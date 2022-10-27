News
Gophers football vs. Rutgers: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
RUTGERS AT MINNESOTA
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 60 degrees, sunny, 9 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Gophers, minus-14
Records: Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) has lost three straight games for the first time since 2018, including the most lopsided defeat, 45-17, at No. 16 Penn State last Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) came back from 14-0 to earn their first Big Ten win of the year, 24-17, over Indiana (3-5, 1-4) last week.
History: The Gophers are 2-0 all-time vs. Rutgers, including 42-7 in Piscataway, N.J. in 2019. The connections between the coaching staffs are abundant, with P.J. Fleck crediting Rutgers’ Greg Schiano for helping set up his head-coaching career.
Key matchup: Gophers defensive line vs. Rutgers offensive line. Minnesota is last in the Big Ten with nine sacks and have only one player with double digits pressures (11 for backup DE Jah Joyner). Rutgers have given up 12 sacks, with former U guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. allowing a team-high 14 pressures.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Rutgers defense: Former U safeties coach Joe Harasymiak was promoted to defensive coordinator at Rutgers before this season. Along with the defensive-minded Schiano, the Scarlet Knights are seventh in the nation in total defense (283 yards per game). … “Very well coached,” U offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, another Schiano disciple, said Wednesday. “Very tough. They are playing great team defense. The sum of the 11, the whole is greater than the individual pieces.” … Look for talented CB Max Melton and Christian Braswell to play press man coverage until Minnesota WR prove they can create separation and win contested catches. WR Dylan Wright is expected to return after missing Penn State due to disciplinary reasons. … S Avery Young (31 tackles) helps make it another strong secondary faced in back-to-back weeks. … QB Tanner Morgan has been in concussion protocol for a second week. If the sixth-year senior can’t play, Athan Kaliakmanis will make second straight start. The redshirt freshman was poised in front of nearly 110,000 fans in the White Out game, but completed only 41 percent of his passes. … DE Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey have more than 23 pressures apiece, and Gophers tackles Aireontae Ersery and Quinn Carroll have had issues in pass protection. EDGE: Rutgers
Gophers defense vs. Rutgers offense: Schiano dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Oct. 9. Rutgers lags in many categories, including 102nd in points per game (23) and 126th in plays over 10 yards (25). … With Ninzio Campanile as interim OC, Rutgers freshman RB Samuel Brown V had 28 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown vs. a bad Indiana defense. … Rutgers has started four QBs, including four-star recruit Gavin Wimsatt, but lately it’s been Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral. He has completed 46 percent in the last two games, with one TD. … The Scarlet Knights targeted TE Johnny Langan 10 times vs. Indiana and he had five receptions. Penn State had a few explosive plays getting tight ends open against LB Mariano Sori-Marin. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi adjusted to that mid-game and expects Rutgers to have wrinkles tailored for them. … Rutgers’ No. 1 target, WR Aron Cruickshank, has team highs of 27 reception and 355 yards. … Illinois targeted and had success on CB Justin Walley, but the sophomore was the U’s highest graded defender against Penn State, per Pro Football Focus College. He added an interception and a 37-yard return. … On pass rush, Rossi first wants DTs to create more pressure in a QB’s face, which will help DEs finish from the edge with sacks. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Both teams have threats in the return game. Cruickshank, a Wisconsin transfer, has five career TDs (four kickoffs, one punt). Quentin Redding had a 92-yard return vs. Illinois. Rutgers gave up a kickoff return TD to Indiana. … Rutgers K Jude McAtamney has made 71 percent of field goals this year; Matthew Trickett has made 87 percent. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: Overall, both defensives have been much better than their respective offenses this season. Hence, the 40.5 over/under points total for this game. With Brevyn Spann-Ford and Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota has a bit more on offense. Gophers 24-17
News
Barcelona suffer humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Inter Milan and Bayern
CNN
—
Barcelona have been talking a lot about ‘economic levers’ as the Catalan club look to improve their finances, but they will no longer be able to use the Champions League pulley after exiting the group stage of the competition for the second consecutive season.
Even before a ball was kicked at Camp Nou against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Barca were faced with the reality that they would have to play in the Europa League rather than European football’s premier competition in 2023.
