Jamelle Bouie: Why I keep coming back to Reconstruction

I write frequently about the Reconstruction period after the Civil War not to make predictions or analogies but to show how a previous generation of Americans grappled with their own set of questions about the scope and reach of our Constitution, our government and our democracy.
The scholarship on Reconstruction is vast and comprehensive. But my touchstone for thinking about the period continues to be W.E.B. Du Bois’ “Black Reconstruction,” published in 1935 after years of painstaking research, often inhibited by segregation and the racism of Southern institutions of higher education.
I return to Du Bois, even as I read more recent work, because he offers a framework that is useful, I think, for analyzing the struggle for democracy in our own time.
The central conceit of Du Bois’ landmark study — whose full title is “Black Reconstruction: An Essay Toward a History of the Part Which Black Folk Played in the Attempt to Reconstruct Democracy in America, 1860-1880” — is that the period was a grand struggle between “two theories of the future of America,” rooted in the relationship of American labor to American democracy.
“What were to be the limits of democratic control in the United States?” Du Bois asks. “Was the rule of the mass of Americans to be unlimited, and the right to rule extended to all men regardless of race and color?” And if not, he continues, “How would property and privilege be protected?”
On one side in the conflict over these questions was “an autocracy determined at any price to amass wealth and power”; on the other was an “abolition-democracy based on freedom, intelligence and power for all men.”
The term “abolition-democracy” began with Du Bois and is worth further exploration.
Abolition-democracy, Du Bois writes, was the “liberal movement among both laborers and small capitalists” who saw “the danger of slavery to both capital and labor.” Its standard-bearers were abolitionists like Wendell Phillips and radical antislavery politicians like Charles Sumner and Thaddeus Stephens, and in its eyes, “the only real object” of the Civil War was the abolition of slavery, and “it was convinced that this could be thoroughly accomplished only if the emancipated Negroes became free citizens and voters.”
It was also clear, to some within abolition-democracy, that “freedom in order to be free required a minimum of capital in addition to political rights.” In this way, abolition-democracy was an anticipation of social democratic ideology, although few of its proponents, in Du Bois’ view, grasped the full significance of their analysis of the relationship between political freedom, civil rights and economic security.
Opposing abolition-democracy, in Du Bois’ telling, were the reactionaries of the former Confederate South who sought to “reestablish slavery by force.” The South, he writes, “opposed Negro education, opposed land and capital for Negroes, and violently and bitterly opposed any political power. It fought every conception inch by inch: no real emancipation, limited civil rights, no Negro schools, no votes for Negroes.”
Between these two sides lay Northern industry and capital. It wanted profits, and it would join whichever force enabled it to expand its power and reach. Initially, this meant abolition-democracy, as Northern industry feared the return of a South that might threaten its political and economic dominance. It “swung inevitably toward democracy” rather than allow the “continuation of Southern oligarchy,” Du Bois writes.
It’s here that we see the contradiction inherent in the alliance between Northern industry and abolition-democracy. The machinery of democracy in the South “put such power in the hands of Southern labor that, with intelligent and unselfish leadership and a clarifying ideal, it could have rebuilt the economic foundations of Southern society, confiscated and redistributed wealth, and built a real democracy of industry for the masses of men.”
This — the extent to which democracy in the South threatened to undermine the imperatives of capital — was simply too much for Northern industry to bear. And so it turned against the abolition-democracy, already faltering as it was in the face of Southern reaction.
“Brute force was allowed to use its unchecked power,” Du Bois writes, “to destroy the possibility of democracy in the South, and thereby make the transition from democracy to plutocracy all the easier and more inevitable.”
In the end, “it was not race and culture calling out of the South in 1876; it was property and privilege, shrieking to its kind, and privilege and property heard and recognized the voice of its own.” What killed Reconstruction — beyond the ideological limitations of its champions and the vehemence of its opponents — was a “counterrevolution of property,” North and South.
