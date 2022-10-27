Elon Musk changes his Twitter profile to ‘Chief Twit’ and his location to ‘Twitter HQ’

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The world’s richest man changed the location of his Twitter profile to ‘Twitter HQ’ and his handle to ‘Chief Twit’ ahead of a court-mandated deadline to close his $44 billion takeover by Friday.
On Wednesday, Musk posted a video of himself carrying a sink through the social media network’s office in San Francisco, captioned: “Walking into Twitter headquarters – let it sink!”
It comes a day after the world’s richest man vowed during a video conference with bankers, who are helping fund the deal, that he would complete the takeover deal before the end of the week .
Led by Morgan Stanley, the banks have completed drafting the final credit agreement and are in the process of signing documentation, marking one of the final steps in contributing $13 billion to the deal.
Elon Musk changed the location of his Twitter profile to "Twitter HQ" and his handle to "Chief Twit" ahead of a court-mandated deadline to complete his $44 billion buyout deal by Friday
On Wednesday, Musk posted a video of himself carrying a sink through the social media network's office in San Francisco, captioned: "Walking into Twitter headquarters – let it sink!"
On Wednesday, Twitter’s chief marketing officer sent a note to employees letting them know that Musk would be heading to the San Francisco headquarters this week to address staff, Bloomberg reported.
“Elon is in the SF office this week meeting people, walking the halls, and continuing to immerse himself in the important work you all do,” the memo read.
“For everyone else, this is just the start of many meetings and conversations with Elon, and you will all hear directly from him on Friday.”
Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick previously ordered Musk to close the deal by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, warning that otherwise a new trial date would be set in Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force the sale.
Meanwhile, Twitter employees wrote an open letter this week protesting Musk’s alleged plans to lay off up to two-thirds of the company’s employees after the deal is struck.
As Halloween approaches, Illinois health officials offer tips for staying safe this year, both from the spread of viruses and from injuries that are more common during the spooky season.
Public health officials continue to encourage residents to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu shot to provide protection against the viruses as cases are expected to rise in the coming months.
Additionally, health experts advise wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces and incorporating outdoor spaces during gatherings whenever possible.
Those handing out candy on Halloween should also be sure to wash their hands frequently, with health officials also advising cheaters to bring hand sanitizer with them this year.
In addition to viruses, public health officials warn of some injuries that have occurred at higher frequencies around Halloween in recent years.
Over the past three years, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in US hospitals each year.
According to IDPH, here’s how the injuries happened:
Of those injured, 54% were aged 18 and over, while around 10% of injuries involved children aged six and under.
The following safety tips have been offered by Illinois health officials for pumpkin carving, costumes, and decorating:
Pumpkin Carving:
Disguises:
Decoration:
As summer wound down and the United States headed into fall and winter, doctors feared Americans were seeing a “double epidemic” — a situation in which the flu and COVID-19 collide. propagate at the same time.
But experts told ABC News the country could now face the threat of a “triple epidemic” as doctors see an early rise in other pediatric respiratory viruses, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, respiratory diseases are appearing earlier and in more people than in recent years.
The federal health agency says there have also been early increases in flu activity across most of the United States, with indications that this season could be much more severe than the previous two seasons.
As of Monday afternoon, pediatric bed occupancy in the United States was the highest in two years with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds filled with patients, according to an ABC News analysis.
COVID-19 infections have not yet started to rise, according to CDC data. But in previous years, the virus started spreading around Thanksgiving.
Experts have said a combination of waning COVID immunity and lack of exposure to other viruses, combined with close gatherings indoors, is fueling a “perfect storm”.
“The problem is mainly that population immunity is low and children are herded together again, which facilitates the rapid spread of viruses like RSV,” said Dr. John Brownstein, epidemiologist and chief innovation officer. at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC. News contributor. “And because of the sheer volume of infections, when you have that larger denominator, you have a situation where some of those kids are going to require hospital treatment. And because of that, our hospitals are spread out, not just for the capacity in beds, but also for critical personnel, of these beds.”
He added: “So the combination of shortages, bed capacity and the increase in viral illnesses is creating an unfortunate perfect storm that we are seeing happening everywhere right now.”
Over the past two years, there have been more restrictions such as masking, social distancing, capacity limits and school closures. This meant that fewer Americans were also exposed to other viruses, including influenza and RSV.
