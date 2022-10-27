President Biden spent more than an hour this week at the White House with eight TikTok stars with a combined following of more than 67 million people who were brought to Washington in the hopes that their messages will generate votes for the Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm.
News
His victory in August gave Democrats hope. Now that congressman has to win again.
“Our message hasn’t changed,” Ryan said in an interview. “The intensity just gets stronger, and I think we’re going to see another rejection of this whole ‘red wave’ idea that’s out there that we’ve certainly dispelled in our race.”
But the polls and a shift in election strategy by candidates across the country suggest that abortion alone will not keep the House in Democrat hands. Republicans are finding new success with messages focused on crime and the economy, and Democrats are responding accordingly.
Ryan is among them. His interview came moments before he was due to report to local law enforcement officials to promote the Invest to Protect Act, a bill in Congress that would increase funding for small police departments.
The press conference was surely strategic: His opponent, State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, joined other Republican candidates nationwide in delivering a tough-on-crime message. He sought to bind Ryan to the state’s controversial bail lawsthat have limited judges’ ability to set cash bail for accused felons and that Republicans — and some Democrats — blame for an increase in crime.
“There’s a big kind of disconnect they feel with Albany, Washington,” Schmitt said in an interview after campaigning at Goshen Farmers Market in Orange County with his wife, Nikki Pagano-Schmitt.
“One-party control has a lot to do with it. Here in the Hudson Valley, we tend to be this moderate ticket sharing area, and we feel left out because of economic issues, public safety issues, immigration issues.
The district, New York’s new 18th, is one of the biggest battlegrounds in the state – a mix of blue-collar workers, New York City police, firefighters and a growing influx of transplants cities buying houses across hills and farmlands.
POLITICO’s medium-term forecast lists the district as Democratic-leaning, as do several major prognosticators. New York has at least six close House races that will help determine which party controls the House in January.
The 18th District is better on paper for Ryan than the 19th District race he won two months ago, when he beat Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro with 51% of the vote.
And now Ryan has the power to start, allowing him to build on his August win and significantly upstage and outspend Schmitt in a pitched on-air battle against crime and abortion rights. Ryan raised $3.4 million and spent $2.8 million, compared to Schmitt’s $1.8 million and spent $1.3 million, records show.
National Republicans tried to make up the difference for Schmitt, pumping $3 million into ads and direct mail aimed at beating Ryan, while Democrats spent $2.2 million to unseat Schmitt.
The new district, which President Joe Biden would have won by 9 percentage points in 2020, spans Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties.
How important is this race? Biden visited Poughkeepsie in the district earlier this month to promote IBM’s plan to invest $20 billion in its sprawling and once massive industrial park. And Ryan was on Biden’s side.
“The president is delivered. People want us to deliver. It’s what they want, and it’s what they should want and expect,” Ryan said.
The race opposes two young rising stars of New York politics. Schmitt, 32, said voters are more concerned about wallet issues than abortion rights.
Schmitt calls Ryan “extreme” on abortion — which he has pointed out in ads — because the congressman supports New York’s abortion laws, which allow the procedure throughout pregnancy in the US. lack of fetal viability or to protect the life or health of the patient.
Schmitt is against abortion rights, but refrained from saying that he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest.
“I see it from a common sense, compassionate perspective, and I find most people in this district talk to me about these common sense issues: crime, economics, immigration,” Schmitt said.
Ryan, 40, who has served two tours of Iraq in the US military, counters that Republicans want to scrap abortion rights nationwide, pointing to the 15-week federal abortion ban proposed on last month by the South Carolina senator. Lindsey Graham.
“Talking about the abortion rights that have been such a divisive issue for most of my life in a unifying way as an idea of freedom was very powerful, because it’s a shared American value,” said said Ryan.
Princella Whatley, a vendor at Goshen Market, said abortion rights were of crucial importance to her. She would not vote for a candidate opposed to abortion rights.
“A woman has the right to do what she wants with her body,” she said after Schmitt passed. “I don’t think anyone has the right to tell you what your opinion is or what you choose to do. You don’t know people’s situation.