Why is this still a useful framework for understanding the United States, close to a century after Du Bois conceived and developed this argument? As a concept, abolition-democracy captures something vital and important: that democratic life cannot flourish as long as it is bound by and shaped around hierarchies of status. The fight for political equality cannot be separated from the fight for equality more broadly.
In other words, the reason I keep coming back to “Black Reconstruction” is that Du Bois’ mode of analysis can help us (or, at least, me) look past so much of the ephemera of our politics to focus on what matters most: the roles of power, privilege and, most important, capital in shaping our political order and structuring our conflicts with one another.
Vatican City:
Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome of the dangers of online pornography, in a transcript released Wednesday by the Vatican, calling soft porn a temptation that “weakens the priestly heart.”
Francis’ meeting at the Vatican on Monday saw the 86-year-old pontiff respond at length to a wide range of questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome, from reconciling science and faith to trying to live virtuously amid personal shortcomings.
Asked, however, how best to use digital and social media to “share the joy of being a Christian,” the pope warned against obsessively watching the news, listening to music diverting attention from his job – before addressing a more serious risk.
“And on that (subject) there is also another thing, which you know well: digital pornography,” he said, according to the Q&A transcript.
“Every one of you thinks you’ve experienced or been tempted by digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many lay people, so many lay women, and even priests and nuns,” he said. said Pope Francis.
“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see abuse live: that’s already degeneracy. But more ‘normal’ pornography,” he said. he continued.
The Jesuit pope has already condemned pornography during his pontificate, most recently in June, when he called it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women”, saying it should be declared a “threat for public health”.
“Dear brethren, be careful of this. The pure in heart, the heart that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information,” he said Monday, asking the public to “remove it from cellphones.” lest you have temptation in your hands”.
“The devil enters through there: he weakens the priestly heart. Excuse me for going into these details on pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that affects priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls”, he said.
“Do you understand? Alright. It’s important,” he concluded, before answering a question about the importance of “gestures of mercy.”
A political party has a problem when voters think it has the wrong answers to their most important questions. It has a bigger problem when voters think it isn’t even focusing on those questions. Democrats have put themselves in that position, and it may cost them dearly in next month’s elections.
A new poll from Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies shows that voters consider the top three issues to be inflation, the economy and jobs, and immigration. They also think they’re the top issues for Republican leaders. They see Democratic leaders as most concerned with an entirely different set of issues: Jan. 6, women’s rights, and climate change.
Gallup uses a different method to reach a similar conclusion. It asks voters which party they trust most on the issue they consider most urgent. Republicans have an 11-point lead on the question, the largest advantage they have had on it since 1946.
Voters aren’t wrong to consider inflation a low-priority issue for Democrats. Their approach to the issue has been opportunistic and haphazard: First they downplayed it as transitory, then they blamed it on Vladimir Putin, then they repackaged their existing agenda as a means of fighting it, then they claimed credit for a decline in the monthly inflation rate. Now they are warning that Republicans will make inflation worse if they take control of Congress.
President Joe Biden’s most recent economic message is that the economy is “strong as hell.” Americans do not agree. A poll from the Associated Press and the University of Chicago finds that more than three-quarters of Americans think “poor” describes the economy better than “good.” Again, the polls have a basis in fact. On average, paychecks haven’t been keeping up with prices.
If Biden finds the current high-inflation economy praiseworthy, voters might well wonder if he prioritizes stabilizing prices as much as he sometimes says. Worse, voters might question whether his perception of conditions in the country are askew. The Biden administration has often seemed more attentive to the words people use — denying a “border crisis,” quibbling over the technical definition of “recession” — than to the underlying phenomena they describe.
In the past, voters have had little patience for parties that seemed to be ignoring reality, whether it was George W. Bush-era Republicans who would not concede that the Iraq war was going badly or Barack Obama-era Democrats who acted as though the economy had been fixed after they enacted a stimulus.
Rather than trying to reduce the Republican advantage on the economy, Democrats have tried to center the campaign on other issues, notably abortion. But the issue appears to be fading as a voter concern. In July, right after the Supreme Court’s term ended with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gallup found that 8% of Americans considered it the key issue before the country. It has fallen to 4%. It’s far behind inflation, the top issue for 17%, and the economy in general, chosen by another 12%.
Some Democrats are beginning to ask whether their party has overemphasized the issue. James Carville, the longtime Democratic strategist, recently said: “A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots, that will win for us. I don’t think so.” But perhaps there is more than strategy at work here. The party genuinely cares more about abortion access than it does about inflation. Perhaps it deserves credit for hardly pretending otherwise.
Parties do not exist solely to implement the public’s desires. Nobody would become a party activist if that were the case. The Democratic coalition has goals that are not shared by the public, just as the Republican coalition does. But politics demands a certain amount of balance. This administration and the previous one are unusual in the extent to which they have placed management of their coalitions ahead of any rational assessment of the country’s most pressing needs.
The Democrats’ two great partisan victories of the past two years, the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, were grab-bags of its activist groups’ desires. The first was an anti-COVID effort enacted just weeks after a large bipartisan one had already become law, at a time when the economy was growing rapidly with low inflation. The second, though it had components that were defensible on their own merits, had no overall rationale beyond giving the party a political victory.
If Democrats have a catastrophic election, it will be in large part because they have ignored that most democratic of political maxims: The foot knows best where the shoe pinches.
London:
Capricorn investor Palliser Capital said Thursday it opposes Capricorn’s proposed merger with Israel’s NewMed Energy, echoing its criticism of a previous failed merger plan with Tullow, as a sub- evaluating the company.
The Capricorn-NewMed deal would create a gas producer focused on Israel and Egypt, including NewMed’s stake in Israel’s giant Leviathan offshore field at a time when Europe is seeking non-Russian energy supplies.
It includes a special dividend of $620 million to Capricorn shareholders.
Palliser, which has investments in about 6.6% of Capricorn, is following hedge fund Irenic Capital Management in asking Capricorn to drop the deal. Hedge funds often hold equity derivatives, which can be turned into direct holdings.
Last month, Capricorn replaced its proposed merger with West Africa-focused Tullow Oil, the terms of which had met with opposition from investors, with NewMed’s proposal.
Palliser said in a statement that Capricorn could be valued at 315 pence per share, “a 29% upside from the company’s closing share price on October 25, 2022 and a 27% upside from the implicit value of the NewMed transaction”.
Capricorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Among the many medical puzzles about COVID-19 that continue to confound experts: Why does one spouse contract COVID-19 while in many cases the other does not? Why does the African continent have far fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita than the other continents? Why does Singapore have more COVID-19 cases per capita than the U.S. but less than one-tenth the per capita death rate? What protects better from future COVID-19 infection, previous infection or vaccination?
Some of the partial answers to these questions are obvious: In terms of prevention, both previous infection and vaccination protect better than either alone. Environmental factors and mitigation efforts play a role in how the virus spreads, while age, obesity and underlying health affect COVID-19’s severity. The novel characteristics of the virus and its variants — transmissibility and lethality — surely matter, as does chance, which invariably exerts itself in most medical mysteries.
But the real key to demystifying the COVID-19 pandemic is immunity — explaining why some individuals are able to resist infection, while others are susceptible, and still others are especially vulnerable. Unfortunately, even our best immunologists have little more than a rudimentary understanding of how immunity in COVID-19 works.
Immunity is basically how the body defends itself from germs, and it is a complicated phenomenon. We are born with certain types of immunity, we acquire some immunity through vaccination and some is developed through exposure to various infectious agents. One theory about why Africa has been relatively protected from COVID-19 is the outdoor population’s greater exposure to germs — the so-called hygiene hypothesis. The lower mortality from COVID-19 in East Asia may be the result of contact with earlier COVID-19-related coronaviruses in these countries, which would have conferred some protective immunity.
Some of our immunity is the result of producing antibodies to specific diseases. But immunity goes beyond that. While antibody levels in the blood can be measured, they do not always correlate well with whatever protection our immune systems actually deliver. Besides antibodies, certain white blood cells generate a different form of immunity. Also, there is a local immunity — the respiratory airways and gastrointestinal tract have cells designed to keep hostile invaders out. The interaction among all these components is extremely complex — like the pieces on a chessboard in the hands of a grandmaster.
