Jace Frederick: Parity should make this year’s Class 6A football tournament all the better

The 32-team, bracket-style approach to the Class 6A high school football state tournament has led to a lot of intrigue and entertainment since its inception years ago.

Expect that to amp up a couple of notches this fall.

Because anyone telling you they know how this tournament will play out in the coming weeks is full of it. This big-school football season in Minnesota has been about as unpredictable as any in recent memory.

There is no better example of that than the No. 4-5 first-round game that pits Eagan (5-3) against Forest Lake (6-2), two previously downtrodden programs that struggled to win any games over the course of a season in recent years, but now will take the field with winning records and the assurance that one of them will move onto Round 2.

Gone are the titans who you can already pencil into slots at U.S. Bank Stadium. The regular season produced just two undefeated teams this season — Maple Grove and Rosemount.

But the Crimson did not face another No. 1 seed during the regular season, and only played one team currently ranked in the top 11 of MNScore’s QRF rankings, and that was Centennial.

Rosemount has a plethora of impressive wins, but three victories in which the Irish scored fewer than 20 points leaves some to believe Rosemount could be one bad bounce on any given night from elimination.

Defending state champion Lakeville South has two losses. Ditto for perennial power Eden Prairie.

No one feels untouchable, while so many seem capable. Fifteen of the 32 Class 6A teams received votes during the season in the Associated Press’ state rankings. Twenty-five of the teams won at least three of their eight games this fall.

You could create a list of the top five teams and there is a good chance the eventual state champion would indeed come from there, but the parity that exists throughout the big schools could create true madness in Friday’s first round and beyond.

Every No. 2 seed has multiple losses, including Prior Lake (5-3) and Champlin Park (4-4).

Three of the No. 3 seeds have at least one loss to a team seeded below them. The one team that doesn’t — White Bear Lake — has a loss to a fellow No. 3 seed in Blaine.

Prior Lake is only one game better in the standings than its first-round opponent, Coon Rapids (4-4), and top-seeded Stillwater (7-1) is only two games clear of the team it will host Friday, Brainerd (5-3).

Coon Rapids and Brainerd play Class 5A schedules during the regular season — hence their low seedings — but they are still teams that found success this fall.

This is all a long-winded way of saying any Class 6A team that doesn’t bring its best from the opening kick of this tournament is in legitimate danger of elimination.

That should only make the product, and the drama that comes with it, all the more compelling in the month to come.

Get your popcorn ready.