Chicago
A 7-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call for gunfire and found a 7-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen.
According to the police, the child was in the toilet of a house when a bullet passed through a window and hit him.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
No suspects are in custody and an investigation is in its early stages.
Nets loss to Bucks underscores glaring areas for improvement
This is what playoff basketball looks, sounds — and if you ask either team — feels like.
Bodies colliding. Coaches fired up. A wire-to-wire game that’s decided late in the fourth.
The Nets’ 110-99 loss to the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks gave it all. Steve Nash was tossed after a double technical in the third quarter. Kevin Durant suffered a stinger in his shoulder and Ben Simmons winced with back pain — and continued to struggle to find his footing on the offensive end.
But in the end, it was still a game. And in the end, the Nets had a chance to win.
Make no mistake: The Nets would love an undefeated start to their season. They would love for the fruits of what will be a full season’s worth of labor actually reflected in the win column.
They knew, however, they would be off to a tough start — with Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks awaiting on Thursday for the second leg of a back-to-back. They knew the wins wouldn’t rack up early. You didn’t need Nash, Kyrie Irving or Simmons to say things would look ugly before they got pretty.
There continues to be, however, areas the Nets will need to improve on if they’re going to eventually start turning that progress into victories.
DEPTH AT THE FIVE
It’s clear as day that both Nic Claxton and second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe have improved from where they were last season.
It’s also clear as day that those improvements, quite frankly, aren’t enough.
That’s because other teams are just going to brute force their way into the paint, just like Giannis Antetokounmpo did in the third quarter. After the Nets went on a 35-18 second-quarter run to take a 55-43 lead into halftime, Antetokounmpo responded by taking the Carmelo Anthony-coined ‘bully ball’ to a different level.
Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 43 points in the third quarter, and he did the same way: either on the low left block, pummeling his way through whichever defender the Nets put on him; or downhill in transition or after a rebound, putting his head and shoulder down and getting to the rim.
The Nets don’t have an answer for that, just like they didn’t have an answer for New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas; like they didn’t have an answer for Memphis’ Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke; and like they won’t have an answer for the foreseeable future at the top of an Eastern Conference where the teams leading to the Finals will all be bigger and stronger than the Nets as currently constructed.
NBA fixture Jeff Van Gundy said it best during ESPN’s broadcast. Van Gundy was asked specifically if he believed the Nets can contend at a high level with only Claxton and Sharpe playing the five.
“I think they definitely have to explore all opportunities to get a different type of big,” he said.
It’s worth noting Markieff Morris missed his second straight game for personal reasons, and it’s the second time in a row a team all but bullied the Nets to a double-digit loss.
“SHOOT IT BEN”
Those were the actual words Irving screamed after dumping the ball off to Simmons a few feet from the rim, only for Simmons to pause, never look at the rim, and pass to a teammate.
Simmons shot two-of-seven from the field for four points, nine assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block against the Bucks. Defensively, he played maybe his best game of the season. If this is the Simmons the Nets are getting on that end of the ball, sign them up for a full year’s worth.
But two things are clear on the offensive end: One, Simmons is hesitant — even more hesitant than James Harden was last season — to score. And we’re not talking jump shots. We’re talking getting to the rim to dunk or even to the running hook shot he feels he can get off at any time.
Which brings us to the second point: He is clearly still laboring after undergoing a back procedure this offseason. On one play defending Antetokounmpo, he hunched over in clear discomfort, then continued to play through the pain.
It’s admirable, but this has always been a concern: Simmons, only months removed from a microdiscectomy, is now tasked with being the Nets’ best, and toughest defender at all five positions.
And then, the Nets are asking him to be aggressive on offense.
He has to be, because on Wednesday night, the Bucks simply parked Brook Lopez in the paint and dared Simmons to shoot anything outside of five feet. It’s the worst kept secret that he has yet to reclaim the athleticism that allowed him to finish at the rim with authority. Against the Bucks, he missed a wide-open layup, then missed the ensuing tip-in a fraction of a second later.
Which brings us to the viral “Shoot it, Ben!” clip, where Irving dumps the ball off to Simmons a few feet from the basket, and Simmons holds the ball for a second and a half, then looks to pass.
It wasn’t that play that was the issue, but it was a microcosm of where Simmons is in his return after 470 days accumulating rust missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He played an excellent defensive game, but on offense, he dribbled the ball up the court, then set a screen for the person he passed to — also known as a dribble hand-off (or DHO) — over and over again.
And if this is where the Nets are, then it’s going to fall, once again, on the shoulders of the superstar scorers this franchise emboldened with the keys to the kingdom. Irving and Durant combined for 60 points on the night, but Irving missed 12 shots and Durant missed 13. Only one other player scored in double figures: Royce O’Neale, who hit four three-pointers in the second quarter and never scored again.
Antetokounmpo finished with 43 points, but the Bucks also outrebounded the Nets by 17. Again, it’s not about the wins and losses — just yet — more so how the Nets look while competing in a season with championship expectations.
They look good, but two glaring improvements clearly need to be made if this is going to be the last team standing at the end of the season.
Victoria Beckham says that pairing look with David still ‘haunts’ her
“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mom, I saw pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” she recalled . vogue australia in its July 2022 issue. “She was actually pretty disgusted at how short my skirts were.”
She continued, “I said, ‘Are you ever going to wear skirts like that?’ She replied, “Absolutely not. We’ll see.”
