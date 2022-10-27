JERUSALEM — Israel is holding its fifth national election in less than four years, and once again the race is taking the form of a referendum on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to govern.
Have you seen ‘File 8’?: The real-life spy thriller remembered by Patrick Leahy
My conclusion was caution: I simply did not see evidence of an imminent threat or another mad rush for weapons of mass destruction. I saw the status quo as it had been for a long time. “Looks like the Middle East,I said to the intelligence officer seated at the desk.
The following Sunday, [my wife] Marcelle and I went for our usual morning walk around the neighborhood. It was a hot September day and we were walking hand in hand.
Two fit joggers trailed behind us. They stopped and asked me what I thought of the intelligence briefings I had received. Marcelle realized this was a conversation she wouldn’t normally be involved in and kept moving forward.
I went through a required disclaimer that if I was at briefings and they were classified I couldn’t acknowledge that they even happened and couldn’t talk about them if they did. had done. They told me they understood that, but asked if the informants had shown me file eight.
It was obvious from my expression that I hadn’t seen such a file. They suggested I do it and that I might find it interesting. Shortly after, I arranged to see File Eight, and it contradicted much of what I had heard from the Bush administration.
A few days later, Marcelle and I were walking again when the two joggers reappeared. After the opening greetings they told me they understood I had seen File Eight and asked me what I thought?
It was the strangest conversation I had in Washington. I felt like a senatorial version of Bob Woodward meeting Deep Throat – only in broad daylight.
I went through the usual disclaimers that I couldn’t speak to any file and if such a file was available etc. They said of course they understood, but they wondered if I had also been shown folder twelve, using a code word.
Again, I think the look on my face gave them the answer. They apologized for interrupting our walk and ran off. The next day I was back in the Capitol’s secure room to read file twelve, and it again contradicted the statements that the administration, and in particular Vice President Cheney, seemed to be relying on, and I told my staff and others that for several reasons I absolutely intended to vote against the war in Iraq.
I had been there too long to do anything differently. It’s hard to think of a vote taken by the Senate being more important than voting to go to war or not. While we never had a declaration of war in Vietnam, the lies and misleading information regarding the Gulf of Tonkin episode prompted a vote in the Senate that guaranteed the continuation of the war. Only one senator voted no. Had the Senate asked more questions – had they probed the facts – who knows how the story might have been different? Instead, this war dragged on for years and thousands of deaths later, until it was officially ended by a one-vote margin at the US Senate Armed Services Committee in 1975.
I was not the only one to question the information on Iraq. A conservative Florida Democrat, Bob Graham, was the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and urged everyone to read the intelligence, which he could not discuss in court or at public meetings. His warnings and those of Sen. Carl Levin, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, contrasted with administration cheerleaders urging senators to meet with a man named Ahmed Chalabi, the source of many stories that the New York Times and others had printed claiming that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. I refused to meet him, as I knew his reputation for lying was high and the press that supported him was fooled. The intelligence community called it “Curveball” for a reason.
That Sunday after church, Marcelle and I were driving through McLean, passing Hickory Hill, the former estate of Robert Kennedy, as black cars with multiple antennas and darkened windows passed us. This was not unusual due to various administration officials who lived in this area. As we pulled into Georgetown Pike, right by the Quaker Church, one of the vehicles stopped. A member of the presidential inner circle leaned out the back window, greeting Marcelle and me, and asked if he could speak to me. We were about half a mile from home, and she kept walking. I got in the car with him as the security guards got out of the car. We sat there and talked, and he said, “I understand you’ve seen File Eight and Twelve. I said yes, and of course I knew he had seen them. He said: “I also understand that you are going to vote against the war.
I said, “I am, because we all know there are no weapons of mass destruction and the reasons for going to war just aren’t there.”
He asked me if he could talk me out of it, I said no and we ended the conversation. I started to get out of the car and he said they would take me home.
“Thank you – let me tell you where I live.”
“We know where you live.”
Norway opposes Russian gas price cap — RT Business News
Norway is against the EU’s proposal to set an artificial price cap on Russian natural gas, according to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
“This could worsen the problem that Europe is already facing, namely gas shortages“Stein Grimsrud, a ministry spokesman, told Izvestia newspaper.
Norway has become a major gas supplier for the EU after Russian flows dwindled due to sanctions and technical issues. The share of gas imported into the bloc from Russia has fallen from 41% to 9% since the start of the year, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said recently. Norway was once the EU’s second gas supplier, covering around 20% of its needs. This summer, Oslo approved permits to extract gas from seven new offshore fields to increase gas production in 2022 by 8% compared to 2021.
The ministry also confirmed that it plans to supply around 122 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU this year. By comparison, before 2022, Russia supplied about 130 billion cubic meters by pipeline and 20 billion cubic meters as LNG to the block each year.
Some analysts note, however, that Norway does not have the capacity to supply enough gas to the EU to cover the loss of Russian flows.
“Norway is unable to solve the current energy crisis because a serious expansion of its exports is impossible due to limited reserves. We also note that Norway has increased its profits due to higher gas prices and does not plan to participate in setting a cap on gas prices. Oslo offers its European partners to work on the basis of long-term contracts,the Russian Embassy in Norway told Izvestia.
East Bay man arrested in connection with armed robbery
SAN MATEO COUNTY — A 27-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in connection with armed robberies in the Bay Area and Central Valley, authorities said.
A case was reported on September 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road in West Menlo Park. Two suspects used a firearm to steal a Rolex watch and other property from the victim, according to a statement released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency said detectives identified one of the suspects and learned he was out on bail for a similar crime in Contra Costa County. The suspect was also linked to robberies in Santa Clara County and the city of Fresno.
An investigation revealed that the suspect followed his victims from shopping malls and robbed them when they arrived at their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
The agency said the suspect was arrested in connection with the San Mateo County armed robbery on Sept. 8 and the other crimes at an unspecified later date.
On October 20, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police Department, and Oakland Police Department assisted the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in issuing a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Oakland, according to the sheriff’s office.
It was not immediately clear whether authorities had seized any evidence related to the alleged thefts.
Anyone with information relating to the suspect should contact Detective Antonio Baggetta at 650-363-4192 or [email protected] or Detective Daniel Chiu at 650-363-4057 or [email protected]
EXPLAIN: Israeli elections could yield a familiar outcome
In Israel’s fragmented political system, neither Netanyahu nor Lapid is expected to win an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. This means that each will have to turn to smaller allies in the hope of securing the 61 seats needed to form a new government. Opinion polls indicate the race is too close to predict.
Here’s a look at the potential results of Tuesday’s election:
NETANYAHU WINS. Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies, a hardline ultra-nationalist party and a pair of ultra-Orthodox religious parties, are expected in the polls to be on the verge of winning a parliamentary majority. If they succeed, the next Israeli government will be a tight but cohesive and well-disciplined coalition, ready to take a hard line against the Palestinians, including Israel’s own Arab minority, to cement Orthodox control over many aspects of daily life and to attack the country’s legal system.
The leader of one of Netanyahu’s main partners, religious Zionism, is Itamar Ben-Gvir, a lawmaker who has called for the expulsion of Arab politicians and brandished a pistol in public clashes with Palestinians. Another senior party official once compared homosexuals to wild animals. He later apologized, but repeatedly made anti-gay comments and said he opposed “LGBT culture”.
Netanyahu’s allies have indicated they will try to resume the judicial appointment process and give parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions. This could pave the way for the dismissal of Netanyahu’s corruption charges.
Justice Minister Gideon Saar, a former Netanyahu ally turned bitter rival, said a Likud victory would mean “regime change” for Israel. “They don’t want evolution. They want a revolution that will destroy the independence of the courts and the prosecution,” he said.
LAPID WINS. Lapid, the founder and leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, faces a tougher task than Netanyahu. His party is expected to finish far behind Likud and, along with its current allies, looks set to miss out on a parliamentary majority. This would require some creative thinking.
Lapid was the mastermind in putting together the incumbent coalition – a patchwork of small and medium-sized parties that banded together last year to oust the longtime Likud leader. But the members of this alliance, which included the first Arab party to sit in an Israeli government, had little in common. The coalition has been torn apart by infighting after just a year in power.
Even if Lapid pulls off a miracle, he will once again struggle to find common ground between members that include Arabs, secular and accommodating Jewish parties that support peace talks with the Palestinians, and pro-line supporters. who oppose Palestinian independence.
GANTZ HAS A CHANCE. Since entering politics in 2018, former military leader Benny Gantz has seen his fortunes rise and fall. Initially seen as the great hope of ousting Netanyahu, Gantz then disappointed his supporters by striking a disastrous and short-lived power-sharing deal with him. Gantz, currently defense minister, has now carved out a place for himself as the leader of a mid-sized party.
With a small Arab party unlikely to endorse either Netanyahu or Lapid, it is possible that neither side will achieve a majority.
This is where Gantz could become a power broker – and even an unlikely winner.
Gantz appears to be the only candidate from the anti-Netanyahu bloc with some crossover appeal. He could potentially steal votes from Likud to prevent Netanyahu from securing a majority. And if that happens, he could also seek to lure ultra-Orthodox parties away from Netanyahu and into a coalition with Lapid.
BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD. The parties have nearly three months to cobble together a new coalition. If they fail, Israel will return to the polls early next year and start again. In addition to costing millions of shekels, the elections have exhausted Israelis and eroded their faith in the country’s democratic institutions.
Anti-hijab protesters call on Elon Musk to ban Iran’s supreme leader from Twitter
People block an intersection during a protest to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran’s biggest anti-government protest in more than a decade, in Tehran , in Iran, on Wednesday. PA
New Delhi: Iranian anti-hijab protesters called on billionaire Elon Musk, who is expected to complete the deal by tomorrow, to ban Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from the microblogging site where he orders the killing of those who oppose him.
In a message shared on Twitter, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, said Khamenei had banned 83 million Iranians from Twitter but he himself uses the same platform to order killings.
“Join me and call @Elon Musk at #BanKhamenei Surrealist, @khamenei_ir banned 83 million Iranians from Twitter, but he himself is allowed to use the same platform to order killings. These days, teenagers are being killed by his regime for protesting the murder of #MahsaAmini,” she said.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious vice squad for allegedly breaking the Islamic dress code for women.
Anger erupted at his funeral last month and quickly sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock the Islamic republic in nearly three years. Young women and schoolgirls led the charge, burning their hijab headscarves and confronting security forces in the street.
On Wednesday, Iranian security forces opened fire on thousands of protesters who gathered in Amini’s hometown to mark 40 days since his death, a human rights group said.
Despite tight security measures, columns of mourners had flocked to Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, to pay their respects to Amini at his grave at the end of the traditional mourning period.
“Woman, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator”, chanted hundreds of men and women at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez.
With contributions from agencies
AstraZeneca Covid Jab linked to higher risk of rare blood clot, study finds
Paris:
AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine has been linked to a 30% higher risk of contracting a very rare blood clotting condition compared to the Pfizer vaccine, a large international study said on Thursday.
Several countries have already changed their advice after previous research indicated that – in a small number of cases – thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) may be a possible side effect of Covid vaccines that use an adenovirus vector, or virus “ modified”, such as those of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
Thrombocytopenia produces life-threatening blood clots with low levels of blood platelets – the small cell fragments in our blood that prevent bleeding.
The new study, published in the journal BMJ, was the first to compare thrombocytopenia rates between adenovirus and mRNA vaccines – such as Pfizer – in multiple countries.
The international research team analyzed the health data of more than 10 million adults in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States who received at least one dose vaccine between December 2020 and mid-2021.
In Germany and the UK, they compared data from 1.3 million people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca with 2.1 million who took Pfizer.
There were a total of 862 “thrombocytopenia events” recorded within 28 days of a first dose of AstraZeneca, compared to 520 for Pfizer, according to the study.
This meant that AstraZeneca’s vaccine had a 30% higher risk of thrombocytopenia than Pfizer’s.
However, when it came to a second dose, there was no additional risk between any of the vaccines.
The study was observational, meaning it could not show cause and effect. But the researchers said further analysis found the results to be consistent.
Although very rare, these risks “should be considered when planning new vaccination campaigns and future vaccine development,” according to the study.
‘Safe and effective’
Sarah Pitt, a microbiologist at Britain’s University of Brighton who was not involved in the research, said the “well-designed” study “adds to the data showing that all vaccines are safe and effective”.
The “extremely rare” cases of thrombocytopenia occurred after just 0.04% of vaccine doses in Germany and the UK, she told AFP.
Most countries had already avoided using Covid adenovirus vaccines for older and younger age groups who are at higher risk, she added.