But others have focused on pocketbook issues that Schmitt and Republicans hope will outweigh the focus on abortion.
“We need small business help,” said Sarah Gailie, a greenhouse salesperson. “We need a Republican right now.”
Politices
News
Warren Sapp’s long goodbye: NFL and Miami Hurricanes icon discusses documentary film ‘Life With CTE’
He is seated right in front of you, his electric smile, gymnastic wit and spirited candor often tumbling into a generous laugh. Warren Sapp is clearly and enthusiastically here.
But the mood is different when the conversation turns to his August visit to the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for the 2022 induction ceremonies, an annual tradition that reunites dozens of pro-football legends voted into the hall over the decades.
A game-changing defensive lineman whose agility redefined what men his size could do, Sapp was inducted in 2013, but his Canton visits remind him not so much of past glory but of his unpredictable future.
“Every year I go back, there’s a couple [Hall of Famers] that aren’t there. And there’s a couple that ARE there, that AREN’T there. You understand what I’m saying?” he says.
A Miami Hurricanes legend now living in Hollywood, Sapp believes the cost for his years in the football trenches is about to come due: He is convinced he has CTE, the progressive brain disease linked to repetitive head injuries.
Sapp faces this reality in a new documentary film, “Life With CTE,” scheduled to screen at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival on Nov. 5.
“When you can’t remember something that’s almost like writing your name … it’s a very scary and helpless feeling,” Sapp says in a scene filmed at Raymond James Stadium, where his name is part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.
Currently, CTE can only be diagnosed after death through brain tissue analysis, with football players, hockey players and injured military the primary focus of most studies. Once it takes hold in the brain, the disease continues to spread even after head injuries cease.
A 13-year veteran of the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, Sapp agreed in 2017 to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, writing in The Players’ Tribune that he wanted to “make our game safer for future generations.”
“I’ve always said I want to leave the game in better shape than when I got into it,” he says. “This became interesting to me because it was something that was going to be a lasting effect. Not only could I leave my bust in Canton, I’m going to leave my brain in Boston.”
He cited similar motivations in a recent interview for agreeing to make the short film “Life With CTE,” directed by Mike Mentor, a former college football player-turned-filmmaker.
In the film, Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center, reports that by the time Sapp registered to donate his brain to the program, its researchers had studied 111 brains of NFL players. CTE was found in 110 of those brains.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health, the world’s largest biomedical research agency, recently rewrote its official guidance to formally acknowledge, for the first time, a predictive link between repeated traumatic brain injuries and CTE.
The change came after new research by Harvard University, Oxford Brookes University and 11 other academic institutions, alongside analysis from the Concussion Legacy Foundation, found a “causal relationship” between repetitive head injuries and CTE. The report urged “immediate action” to stop development of the disease, especially among children.
Sapp says his target audience for “Life With CTE” is parents who allow head injuries to begin at a young age. He hopes the film will encourage them to divert their children into less dangerous pursuits, including books and chess, swimming and baseball, at least until they reach high school.
“I want it to educate and open the eyes of parents out there,” Sapp says. “You don’t need to put your kids through this banging. You really don’t. Please save them.”
‘I go blank on you’
The 49-year-old sat for a conversation about “Life With CTE” in downtown Fort Lauderdale, and for anyone who has seen his media work — from football talk to “Dancing With the Stars” — it was pure Sapp: Confident, thoughtful analysis, delivered efficiently, with a sprinkling of humor.
But the interview took place a day later than originally scheduled because Sapp forgot about it. Traveling back from a vacation in Hawaii, he had a layover in Los Angeles, where an old college roommate suggested they attend the Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers “Monday Night Football” game. Sapp agreed and pushed back his connecting flight to Fort Lauderdale.
“I go blank on you,” he says of the interview that was set for the following day. “In the middle of the game, something says, ‘You were supposed to be somewhere tomorrow.’ I looked at the calendar … and I said, ‘Son of a …’ ”
Sapp says he first became concerned about his brain function a couple of years ago, during a drive to see a friend of 25 years at his office in Miami. Somewhere on Biscayne Boulevard, he forgot where he was going.
Glancing at his phone, the date reminded him of his destination — but he couldn’t remember where his friend’s office was. He pulled over, called another friend and explained that he couldn’t remember how to get there. His friend laughed.
“I hang up the phone, and a rush just comes over me. I’m pissed. I swing the car around, go back home, and just sit there for the rest of the day,” he says. “I’m almost sitting there in tears.”
Sapp has tools that help him get through his day-to-day responsibilities, including a notebook where he writes down “everything.” He has memory games on his phone that he plays each day.
“Every morning, I’ve got to go to that schedule, I’ve got to go to those notes. If I don’t, my whole day will be thrown off,” he says.
‘I’d never seen him cry’
The filmmaker, Mentor, approached Sapp about making a documentary after noticing his friend struggling to remember things.
Before studying film, Mentor was a defensive lineman at Wagner College in New York. A teammate introduced him to Sapp in 2018, and while Mentor was in graduate school, the two began working on Sapp’s podcasts.
“There were times that I would tell him things and he would really just blank, and he wouldn’t remember. And I was, like, ‘Man, I know he’s not being an a—hole. He really doesn’t remember. He has no recollection,’” says Mentor, who had two serious concussions of his own early in his college career.
Mentor, 30, was speaking during a break from work at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. His most recent work came as a production assistant on “Amsterdam,” directed by David O. Russell, and Damien Chazelle’s upcoming release “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt.
After the pandemic delayed the project for a couple of years, filming on “Life With CTE” took place this year, in a matter of weeks, from late March to early April in Hollywood, Tampa and Sapp’s hometown of Plymouth, near Apopka, Fla. (His childhood home sits on Warren Sapp Drive.)
“He’s so open and willing. We’ve been talking about CTE all the time over the past couple of years,” Mentor says.
One scene takes place in Sapp’s mother’s house in Plymouth, where she has created a shrine in a room filled with trophies, jerseys, magazine covers and other mementoes of his career. It’s a place heavy with memories and, stroking a large trophy he had given to his grandmother, Sapp weeps.
Speaking of that scene, Sapp says: “It just brought back 25 years of grandma and mom. My grandma told me when her and my mom dropped me off at the Florida-Georgia [high school] all-star game, ‘No matter where you go on this Earth, don’t you forget where you come from.’”
Mentor has another interpretation.
“I could feel that day was very emotional for him. Walking in that room and seeing all of his accomplishments, and knowing there was a price to pay for those accomplishments, and now we’re here talking about it on camera,” Mentor recalls. “I’d never seen him cry before. I never thought I would. He was very honest, and I think it showed on the screen.”
Tony Dorsett to Tua
Sapp has seen the distressing road map of CTE in the lives of other players, including fellow Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, whose steady decline he’s witnessed at annual induction ceremonies in Canton.
“Brother, we’re talking about one of the sweetest running backs we all knew back in the day. [He’d] juke you down, with a star on his helmet, hole in the roof, so God could watch,” Sapp says of Dorsett’s Cowboys Stadium heyday. “Now I walk in the room, and it’s like a shell.”
It’s an image Sapp can’t shake.
“What makes me so special that that’s not my path?” he says, his voice softening. “[That] when I walk in the room and look at my babies and won’t be able to recognize them? Or have an issue recognizing them? Or have an issue having a conversation with them? What makes me so special that that’s not my fate, too?”
CTE has been connected to suicides of several NFL players, including former Miami Dolphins linebacker Junior Seau, and to the shocking case of Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end who died by suicide after being convicted of a 2013 murder.
Sapp says he doesn’t feel any of the mood swings or aggression associated with CTE. He has been charged with assault several times since his retirement after the 2007 season, including one incident in 2015 that got him fired from the NFL Network.
Seau’s death hit home for Sapp, who was with him on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” just days before he fatally shot himself in 2012 at age 43. Studies by the National Institutes of Health concluded Seau had CTE.
“He came in there and he was the same gregarious, lovable buddy that we all knew. Just Seau. And then a week later, he shot himself. … It’s just more than sad,” says Sapp, who remains critical of the NFL’s response. “The silence behind it. That’s the thing, the silence behind it. Like, ‘Oh, football didn’t have anything to do with this.’ What?!”
Sapp says he also was disturbed by the Miami Dolphins’ response to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries in successive weeks, the first described as a back issue and the second a head injury four days later that saw him carted off the field on Sept. 29 during “Thursday Night Football.”
The Dolphins were criticized for allowing Tagovailoa to play so soon after the first injury, which caused the quarterback to stagger noticeably.
“I never saw that man grab his back or his neck. You know what I’m saying? But I did see his head hit the ground, and then he wobbled,” Sapp says. “C’mon, man. They want to tell us we ain’t watching what we’re watching.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told Sun Sentinel reporters that Tagovailoa’s first injury did not involve his head, which justified the decision to play the quarterback. McDaniel said he is vigilant when it comes to monitoring concussion issues.
“I do not have any, like absolutely zero patience for — or will ever — [putting] a player in a position for them to be in harm’s way,” McDaniel said.
More than three weeks after his Sept. 29 head injury, most of that spent in the NFL concussion protocol, Tagovailoa played on Sunday without incident in a Dolphins win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A few days before that game, Dr. Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and CEO of Boston University’s CTE Center, issued a statement on the “horrific Tua incident.”
“No amount of money can make up for brain damage,” said Nowinski, a former Harvard University football player.
Sapp says oversight is even more important when it comes to kids. He believes youth tackle football should be eliminated before high school to reduce the cumulative total of hits a player takes in his career.
“You know down here in South Florida, Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock, my God. … The littlest little monsters you can find and they’re out here stomping and hitting,” he says. “And I’m like, no, no, no. We know better now. Why aren’t we doing better?”
Sapp says his son, Warren Sapp II, a linebacker at Florida Atlantic University, only began playing football in high school after friends pushed him into it because of his famous father. Sapp II’s passion and future is in technology, his father says, proudly.
For his part, Mentor also has some personal motivation.
“I have friends now who have kids who are going to start playing tackle football, and just seeing the effects on Warren, I felt like if I can create this story and get it out there … I’m just literally trying to save kids, guys in college and grown men,” Mentor says.
“Life With CTE,” which clocks in at under 15 minutes, will have its FLIFF screening at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale, with Sapp and Mentor in attendance.
The two also are scheduled to walk the opening-night red carpet at Hollywood’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Nov. 4, before FLIFF’s opening-night feature, a 7:30 p.m. screening of the Peter Dinklage-Shirley MacLaine comedy “American Dreamer.”
Sapp says the FLIFF screening will be the first time he’ll see “Life With CTE.” Mentor sent him a link to the film, but Sapp didn’t click it. He prefers to experience it with an audience.
“I want to watch it first in a theater. I’ll probably break down and cry myself,” he says, laughing.
“Life With CTE” screens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $13 for general admission; and $10 for seniors, students and first responders $10. Visit FLIFF.com.
Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at [email protected]. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.
()
News
German energy giant explains ‘paradoxical’ decision on renewables – RT World News
RWE says the current crisis has forced it to remove wind turbines to make way for a coal mine expansion
The ongoing energy crisis in Germany has prompted a local electricity supplier to demolish several wind turbines to make way for the expansion of an open pit coal mine. There “paradoxicaldecision goes against the country’s green policies. With one turbine already down, regional authorities have urged energy company RWE to cancel plans to remove two more.
“We realize that this seems paradoxical,“, recognized Guido Steffen, spokesperson for RWE, quoted by the Guardian newspaper.
“But that’s the way it is now,” he added.
Steffen pointed out that rebuilding the turbines so the mine could expand was part of the original deal that saw the wind farm built in the first place in 2001.
Commissioned more than twenty years ago, the Keyenberg wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia had a total of eight wind turbines and is less than one kilometer (half a mile) from the edge of the open pit from Garzweiler.
One of the turbines was already demolished last week, the same fate awaiting two others during the year 2023.
According to wind farm operator Energiekontor, the five remaining aging turbines could also be gone by the end of next year, as their operating license nears its expiry date.
After taking the reins in Berlin in December 2021, the coalition government of Olaf Scholz presented an ambitious program providing for a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies.
However, those plans were effectively put on hold after the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, which saw gas prices soar in part due to sanctions imposed on Moscow. The situation escalated further in early September when Russia cut off gas supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which was then damaged by an explosion.
In a bid to ensure the country’s energy security, at the end of September the authorities in Berlin ordered that unused lignite mines could be revived. The shutdown of coal-fired power plants has also been postponed to March 2024.
However, the Ministry of Economy and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia again called on RWE on Monday to reconsider its plan to dismantle the wind farm.
“In the current situation, all potential for the use of renewable energies must be exhausted as much as possible and existing turbines must be operated as long as possible,“, argued the officials.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Other voices: It’s time to reevaluate our relationship with Riyadh
Sometimes, it takes a jolt to make you see a relationship in a new light. With the always-complicated U.S.-Saudi dynamic, that moment may have arrived.
The Saudis have long relied on the fact that they can peddle themselves as a key regional counterbalance to Iranian aggression and a global oil powerhouse to act as they please, sometimes openly interfering with U.S. interests with the conviction that there won’t really be consequences in the bilateral relationship.
They have long been evasive and cavalier about suspicions that Saudi officials had links to the 9/11 hijackers, 15 of whom were from the kingdom. While U.S. officials decry potential war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, the Saudis have inflicted mass civilian damages and casualties in Yemen with protest from Congress but insufficient pushback from presidential administrations. Four years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the dismembering of U.S.-based Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he has yet to fess up to his role, only vaguely acknowledging that “it happened under my watch.”
Throughout, U.S. officials have treated the unfortunate but necessary alliance as a close friendship, approving massive weapons sales and largely avoiding any blunt criticism. The appeasement seems to have won little leverage, as the Saudis led the oil-producing OPEC+ coalition to announce it would massively cut oil production targets despite repeated pleading from the U.S. not to. The move will likely raise energy prices and empower Russia’s oil sector at a time when it needs the revenue to continue its disastrous war, prompting President Joe Biden to finally issue some warnings about a serious U.S. response. The kingdom responded to these protestations by getting cozier with China.
It is undeniable that some security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is crucial to counter Iran. Yet at a moment when Iran is being roiled by internal turmoil turning its attention inward, and U.S. energy production just keeps growing, we should wonder what we’re getting from this relationship, and what some real consequences might look like for a regime used to default U.S. support.
News
Democrats hope TikTok creators will help sway voters
The trip, which was organized by the DNC, was the most visible effort yet by Democrats trying to leverage TikTok’s vast following to influence the midfielders and is likely to prove controversial with Republicans, many of whom have harshly criticized TikTok’s Chinese ownership. Former President Donald Trump at one point ordered TikTok shut down in the United States, then tried to force the sale of its US operations. Those efforts failed, however, though Republicans continued to accuse the app of being a threat.
Since then, TikTok has been downloaded more than 100 million times by users in the United States, and it has overtaken Facebook and Instagram’s Meta to become the country’s fastest growing social media app.
How TikTok ate the internet
“House Democrats are committed to reaching voters where they are and reminding them of what’s at stake on November 8,” said Cara Koontz, DCCC’s director of digital communications. “We are thrilled to have their partnership in this first-of-its-kind effort for the DCCC.”
It remains to be seen how the creators will benefit from the visit. Many were previously largely apolitical, encouraging their fans to vote but not explicitly supporting parties or candidates. For many, this was their first visit to the nation’s capital and their first interaction with government.
“I think the DNC brought me in as a pretty independent creator, trying to be a non-partisan creator who didn’t vote for Obama,” said V Spehar, host of Under the Desk News, a television channel. news TikTok with 2.7 million subscribers.
It was clear during the visit that while their names and faces might be unknown to many in Washington political circles, that was not true for all. A launch dinner at We, The Pizza on Capitol Hill became so chaotic with swarms of young fans snapping photos and asking to take TikTok videos with the creators that staff quickly cleared an upstairs space for the stars can dine in peace.
The dinner conversation focused on issues such as reproductive rights and strategizing to get the most out of their midterm audience, several attendees said.
“We felt very excited, very optimistic,” Spehar said. “A lot of creators explained that they didn’t get much civic education in school. They were excited to learn more about the structure of government and see it in person.
This lack of familiarity with government apparently applied to their audience as well. After the group solicited mid-term questions on Instagram Stories, influencer Nia Sioux, 21, an actress and creator with 8.3 million followers on TikTok, realized her young followers were confused by the references to mid-terms in its publications. They thought she was talking about her midterms at UCLA. She rephrased her messages to clarify that she meant the midterm elections.
The trip was organized with the help of Daniel Daks, the founder of Palette, a talent management company. The DNC reached out to Daks because he had previously organized influencer efforts for the 2020 Biden campaign.
The White House informs TikTok stars about the war in Ukraine
The DNC paid for the creators’ travel and travel expenses but does not directly compensate them for the videos they post. “Content creators have platforms that can reach millions, and we’re excited about this collaboration as part of our efforts to reach young voters to remind them of what’s at stake in this election and how to make a plan to vote,” said Shelby Cole, deputy chief of mobilization at the DNC.
Their first stop on Monday was at the Supreme Court. The group filmed content on the building’s steps and created videos reiterating the court’s importance in deciding issues such as abortion rights and same-sex marriage.
Then they met Obama in his DC office. The former president spoke to them about the importance of these midterm elections, calling a Democratic victory in November crucial. Afterwards, the creators filmed one-on-one TikTok videos with him.
DCCC management welcomed the creators to the organization’s offices on Monday. Influencers held a meeting with high-level DCCC staff members who projected the midterm election battleground map onto a large screen and outlined key districts they hoped TikTokers could help them with. to influence. They also taught the group effective messaging strategies.
“For a group of people looking at a video that only gets 400,000 views per flop,” Daks said, “to be told that many elections come down to less than 5,000 votes was a revelation.”
Mattie Westbrouck, 22, an online creator with more than 10.2 million followers on TikTok, said it was their first time in DC and the trip was a great learning experience. “The one takeaway was that Michigan’s 3rd District really mattered because that’s where young voters matter the most,” Westbrouck said. “I will try to promote the content to best reach those voters.”
After a long Monday, the influencers dined with DNC staffers at Brasserie Liberté, a French restaurant in Georgetown.
On Tuesday, the group received a private tour of the Capitol. As they walked the halls, a tour guide explained the branches of government and how the House and Senate work. They saw the House bedroom and Nancy Pelosi’s office, even though the congresswoman was not there. At one point, a creator pointed out that there were images of corn carved into the columns just outside the old Senate chamber and the group joked about the TikTok meme “it’s corn”.
“It was amazing to watch the creators interpret government through the lens of internet culture,” Daks said.
Then it was off to the White House for a press conference where President Biden received a covid reminder. TikTokers had a brief encounter with the White House press corps, some of whom tried to sit in their seats.
Facebook paid a GOP firm to slander TikTok
“No one in our group has been recognized by the press,” Spehar said. “After they tried to steal our seats, they had no more questions or curiosity about why we were there or who we were.”
The trip to the White House was arranged directly, not through the DNC. Biden has embraced TikTok creators throughout his presidency, often holding briefings with them on key issues such as the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic. After the press conference, Biden ushered the content creators into the Oval Office for an hour-long private meeting.
The creators said that during the meeting, Biden told his personal story and explained why he got into politics. He showed the creators family photos and asked if any of them would consider running for office. Some creators said it was something they would consider. He personally guided them to the west wing and encouraged them to get the coronavirus vaccine booster.
“It felt like a little tour of the room, but by the president,” Westbrouck said.
“He didn’t mention the election or the vote,” Spehar said.
“We know people listen to trusted messengers, and as more young people turn to Instagram, TikTok and other platforms for news and information, we need to engage directly with the voices they trust. “, said Rob Flaherty, the director of the White House. of the digital strategy.
Young people are increasingly getting their news and information from content creators on TikTok, according to surveys. The percentage of people who consume information on TikTok has tripled since 2020, and more than 26% of adults under the age of 30 receive information on TikTok regularly, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.
The DNC opened a TikTok account in March, making it the only US political party on the platform. The DNC employs a full-time content strategist dedicated solely to TikTok, growing the group’s platform by posting news clips, explainers and trending memes.
“In all my years in politics, I have never seen a single strategy that could single-handedly overthrow a state,” said Madeline V. Twomey, founder of digital consultancy Rufus and Mane, who has also worked at the organization of the trip. “TikTok is that strategy – it impacts culture and politics in a way that no other media reaches.”
Rise of TikTok: Sorry, you went viral
“We are seeing more and more politicians and the party establishment starting to embrace this new medium and an incredibly effective way to reach young people,” said Aidan Kohn-Murphy, founder of Gen Z for Change, a group formerly known as TikTok for Biden. . “We’re seeing a lot of campaigns and party organizations starting to adopt the tactics that digital organizers have been saying have worked for years.”
In 2020, TikTok for Biden brought together a coalition of over 500 TikTok creators to support Biden in his campaign against Trump.
The creators on the trip said they felt more comfortable talking about policies and candidates after their time in DC “I honestly think it’s a scary time for people who can get pregnant and won’t be able to. not be entitled to an abortion,” Sioux said. . “I will talk about my position on this and have more information in my social media content.”
Kat Wellington, 24, a lifestyle and fashion content creator, said she was previously hesitant to go political on her TikTok account, but that was likely to change after the DC meetings. “I realized I wanted to share more about what I believe in,” she said. “This trip has helped push me to use my platform for this. I don’t want to be afraid to share my genuine beliefs about politics, even if it’s going to upset some people.
washingtonpost
News
ASK IRA: Are Heat’s best power forwards actually not power forwards?
Q: Ira, Erik Spoelstra tells us we have depth. We don’t even have a power forward. He starts Caleb Martin and goes small. The Heat don’t have depth. – Phil.
A: The Heat have wing depth. But it was telling that when Caleb Martin wasn’t available Monday, Erik Spoelstra instead started Max Strus. And if the depth at power forward was supposed to turn into Haywood Highsmith, that has yet to be a thing. Look, most teams tend to go small during games, so depth at power forward might be overstated. But the Heat at power forward have one who isn’t available (Omer Yurtseven, with Bam Adebayo moving to power forward), one who didn’t play until Wednesday (Nikola Jovic) and one that seemingly was supposed to play (Highsmith). Going into Wednesday night’s game, Basketball Reference’s positional tracker had Jimmy Butler playing 63 percent of his minutes at power forward (and two percent at center). That could become an exhausting ask as the season progresses. As it was, most of Martin’s best defense work in Wednesday’s return to the lineup was defending the Blazers’ guards. So if you’re saying the Heat don’t have a power forward, you’re probably right. But Erik Spoelstra showed at least on one night that he could make his mix work, and his bench productive.
Q: I’ve seen enough, ship Dewayne Dedmon to the Lakers or someone desperate for a second-round pick, – Vara.
A: With Dewayne Dedmon earning $4.7 million this season, it’s not as if there are any takers, at a position where Demarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside and Dwight Howard remain unsigned and available for the minimum. The question is whether Omer Yurtseven can become trusted as a reliable backup to Bam Adebayo, or whether this is simply a rough patch for Dewayne.
Q: Ira, if the Heat continue to struggle, what are the chances we could see a move into the luxury tax? And if so, what kind of roster moves could they make? – John, Ocala.
A: Actually that would make the Heat less likely to spend. The Heat spend for contention, not out of desperation.
()
News
AAP-BJP lock horns at Ghazipur landfill site ahead of MCD polls
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Ghazipur landfill site. Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal
New Delhi: In the nation’s capital, Delhi, politics are at their peak during Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the Ghazipur dump. On Thursday, the BJP mocked him and accused the AAP supremo of playing politics by visiting the site ahead of the municipal elections.
BJP calls Kejriwal a ‘barsati mendhak’
Hitting Delhi’s chief minister, BJP East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Kejriwal to tell people in the capital how many times he had visited the Ghazipur dumpsite in the past seven years.
“I have been to Ghazipur dumpsite eight times since 2019, and chief minister did not come even after I asked him again and again,” he said in a Hindi tweet, calling out Kejriwal “barsati mendhak” or “a frog that only appears during rains”. “He cannot see people’s pain,” Gambhir added.
Gambhir further alleged that the Kejriwal visits the Ghazipur dump when its height decreases. “You (Kejriwal) are going there to do politics ahead of the MDC elections,” the BJP MP said.
Gambhir also attached a letter which was written to Kejriwal in 2020, shortly after he was elected chief minister for a third time.
मैं 2019 से 8 बार ग़ाज़ीपुर पहाड़ पर गया बार बार बुलाने पर भी मुख्यमंत्री नहीं आये! More information #LiarInChiefKejriwal pic.twitter.com/4DW4HvfvJi
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2022
“I would like to draw your attention to one of the biggest landfills in Asia, the Ghazipur landfill which falls under my constituency (East Delhi). It is a matter of great concern to all of us as public servants. People living near the landfill site is in a very difficult situation as a CM from Delhi you should visit the site for their sake and see their condition reads the letter.
My Gambhir’s letter to Kejriwal written on February 19, 2020 also reads: “You will also know that all the work is done by the central government and the EDMC led by BJ. I invite you to visit the site of burial with me. Please let me know when we can schedule a visit.”
BJP-led MCD set up Ghazipur ‘Kuda Ghar’: Kejriwal
During his visit to the Ghazipur landfill, Kejriwal accused the BJP, which ran the former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), of doing nothing but creating three mountains of rubbish and filling the city with waste.
“The BJP-led MCD has made it ‘kuda ghar’,” Kejriwal said, adding that he will contest the upcoming municipal polls on the issue.
Clashes between BJP and AAP workers on Ghazipur dumpsite
At Delhi’s biggest dump – the Ghazipur landfill – BJP and AAP workers clashed today. BJP workers reached the site ahead of Kejriwal’s visit to protest against his government in the nation’s capital ahead of the civic body polls.
Workers from both parties clashed and rose up against each other in Ghazipur.
ANI news agency shared a video which shows BJP workers waving slogans against the Delhi government with banners reading “be ashamed Kejriwal”, while AAP workers were present at the site and chanted slogans against the BJP.
#LOOK | Delhi BJP workers and AAP workers came face to face and shouted slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.
BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi government; AAP workers went there soon after and raised slogans against them.
Police personnel present on site. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE
— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “BJP sitting in Delhi Municipality for 15 years has spread rubbish all over Delhi, today I came to see their mountain of rubbish from Ghazipur.”
He also challenged the “top leaders” of the BJP to show their development work. “Why are you so ashamed to show off your mountains of rubbish? The Delhi government is not ashamed to show off its schools and hospitals,” Kejriwal said while visiting Ghazipur.
पिछले 15 साल में bjp ने पूरी दिल्ली कूड़ा कूड़ा-कूड़ा कर है।। More information
सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी है है- इस बार नगर निगम चुनाव में की साफ़ साफ़ के के वोट है ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। स. More information pic.twitter.com/Bd2ux88kPw
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022
When are the MCD elections?
The MCD Unified Ballot elections are expected to be held in late 2022 or early next year. There has been no official announcement regarding the dates of the polls.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
His victory in August gave Democrats hope. Now that congressman has to win again.
Warren Sapp’s long goodbye: NFL and Miami Hurricanes icon discusses documentary film ‘Life With CTE’
German energy giant explains ‘paradoxical’ decision on renewables – RT World News
Other voices: It’s time to reevaluate our relationship with Riyadh
Democrats hope TikTok creators will help sway voters
ASK IRA: Are Heat’s best power forwards actually not power forwards?
AAP-BJP lock horns at Ghazipur landfill site ahead of MCD polls
How to Grow Your Instagram Following
Jamelle Bouie: Why I keep coming back to Reconstruction
Bitcoin Faces Key Decision Above $20,700, Will Price Rally To $21,500?
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Travel4 weeks ago
How to Find Luxury Hotel Deals