For the second time in a week, members of Congress have signaled a potential shift in US policy on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Companies lack capacity to deliver on climate promises: Microsoft president
Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith speaks at a climate initiative event on the Microsoft Corp. campus. in Redmond, Washington, USA on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
SEATTLE — Businesses are on the hot seat to respond to climate change like never before, but most business leaders don’t have the tools to deliver on those commitments, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said last week. of the first Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.
“By our calculations, 3,470 companies worldwide have signed a climate pledge,” Smith said. “It shows that awareness and good intentions have literally spread around the world. Now, the bad thing: there is not yet the capacity for most – for almost all companies – to transform into trust this commitment to progress that has been promised.”
Smith was on stage at the conference hosted by Breakthrough Energy, the climate innovation company launched by Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and became extraordinarily wealthy from the success of the technology business.
Smith likened the gap between good intentions and executable change to corporate commitments to diversity, which he has studied for the past two decades.
“Often when people are enthusiastic and busy, they believe their good intentions will turn into progress, almost deceptively,” Smith said. “You have to be able to count, you have to be able to measure, and you have to put the systems and the people in place to drive the change that you promised to bring. And what’s bad at the moment is there’s a lack capacity at all levels.
Two key issues are inconsistency in nomenclature and a general lack of knowledge about the fundamentals of tracking climate emissions.
For example, Smith said it’s been an “ongoing effort” to educate people about all three show categories. One category, scope three emissions, includes all activities and assets in a company’s value chain. It tends to be the biggest – and the hardest to follow.
Once emissions are counted, a company must track them. This stage of the industry, often referred to as carbon accounting, is also “incredibly nascent at this stage,” Smith said, and companies don’t have enough workers with the right skills to help accelerate progress.
As the industry matures, tools will emerge to help with tracking, but with so much uncertainty today, some companies are avoiding making climate commitments at all, according to Greg Guyett, co-CEO of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC.
“What I’m starting to see now in our clients is a reluctance to make commitments, to mobilize the troops to do something, because they’re afraid of being sued, because they can’t measure it. correctly”, Guyett. “I think we’re starting to see a push back from those kinds of commitments.”
Brad Smith, President of Microsoft; Irina Gorbounova, Head of XCarb Innovation Fund at ArcelorMittal; and Greg Guyett, co-CEO of global banking and markets at HSBC join Rich Lesser, global chairman of the Boston Consulting Group on stage at the Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.
Cat Clifford, CNBC
“A license to operate”
Even though companies often struggle to count, track and reduce emissions reductions, stakeholders keep up the pressure to do more.
For Microsoft, getting started on climate “was a combination of hearing from employees, potential employees, investors and customers that it was important to them,” Smith said.
But now it’s not just about gauging support for climate change initiatives. It’s about the long-term survival of the companies themselves.
“It becomes almost an indispensable part of the license to operate,” Smith said. “If you think about what we do as a company – providing cloud services, data, AI, digital infrastructure – it involves this massive effort to build data centers around the world, which have to all run on electricity. And so when you really think about it, it becomes clear that we won’t be able to grow to meet the needs of our customers unless we bring more renewable energy to the grid.”
Currently, especially in Europe, energy is in high demand. For Microsoft to expand its business, it needs to bring more clean power to the grid so the company doesn’t add to this power shortage.
“The worst thing that can happen to us or any industry is to see some of the headlines that have popped up in the UK over the last six months: ‘There’s a power shortage, we have to decide if people can use it. or computers,” Smith said. “The people will win in any democracy. We have to think about the future.”
Microsoft’s climate goals are ambitious: cut carbon emissions by more than half and eliminate more carbon than it produces by 2030; and eliminate all carbon emitted from electricity consumption by 2050.
HSBC has a similar approach, Guyett said.
“If you think about our footprint in places like India and Southeast Asia, you think about the natural disasters that have happened, and you think about the credit portfolio we have in those markets, it’s pretty clear that not only to have a license to operate today, but to ensure that we will be in business five years from now, 10 years from now, we have to be part of the answer in this transition to change the natural environment,” Guyett said. .
The urgency surrounding climate change has reached such a point that the Russian war in Ukraine and persistent inflation have driven up energy prices, especially in Europe. But the specific nature of this war has made solving the climate crisis more urgent, even if not because of global warming.
“In a way, a silver lining, if you can call it that, of the situation we have in the world right now is that the transition to more renewable energy and less carbon is not just a question climate change now, it’s a matter of energy security”, says Guyette.
This view is supported by the fact that clean, renewable energy is democratically available, while fossil fuels are distributed in geographic pockets.
“You can always put off buying an electric vehicle, or the company can always put off buying or investing in renewables today because it might be more expensive, but I think when it comes to energy availability and security, it becomes something really very clearly not optional,” Guyett said.
Vikings lineman Oli Udoh on his weekend arrest: ‘The truth will come out’
Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh talked to reporters on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, the first time he has spoken publicly since his arrest in South Florida over the weekend.
“The truth will come out,” he said. “Once the truth comes up, I feel I’ll be alright.”
This statement comes after Udoh, 25, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an alleged altercation in the early-morning hours of Sunday at a 24-hour nightclub.
According to a Miami-Dade County police report, Udoh was talking to a woman in line for the restroom and tried to follow her inside. He had to be forcibly removed from the restroom, according to the report, and was taken into custody before being transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center
Asked how he felt when police intervened at the nightclub, Udoh replied, “I was pretty shook by it.” He added that he spoke with coach Kevin O’Connell on Sunday and expects to be a part of the team moving forward.
“It’s unfortunate that the team has to see this,” Udoh said. “Once the truth comes up, I’m confident my role will be the exact same as it was.”
In a statement released Wednesday, attorney Brian Bieber, who is representing Udoh, disputed the account that led to his client’s arrest.
“Oli never followed a woman into the restroom and never prevented a woman from going anywhere,” the statement read. “I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100 percent false. In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false. Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case.”
As for O’Connell, while he said he wants to “respect the legal process” when it comes to the situation, he gave some insight into his conversation with Udoh over the weekend.
“He’s been very honest and open, not only about the situation, but some disappointment for forcing us to get that phone call,” O’Connell said. “I know Oli released a statement with his attorney today, and we’ll continue to let that play out. But I have a lot of confidence in Oli, the person, the human, the teammate that he is in this building, that things will positively play out for Oli.”
It’s worth noting that Udoh did practice with his teammates on Wednesday. He concluded his interview with reporters by saying, “Just ready to get back to work and put this in the past.”
Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Officially Makes WWE Debut
Simone Johnson joined the family business.
In the footsteps of dad Dwayne Johnsonhis grandfather Rocky Johnson and his great-grandfather Pierre Malvia, the 21-year-old wrestler made her WWE debut on October 25, making her the first fourth-generation female wrestler in the sport’s history.
By the way Ava Raine, she entered the ring wearing a Little Red Riding Hood-style mask and cape, which she quickly discarded. “Love and acceptance [team] The schism has given me challenged any preconceived ideas of who I’m supposed to be.” she says. “This family completes me. I am Ava Raine.”
She later paid homage to her roots, sharing a solo snap with Twitter with the caption “4 roots 1 tree”.
And those roots are strong. For the past three years, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where pros like John Cena and the Beautiful twins learned to dominate the sport.
3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Lucas Patrick heading to injured reserve and Byron Pringle nearing a return
Coming off a 33-14 blowout of the New England Patriots on Monday night, the Chicago Bears held a walk-through Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall, tailoring their short week of preparation for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The big news for the Bears was the trade of standout pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick. Beyond that headline-grabbing development, here are three other things we learned from players and coaches.
1. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was moved to injured reserve.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus won’t specify the nature or extent of Patrick’s foot/toe injury. Patrick left Monday’s game in the first half and had to be carted to the locker room.
But it’s clear Patrick will be out for a while and the Bears are again reshuffling the offensive line. Sam Mustipher will return to the starting center role, and Dieter Eiselen was promoted from the practice squad to serve as the backup center.
The Bears finished the win over the Patriots with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Michael Schofield at left guard, Mustipher at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle. That’s the expected combination they will start with Sunday.
In other injury news, wide receiver Byron Pringle might be getting closer to a return after four weeks on IR with a calf injury. The Bears opened Pringle’s 21-day window to return to the active roster Wednesday and will assess his progress throughout this week to determine when they can mix him back in with the offense.
Fellow receiver N’Keal Harry played his first game Monday after missing more than two months with an ankle injury. Piece by piece, the Bears receiving corps is getting closer to whole.
2. Kicker Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Santos was 4-for-4 on field goals in the upset of the Patriots, working through misty conditions all night to connect from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards. He also made all three of his extra points.
The veteran kicker is now 11-for-11 on field goals this season and has a streak of 17 dating to Week 15 of last season. That’s the second-longest current streak, trailing only Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders (39). Santos is 4-for-4 on attempts of at least 50 yards this season.
Eberflus noted the comfort of having a reliable kicker and how it affects the coaching staff’s situational decision-making.
“It’s certainly comforting,” Eberflus said. “He’s done a good job. He’s a pro through and through. And he comes to work every single day.”
Santos is a proponent of immersing himself in the process and a big believer in the psychological impact of streaks for kickers.
“There are a lot of great kickers who go up and down,” he said. “They’re still great kickers. But there are streaks of kicks that sometimes you miss that make you change something or think that you’re going through a slump.
“But once you get that streak again of making kicks, then maybe the opportunities start. Easier kicks get you that streak going. Then you start to feel better with making more kicks. And all of a sudden you’re kicking unconscious.”
Santos made it clear he won’t question or overthink his current streak. He plans just to go with it.
3. The Bears have been forward-thinking as they navigate a complex stretch of scheduling.
Sunday’s game against the Cowboys will be the Bears’ second in three weeks after a shortened week of preparation. They had a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, falling 12-7 at home. Now, after an 11-day gap between games and Monday’s blowout of the Patriots, they have entered another short week.
Eberflus emphasized that the Bears began planning for the Cowboys after the Commanders game, even devoting a day last week to first- and second-down preparation for the Dallas game.
“We thought ahead,” Eberflus said. “Because time is time. And you only get so much time. … We’ve already had a chance to look at that. We’re already ahead of that. So we feel like we’re in a good spot.”
House Liberals mess with Ukraine letter
One of these approaches has resulted in significant pushback within the party, pushbacks by signatories and now, ultimately, retraction. But it’s not the most radical.
Representative for Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced Tuesday that she had retracted the letter she led, just 24 hours after it came out. She said the letter was written “several months ago” and was not checked before it was published on Monday.
The move comes after several signatories strayed from the thrust of Monday’s letter and Jayapal herself sought to clarify it.
Rep. Mark Takano (D-California) said in a statement that “only the Ukrainians have the right to determine the conditions under which this war ends”.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said the letter was not intended to criticize Biden’s approach and defended him in a series of tweets. But he also hinted that it was mishandled. “First of all, this was written in July and I have no idea why it came out now. Bad timing,” he said. “Second, he was trying to achieve a ceasefire. fire and diplomacy as others banged war drums, without criticizing Biden.”
Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-California) echoed Pocan, saying she actually signed the letter in late June. But unlike Pocan, she offered perhaps the biggest break from her content, saying that “Many things have changed since then. I wouldn’t sign it today.”
A spokesperson for Jayapal initially declined to comment on Tuesday on claims that the letter was months old. But Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the Progressive Caucus whip, appeared to confirm that was the case and the signatories were not told he would be out Monday.
Timing is everything in public policy, letters are written to respond to a moment and in politics moments pass at the speed of light. In this particular case, the letter was a response to information we were getting about the war and the way forward.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 25, 2022
(The letter, for what it’s worth, cites Russia’s attempt to annex Ukrainian territory “last month,” which didn’t happen in June or July.)
But other than that, these members were just pushing for diplomacy – something that, under most circumstances, would seem like an admirable goal to avoid bloodshed. So why course correction?
The first thing to note is that, Jacobs aside, the signers were more committed to a tonal reverse than a full reversal. The members said they believed in the usefulness of diplomacy, but downplayed how much they actually insisted on it.
The biggest problem with the letter was that it was seen as a departure from Biden’s strategy of calling for diplomacy at a time when the administration argued that Russia had failed to take the necessary steps to engage.
The administration did not really hesitate to perspective of diplomacy, but he argued that it should not be so freely concluded – and that Russia should not be rewarded for its escalation.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the United States has “reaffirmed its commitment to meaningful diplomacy that can end the war, even as Moscow continues to demonstrate through its escalating actions that its claim to be open to diplomacy is as futile as it gets”. it’s been since President Putin launched his invasion in February.
State Department spokesman Ned Price added last week that Ukraine will lead such a process: “We have heard no reciprocal statements or abstentions from Moscow that they are willing to faith in engaging in this diplomacy and dialogue”.
The rhetoric of the letter was divisive, to say the least. The administration has stressed that before you get into diplomacy, you want to be sure the other side is serious about it and has shown good faith; otherwise your attempt to reach out is not only useless but risks showing your weakness or even playing into your opponent’s hands. Diplomacy is a laudable goal, but has its pitfalls. (Think: Donald Trump gives Kim Jong Un a historic photoshoot.)
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who often finds himself in common cause with lawmakers like the signatories of the letter, replied, “There is moral and strategic peril in sitting down with Putin too soon. It risks legitimizing his crimes and handing over parts of Ukraine to Russia in a deal that Putin won’t even keep.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) was more direct. “This letter is an olive branch to a war criminal who is losing his warhe said of Putin.
Jacobs added, of her reasons for no longer supporting the letter she signed, “Timing in diplomacy is everything.”
The same could be said of politics. Part of the reason for the pushback is that Democrats sought to highlight McCarthy’s comments as demonstrating insufficient GOP support for Ukraine. And it’s not just that Democrats see a potential electoral advantage in differentiating themselves from Republicans; it’s that they fear the letter will be seen as demonstrating a lack of bipartisan resolve.
Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) said the letter “has led to confusion from growing Republican opposition to support for Ukraine, as evidenced by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s recent statements, with the opposing polar stance of dozens of Democrats like me…”
As noted above, the call for diplomacy isn’t quite on the same level as McCarthy suggesting the money may soon dry up. But in pushing for their preferred path, the signatories of the letter invoked their support to finance the war.
“We agree with the administration’s view that it is not for the United States to pressure the Ukrainian government regarding sovereign decisions,” the letter said. “But as lawmakers responsible for spending tens of billions of American taxpayer dollars on military assistance in the conflict, we believe that such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible ways.”
Indeed, the letter sought to carefully strike a balance between pushing for diplomacy and appearing to break with Biden or suggesting the United States take any action that Ukraine does not approve of. But it went like a lead balloon with much of the party, and the fact that even the signatories felt the need to back down shows how this sensitive issue has not been handled tactfully enough.
What seems obvious is that there will be a meaningful account of how it happened. For now, however, the big takeaway is that one political party has successfully prevented one of its factions from straying too far from the party line.
So far, only one party has done so.
St. Paul City Council funds demolition of public safety building overlooking future Pedro Park
A vacant public safety annex building overlooking Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park will soon be demolished, a promising restart for park planning in the eyes of city officials.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved using $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to demolish the four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which dates to 1925. The building, vacant since 2018, is in poor condition and costing taxpayers up to $100,000 annually in maintenance, according to a city staff report to the council.
Efforts by the Ackerberg Group to redevelop the public safety annex building into modern offices stalled in 2020, as did a community-driven lawsuit filed against the city’s redevelopment efforts. Ackerberg pulled out and the CapitolRiver Council assembled a new community work group to rethink the future of Pedro Park.
Pedro Park boosters have long pointed to promises made by city officials to the Pedro family in 2009, back when the five-story Pedro Luggage and Briefcase Center still anchored the Lowertown lot. They’ve insisted on a full-block park.
In July, the proprietors of Keys Cafe donated $2,000 toward park planning. “There’s a lot of interest in the community for community fundraising,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker.
Center Nudges LIC to adjust product strategy for better profitability
New Delhi:
The government is pushing LIC to adjust its product strategy to maximize profitability in a bid to help the country’s largest insurer realize its full growth potential and generate better returns for investors, an official said.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has been trading below the issue price of Rs 949 per share since its IPO on May 17. It is listed at Rs 872 each on NSE.
On Tuesday, the certificate stood at Rs 595.50, down 0.72% from the previous close.
Foreign brokers, however, remain optimistic that LIC will set a higher target price over the next year, as they believe the insurer has good market potential in the medium term, high-potential assets. negligible risk and a solid operational return on intrinsic value (ROEV).
Citi, in a research report dated October 14, set a target price of Rs 1,000 for LIC certificates, saying that LIC is “better positioned than mature global players.”
The Ministry of Finance, in its performance review, sensitized the management of the LIC on measures that could be taken to improve the wealth of investors and focus on non-participating products or term plans to improve profitability.
“With the listing of LIC, the process of modernizing the 65-plus-year-old institution has begun. We are working with management to modernize their product offering and reduce the payment of dividends to policyholders,” said the manager at PTI.
In non-participating insurance products, the insurers do not need to share their profits as a dividend with the policyholders, whereas in the case of participating or participating products, the insurer shares the dividend with the policyholders.
“The younger generation is more inclined to a forward plan. LIC will have to rework its strategy and decide what needs to be done to ensure that its assets under management are used to their full potential,” the official added.
LIC’s standalone net profit in the first quarter jumped to Rs 682.88 crore from Rs 2.94 crore a year ago.
LIC reported an embedded value (EV) of Rs 5,41,492 crore in March 2022, compared to Rs 95,605 crore in March 2021 and Rs 5,39,686 crore in September 2021.
Its initial public offering (IPO) came in a price range of Rs 902-949 per share. The issue netted around Rs 21,000 crore to the Treasury.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
