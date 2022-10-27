Healthy again, Gracie Ostertag enjoying last shot with Gophers women’s hockey

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
Of all the talented players the Gophers hockey team had returning for an extra season this year, Gracie Ostertag kinda flew under the radar.
She didn’t play in the Olympics last winter like Abbey Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle did, and she didn’t win the Patty Kazmaier Award like Taylor Heise did. In fact, Ostertag, sidelined by injuries, hadn’t played much anywhere over the previous two seasons.
But don’t sleep on Gracie Ostertag, who, after being limited by injuries to just 19 games over the previous two seasons, returns as one of four senior captains and, for all intents and purposes, a major addition for No. 2 Minnesota (6-0-0).
“A hundred percent,” coach Brad Frost said.
Re-teamed with longtime partner Madeline Wethington on the blue line, her presence in the back end will be important this weekend as the Gophers travel to Columbus for two games against defending national champion and top-ranked Ohio State (8-0-0).
“I’ve been out for almost two years now,” Ostertag said Wednesday. “I feel like you can really kind of miss out on things when you’re injured and not able to really be present with everyone. So, having the opportunity to be back is really just amazing.”
After scoring four goals among seven points in 14 games last season, Ostertag got tangled with some teammates during practice and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee and didn’t play again. She had surgery in January.
Minnesota went on to earn the No. 1 ranking for several weeks and win the WCHA regular-season championship before losing to Minnesota Duluth in the second round of the NCAA tournament — a disappointing one-and-done for a team aiming at its seventh NCAA national championship.
Virtually every player from that team is back, and Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle return after winning silver medals in Beijing. Because she played so little last season — although not little enough to earn a medical redshirt — Ostertag’s presence is almost a similar addition. She and Wethington were the defense pairing that played against an opponent’s top line.
“Kind of our shutdown pair,” Frost said, “and they were doing a great job when she had an unfortunate injury in practice. But she’s back, she’s not where she probably wants to be yet, but she’s really close.”
Ostertag, from Shakopee, and Wethington, of Edina, have been a blue line team for a long time. “Since we were really little,” Wethington said. “Actually, probably 8 years old.” That includes gold medals at the 2016, 2017 and 2018 IIHF world championships.
Now they’re back together, playing against some of the best players in the world.
“We complement each other really well,” said Wethington, another fifth-year returner. “She’s so solid defensively, and it allows me to have that ability to be free as I join the play. And she’s just a great person overall and a great captain.”
Ostertag played full seasons as a freshman and sophomore, doing a lot of the important things that don’t show up on the stat sheet (she had 17 points in 75 games) — winning in the corners, starting breakouts, blocking shots – before starting to get more involved offensively last season.
That was cut short by injury, but the COVID season of 2019-20 has given her one more chance to play with her teammates.
Asked if finally being healthy might mean joining some of those teammates with Team USA again, Ostertag declined to look ahead. She has plenty on her plate.
“I guess we’ll see what happens in the future,” she said, “but for me, having the opportunity to play one more year as a Gopher, that’s all I’m concentrating on right now.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the job market remains one of the healthiest parts of an uneven U.S. economy.
Unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 22 rose by 3,000 to 217,000 from 214,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week moving average rose to 219,000 from 212,250 the previous week.
Jobless claims, seen as an indicator of layoffs, remained historically low even as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate in a bid to cool the economy and tame inflation.
Fed officials have warned that the jobless rate will likely have to rise as part of their fight against rising prices, and the government’s latest jobs report likely dashed any hopes of the Fed suspending rate hikes. at its meeting next week.
US employers slowed hiring in September, but still added 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low.
Earlier this month, the government reported that inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities mounting pressure on families and businesses.
High inflation for four decades prompted the Federal Reserve to continue raising its key interest rate, which currently sits in a range of 3% to 3.25%. Just over six months ago, this rate was close to zero. Sharp rate hikes pushed mortgage rates up to nearly 7% and made other borrowing more expensive. The Fed hopes the rise in interest rates will slow borrowing and spending and bring inflation closer to its traditional target of 2%.
The US economy rebounded in the third quarter, the government said Thursday, growing 2.6% after contracting in the first half.
