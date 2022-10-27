News
East River hosts Lake Howell following death of Falcons senior quarterback Nick Miner
Mr. East River.
That is how Falcons football coach Tony Piccalo will forever remember Nick Miner.
“He was the most popular and most visible young man on campus,” Piccalo said Tuesday afternoon. “Ask any of our players who was the unquestionable leader of the team, and they would say it was him.”
Miner, 18, died tragically early Sunday morning while using his F-150 truck to pull another truck from the shoulder of the road onto Dallas Boulevard in east Orange County. A third vehicle collided with the trucks, causing Miner to be ejected from his vehicle and trapped underneath it.
Four of Miner’s teammates were at the scene as it unfolded.
“Nick was our team leader, our captain, our Mr. East River football,” Piccalo said. “To me, he’s the epitome of what you want out of a student-athlete.”
East River (3-5, 1-2) hosts Lake Howell (5-3, 1-2) in a Class 3M (Metro) District 2 contest tonight at 7 p.m.
The game serves as Homecoming for the Falcons. Miner, a state qualifier in boys weightlifting last spring, had previously been selected to the Homecoming court.
Lake Howell players will wear No. 8 decals on their helmets and the Silverhawks cheer team will wear red, silver and white ribbons in Miner’s honor.
“It’s affected a lot of kids when it comes to thinking of their own mortality,” Lake Howell coach Shaun Lorenzano said.
“[Our kids] were wondering if we were even going to play the game, and they’re feeling compassion and empathy and trying to figure it all out. I’m trying to get them fired up, and I can only imagine what [Piccalo] is trying to do with his kids.”
Lorenzano learned of Miner’s death just hours after his 74-year old dad died at a nearby nursing home Sunday morning.
“Now we’ve got to show a good example to these kids on how to deal with stuff like this,” Lorenzano said. “There are kids who are going through this or have gone through this that are looking at me and how I’m handling myself, and I want to make sure I do good for them.
“Everything you go through is a lesson,” he said.
Miner, a former East Orange Thunder youth football player, was a three-year starter at East River who passed for 2,043 yards and rushed for 1,077 yards with 33 total touchdowns in 22 games, according to MaxPreps.
He had deep roots at East River, where his brothers also attended. His dad is a volunteer assistant coach and his mom has been involved with the booster club.
Thursday’s game, which takes place just five days after the accident, is expected to draw a large crowd of mourners and supporters. The Falcons finish their regular season at home next Friday vs. Oak Ridge (1-7).
“There’s no correct way to do this,” Piccalo said of returning to the field. “As the head coach, I’m just trying to keep this ship right. I don’t know how we’re going to get through it, but we’re going to get through it.”
A GoFundMe account under the name “Funeral costs for the Miner Family” has raised more than $54,000 as of late Wednesday morning.
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at [email protected].
Can the right to information help track tenants who have fled without paying rent?
When a person rents a property from a tenant, an agreement is signed between the two which sets out the terms and conditions under which the property is rented.
If a tenant refuses or fails to pay the monthly rent, the landlord can go to court to have the tenant evicted from the house. These property disputes are quite common and several cases of this type are brought before the courts.
But what happens if the tenant leaves the accommodation without paying the rent due to the landlord?
Do you think there is a way for the landlord to know the tenant’s current address and recover the outstanding amount?
A recent ruling by the Central Information Commission (CIC) has shed some light on the matter.
In a dispute, a landlord named V Venkatapathy demanded information about the new address of a tenant who ran away without paying rent.
The owner of the property has filed a Right to Information (RTI) request with the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tamil Nadu, seeking details of the residential address of the tenant, reported The Financial Express.
The landlord claimed the tenant, who works as an LIC Star agent, left the property without telling him and failed to pay the dues.
However, the report adds that the CPIO rejected the owner’s claim citing section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act 2005.
According to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, “information relating to personal information the disclosure of which is unrelated to a business or public interest, or which would cause an undue privacy of the individual, unless the Central Public Information Officer or the State Public Information Officer or the appeal authority, as the case may be, is satisfied that the general public interest justifies disclosure of such information.”
The owner then contacted the First Appeal Authority (FAA) and filed another plea on November 23, 2020. But the FAA also denied the appeal and upheld the CPIO order.
Following this, the owner filed a second appeal with the CIC, stating that the requested information had not been provided to him, according to the report.
In its order dated October 3, 2022, the CIC indicated that since the dispute concerns the non-payment of rent, the grievance cannot be settled under the RTI Act.
The CIC upheld the CPIO’s decision and said details about the tenant’s residential address could not be disclosed as it was part of their personal information.
Gophers volleyball team sweeps Michigan State
The No. 9-ranked Gophers volleyball team swept Michigan State in three sets Wednesday night, winning 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 at Maturi Pavilion.
It was Minnesota’s seventh victory in the past eight matches and raised the team’s record to 13-6 overall and 8-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan State fell to 10-12 and 1-10.
Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 13 kills, while Carter Booth had eight kills and five blocks. CC McGraw led the backcourt with 15 digs.
“I think we made some nice adjustments as the game went on,” Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “We were serving really well and that allowed us to set up our block on defense and transition from there. We’re going to debrief, learn the lessons from tonight, and we’re on to the next one.”
Surprise! Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton secretly welcome their first child together
English actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton have welcomed their first child together, according to Us Weekly.
“Tom and Zawe love being new parents and are filled with joy,” a source revealed on the first-time parents’ outlet.
The insider also noted that they “have new parent difficulties and don’t get much sleep but are thrilled.”
Blooming: Zawe Ashton at the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York in June
DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for the couple for comment.
The couple’s romance blossomed after starring in 2019 play Betrayal and has gone from strength to strength ever since – eventually leading to a proposal in March.
In June, he confirmed he was set to wed the beauty but kept quiet about the romance, simply telling the LA Times, “I’m very happy” and nothing more.
Tom and Zawe previously spoke of a possible engagement when they appeared at the BAFTAs earlier this year, after which she was pictured wearing a huge, glittering diamond on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu.
First-time parents: English actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancee Zawe have welcomed their first child together, according to Us Weekly; seen here in march
The couple were reportedly congratulated by industry friends at the BAFTAs – after Zawe hid her hand as she walked the red carpet in a pink cape dress.
Zawe hid her stunning diamond-encrusted ring from photographers on the red carpet, draping her stunning flowing pink dress over her hand.
Tom, meanwhile, looked devilishly handsome in a black blazer and trousers, as he posed hand-in-hand with Zawe.
Spotted: Tom and Zawe previously talked about a possible engagement when they appeared at the BAFTAs earlier this year, after which she was pictured wearing a huge glittering diamond on her ring finger in a photo shared by host AJ Odudu ( Photo)
However, later in the ballroom of London’s Grosvenor Hotel, the couple caught up with TV personality AJ who took a picture showing off the diamond ring.
Zawe and Tom have worked hard over the years to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
Tom played Robert in their 2019 play, Betrayal, while Zawe played his stage wife Emma.
The couple confirmed their romance during a steamy PDA-filled beach vacation in Ibiza in September last year before making their red carpet debut together at the Tony Awards in New York.
Last year, it was revealed the pair had moved in together after months of romance rumors, and are now said to be living together in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sources close to the duo say The Night Manager star and actress are “very well-adjusted and enjoying the quieter side of life”.
The beginning: The couple’s romance blossomed after starring in 2019 play Betrayal (pictured) and has gone from strength to strength ever since – eventually leading to a proposal in March
An insider told The Sun: “Tom and Zawe have been quiet about their relationship, but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the States.
“They are very well adjusted and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamor of the showbiz world.”
Tom was also said to be hesitant to highlight the romance due to the attention his past relationship with Taylor Swift has garnered.
A source said: “Tom has really fallen in love with Zawe in a big way. But he’s been so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he’s gone to great lengths to keep it a secret.
Making headlines: Tom once had a short-lived romance with Taylor Swift (pictured in 2016 together)
Tom told The New York Times after his romance with Taylor, “Yeah, I now protect my inner world in a probably different way.” It’s because I didn’t realize he needed protection before.
During Tom’s short fling with Taylor, the couple didn’t shy away from showing off their romance with numerous public outings.
The pair reunited shortly after Taylor split from Calvin Harris after they first met at the Met Gala in May 2016, and for the first few weeks of their romance, they traveled the world together.
They even took the big step of meeting each other’s parents, with Taylor flying to the UK to spend time with Tom’s mum in Suffolk as he traveled to his hometown of adoption from Nashville, before stopping at the end of 2016.
Alongside his high-profile relationship with Taylor in 2016, Tom also dated his Wallander co-star Susannah Fielding, with the couple splitting in 2011.
State soccer roundup: Mahtomedi takes down Winona in girls Class 2A quarters
Mahtomedi 5, Winona 1: Lauren Coy scored twice and Katelyn Beulke added a goal and an assist as the top seed and defending Class 2A state champ cruised into next week’s state semifinals, where it will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Alexandria Area.
Kaitlyn Moltzan and Lily Lindquist also scored for the Zephyrs.
Edina 4, Centennial 0: Izzy Engle erupted for four goals — with three coming in the first half — as the fifth-seeded Hornets took down fourth-seeded Centennial. The loss ended the Cougars’ eight-game winning streak.
Edina and Mounds View will meet in a state semifinal at U.S. Bank at 8 a.m. next Wednesday.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin on First Red Carpet Since Baby Arrival
All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The cast of Marvel’s sequel, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright— stunned in daring ensembles at the film’s Los Angeles debut on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for the second round: Rihannawho sings the lead single, “Lift Me Up,” on the blockbuster soundtrack.
For the outing, Rihanna donned a light olive green Rick Owens dress with a strapless neckline and blue detailing, pairing the futuristic look with long beige gloves and pointed heels. His partner A$AP Rocky matched with a neutral oversized jacket and trousers, paired with a black shirt.
The premiere marks the couple’s first red carpet moment since the arrival of their baby boy in May.
By VarietyRiRi’s song will pay tribute to the late film star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. She wrote the track – which will be released on October 28, ahead of the film’s November 11 release – with Time, Ludwig Goransson and director Ryan Coogler.
Jalen Brunson gets love from Garden crowd in 134-131 overtime win against Hornets
The Knicks won by the very tip of a sneaker sole.
With 5.5 seconds left in overtime and the Knicks winning by three, P.J. Washington’s shot was ruled a 2-pointer because, by the slimmest of margins, his foot touched the 3-point line. Even slow motion replay with a freeze frame wasn’t conclusive.
So instead of a tie game, the Knicks took a one-point advantage into the next possession and held on Wednesday to beat the Hornets, 134-131.
It was a rollercoaster until the end with Jalen Brunson serving as the hero for the Knicks and hearing his first chant at MSG.
“Ja-len Brun-son,” the Garden echoed in overtime.
Brunson, who is quickly establishing himself as the team leader and most reliable, took over when it mattered most and finished with 27 points with 13 assists with seven rebounds. The 13 assists was a career high.
Brunson scored or assisted on New York’s opening seven points in overtime. Then with 20 seconds left, Julius Randle drove for a lay-up that gave the Knicks a 3-point advantage.
Washington’s controversial two-pointer followed, and RJ Barrett sealed the win at the foul line.
The Knicks (3-1) have won three straight and start a daunting two-game road trip at Milwaukee and Cleveland.
Barrett finished with 22 points in 39 minutes. Randle struggled with 17 points in 40 minutes on 7-for-19 shooting.
The end of regulation was also an adventure. The Hornets recovered from a 12-point deficit and held a five-point advantage with just over two minutes remaining.
Brunson and Randle hit clutch shots in the final 50 seconds, but Dennis Smith Jr., the former Knick, tied it on the next possession with a spinning lay-up.
Randle and Gordon Hayward missed potential go-ahead shots in the final 16 seconds. Hayward’s floater at the buzzer didn’t even hit the rim.
Two old friends from Jeff Van Gundy’s coaching tree stood on opposing sidelines Wednesday. They oversaw a game much different stylistically than their days as Knicks assistant coaches.
The 265 combined points would’ve never happened in the 90s at MSG, but both Tom Thibodeau and Steve Clifford have adapted to these fast-paced NBA times with high-powered offenses.
“Once you get branded as a coach, that’s how you’re viewed,” Clifford said. “He and I are both viewed as Van Gundy disciples. Look at over the years his teams offensive numbers, they’re raised every place he’s been. Everybody talks about the defense – he is a great defensive coach. He’s also a great offensive coach. And again, once you get labeled a certain way that’s how it works.”
This season, the Knicks have adopted an identity of outscoring the opponent.
The Hornets (2-2), meanwhile, are among the pleasant surprises of the very early season. Their offseason was a disaster with Miles Bridges arrested on domestic violence charges, Kenny Atkinson refusing the head coaching job and LaMelo Ball spraining his ankle.
Clifford took the job as an emergency fill-in and had them competitive in the first two weeks.
“Wherever he goes, he does a great job,” Thibodeau said. “He’s obviously a close friend.”
Smith Jr. scored 14 points with 11 assists in the Hornets’ shoe-tip loss.
