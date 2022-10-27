High school football: Western Wisconsin Level 2 playoff predictions

Address
Our picks for Friday’s Level 2 playoff games in Western Wisconsin high school football:
River Falls has fielded a couple of great teams in recent years, and has been tripped up at this point in the postseason twice. That figures to change on Friday with a clean performance. Our pick: River Falls 24, Marshfield 14
Ellsworth won 32-14 in the first meeting between these two teams just two weeks ago after jumping out to a 26-0 advantage on a night in which Bo Hines ran 40 times for 230 yards and two scores. Things can change game to game, but it would take a massive shift for St. Croix Central to pull off the upset. Our pick: Ellsworth 28, St. Croix Central 14
Two top-tier defenses square off. Appleton North shut out Chippewa Falls in Level 1, its fifth shutout of the season. Hudson, meanwhile, has held seven opponents to single-digit scoring. First to 10 wins? Our pick: Hudson 13, Appleton North 7
New Richmond’s offense is hitting its stride at the right time after dropping 40 on Menomonie last week. West De Pere drops 40-plus points on a regular basis, suggesting this could be a track meet. Our pick: New Richmond 35, West De Pere 33
It appears as though a run through the Middle Border Conference prepared Rice Lake for the Division 3 playoffs no less than the previous rigors experienced in the Big Rivers Conference. Rice Lake put up 60 points on Merrill in its Level 1 game. The Warriors are known for their running game, but the element of Matt Farm in the receiving game — he has hauled in eight touchdowns this fall — can be a game-changer in big playoff situations. Our pick: Rice Lake 34, Mosinee 27
The arrest of three suspected drug trafficking groups that prosecutors say are responsible for smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills has resulted in the arrest of 19 state defendants from Washington and California.
The first indictment, in September, arrested six defendants following a wiretap investigation into their operations. These arrests did not deter the other defendants.
Two more indictments were unsealed on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 11 other defendants. The criminal complaints resulted in two other arrests also on Tuesday.
“These individuals were bringing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico across the border and up I-5 to the Pacific Northwest. Even when a drug-laden RV was pulled off the highway and seized by law enforcement, they weren’t deterred,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown said. in a Department of Justice press release.
Previous sweeps yielded federal and local authorities 1,016 pounds of methamphetamine, 330,000 fentanyl pills, nine kilograms of fentanyl powder, 25 kilograms of cocaine, 15.5 kilograms of heroin, 43 guns and more than a million dollars in cash.
The amount of narcotics seized alone would have made the investigation a success, authorities said. The volume also means that, if convicted, some defendants will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
“Just look at the seized fentanyl, since four out of 10 fake pills contain a lethal dose, it was enough to kill 132,000 people,” said the acting special agent in charge of the DEA’s field division in Seattle. , Jacob Galvan, according to the press release.
Searches carried out on Tuesday at 14 locations in Washington and California resulted in the seizure of 4.5 kilos of heroin, two kilos of fentanyl powder, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 67 firearms, large capacity rifle magazines , thousands of cartridges, two sets of body armor and a body shield.
At a press conference, Brown said the majority of the guns were stolen, KIRO News Radio reported.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the following people have been arrested.
The six suspects arrested on the September 21 indictment are:
• Agustin Gutierrez Valencia, 32, of Kent, Washington.
• Daniel Vazquez Arroyo, 32, of Kent, Washington.
• Rosalio Reynoso Arellano, 51, from Los Angeles.
• Ernesto Casillas, 46, from Los Angeles.
• Benigno Hernandez aka Ivan Santos Arellano, 32, of Kent, Washington.
• Jesus Toledo Pardo. 56, of Sea Tac, Washington.
The 11 suspects named in the two indictments released on Tuesday are:
• Jose Paleo, 29, of La Mirada, California.
• Octavio Guzman, 24, of Huntington Park, California.
• Glauco Guardado Rodriguez, 25, of Seattle.
• Araceli Salas, 30, of Maywood, California.
• Maria Rangel Aguilar. 44. of Huntington Park, Calif.
• Miguel Thomas. 33. of Tukwila, Washington.
• Tad Fulton, 48, of Seattle, Washington.
• Ryan Holmquist, 34, of Issaquah, Washington.
• Timothy Hursh, 38, of SeaTac, Washington.
• Ryan Terry, 44, of Duval, Washington.
• Abel Cruz, 32, of Des Moines, Washington.
The two suspects arrested Tuesday on criminal complaints are Luis Valenzuela-Haro, 32, of Seattle and Michael Kinzel, 37, of Renton, Washington.
The 19 defendants face a slew of charges, including “conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute,” prosecutors said in the statement.
An unspecified defendant faces enhanced charges for “carrying a firearm in connection with a crime of drug trafficking”, while another unspecified group of defendants face charges of “conspiracy in view to laundering money”.
Mayor Michelle Wu will unveil a plan on Thursday to revive a pandemic-stricken downtown by making it less reliant on office workers, with ideas that include converting office buildings to housing, encouraging a greater variety of commercial uses and the transformation of some city streets into pedestrian walkways.
“This report…reflects what we want downtown to be: a 24-hour neighborhood that is open to everyone,” said Segun Idowu, Wu’s chief economic opportunity and inclusion officer.
The report, produced for the city by the Boston Consulting Group, echoes many themes of an action plan the Wu administration released in March, aimed at addressing empty offices and dark storefronts caused by the passage working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. . But the challenges are not lacking.
Many office towers do not lend themselves to residential conversions and the city center remains an expensive place to build. The city will likely need to conclude an extensive downtown plan before making any substantial zoning changes. There is no huge prize pool to help out. And success hinges on a rapid transit system that is often slow and unreliable, and largely beyond the city’s control.
Keep reading at BostonGlobe.com.
Even though the number of people diagnosed with cancer each year remains about the same, recent medical advances mean that more people are surviving and thriving after being diagnosed.
A new study published Thursday in the journal Cancer finds that overall cancer death rates fell 2.1% each year from 2015 to 2019, the fastest decline in the past two decades. This continues on a two-decade trend of declining cancer deaths in the United States
Still, the rates of new cancer diagnoses remained about the same from 2014 to 2018, according to the report. However, in certain groups, such as women and young adults aged 15 to 39, as well as for certain types of cancers, the rate of new cancer diagnoses has actually increased.
“Improved treatments increase survival and can cure patients, leading to fewer cancer deaths even if more people are diagnosed,” lead study author Dr. Kathy Cronin of the study told ABC News. National Cancer Institute.
Researchers said more people are surviving after a cancer diagnosis thanks to earlier detection and improved treatments.
However, some cancers continue to threaten patients at high rates. These include cancers like female breast, kidney, pancreas, myeloma and others that are closely linked to medical conditions like obesity, diabetes and general inactivity, all of which have continued to rise. in the United States, according to data cited in the study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The decrease in cancer deaths is largely due to the sharp decline in lung cancer deaths, according to the study. Far fewer people smoke today than they did in decades past. Meanwhile, screening and treatments for lung cancer have improved. However, despite the progress, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the study.
Notable progress has also been made in other cancers, including kidney, ovarian and liver cancers, according to the study. Significant disparities remain, particularly for African American women in uterine cancer and breast cancer. Cancer mortality is highest among black Americans, according to the study. Rates of new cancer diagnoses are highest among American Indians and Alaska Natives.
“We are making progress,” Dr. William Dahut, cancer physician and scientific director of the American Cancer Society, told ABC News.
“It shows that prevention, screening and better treatment can make a difference, but there is still work to be done,” Dahut said.
Joy Liu, MD, is a resident physician in internal medicine and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.
Our picks for some of Friday’s Class 6A high school football first-round playoff games involving East Metro teams:
Friday marks Eagan’s first home playoff game since 2014, a just reward for the Wildcats’ resurgent regular season, which was capped by a 23-21 upset of Shakopee. The Wildcats have won three straight and are a dangerous postseason foe. The same could be said for Forest Lake, which is seeking its first playoff win since 2010. The Rangers are also deserving of a home game, but were the victims of a section that featured a number of teams with winning regular-season records. Our pick: Eagan 27, Forest Lake 20
White Bear Lake is in a strong position to win its first playoff game since 2014. The Bears topped Anoka 45-20 on Oct. 7. That was the start of White Bear Lake’s three-game winning streak, with each victory coming by 23-plus points. Our pick: White Bear Lake 31, Anoka 14
Woodbury has a couple of good wins on its ledger and the Royals’ only regular-season losses came against teams that finished as top-three seeds (East Ridge and Centennial). On paper, the Royals look like a dangerous No. 4 seed, if they can get their offense in sync. That’s easier said than done vs. an Osseo group that is strong up front. Our pick: Woodbury 20, Osseo 17
Brainerd’s record isn’t that of a traditional No. 8 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. But the Warriors play a Class 5A schedule that isn’t viewed as favorably in the seeding process. Still, you can’t discount that they have won five of their past six games and are likely entering the opening round on a confident high. But Stillwater’s balance should still be too much to handle. Our pick: Stillwater 35, Brainerd 14
A contrast in styles, Park scores and surrenders a lot of points, while Centennial does neither. The Cougars’ grinding style is often considered a positive trait as the calendar flips to November, but surely Centennial would like to generate a little more offensive confidence that it could carry forward into later postseason rounds. Our pick: Centennial 30, Park 6
NOTE: Numbers by each team’s name are their tournament seeds.
She literally puts this poor old man through hell.
Devil in a red dress, social media siren Saoirse Jane Flynn is under digital fire for ‘traumatizing’ her unsuspecting father with her incredibly revealing Halloween costume.
“Safe to say he doesn’t approve,” Flynn, from Dublin, Ireland, wrote in the caption of the trending TikTok clip she shared with her more than 30,000 followers.
In the viral video, which scared 1.8 million views, the badass brunette posed in a form-fitting crimson mini dress with a hip slit and a plunging neckline. Pointy devil horns and red thigh high boots complete the hellish look.
An infamous Flynn then slipped into the hall of his house and asked his father, who seemed to have just arrived home after a long day at work, “So what do you think of my costume? Halloween?”.
But instead of voicing his opinion on her skimpy dress, the seemingly overworked and disappointed man simply walked away, saying, “I’m not even going to comment on that.”
Laughing while following him into the next room, Flynn continued to grill his father for his thoughts.
“Don’t you like it?” , made her practically naked.
Flynn ended the clip with sounds of her laughing at her disapproval.
But viewers didn’t find his stunt funny.
“The lack of respect you have for your [dad] is amazing,” spat one detractor commenter.
“Wow would never wear that in front of my dad!!!” another shamed.
“My dad would come back from the dead to kick my head if I wore this,” another joked.
Others sympathized sympathetically with Flynn’s father for being subjected to his daughter’s wickedly sexy skit.
“He is traumatized, you can see the shock on his face,” moaned a viewer.
“I’m sad for this man,” said another.
So far, Flynn has yet to publicly comment on his godless macabre.
Over the last few years, Zimbabwe has been playing Pakistan a bit too frequently. As a reason, fans usually mock Pakistan for bashing the minnows and stamping their authority over them. Let me tell you what, Zimbabwe isn’t a minnow by any means. They’re serious underdogs and punch above their weight when they’re up against their new arch-rivals.
Their rivalry took a new turn recently when one of the Zimbabwe fans expressed how he was cheated by Pakistan with a fake Mr. Bean called ‘Pak Bean’ for their show. He wanted revenge and boy his team has delivered! Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1-run in an extraordinary display of skill and patience today. Twitter was flooded with Memes and we’ve picked some of the best ones for you.
कोहली जी वर्ल्ड कप से बाहर ले जाते हुए pic.twitter.com/Ud1SrZaEoL
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 27, 2022
Pakistan #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/rrDw7FHXt3
— Nikhil. (@fundoozx) October 27, 2022
It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/inXGErwqpl
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan
And do not call this an upset. It’d be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who’ve played so well and deserve all the respect and praise. Pic unrelated #PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RDxKasz05p
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 27, 2022
When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM
— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 27, 2022
Dear Pakistani Fans
This too stay strong pakistan shall pass#PAKvsZIM
— The Engineer Bro (@theengineerbroo) October 27, 2022
Sikandar Raza deserves a statue somewhere in Zimbabwe.
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 27, 2022
Commentary on the final ball.
When Zimbabwe beat Pakistan.#PAKvsZIM #PAKvZIM#ZIMvPAK #ZIMvsPAKpic.twitter.com/JAN715h6wx
— Cricket Videos (@Crickket__Video) October 27, 2022
No way Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe only to show how valuable are Babar Azam’s runs against them.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 27, 2022
Pakistan Strike Rate v pace in this World Cup
Balls bouncing above stump height: 84
Balls bouncing stump height: 158
These two matches have brutally exposed Pakistan’s issues against bounce.#T20WorldCup
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 27, 2022
Aww man, @ZimCricketv celebrating after the game is joyful: pic.twitter.com/mXxQDjllU8
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2022
Shaheen shaaf Afridi is World Cup mein pic.twitter.com/4O8mKzhTTW
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 27, 2022
When you realise Nawaz ko target kr lena chahiye tha us din#PAKvsZIM #zimbabar #WT20 pic.twitter.com/x5LaEXLCVV
— rahul (@Aapki_Taareef) October 27, 2022
This victory means so much to Zimbabwe Cricket and their fans. They lack resources and at times, don’t even have sufficient budget to provide kits to their players. All the potential goes begging. ICC should provide associate and so-called minnow teams more assistance, it’ll only do good for the game. Hope the ‘World Cup of Upsets’ has more thrillers in store for us. Until next time, adieu!