Now, with little or no mitigation measures in cities and states across the country, this is leading to a resurgence of these viruses.
“That just leaves a lot of children, young children in particular, born since March 2020 who haven’t yet encountered RSV infections,” Dr. Larry Kociolek, medical director of Lurie Children’s Hospital, told ABC News. from Chicago. “And that will increase the ability of the virus to spread and increase the number of children who will be infected.”
Flu test positivity rates rose from 1.27% for the week ending September 24 to 4.38% for the week ending October 15, according to the CDC, higher than usual for this period. of the year, experts said.
Brownstein said another difficult issue for hospitals is staffing shortages.
“We already have an overworked and overstretched workforce, you have a lot of those who have left the health sector because of burnout,” he said. “And on top of that, you have an infection among the healthcare staff.”
Doctors told ABC News that it is vital that children are vaccinated to prevent serious complications. Children can be hospitalized for any of these infections and those with underlying conditions are most at risk.
“If your child has not yet received the flu vaccine, it is imperative that he [gets one] as soon as possible,” Dr. Federico Laham, medical director of pediatric infectious diseases at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, told ABC News. “It takes, as we know, a few weeks to prepare a response. In some children who, especially after the last two years with very little flu circulation, the immune system becomes a little lazy and forgetful. It is therefore important to “remember” it.
Laham continued: “The same applies to the COVID vaccine. Some children developed COVID at the start of the pandemic and then did not receive the vaccine. We know it works, we know it is extremely safe. .”
Additionally, experts say parents can consider having their children wear masks and ensure they practice good hand hygiene, washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water.
“The other thing schools can do, and kids can do, is make sure they bring hand sanitizer to school so they can clean their hands and wipes to wipe down surfaces.” , said Dr. Tom Murray, associate professor of pediatrics in the section of infectious diseases at Yale University School of Medicine, told ABC News. “And again, common contact points, although wiping down contaminated surfaces is especially important with viruses like RSV.”
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been ordered to testify before a Georgia grand jury examining former President Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election.
South Carolina federal judge Edward Miller said Mr Meadows was a vital part of the ongoing investigation into the 2020 election.
“I will find that the witness is important and necessary to the investigation and that the State of Georgia assures us not to cause him undue harm,” said Judge Miller, who was dragged into the case because Mr. Meadows resides in the south. Caroline.
Mr Meadows previously sought to avoid giving evidence to the grand jury, arguing it was not a criminal investigation and he could not be compelled to do so.
Mr Meadows’ lawyer said his client intended to appeal Judge Miller’s decision.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis investigated attempts to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election results, focusing on a phone call between Mr Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the he former president urged him to “find” more than 11,000 votes that would secure his victory.
Mr. Meadows was on the line during that phone call, which sparked interest from prosecutors for his knowledge of the events.
Mac Jones’ interception against Bears appeared to deviate from ESPN SkyCam feed
Blind hit on David Andrews was ‘extremely dirty’, says Matthew Slater
A few weeks ago, the phrase Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used to deflect questions about the Patriots quarterback’s situation was “day to day.”
On Wednesday, “we’ll see how it goes” was the phrase Belichick repeated over and over again as the Patriots quarterback’s situation remains uncertain.
Has Belichick named a starting quarterback yet?
“We’ll see how it goes today,” Belichick said.
Does Belichick plan to spin Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones against the Jets like he did Monday night?
“We’ll see how it goes today,” Belichick said.
It got to a point where Belichick cut questions off before they were done repeating that the Patriots would see how it went.
A reporter asked Belichick if he would tell the media more tomorrow. Belichick smiled and said “maybe”.
The way it went Monday was bad, and two days later there’s little information as to why the game went so badly and where the quarterback’s situation stands.
Belichick was asked if Zappe and Jones were competing for the starting spot.
“I didn’t say that,” Belichick replied.
When asked what level of play Mac Jones has established in 2022, Belichick replied:
“These mid-season ratings, I’m not going to talk about every time a player hasn’t played for three weeks.”
Zappe, Jones and Garrett Gilbert were in practice Wednesday. The media part was limited to a simple stretch, so there was no opportunity to see who took the first-team snaps. The practice was closer to a walkthrough than a full practice, according to Belichick.
Although there were reports that Jones would play against the Bears earlier in the week, there was no word from Belichick until a radio interview less than two hours before the game.
