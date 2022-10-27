House Liberals mess with Ukraine letter

You haven’t heard much about it in all of the midterm election coverage, but third-party and independent candidates in several states have garnered enough support to influence the results of some of the nation’s closest Senate races.

In the Georgia Senate race, libertarian candidate Chase Oliver won 4.6% of the vote in a Trafalgar/Daily Wire poll released this week. Mr Oliver’s support pool is large enough to force the two main candidates, Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, to a runoff in December if neither candidate can win more than 50% of the vote on November 8.

In the vast majority of polls that include Mr Oliver, neither Warnock nor Walker have won enough support to avoid a second round and the race is so close it is considered a draw.

“None of the candidates are likely to reach 50% in this scenario,” said Erin Covey, an analyst for the nonpartisan organization Inside Elections.

Nevada’s midterm ballot offers voters several choices that could influence which of the two leading candidates will win the Senate seat.

Along with incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, libertarian Neil Scott and independent candidate Barry Lindermann are on the ballot. And Silver State voters have an additional choice: “None of these candidates,” a nonbinding option that could drive thousands of disgruntled voters away from the frontrunners. All of these options could tip the outcome of the race, which is now considered a toss-up between Ms. Cortez Masto and Mr. Laxalt.

In Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman leads by about a point over Republican Mehmet Oz, three other candidates on the ballot are drawing a fraction of support that could sway the outcome, said Suffolk University polling director David Paleologos, to the Washington Times.

With early voting already underway in the Keystone State, Mr. Fetterman’s disastrous debate performance this week could send voters who dislike Mr. Oz looking for another alternative to Mr. Fetterman out of concern for his ongoing health problems following a near-fatal stroke in May.

“I don’t care if this candidate gets half of one percent of the vote,” Mr Paleologos said. “That could be the half by which Fetterman wins or loses.”

The Arizona poll will list incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor. A recent Trafalgar/Daily Wire poll of likely voters shows Mr Kelly ahead of Mr Masters by just one point. Mr. Victor won 2.7% of the vote.

Mr. Paleologos thinks the choice of the third attracts the votes of Mr. Masters.

“Let’s say voters are unhappy with Biden in Arizona, and they’re unhappy with the economy and they’re not voting for Kelly,” he said. “But they may disagree with the Masters on [abortion] and whatever position he takes on it. Now they have an outlet. It’s a vote that would likely go to the Masters.

It would not be the first time that a third-party candidate has influenced the outcome of an election.

Democrats blame Green Party candidate Ralph Nader for hijacking tens of thousands of Florida votes from Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election, helping George Bush win the state and secure enough electoral votes to claim the presidency.

Eight years earlier, independent candidate Ross Perot had won nearly 20 million votes, or nearly 19% of the popular vote. Bill Clinton defeated President George HW Bush by a margin of 43% to 37%. Polls at the time showed Mr. Perot appealing to both Democratic and Republican voters, but he has long been blamed for costing Mr. Bush a second term.

In the tight Georgia Senate race, Mr. Oliver, the Libertarian candidate, said his candidacy should not be blamed for forcing Mr. Walker and Mr. Warnock to a runoff.

“I feel like both parties are becoming more and more hyper partisan and moving away from the average voter,” Mr Oliver told The Times. “And I think we need to have someone on the ballot who works for the voter and not just their preferred political party.”

Mr. Oliver was not on stage in Savannah when Mr. Walker faced Mr. Warnock in their only debate, but he took part in a televised debate with Mr. Warnock a few days later, boosting his name awareness with the public. voters.

If neither Mr Warnock nor Mr Walker wins more than 50 per cent, triggering a run-off, it is their fault, Mr Oliver said.

“It’s a signal that they need to be much more responsive to voters, or that we need more choice in discourse,” Mr Oliver said.

Many Senate races also include write-in candidates who do not appear on the ballot but who, in some cases, garner significant support.

On Tuesday, hours before Mr. Fetterman and Mr. Oz took the debate stage, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Everett Stern, an independent, announced he was quitting and supporting Mr. Fetterman.

A Fox News poll in late September showed a Stern poll at 3%.

“I vote around 3%, which puts democracy at risk,” Stern announced on Twitter. “In the interest of protecting the United States, I’m giving up the US Senate race in Pennsylvania. I fully endorse John Fetterman. The Democrats must win. PA must be blue. It’s an honor to run.”