After Barca’s spectacular 3-3 draw against Inter Milan two weeks ago, the Catalan side needed FC Viktoria Plzeň to do them a favor and secure a result against the Italian side. But the Nerazzurri won 4-0 early in the kick-off, sealing Barca’s fate.
Rubbing salt in the wound, Barca were then beaten 3-0 by Bayern, who have now beaten the La Liga side in their previous six encounters.
In that losing streak, Barca have conceded 22 goals against Bayern and scored just four – none in their last four matches.
“We weren’t at Bayern’s level today,” Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez told reporters. “They were better. In Munich we were ourselves, but today they were better, intense. The elimination before the game affected us psychologically.
Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen added: “Obviously knowing that we were already out had an influence. It was a strange feeling. It was more a question of pride, but we didn’t couldn’t match Bayern tonight. They scored goals at key moments and we couldn’t compete.
It didn’t take long for the visitors to stamp their authority on the game. Only nine minutes Sadio Mane scored, clipping the ball past the rushing Ter Stegen.
Barca kept possession for much of the game, but offered little attacking threat. Meanwhile, Bayern looked dangerous every time they advanced, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubling the visitors’ lead just after the half-hour mark in another devastating counterattack.
Home fans appeared to have had some respite when Robert Lewandowski – facing his former club for the second time since arriving in Spain – won a penalty but was denied the chance to score when VAR overturned the decision .
Bayern added a third with effectively the last touch of the game, Benjamin Pavard taking advantage of a terrible defense to tap at the far post after Serge Gnabry’s missed shot.
After qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League in 17 consecutive seasons, Barca failed to make it out of the group stage for two consecutive seasons.
And after spending more than $150 million over the summer on transfers – much of it funded by the club selling revenue streams and TV assets – qualification for the League of champions was considered important for Barça’s results.
Earlier this month, Barca’s financial vice-president Eduard Romeu said the debts which amounted to 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion) – of which 673 million were due to banks – had been reduced to 1 billion, according to club estimates, Reuters reported.
Despite his Champions League exit, Xavi still apparently has the support of the board.
“We have to look to the future,” said Barca president Joan Laporta. “We knew that in this process of rebuilding the team, there would be ups and downs.
“The message to the fans is to look forward. Xavi also got the youngsters playing so they could grow.
Sports
News
Heat’s Tyler Herro embraces the big chill with cryotherapy (but no plans to freeze his skull)
With Halloween around the corner, we will start here: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is not planning to have his head severed and surgically frozen.
Exhale.
But that doesn’t mean he’s giving a cold shoulder to cryotherapy.
Well, actually he is, but not in a Ted Williams cryogenics type of way (if unfamiliar, more on that reference below).
As part of an offseason regimen that has carried over to the regular season, Herro is working with Muscle Lab and performance coach Vatche Ourishian on a muscle precovery and recovery program in addition to his Heat conditioning therapy.
In moving forward with the program, Herro is following in the path of NBA cryo converts such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Ben Simmons and previously Kobe Bryant, as well as boxers such as Deonte Wilder, Jake Paul and Oscar De La Hoya. Paul, in fact, returned to cryotherapy in advance of Saturday’s fight against Anderson Silva.
It is a science that is still evolving, with notable wrong turns such as when Olympic sprinter Justin Gatlin developed frostbite on his feet and ankles from a whole-body cryotherapy treatment and then, in 2019, when NFL receiver Antonio Brown missed practice with frostbite during such therapy that later was connected to wet socks.
To some the treatment is considered somewhat of a placebo effect.
To Herro, it is a legitimate boost to staying on the court.
“It was just over the summer, pretty much like a cryo tank. It gets like negative 230 degrees,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “Pretty much you got to stay in there like two minutes. If you stay in there too long, you’ll get frostbite. So it’s like a two-minute therapy. But it like resets your whole body, I feel like.
“It makes me feel amazing.”
Andy Treys, founder of Muscle Lab, further explained Herro’s treatment, stressing the goal of getting the body chilled to 45 degrees.
“It’s almost like your body thinks it’s dying,” Treys said. “So that’s where the process of however your body responds to that is what he’s saying about restarting, refreshing your body.”
Herro said it now is a matter of finding the right time, already with a place to handle it in Miami, with Muscle Lab expanding from Los Angeles to Miami and Las Vegas.
“In summer I was doing it every other day. But in the season I’ll probably do it in the off days in Miami,” he said, with the Heat on Thursday night facing the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on the second stop of a three-game trip.
For Herro, 22, an offseason goal was added strength. By keeping his recovery time down and his preparation amped up, he believes it allows him to keep his strength up.
“I’m stronger than I was last year,” he said. “I keep being stronger with my age. I’m still young.”
Young and open to new possibilities to make sure he gets to the court and stays on the court, with the proper safeguards in place.
“After 30 seconds past the amount of time you’re supposed to be in there,” Treys said, “it’ll just stop by itself already. We also always have a therapist at the machine looking directly at the client.”
Of course, when it comes to the biggest of chills, namely cryogenics (as opposed to cryotherapy) and athletes, there also is the infamous tale of the frozen head of Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams at an Arizona lab over the years since his death in 2002.
In 2009, an ESPN report noted that in the book :”Frozen: My Journey Into the World of Cryonics, Deception and Death,” an employee of that lab, “watched an . . . official swing a monkey wrench at Williams’ frozen severed head to try to remove a tuna can stuck to it. The first swing accidentally struck the head.”
Herro said he was thankfully unfamiliar with that piece of sports lore, but also not overly concerned.
“I don’t plan on dying any time soon,” he said with a laugh and a smile. “I don’t plan on dying any time ever. And I don’t plan on putting my head in a tank.”
()
News
German Scholz urges Turkey to respect Greek ‘sovereignty’ – POLITICO
ATHENS — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday urged Turkey to end threats against Greece in a dispute over the eastern Mediterranean islands, calling on the two sides to resolve their differences through international law.
“It shouldn’t be true that NATO partners question each other’s sovereignty,” Scholz said during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Greek capital, referring to the fact that Greece and its eastern neighbor Turkey are members of the military. Alliance.
“All issues should be resolved on the basis of international law,” the Chancellor said, adding with a wink to Mitsotakis that “we are in complete agreement on that.”
Turkey questioned Greece’s sovereignty over many inhabited and uninhabited Greek islands in the eastern Mediterranean after Athens stationed troops on the islands. Greece justified the move by citing Turkey’s increased military presence along Turkey’s western coast.
In recent weeks, tensions between Athens and Ankara reached a critical level when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued direct threats against Greek troops on these islands, saying: “We could suddenly come one night.
Scholz’s rebuke of Turkey, however, was less explicit than that which his foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, addressed to Turkey during a regional visit in July – drawing the ire of Ankara.
Scholz suggested that Germany could serve as a “useful” mediator in the impasse. And its repeated insistence on upholding international law could be interpreted as a request for Athens to withdraw Greek troops from the islands, which, according to previous agreements, were to remain demilitarized.
“The Mediterranean is an area full of potential, especially economic, and it should be in the interest of all neighbors to take full advantage of this opportunity for the benefit of their respective populations,” Scholz said. “In my conversation [with Mitsotakis]I had the impression that Greece is very willing to do this, and we can and should have confidence in that.
Mitsotakis said at the press conference that Greek troops on the islands were “no threat” to Turkey, and added: “It is a pity that Erdogan does not see and understand that he is pursuing a futile path as he constantly spouts lies about Greece.”
“History cannot be changed with imperial illusions or geography with falsified maps,” the Greek leader continued, saying he had received “very clear” support from Scholz that an ally of NATO cannot question the borders of others.
Mitsotakis also said that 40 German “Marder” infantry fighting vehicles – which Athens receives from Berlin in exchange for Soviet-era tanks sent to Ukraine – will be stationed in northern Greece, next to the border. Turkish. Departing tanks will be removed from the Aegean islands.
Mitsotakis said the placement will better protect the country. Scholz declined to comment on the change in posture.
“Greece is a very reliable partner”, so it would be “strange” for him to comment on where the tanks should be stationed, he said.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
News
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Lions
The Miami Dolphins (4-3) travel to Detroit to play the Lions (1-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ford Field in Week 8 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for:
Dolphins’ scoring offense
The Dolphins average 21 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL. The Lions allow 32.1 ppg, which is 32nd (last in the league). But the defense can’t continue being required to keep teams to less than 20 ppg. In the past five games the Dolphins have averaged 17 ppg. If the Lions get a two-score lead in the fourth quarter it’ll be interesting to see whether the Dolphins offense can mount a comeback. We know they’re capable with big-play wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But the Dolphins don’t consistently score touchdowns. This is becoming a major issue.
The Lions have been without running back DeAndre Swift (shoulder) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol), so their offense hasn’t been humming the way it was through the first four games when they averaged 35 ppg. Either or both could return this week. Whatever the case, this game begs for the Dolphins’ scoring offense to put up a big number and show it’s on its way to improvement. The Dolphins can move the ball. They rank 10th in yards per game at 367. But they need to show they can score touchdowns.
Turnover margin
This is one of the most important numbers in football. The Dolphins are minus-2, tied for 21st in the league. They were minus-5 before last Sunday’s 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh but recorded a plus-3 against the Steelers. The big differences were the defense produced three interceptions, and the offense didn’t suffer any turnovers (it had two interceptions and a lost fumble two weeks ago).
Yes, the Dolphins improved their penalty situation last Sunday, only getting whistled five times for 30 yards after amassing 105 yards the previous two games. But turnovers are the bigger measure for victory and discipline. We’ll see if the Dolphins can stay on the positive side this week with outstanding defensive play and smart offensive play. By the way, Detroit is minus-6 in turnover margin, 30th in the league.
Tua Tagovailoa has little room for error
Decision-making remains a question. We saw Tagovailoa throw three, maybe four passes, that could have/should have been intercepted against the Steelers. But we also saw him take on a linebacker almost head-on on a run, and slide a bit too early on another run. Tagovailoa (101 of 150, 1,296 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions, 105.9 passer rating) was coming off a two-absence and had to knock off some rust. For the most part, the rust should be gone this Sunday and we shouldn’t see similar misjudgments.
The margin for error for the Dolphins has been reduced greatly with the injury to safety Brandon Jones (knee), meaning the defense might take a step back this week as it adjusts to yet another new personnel grouping. The secondary will enter the game without starting cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles) and Nik Needham (Achilles), and we’ll see about cornerbacks Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee), who each missed the Pittsburgh game. So the offense must be better, and consequently Tagovailoa must be better.
Controlling Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
The rookie edge rusher has 4.5 sacks and shows amazing skills. You have to think left tackle Terron Armstead will be OK 1 on 1 against Hutchinson. Armstead is a baller. But on the other side, where right tackle Brandon Shell resides, problems could emerge. Granted, the Dolphins have a quick passing game that features Tagovailoa getting the ball out of his hands in about two seconds. That’s partly because that’s the Dolphins offense, and partly because defenses are playing deep safeties to take away the long ball, causing the Dolphins to take the short passes.
But it also cuts down on time rushers have to get to Tagovailoa. Hutchinson is a tough player to defend. He can use brute strength, speed or finesse. He’s not capable of winning the game by himself, but he could cause problems for a quarterback who has had issues with concussions and decision-making.
Dolphins’ secondary
The injury tally is amazing. We’ll see if it continues, and from what we’ve seen already this season there’s reason to think it miraculously will. We already mentioned Byron Jones, Brandon Jones and Needham as starters lost to injury. Needham and Brandon Jones are out for the season. Brandon Jones was the team leader in tackles (49), tied for second in sacks (2.0), offered strong run support and might have been the best individual on blitzes.
But the Dolphins have continued to find answers in the secondary among guys such as cornerbacks Kohou, Crossen and Justin Bethel, and safeties Clayton Fejedelem and Eric Rowe. Detroit’s passing game and running game aren’t fearsome, so we’ll see if the secondary, and the defense, can lead the way once again.
()
News
Footballers accused of signaling virtue on Qatar message (VIDEO) – RT Sport News
The Australian men’s soccer team have been accused of social justice after posting a video message in support of LBGT and migrant rights in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup next month.
Qatar will become the first Arab nation to host the footballing showpiece in November and December, though preparations for the tournament have been mired in debate surrounding the country’s treatment of migrant workers and gay citizens.