European countries have largely turned to mRNA vaccines. AstraZeneca’s jab was never cleared in the US, which limited the use of Janssen’s (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 jab to some people earlier this year
However, vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson play a central role in the Covax global vaccine distribution program, which provides doses to low-income countries.
Biden, 76, drives over HUNDRED miles per hour in drag race against Colin Powell’s son
Joe Biden raced Colin Powell’s son on an episode of comedian Jay Leno’s car show, with the president pushing his beloved Corvette over 100 mph.
Biden appeared on Leno’s car-centric TV show while serving as vice president in October 2016.
The president, who frequently speaks about his love of cars, raced Colin Powell in this episode – before his death in October, aged 84.
Biden and Leno reunited this summer, for Wednesday’s show, and drove his 1967 Corvette Stingray around the James J. Rowley Secret Service Training Facility in Beltsville, Maryland.
In 2016, Powell lost the race to Biden and Michael, 59, said he intended to avenge his father.
“I’m frankly here to settle the score,” Michael said. “For years he was very bitter. He said he won the race, but it was lost in the edit. And he said if I ever had the chance, I had to do it right.
Biden laughed and gestured toward his rival’s car, asking, “What’s that – 10,000 horsepower?!”
Joe Biden is seen on an episode of Jay Leno’s show, racing Colin Powell’s son Michael. The race is a revisit of a 2016 contest, when Biden ran Colin Powell himself – and won
The president is seen at the start line, as Leno stands in the middle of Biden and Michael Powell’s Corvette
Biden, Michael Powell and Leno measure up before the race
Leno acts as a starter, with Biden in his 1967 car and Powell in a 2015 version
Cars take off in blue, with Biden’s 1967 car (left) seemingly overtaken by the much newer version
Michael drove a 2015 Corvette with a 455 horsepower V8 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, worth $55,000.
Biden rode it in his $150,000 1967 Stingray, with 350 horsepower and a four-speed manual transmission.
Leno starts the duo race and the President pushes the vehicle to 118 miles per hour, looking calm and composed in his convertible.
Secret Service agents watch nervously.
“Oh oh, I have so many problems,” jokes Leno.
They diplomatically refused to declare the winner, but Powell’s car was clearly ahead.
Biden told Leno he regretted that he was no longer free to drive his car.
“I miss it,” he said.
“Once in a while I pull the Corvette out of the garage and run down the driveway.”
The president and Leno, both self-proclaimed “car guys,” then gush about electric vehicles while driving the new electrified classic F-100 truck.
The president also took Michael Powell for a ride in a new electric Ford, while praising advances in EV technology
“I miss it,” Biden told Leno of the drive. “Once in a while I pull the Corvette out of the garage and run down the driveway”
Biden also explained how he worked with auto unions to ensure they would not be left out of the transition to electric vehicles.
“I’m a laborer and I think organized labor got screwed,” Biden says as he drives the truck while Leno climbs into the passenger seat.
He touted the electric vehicle charging station funds included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
“We’re going to install 500,000 electric charging stations across America so you can drive across America.
“So now all workers realize this is the answer to their financial security and they’re doing something right,” Biden said.
Biden has frequently noted that the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the US bailout and the CHIPS Plus Act have together invested more than $135 billion in electric vehicle manufacturing.
‘It’s a game changer. You have 40% of all pollution – all the CO2 that goes up – comes from the tailpipe. And imagine if we had just changed that,” the president said.
Biden tweeted a video of himself driving his 1967 Corvette Stingray in August 2020
“I’m trying to get my miles in before the Secret Service arrests me,” he captioned
But electric vehicles need electricity to operate and only about 20% of US electricity comes from renewables, according to the Department of Energy.
Biden promised that number would increase with new wind power developments.
“We’re going to be in a position where we’re moving towards wind power in this country in a massive way,” Biden told Leno.
“What happens is you now have battery capacity that you can have in your basement, so when the wind stops blowing, the sun stops shining, it keeps you going.”
New standards for the 500,000 charging stations state that they must be placed at 50-mile intervals along interstate highways and must be within one mile of the highway for easy access.
The first funding round for the project came out last month.
Electric vehicle sales have doubled since Biden took office, but still represent a small portion of all vehicles on the road – only about 1% of the 250 million cars, trucks and SUVs in use in the United States. today.
