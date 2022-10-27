Companies lack capacity to deliver on climate promises: Microsoft president

SEATTLE — Businesses are on the hot seat to respond to climate change like never before, but most business leaders don’t have the tools to deliver on those commitments, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said last week. of the first Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle.

“By our calculations, 3,470 companies worldwide have signed a climate pledge,” Smith said. “It shows that awareness and good intentions have literally spread around the world. Now, the bad thing: there is not yet the capacity for most – for almost all companies – to transform into trust this commitment to progress that has been promised.”

Smith was on stage at the conference hosted by Breakthrough Energy, the climate innovation company launched by Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and became extraordinarily wealthy from the success of the technology business.

Smith likened the gap between good intentions and executable change to corporate commitments to diversity, which he has studied for the past two decades.

“Often when people are enthusiastic and busy, they believe their good intentions will turn into progress, almost deceptively,” Smith said. “You have to be able to count, you have to be able to measure, and you have to put the systems and the people in place to drive the change that you promised to bring. And what’s bad at the moment is there’s a lack capacity at all levels.

Two key issues are inconsistency in nomenclature and a general lack of knowledge about the fundamentals of tracking climate emissions.

For example, Smith said it’s been an “ongoing effort” to educate people about all three show categories. One category, scope three emissions, includes all activities and assets in a company’s value chain. It tends to be the biggest – and the hardest to follow.

Once emissions are counted, a company must track them. This stage of the industry, often referred to as carbon accounting, is also “incredibly nascent at this stage,” Smith said, and companies don’t have enough workers with the right skills to help accelerate progress.

As the industry matures, tools will emerge to help with tracking, but with so much uncertainty today, some companies are avoiding making climate commitments at all, according to Greg Guyett, co-CEO of Global Banking and Markets at HSBC.

“What I’m starting to see now in our clients is a reluctance to make commitments, to mobilize the troops to do something, because they’re afraid of being sued, because they can’t measure it. correctly”, Guyett. “I think we’re starting to see a push back from those kinds of commitments.”