Australia will be among 32 teams competing in Qatar, and the ‘Socceroos’ players have made a collective statement in a somber message shared by their country’s football federation.
A dozen stars contributed to the black and white clip, in which they admit not being “experts” but nonetheless call for sweeping reforms in the World Cup host country.
“The decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has resulted in the suffering and harm of countless [numbers] of our work colleagues, read part of the message.
Footballers say progress has been made with migrant conditions, but implementing reforms “remains inconsistent and requires improvement.”
Socceroos stars are also calling for “the decriminalization of all homosexual relations” in Qatar, stating: “As players, we fully support the rights of LGBTI+ people, and in Qatar people are not free to love whoever they choose.”
But the Australian team’s latest message has drawn skepticism from some, including British TV personality and football fan Piers Morgan.
“Beautiful signaling words of virtue…suppose you are now going to boycott the tournament?” Morgan wrote as he shared the video with his 7.9 million Twitter followers. “Or you don’t CARE MUCH?”
Morgan doubled down on her stance in a subsequent tweet, writing: “Either you go play football or you don’t.”
“Pretending to be outraged by a country’s morality, but then actively promoting a country is hypocritical.”
Australia’s message follows t-shirt campaigns by countries including Denmark, Norway and Germany during Qatar’s qualifying matches.
Elsewhere, it has been reported that the captains of several European teams are considering wearing ‘One Love’ armbands at the World Cup – even though FIFA bans the move.
A February 2021 Guardian report claimed that 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the country was granted World Cup hosting rights in 2010.
Qatar has introduced labor reforms for migrants, while officials also say gay football fans will be welcome at the centrepiece.
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, recently said that his country had been the subject of a “unprecedented” campaign by outside forces eager to slander her ahead of the World Cup.
“It soon became clear to us that the campaign continues, expands and includes manufacturing and double standards, until it reaches a level of ferocity that unfortunately raises many questions about the real reasons and motivations of this campaign, said the Qatari royal.
Hosts Qatar kick off the tournament by taking on Ecuador at Al-Bayt Stadium on November 20.
Australia will play their first match against defending champions France on November 22, and have been drawn in a group that also includes Denmark and Tunisia.
RT
News
How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Week 8 game time, TV, stream, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 8 game between the Ravens (4-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4).
Time: 8:15 p.m. Thursday
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV: WMAR (Ch. 2) (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)
Stream: Thursday night’s game is the first Ravens game this season to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. To stream Thursday’s game on Amazon Prime:
- Open the Prime Video app on your device.
- Sign in. If you’re not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
- Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section or “Live & Upcoming” carousel.
- Tap on that day’s game.
- Press play.
In conjunction with Prime Video’s main production, play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and analyst Rolando Cantú will call the game for a Spanish-speaking audience, with Mayra Gomez serving as sideline reporter.
An alternate feed, “Prime Vision,” features a wider view of the field, as well as real-time stats and analytics.
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Kevin Kugler, Jason McCourty); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Mid-70s, partly cloudy
Line: Buccaneers by 1 (as of Wednesday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens DE Calais Campbell out, 7 other starters questionable to play Thursday night vs. Buccaneers
- Ravens vs. Buccaneers scouting report for Week 8: Who has the edge?
- ‘It’s frickin’ four days’: How the Ravens get ready for the Buccaneers on a short week
- Ravens prepare for Tom Brady, one of the most significant opponents in their history, for perhaps the final time
- Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s demeanor, Devin Duvernay’s usage and more | COMMENTARY
()
Gophers football vs. Rutgers: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
Barcelona suffer humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Inter Milan and Bayern
Heat’s Tyler Herro embraces the big chill with cryotherapy (but no plans to freeze his skull)
Ethereum Bulls Rally Above $1,500, But ETH Could Face A Tough Time Here
German Scholz urges Turkey to respect Greek ‘sovereignty’ – POLITICO
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Lions
Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Plans to Issue Stablecoin
Footballers accused of signaling virtue on Qatar message (VIDEO) – RT Sport News
How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers: Week 8 game time, TV, stream, odds and what to read
Poll: Games, prayer and the Hail Mary
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund