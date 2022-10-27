Coinw Introduces Over-The-Counter (Otc) Payment Options

The key to global adoption of a crypto exchange is meeting users’ fiat deposit and withdrawal demands in different countries and regions. Partnering with third-party payment providers is the most effective solution to this problem. A few days ago, CoinW, a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange, introduced a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading service in partnership ADV Cash, a licensed and regulatory-compliant payment service provider authorized by the Belize Financial Services Commission (FSC).

Advanced Cash (AdvCash) is an electronic wallet similar to Paypal. Users can send money to more than 200 countries through Advcash, and there are no fees for transfers between accounts. The service supports transactions with VISA/Mastercard, Premium Cash e-wallets and email addresses. ADV Cash will be a new significant payment gateway provider after CoinW’s partnerships with leading trading platforms such as Legend Trading, Mercury, Cabital, Coinify.

CoinW OTC trading service now supports over 40 mainstream fiat currencies and will further facilitate users to purchase cryptocurrencies more effectively. Multiple easily accessible payment options will lower the barriers to entry for users worldwide.

With this new addition, CoinW’s OTC users with have more efficient, convenient and secure payment channels. As one of CoinW’s key markets, the Indian market has an increasing demand between Indian rupees and cryptocurrencies and is convenient for a huge number of Indian users.

At the same time, it has supported a variety of payment channels and supports direct deposits and withdrawals of Indian rupees. This move is also an important step for CoinW to expand its global user network.

According to the COO of CoinW,

Users are our top priority. We are dedicated to developing streamlined processes for users globally. The addition of this new payment option will play a vital role in this emerging crypto market. As one of the most trusted trading platforms, we will continue to follow regulatory frameworks in providing an easy and safe trading environment to the mass audience.

Under the current bear market turmoil, the numerous new partnerships signify the resilience and stability of the platform. CoinW is a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency trading platform with five years of proven track record in serving the global community. CoinW now provides encrypted assets and derivatives trading for more than 8 million users in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide.

Since its inception in 2017, there has not been a single security incident occurring on the platform, serving as a testament to the exchange’s stability. In addition to fiat OTC, CoinW provides users with spot, contract, ETF trading, CoinW Earn, FansUp among other services, and the CoinW ecosystem is ever-evolving.

CoinW Research Institute, CoinW Ventures and other institutions were established to research, invest and incubate prominent ideas and projects in the industry. CoinW will continue to make efforts in the rapidly developing international environment to build the world’s leading comprehensive crypto asset trading platform.