And Harper wasn’t the only one of her opinion. Victoria confessed that David hilariously supported their daughter, saying, “‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’”
State girls soccer: Sydney Gilbertson goal lifts Rosemount over STMA in quarterfinals
A core group of seniors is playing their fourth year of varsity soccer for Rosemount.
Aspirations of the school’s first girls state soccer title remain thanks to a junior.
Sydney Gilbertson scored with 9:54 left and dominant Rosemount beat scrappy St. Michael-Albertville 2-1 in a Class 3A state quarterfinal matchup Wednesday at Irondale High School.
“Our team is like a definition of a family, and I feel like everybody this year is so beyond close. It’s such a great environment to be around,” said Taylor Heimerl, who leads the team in scoring. “You wouldn’t be able to tell who the juniors and seniors are on the field because everyone is playing so great.”
With the win, second-seeded Rosemount will have a chance to get revenge for the lone blemish on its record.
The Irish (19-1-0) will face third-seeded Stillwater in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The 17-2-0 Ponies, who beat Lakeville South 1-0 Tuesday, beat Rosemount 2-0 on Sept. 6.
In the state tournament for the third straight season, Rosemount finished third in 2019 and fourth in 2021. COVID-19 canceled the 2020 version.
This year the Irish are doing it with an offense that entered state play averaging more than four goals per game and a defense that allowed just four in its first 19 games.
Yet, the win-or-go-home game remained 1-1 as the clock continued to count down.
Finally, a long throw-in by Taylor Heimerl was headed by Skylar Heimerl in the box. With the ball popping back up and coming down, Gilbertson leapt higher than a defender and headed the ball into the St. Michael-Albertville net.
“I was on the bench the whole first half, so I kind of saw that play happen over and over again,” Gilbertson said. “I kind of knew that Skylar would head it backwards and I just had to be there.”
Rosemount spent much of the game in the St. Michael-Albertville end but missed the net on golden opportunities or was stonewalled by Knights sophomore goaltender Brynn Hedberg.
“Our opportunities were great throughout the night; however, we need to continue to work on our finishing a little bit. The good news is the opportunities are there and if we capitalize on them, we’ll be good,” said Taylor Heimerl, who referenced the Irish second-half mindset as “comfortably uncomfortable.”
Rosemount couldn’t have asked for a much better start with Olivia Bohl heading the ball in off a corner kick less than five minutes into the game. However, a blast from Hannah Kvant tied the game just 77 seconds later for the Knights (8-8-4).
Irish goaltender Jordan Hecht made a sliding save near the top of the box to rob Emily Zattoni of a go-ahead goal with about 28 minutes left. Hecht outraced Emma Kvant to a loose ball with 28 seconds left to secure the win.
“I talk to so many people who say she’s the best goalie they’ve ever seen play,” Taylor Heimerl said.
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s $700 Million Powerball – NBC Chicago
The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s $700 million Powerball have been drawn.
The numbers are 46, 37, 19, 56 and 36 with a Powerball of 24.
The $700 million jackpot is the fifth largest prize in Powerball history and the eighth largest lottery jackpot overall.
The Powerball jackpot can be paid out in full with 30 payouts over 29, or as cash up front. If no winning number is drawn, the jackpot increases for the next draw.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. Since then, the game has had 35 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. Wednesday’s draw was the 36th jackpot draw.
The Powerball draws the winning numbers in an event that can be watched live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.
Powerball is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.
Do you think you have a chance of winning the lottery? Well, you do! But it’s a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 billion – January 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
2. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
3. $758.7 million – August 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
4. $731.1 million – January 20, 2021 – Maryland
5. $700 million (estimated) – October 26, 2022
6. $699.8 million – October 4, 2021 – California
7. $687.8 million – October 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
8. $632.6 million – January 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin
9. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – Florida
10. $587.5 million – November 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri
Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Biermann Getting Kicked Out Of Their $880K Mansion Due To Nonpayment Of Mortgage
The Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, are facing financial hardship. Presently, the couple is on the verge of losing their $880,000 mansion due to default on a $300,000 mortgage payment. Despite Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann not having any real jobs to their names, the couple seems… Read More »Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Biermann Getting Kicked Out Of Their $880K Mansion Due To Nonpayment Of Mortgage
The post Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Biermann Getting Kicked Out Of Their $880K Mansion Due To Nonpayment Of Mortgage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Girls tennis: Minnetonka, Rochester Lourdes win state tournament titles
Minnetonka successfully defended its championship Wednesday, toppling third-seeded Rochester Mayo 6-1 in the Class 2A title match of the girls tennis state tournament at Baseline Tennis Center.
Five of the Skippers’ six points came via straight-set victories, including Kelsey Phillips at No. 1 singles, Karina Elvestrom at No. 2 singles and Kate Feist at No. 3 singles. Minnetonka swept the three singles matches.
Rochester Mayo’s lone point came via Ana Medina’s win at No. 4 singles.
Edina beat Elk River 5-2 in the third-place match.
CLASS A
Rochester Lourdes won a thriller in the Class A title match, edging defending champion Breck 4-3. Ryann Witter and Ellie Liese pulled out a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles to tip the scale in Lourdes’ favor.
Breck won the other two doubles matches, while also winning at No. 1 singles. But Elyse Palen, Erin Witter and Taylor Elliott all won their respective singles matches for Rochester Lourdes.
The title is Rochester Lourdes’ first since 2010.
Litchfield swept Providence Academy 7-0 in the third-place match.