Zappe said after the game that he found out Jones would start around the same time as the fans and the media. Jones said Belichick did a great job communicating the plan to him.
But several Patriots, including Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson, said they were unaware of the plan to use both quarterbacks against the Bears.
And, now, after the two-quarterback plan backfired, Belichick seems just as closely guarded about plans for this week.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said. “The plan is to see how it goes.”
Despite traveling for the team’s three-game western swing, second-year center Omer Yurtseven likely won’t make his season debut until the Miami Heat return to FTX Arena next week.
Yurtseven has been out since the preseason opener with what the Heat are listing as a left-ankle impingement.
“It’s more to have him around here and continue his work,” coach Erik Spoelstra said ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. “He’s making progress. Not quite ready to get out here in live action, but we want him to continue his work.”
Asked for a potential timetable, Yurtseven said, “I think I’m going to be back in less than a week, hopefully. But I’ve got to sacrifice and I’ve just got to take the pain that comes with it, and that’s what I’m going to do. But hopefully sooner rather than later. But less than a week is my hope.”
The Heat’s trip continues with a Thursday night game against the Golden State Warriors and a Saturday game against the Sacramento Kings. The team then returns home for a Tuesday game against the Warriors.
Yurtseven said he felt the ailment during training camp in the Bahamas, exacerbating it during the Oct. 4 preseason opener against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.
“I think it was lingering over,” he said of camp. “But like the Minnesota game was just when I got hit with it, fourth quarter, around the fourth quarter, that’s when I truly felt it.”
For now, there is discomfort and a limited range of motion.
“Both,” he said. “Discomfort, and that limit is I think is the reason for it.”
Yurtseven said the goal is to return “ASAP.”
“I need me out there more than anybody, anything,” he said. “I don’t know. I miss being out there. Yeah, it’s just been frustrating to see guys battle so hard and knowing I can help them.”
Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic are back with the team after being suspended for Monday night’s loss to the Toronto Raptors in the wake of Saturday night’s fracas in a home victory over Toronto.
Jovic, suspended for leaving the immediate bench area, said it was particularly odd being able to see the arena from his Biscayne Boulevard apartment.
“My first game out that I was not watching from the court, it was a little weird, because also I’m living right across the arena,” the 19-year-old rookie forward from Serbia said. “I can see from my windows and balcony. So I’m like right there, but not in there.
“So yeah, it was tough because we lost. I’m not playing right now. But still, I love to be there with those guys and help them as much as I can.”
Jovic said he now is fully aware of the NBA’s zero tolerance for leaving the bench at such a moment.
“Yeah. for sure,” he said. “That’s not a question no more.”
Martin, suspended for instigating and exacerbating the incident with Toronto rookie center Christian Koloko, also watched from home.
“It’s tough watching knowing you can contribute to a win,” he said. “Guys did a great job playing the game. There were a couple stretches defensively that [I could have] impacted the game. Overall, I’m feeling like I definitely could have contributed for sure.”
Martin declined to say whether he would appeal the lost-salary component of the suspension.
“I’ll talk it over with my people,” he said. “Obviously, I know the chances are whatever. Maybe they look at some things that were missed leading up to it. But at the end of the day, I plan on just moving forward.”
()
Sen. Bob Menendez, DN.J., is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News and confirmed by an adviser to the senator.
The investigation is being led by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the sources said. The exact nature of the investigation was not immediately clear.
“Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported today, but he does not know the scope of the investigation. As always, if formal investigations are made, the senator is available to provide any assistance requested of him or his office,” the adviser, Michael Soliman, said in a statement provided to ABC News.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment, as did representatives from the FBI.
Menendez, who serves as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was previously indicted on corruption charges in April 2015 over his relationship with a Florida eye doctor, Salomon Melgen.
Prosecutors charged Menendez with accepting nearly $1 million in campaign contributions and lavish gifts — flights on Melgen’s private jet, a first-class commercial flight and a flight on a charter jet; many vacations at Melgen’s villa in the Dominican Republic and a hotel room in Paris — from Melgen in exchange for political favors. Menendez also reportedly used his office to support visa applications for several of Melgen’s girlfriends.
He pleaded not guilty. The trial ended with a hung jury and the charges were dismissed in 2018.
Melgen was later convicted of defrauding Medicare patients, but his prison sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office.