The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits rose by 55,000 to 1.44 million for the week ending October 15, its highest level in seven months, but still not at a worrying level.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Winning a championship at an age over 30 as the best player on your team is difficult.
It’s so difficult, it can only happen under a very strict set of criteria that becomes much more strict with each year that star player gets older.
Four teams with their best player older than 30 have won an NBA championship since 2010: Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in 2022; LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers in 2020; Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs in 2013; and Dirk Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks in 2010. (If you think Kawhi Leonard was the best player on that Spurs team, consider he was only a second-year player averaging 12 points per game.)
Those teams all had something in common: They checked the criteria needed to win big with an aging core.
Curry’s 2022 Warriors, for example, was the perfect blend of youthful athleticism and veteran wisdom. Outside of Curry, whose game continues to refine with time, they had other offensive options in Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole — even with Klay Thompson working back from two seasons out hurt — had Draymond Green playing quarterback on both ends of the floor, and had six other players (Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter and rookie Jonathan Kuminga) of varying age playing valuable playoff minutes as needed.
Warriors management knew Curry, in a season where Thompson would never be 100%, needed all the help — and they did everything to secure it for him.
That’s the sum of all the criteria it takes to turn an aging roster into a championship contender, and they are criteria either the Lakers have failed to meet in their purported pursuit of a championship, or criteria shadow ‘GM LeBron’ neglected to check off while piecing together this roster over a two-year span.
As Nets head coach Steve Nash likes to say, the truth is somewhere in the middle.
This means the blame for this ill-fitting roster rests equally on ‘LeGM’ and the actual GM, that is, Rob Pelinka, the superstar player agent-turned Lakers executive who, alongside ownership, is calling the shots for the purple and gold.
The Lakers have stripped themselves of what made them champions in 2020 — depth — and dove headfirst into headlines of a new big three with zero backup support.
To make it plain: Every team with legitimate championship aspirations has a rotation that goes nine-to-ten deep. The Lakers don’t even have full confidence in their starting five. Their Big 3 isn’t even Big Three-ing.
This, however, isn’t about who gets the blame. It’s about why there is blame to go around in the first place.
It’s all about delusion, that one can perceive something to be a reality when it is, in fact, not.
The first hard truth is in:
The longest-standing delusion is that LeBron is still outrunning Father Time.
The numbers continue to say one thing: James is set on his quest to outpace Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s list, furthering his campaign as the greatest NBA player who ever lived.
The eye test, however, says something different: This is not the same megastar who could once carry a team to the NBA Finals by sheer virtue of his unrelenting will.
This LeBron needs help.
And he has almost none of it.
The delusions have run rampant for far too long: that Anthony Davis can stay healthy for an entire season; that Russell Westbrook would change his play style and become more of a spot-up shooter alongside James; that players who didn’t have noteworthy seasons elsewhere would magically play above their means; that these Lakers, with three shoo-in Hall of Famers, will even sniff the Play-In Tournament with this roster as currently constructed.
What’s true of LeBron at age 37 in his 20th NBA season is true of every NBA great at the tail end of their prime, even more so in this era of basketball, where a name on the back of one jersey no longer supersedes the depth represented in totality by the name on the front.
James cannot do this by himself, and no, he cannot do it alone with Davis, and the decision to trade for Westbrook — which James and Davis each pushed for, against Pelinka’s better judgment — has handicapped this team beyond repair.
Here’s the second hard truth:
It’s going to cost the Lakers their scarce draft capital just to move his expiring $47M contract for players other teams no longer want.
This is a potential first-ballot Hall of Famer which some believe should come off the bench rather than share minutes with James. Through his first three games, Russell Westbrook is shooting eight percent from three and 29% from the field. He is averaging 10 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals per game.
Westbrook is losing to Father Time at a rate far quicker than James. Even worse than his production at this stage of his career is his fit alongside James and Davis.
Westbrook is a non-threat from anywhere that requires him to take a jump shot. In fact, he is shooting 3-of-17 on jump shots in his first three games and is 4-of-26 from the field altogether in his last two games, including an 0-for-11 nightmare in a loss to the Clippers.
Here’s more delusion: Westbrook must think he’s a better jump shooter than the numbers have established.
He is the only player that has attempted a jump shot with under 30 seconds to go and 15 or more seconds on the shot clock with their team up by one possession in the last four seasons. It’s exactly what he did with the Lakers up two against the Trail Blazers – shoot and miss a poorly timed jumper – leading to a Damian Lillard three that won Portland the game.
Jump shots aside, Westbrook is no longer the ferocious finisher at the rim he once was. No one enjoys watching the NBA’s single-season triple-double leader struggle in almost every facet of the game.
And yet the hardest of truths has not come in: Westbrook does not fit with these Lakers, and these Lakers have no other players they can trade to get better other than him.
A player every team once upon a time would have swarmed to acquire now requires additional draft compensation attached for a deal to be even considered. The fall from grace has been inconceivable. Westbrook, in Year 15, may find himself out of the league next season.
The record must show that Pelinka — according to longtime ESPN and N.Y. Times NBA reporter Marc Stein — wanted to trade for flamethrower Buddy Hield before James and Davis suggested Westbrook instead. Hield is a career 40% three-point shooter known to take — and sometimes make — big shots in the clutch. He is instead “playing” for the Indiana Pacers, who reportedly would like to move him in a deal for draft compensation.
In fact, Hield to the Lakers — potentially alongside 3-and-D center Myles Turner — might still be on the table. The Pacers, however, could likely get a far better return trading Hield and Turner in separate deals than packaging both in a move with the Lakers for a player in Westbrook they cannot flip elsewhere.
This is the position the Lakers find themselves in, a position they never had to be in if they had some foresight.
It doesn’t take decades of experience as a player, agent or an executive, to know Westbrook’s brash style of play is only at its peak when he has the ball in his hands — which is exactly where James is at his best, with the ball in his hands, meaning two of the Lakers’ three-best players can not play their best basketball on the court at the same time.
It’s unclear who is responsible for the mess in Los Angeles, but it’s a mess that is wasting one of the final seasons of the NBA’s soon-to-be all-time leading scorer — who, at this rate, will never win another championship because Father Time has taken a commanding 3-1 series lead, and James doesn’t have the same roster he had in Cleveland to make a comeback.
One last hard truth: If James can’t clean up this mess he and the Lakers have made, good luck selling him as anything more than the second-best player to ever step on an NBA court. Because he, like his Lakers, will have failed to meet the criteria.
()
patriots
One of Mac Jones’ legs went up on a slide at the end of one of his scrambles on Monday night.
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker said he felt like Jones intentionally tried to kick him in his private parts during play.
“Looking back, when he first slipped, he tried to trip me,” Brisker told the Bernstein and Holmes Show on Wednesday. “So I feel like the second time was intentional. After watching the movie, it seemed intentional. But after the game he came up to me and apologized. But I will say the first two times , it looked very intentional during these slides.
Brisker said he initially felt bad after the game but is fine now. The Bears rookie said he accepted Jones’ postgame apology.
“I think he said he didn’t want to do it or something,” Brisker said. “I accepted it. I told him I hope he can get healthy and things like that, and good luck.
On Jones’ last snap of the night, Brisker intercepted one of Jones’ passes. The Patriots replaced Jones with backup Bailey Zappe on the next drive. Zappe finished the match in place of Jones. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he planned to play Jones in the second half, but decided against it after the game got out of control.
The interception marked a turning point in the game, helping the Bears to a resounding 33-14 win at Foxborough on Monday Night Football.
“It was great to get my first interception,” Brisker said. “When he launched it, I just told myself to capitalize on it. I was a bit shocked because I really hadn’t had a ball in a few weeks, especially when I’m at the back playing split safety, there aren’t many opportunities. I just figured I had to capitalize and get it.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Given Josh Beadle’s passion for theater and football, it made perfect sense for the executive director of Three Brothers Theatre to stage the play “Lombardi.”
The play reveals a slice of Green Bay Packers coach and Professional Football Hall of Famer Vince Lombardi’s life as he takes his team to a championship season. It runs Nov. 11 and 12 at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan under Beadle’s direction.
“There is something special for me about connecting two things that I love very much: theater and football,” Beadle said. “‘Lombardi’ is a great insight to an amazing coach. It shines a light on an interesting character in American history.”
Vince Lombardi led the Green Bay Packers football team to three straight conference championships in the 1960s. The team won the first two Super Bowls at the end of the 1966 and 1967 seasons. The trophy was later named after Lombardi, who died in 1970 from cancer at the age of 57. Each winter, a National Football League team is awarded the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy.
Plenty of statistics abound regarding Lombardi, for example, his regular-season winning percentage was nearly 74 percent.
But the play takes the audience deeper into Lombardi’s psyche, revealing some subplots even football fans may not know.
The play premiered on Broadway in 2010 and was based on the nonfiction book, “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi,” written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss. The play, written by Eric Simonson, is staged during the 1965 season when the Packers are at the top of their game.
Reporter Michael McCormick wants to interview Lombardi and his players about producing a winning team, but Lombardi doesn’t want certain players talking, because they may give away some secrets. McCormick and Lombardi get into a fight in front of the players.
The reporter then goes to Lombardi’s wife who offers some interesting fodder about her husband’s decision to accept the Green Bay coaching position.
Portraying the American icon is Michael May, who teaches English and social studies and coaches girls volleyball at Robert Abbott Middle School in Waukegan. May said as a coach he understands the drive to win that permeated Lombardi’s life.
“Lombardi has a strong personality. He’s loud and he’s a little bit in your face. He wants to do his best,” May said. “He didn’t let anything get in the way during football season.”
May said, “When I coach volleyball, we easily practice as much as any other team in our league. My eighth grade girls have won their 11th city championship in a row.”
To make a winning team requires perfection and mental toughness, something May said Lombardi stressed. May is a Chicago Bears fans but he has friends who are Green Bay Packers fans and as soon as he got the part to play Lombardi, he let them know.
While reading and rehearsing the play May learned Lombardi was more of a perfectionist than he thought. There’s plenty of friction in the play, for example when the reporter and Lombardi go head to head, he added.
“For that scene, I’ll approach it like a father and son and the son is not doing what I told him to do,” May said.
He added the audience will see a softer side of Lombardi. “Little rays of sunshine peak out now and then, quickly followed by thunderous storms … You see in the play how devoted his players were to him and you see the ones he did not have a good rapport with,” May said.
May’s favorite scene is when Lombardi confronts a Professional Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, who was a halfback and field kicker for the Packers.
“You see the full range of Lombardi’s personality in that scene,” May said.
Beadle says May brings “fire” and “a lot of energy” to the Lombardi role. May has been rehearsing with his normal coif of long hair and beard, but a week before opening night he said he’ll shave that all off to look more like Lombardi and really get into the part.
May said he’s looking forward to portraying Lombardi in front of an audience.
“When they come to see the play, it will open their eyes to see who he really was, all the good and all the bad,” he said.
‘Lombardi’
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan
Tickets: $27-$49
Information: 847-263-6300, geneseetheatre.com
Sheryl DeVore is a freelance reporter for the News-Sun.
()
Two US officials say embassy staff shot dead in Venezuela are military officials
Officials shot at Club Antonella 2012, police spokeswoman says
State Department says officials’ injuries are not life-threatening
Caracas, Venezuela
CNN
—
Two US Embassy officials were injured in a shooting Tuesday, reportedly at a strip club, in Caracas, Venezuela.
The US State Department said two embassy personnel suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but did not provide details.
The shooting happened at Club Antonella 2012, police spokeswoman Miroslava Gomez said.
Police and investigators searched the club, in the basement of a shopping mall, but did not speak to reporters outside on Tuesday.
Mall security said the establishment was a strip club.
Signs posted outside the club’s door described it as a “weapons-free zone” and stated that entry by couples, unaccompanied women or anyone under the age of 30 was prohibited.
Images of scantily clad women dancing around poles were pasted on a wall just inside the club’s entrance.
The club manager said Tuesday evening that the shooting occurred inside the establishment.
The injured US officials were working with the embassy’s defense liaison office, according to two US officials who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.
The two injured embassy officials were shot dead at a club northeast of Caracas, a doctor attending a hospital in the Venezuelan capital said. One was shot in the abdomen and leg, and the other in the abdomen, Dr Carlos Pacheco said.
The State Department did not immediately release the names of the two injured officials.
State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell did not specify what type of facility the officials were in, except to say it was a “sort of social venue.”
When asked on Tuesday afternoon if the shooting took place at a strip club, Ventrell told reporters, “I don’t have any information on the site.”
The department was not aware of any arrests, Ventrell said, but is in contact with local authorities.
Staff from the embassy’s security and health unit were at the hospital and contacted the families of those responsible, Ventrell said.
Cnn
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium
TV: BTN
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 60 degrees, sunny, 9 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Gophers, minus-14
Records: Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) has lost three straight games for the first time since 2018, including the most lopsided defeat, 45-17, at No. 16 Penn State last Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) came back from 14-0 to earn their first Big Ten win of the year, 24-17, over Indiana (3-5, 1-4) last week.
History: The Gophers are 2-0 all-time vs. Rutgers, including 42-7 in Piscataway, N.J. in 2019. The connections between the coaching staffs are abundant, with P.J. Fleck crediting Rutgers’ Greg Schiano for helping set up his head-coaching career.
Key matchup: Gophers defensive line vs. Rutgers offensive line. Minnesota is last in the Big Ten with nine sacks and have only one player with double digits pressures (11 for backup DE Jah Joyner). Rutgers have given up 12 sacks, with former U guard Curtis Dunlap Jr. allowing a team-high 14 pressures.
Gophers offense vs. Rutgers defense: Former U safeties coach Joe Harasymiak was promoted to defensive coordinator at Rutgers before this season. Along with the defensive-minded Schiano, the Scarlet Knights are seventh in the nation in total defense (283 yards per game). … “Very well coached,” U offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, another Schiano disciple, said Wednesday. “Very tough. They are playing great team defense. The sum of the 11, the whole is greater than the individual pieces.” … Look for talented CB Max Melton and Christian Braswell to play press man coverage until Minnesota WR prove they can create separation and win contested catches. WR Dylan Wright is expected to return after missing Penn State due to disciplinary reasons. … S Avery Young (31 tackles) helps make it another strong secondary faced in back-to-back weeks. … QB Tanner Morgan has been in concussion protocol for a second week. If the sixth-year senior can’t play, Athan Kaliakmanis will make second straight start. The redshirt freshman was poised in front of nearly 110,000 fans in the White Out game, but completed only 41 percent of his passes. … DE Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey have more than 23 pressures apiece, and Gophers tackles Aireontae Ersery and Quinn Carroll have had issues in pass protection. EDGE: Rutgers
Gophers defense vs. Rutgers offense: Schiano dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Oct. 9. Rutgers lags in many categories, including 102nd in points per game (23) and 126th in plays over 10 yards (25). … With Ninzio Campanile as interim OC, Rutgers freshman RB Samuel Brown V had 28 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown vs. a bad Indiana defense. … Rutgers has started four QBs, including four-star recruit Gavin Wimsatt, but lately it’s been Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral. He has completed 46 percent in the last two games, with one TD. … The Scarlet Knights targeted TE Johnny Langan 10 times vs. Indiana and he had five receptions. Penn State had a few explosive plays getting tight ends open against LB Mariano Sori-Marin. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi adjusted to that mid-game and expects Rutgers to have wrinkles tailored for them. … Rutgers’ No. 1 target, WR Aron Cruickshank, has team highs of 27 reception and 355 yards. … Illinois targeted and had success on CB Justin Walley, but the sophomore was the U’s highest graded defender against Penn State, per Pro Football Focus College. He added an interception and a 37-yard return. … On pass rush, Rossi first wants DTs to create more pressure in a QB’s face, which will help DEs finish from the edge with sacks. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: Both teams have threats in the return game. Cruickshank, a Wisconsin transfer, has five career TDs (four kickoffs, one punt). Quentin Redding had a 92-yard return vs. Illinois. Rutgers gave up a kickoff return TD to Indiana. … Rutgers K Jude McAtamney has made 71 percent of field goals this year; Matthew Trickett has made 87 percent. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: Overall, both defensives have been much better than their respective offenses this season. Hence, the 40.5 over/under points total for this game. With Brevyn Spann-Ford and Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota has a bit more on offense. Gophers 24-17
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund