How to understand the cryptocurrency in 2 days and understand how to invest in 2022-2023?
December 12-13 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
2-days WORKSHOP “ToThe Moon” for earnings in the cryptocurrency market.
How not to run into pyramids and SCAM?
DeFi, Metavers, NFT, IDO – what does that mean?
How not to feel like a dinosaur?
10 + expert speakers in the world of cryptocurrency will give master classes and close all questions!
In 2 days of workshop we will close all these questions:
– In real time, with the support of curators, you will create your portfolio
– Buy the first coins and NFTs
– Secure your investment
– Understand how to invest with a return of 30%
And most importantly you will learn to do all this yourself without our support and earn actively or passively in the cryptocurrency market.
���When?
December 12-13 workshop from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
December 13, 09:00 p.m. – networking party with speakers and investors with a capital of $100,000 +
���Where?
Almaty, Kazakhstan. Rixos Hotel☝️
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Bitcoin price is gaining pace above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further towards $22,000 or even $25,000.
- Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels.
- The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,820 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could rally again if there is a clear move above the $21,200 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Remains In Uptrend
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $19,650 and $20,000 resistance levels. BTC bulls were able to push the price into a positive zone above the $20,200 level.
Yesterday, we saw a bullish continuation pattern with resistance at $20,300. The price did move higher and cleared the $20,300 resistance. It even cleared the $20,500 resistance and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high was formed near $21,021 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the $20,800 level. Bitcoin price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $19,992 swing low to $21,021 high.
It is now trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $20,820 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,800 zone. The first major resistance sits near the $21,000 level. The next major resistance might be $21,200. A clear move above the $21,200 resistance might send the price towards the $22,000 resistance. Any more gains open the doors for a steady increase towards the $25,000 resistance zone.
Downside Correction in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $21,200 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,700 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,500 zone. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $19,992 swing low to $21,021 high. A downside break and close below $20,500 might clear the path for a test of the $20,000 zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,700, followed by $20,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,820, $21,200 and $22,000.
Cardano (ADA) Gains Over 11% In Value Over The Week
ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, is on a bullish run. The token has gained over 13% in terms of price movements as it tries to recover its October losses. ADA also boasted significant gains earlier today; however, it is down 1.46% at $0.4046.
Cardano’s weekly gains are not the only thing community members are celebrating. The blockchain’s NFT sector has also experienced substantial gains. Cardano community members also hope that some big changes will come to the blockchain this November.
Cardano Gains Over 13% As European Parliament Member Calls It A “Rocket”
Cardano has bagged impressive gains in the last 7 days, leaving traders with an overall gain of more than 13%. The blockchain network’s activity in the last 24 hours also shows a substantial increase in trading volume and number of transactions. Specifically, ADA outpaced the market with a 150% increase in trading volume in the last day alone.
The token’s weekly chart also showed impressive gains. ADA increased by over 13%, making it one of the top performers among all cryptocurrencies. The ADA/USD pair broke above the resistance level of $0.36, which could be considered a positive sign for investors.
The recent surge in ADA prices comes after a European parliament member called the cryptocurrency “a rocket in the crypto space.” MEP Stefan Berger commented on Twitter after his encounter with Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation.
ADA listing On FTX Might Be Disastrous, Cardano Founder And BitBoy Argue
Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong, a crypto influencer, voiced his reservations over ADA listing on FTX on Tuesday, Oct. 24. BitBoy tweeted that FTX might compel bankrupt crypto broker Voyager to liquidate all ADA holdings with the spot pair listing. In response, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson said that Voyager ADA accounts should not be liquidated if FTX begins trading ADA. FTX’s CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been silent thus far.
ADA Experiencing A Mini Bull-Run, Cardano Educator
A popular Cardano influencer has remarked that the crypto is in the midst of a bull run. The influencer, known pseudonymously as ADA Whale, made the statement on Twitter yesterday (October 25th) while referring to the network’s recent activities. The influencer wrote:
We’re in the midst of a mini bull run in network activity with daily txn tending to 100k at a blockchain load of 50%.
The educator noted two factors were responsible for the bull run. “The uptick is mostly thanks to the NFTs bull run, but trading on dexes has also notably picked up in recent weeks,” ADA Whale added.
Prior to this, the Cardano educator made bullish predictions about the token. He noted that Cardano would “explode” in the next bull cycle once “DeFi, NFTs, and community engagement” start taking off. The educators mentioned that institutional investors appear to be losing interest in layer one (“L1”) blockchains. Therefore, it should provide space for Cardano (with its highly devoted and passionate community) to “thrive.”
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial
Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%.
The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts. Major altcoins have traveled northbound as they followed Bitcoin’s price action.
The technical outlook of Solana has displayed bullish price action on the chart. The demand for the coin has shot up, which has caused buyers to enter the market.
SOL’s next price movement remains crucial. A move above the $34 mark remains important for the coin as that will help the bulls to garner further momentum.
If Solana attempts to topple above the $34 price mark, then a chance to trade near $37 also remains on the chart. If demand for the altcoin remains high, then SOL can try to trade above the $34 price mark.
The next trading sessions will determine if the altcoin remains bullish or not. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.04 trillion, with a 6.9% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
SOL was trading at $31 at the time of writing. The coin broke past its $30 price mark, which had long acted as a resistance for the coin.
At the moment, Solana price might find it hard to move past the $33 price mark, but moving past that level will pave the way for SOL to reach $37.
On the flipside, if the bulls lose momentum, Solana price will slip to $29. The other major support zone for the coin stood at $26.
The amount of Solana traded in the last trading session shot up, which was a sign of high demand and buying strength.
Technical Analysis
Buyers have slowly crept back into the market. However, there has not been a massive recovery on that front either.
Technical indicators are positive, but it is important that SOL moves above its immediate price ceiling.
The Relative Strength Index had peeped above the half-line as buyers took over the chart.
Solana price also traveled above the 20-SMA line, which meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market as demand grew for the altcoin.
The other indicators have also sided with the bulls on the one-day chart, indicating that buying strength was greater than selling strength.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price direction and how strong the momentum is.
MACD pictured green histograms as they represented the buy signal for Solana. The Directional Movement Index also displays the price direction.
DMI was positive as +DI was above the -DI line. The Average Directional Index (red) was below 20, which is a sign of the price direction getting weaker.
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
- ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30.
- ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement.
- ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as it attempts to rally past these regions.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has remained strong after breaking out of its downtrend descending triangle with good volume, with the price aiming to rally to $30. The cryptocurrency market has appeared more stable this week, with significant price movements in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This new relief rally in the cryptocurrency market has benefited smaller coins like Ethereum Classic (ETC), which has shown real strength in breaking out of its long downtrend movement. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of ETC has seen more of a downtrend move despite showing some price movement to the upside, which was short-lived as the price was rejected.
ETC fell from an all-time high of more than $180 to a region of $41 before rallying to a high of $75; the price of ETC faced further rejection to a range low of $46, where it formed weak Support to hold sell-offs, but this proved futile as price continued to fall.
The price of ETC fell to a weekly low of $24 and immediately bounced, forming a price range in an attempt to break out.
With the market looking more promising, we could see ETC rally to a high of $30 with good volume, where the price has more room to trend higher.
ETC has a favorable overall structure, with a high probability of price retesting the $30 and higher ranges following a successful breakout from the range low. If ETC fails to break and hold above $31, a retest of $24 is possible.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETC – $30-$31.
Weekly Support for the price of ETC – $24.
Price Analysis Of ETC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETC remains strong and trades below the key resistance levels after breaking out of its downtrend price movement with good volume as it attempts to rally to a high of $30, acting as key resistance to the price.
The price of ETC needs to break and close above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance for the price of ETC. The price of $28 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to trend higher to a region of $32. The price of ETC closing above $32 is a good sign, as this is confirmed by the Fibonacci retracement value of 23.6%.
Daily resistance for the ETC price – $32.
Daily Support for the ETC price – $20.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Can Touch $22,000 If The Bulls Barrel Past These Levels
Bitcoin price seems to be in the control of the bulls as the crypto has rallied. Over the last 24 hours, BTC gained more than 7% on its chart.
In the last week, the crypto’s gain has been more than 8%. This has put Bitcoin in a bullish position as it has managed to cross the $20,000 price mark.
The buyers are back on the one-day chart as the demand for the coin noted a considerable increase.
The bulls might be eyeing the next major resistance mark of $22,000, but there are two other important price levels that the coin has to zoom past.
If the buyers once again exit the market, a price pullback is on the chart. This change in the bullish momentum of Bitcoin has also fueled massive rallies for major altcoins in the market.
The next immediate trading sessions will prove to be vital for the coin as they could decide the further strength of the bulls. A fall from the current price mark will bring BTC back to the $19,000 price zone.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,800 at the time of writing. The coin has finally been able to break past its long consolidation phase.
