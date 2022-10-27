Doctor charged with manslaughter in prison death of Elisa Serna

A doctor accused of neglecting a seriously ill young woman incarcerated in Las Colinas prison was charged on Wednesday with manslaughter.

Dr. Friederike Von Lintig, 57, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Elisa Serna, the 24-year-old who died on November 11, 2019 at Santee Women’s Prison. Von Lintig, who worked for the prison under a contract with Coastal Hospitalist Medical Associates, was the doctor on call that day.

She faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Serna was jailed on November 6, 2019 for drug possession. Her family said she had struggled with heroin addiction but was trying to pull herself together.

Michael Serna, Elisa’s father, described his daughter as a “beautiful smart girl”.

“She died in a very inhuman way,” he said. “No one should die in such a way.”

In the family’s lawsuit against the county, the Sernas argue that Von Lintig and nurse Danalee Pascual, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Elisa Serna last November, ignored clear signs that the youngster wife was seriously ill.

In a note from Serna’s medical records several hours before her death, cited in the lawsuit, Von Lintig accused the young woman of faking her illness, writing: “fainting: doubt of a real seizure and suspicion of a second (sic) gain”.

“Secondary gain” is used in medicine to refer to patients who are suspected of inventing symptoms to gain attention or some other advantage.

“She didn’t base it on anything,” the lawsuit states. “Von Lintig took no vital signs and performed no examinations. She didn’t do any blood tests.

That evening around 7 p.m., Pascua and a deputy witnessed Serna having a seizure and falling to the ground, banging his head against the cell wall.

Pascua and the deputy left Serna in his cell and did not ask for help.

“For an hour no one came to the cell,” the lawsuit states. “Meanwhile, Elisa can be seen on the video monitors dying and urinating on herself. … No one was watching Elisa as she was placed under medical observation. Elisa Serna died on the floor of his prison cell.

Serna was one of 16 people who died in custody in San Diego in 2019. Eighteen people have died so far this year, tying the 2021 record of 18 deaths; a 19th was granted a compassionate release hours before he died earlier this year in hospital.

The sheriff’s department and the county grappled with how to deal with the wave of deaths. A highly critical state audit released earlier this year found San Diego County had the highest in-prison death rate among major California counties.

The district attorney’s office decided to press charges against Von Lintig after the state medical board had the case reviewed by an expert, Assistant District Attorney John Dunlap said. He said he couldn’t elaborate on those findings.

“We charge people when we think we can prove crimes beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

The medical board’s website shows Von Lintig is still licensed to practice medicine in California and has no prior discipline history.

In a statement, the sheriff’s department said it supports the district attorney’s decision to press charges against Von Lintig.

“The Sheriff’s Department is committed to providing compassionate medical services for the safety, health, and well-being of everyone under our care,” the statement read. “We have and will continue to follow strict protocols to investigate and respond to allegations of misconduct.”

Von Lintig did not speak at the hearing, saying only that she understood the charges. Then, upon noticing the Serna family in the courtroom, she offered a sweet smile and a wave.

Von Lintig’s license to practice medicine is in effect and no disciplinary action has been taken against him.

The Serna family said they got to know at least eight other families who recently lost loved ones in a San Diego prison. Paloma Serna, Elisa’s mother, said the families have become a source of support for each other.

“It makes me forget my own case,” she said. “I’m happy that we can be a part of other people’s lives.”

Pascua’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday. A preliminary hearing for Von Lintig is set for March 29, 2023.