Now that the range-bound movement of the coin has ceased, there are important price levels that Bitcoin price has to topple over in order to reach the $22,000 price level.
Immediate resistance for the coin was at $21,100 and the other price level stood at $21,600. If the bulls lose momentum or in the case of a price pullback, Bitcoin price will fall back to $19,700.
The $19,600 still acts as strong support for the coin. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session grew, indicating that buying strength also registered a substantial uptick.
Technical Analysis
The technical indicator sided with the bulls. The cryptocurrency was moving closer to the overvalued zone, as seen on the one-day chart.
The Relative Strength Index shot past the half-line and moved above the 60-mark, which is considered quite bullish for the coin.
With continued bullish momentum, Bitcoin price could enter the overbought zone. A move into the overvalued and overbought zone could cause a price correction too.
Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA, which signalled more demand, and buyers were in charge of driving the price momentum.
BTC has shown that the buyers have certainly gained strength as it also portrayed buy signal on its chart.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the overall price direction and strength of the momentum.
The MACD formed green signal bars, which were the buy signal, and they were increasing in size, signifying bullish price action.
The Parabolic SAR depicts the price trend and direction too. The dotted lines were below the price candlestick, which is a mark of positive price action.
Eros Media World Announces Association with Ministry of Investment in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA)
~ The two entities formalized their association at Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022 ~
~ Together they will focus on supporting each other in exploring and creating opportunities in Film & Entertainment content production ~
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eros Media World PLC (“ErosMedia”, “Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EMWP), a global Indian media and entertainment company, has announced an association with the Ministry of Investment in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“MISA”) to develop investment opportunities and projects in the region. The two entities formalized their association at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022. The event, established by the FII Institute with Public Investment Fund (“PIF”) as founding partner has convened the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy with Ministry of Investment as a Vision Partner and many other global strategic partners.
As a part of this association, MISA will assist ErosMedia in its expansion in Saudi Arabia. MISA will also support ErosMedia in forging local partnerships and engaging with multiple investors. ErosMedia is committed to developing and producing content, enabling specialized knowledge transfer, and mounting feature films and episodic web-series – a full spectrum content ecosystem, enabled for web 3.0. in the region.
In August this year, ErosMedia announced its foray into the rapidly growing Saudi Arabian market to identify synergies with various Saudi Arabian government initiatives designed to foster growth in the media & entertainment, and technology space under its Vision 2030. This partnership with MISA will allow ErosMedia to explore further suitable opportunities to expand and contribute to the government’s vision in the region.
Commenting on the association, Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World, says, “We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA) in its vision to accelerate reforms in the kingdom. We are an over four-decade-old media company with a global footprint that always has leveraged technology as an advantage. We have embraced the new age Web 3 revolution that is poised to alter this industry. He further adds, “This collaboration will allow us to explore opportunities in the media and entertainment space, contribute to the government’s vision, help strengthen Eros Media World’s position in the region and create value for our investors and stakeholders.”
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) was announced in September 2017 by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, in the context of the Saudi Vision 2030 program of economic and social reform. Its goal is to catalyse positive impact in five focus areas: Education, Healthcare, Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics which is achieved through working across three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – to empower the brightest minds, create platforms for knowledge sharing and partnership and invest in real-world solutions that benefit everyone.
About Eros Media World Plc
Eros Media World Plc, (“Eros”, the “Company”) (NYSE: EMWP) is a global media and entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content and music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television, OTT digital media streaming and emerging web 3.0 ecosystem to consumers around the world. The Company also owns the leading South Asian OTT platform Eros Now, which has rights to over 12,000 films across major Indian languages. For further information, please visit www.ErosMediaWorld.com.
About Ministry of Investment in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA)
The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 plan is unlocking new opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, while supporting businesses throughout their investment journey.
Through a network of dynamic business centers across the Kingdom, MISA partners with local and international businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue chip multinationals—to help make investing in the Kingdom as streamlined and simple as possible.
MISA takes a lead role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.
Vision:
To place Saudi Arabia among the top performing markets for investments.
Mission:
To promote Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination, attract and retain investors, and expand their investments, for the benefit of a sustainable national economic growth.
Values:
• Trusted & credible
• Impact-oriented
• Partnership
• Committed
For further information, please visit: https://misa.gov.sa/en/
Priyank Dubey
[email protected]
Phone: +919769350650