A recent study published in the journal Nature gave an indication of how important immunity is during pandemics. The Black Death, caused by a specific plague bacterium, may have killed as many as 200 million people in Afro-Eurasia during the Middle Ages. It is the single greatest mortality event in human history. The Nature study analyzed the DNA of centuries-old skeletons and found that those with a certain genetic mutation were 40% more likely to survive the plague than other people were. That particular gene was essential to making proteins that primed the immune system to recognize the lethal plague bacterium. The study said, “Clarifying the dynamics that have shaped the human immune system is key to understanding how historical diseases contributed to disease susceptibility today.” It is humbling to think that our descendants will pass on mutations for centuries that may help people survive future COVID-19.
From a historical scientific standpoint, we are basically in the same primitive spot in medicine that we were in physics before quantum mechanics revolutionized the field. In the early years of the 20th century, Nobel laureate physicists J.J. Thomson and Ernest Rutherford proposed simple models of the atom based on the physics of Isaac Newton. Less than 20 years later, another Nobel laureate, Niels Bohr, changed physics forever with the Bohr atomic model, based on early quantum mechanics rather than classical Newtonian physics. While extremely complicated, the practical effects of the Bohr model, now obsolete itself, are evident in the development of atomic power and (regrettably) atomic weapons. Perhaps even more important was how quantum mechanics changed thinking about physics, science and the world in general.
Discovering the secrets of immunity and the reasons people respond to infections as they do will open up new vistas in medicine just as quantum mechanics did in physics. It will also guide us toward practical answers about the pandemic, including who benefits most from vaccination, which groups need the greatest protection, and what measures are likely to be effective in enhancing personal immunity. Some of what seems inexplicable today will one day be understandable.
Since biblical times, contagions have struck some humans while passing over others in ways we do not understand. When the final account of the COVID-19 pandemic is written, it will be the story of the essential trait of disease immunity.
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
President Joe Biden appeared to mock reporters as they shouted questions at him during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
The bizarre moment captured on video shows Biden sitting with Herzog as he smiles at the daily press pool.
After exchanging a knowing smile with Herzog, he slaps his knee, looks at the press, and quickly moves his mouth as if to imitate the reporters who are rapidly questioning as the fight between them and the president continues.
It comes just weeks after Biden complained that the White House press corps is the “only press in the world” that yells questions at their country’s leader at official events.
President Joe Biden appeared to mock reporters as they shouted questions at him during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Wednesday
Wednesday’s moment is the latest incident that sees the president blasting journalists, much like his former President Trump who went so far as to call the press “the enemy of the people.”
Earlier this month, things got a bit tense between Biden and reporters when a meeting of an abortion access task force was suddenly closed to the press.
As reporters walked out of the room, they posed questions to the president, many of which centered on a report that a Republican Senate candidate from Georgia paid for the abortion of an ex-girlfriend in 2009.
But louder than the din of reporters’ inquiries, a White House staffer was shouting and leading the media out of the room.
“Thank you very much, press, we need you to move, thank you very much.”
‘Among the only press in the world that does this. Seriously, seriously,’ Biden joked with a smile.
Biden has been known to talk to reporters who pressure him on issues he’d rather not talk about.
Biden has complained that the White House press corps is the ‘only press in the world’ that yells questions at his country’s leader at official events
A meeting of the Abortion Access Task Force was open to the press, but at one point a White House staffer announced that the meeting would move to closed press, and they were kicked out. .
As reporters walked out of the room, they asked the president questions
Just last week, Biden made a rare stop to talk to reporters before leaving the White House, but instead of just answering questions, the president chastised reporters who asked him about his campaign stops and his restrictions on abortion.
One journalist was called a “kid” while the president told another to “educate himself”.
Biden ran to the line of reporters gathered for his departure and shouted over the sounds of Marine One while delivering staccato responses to reporters.
“John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania, but there haven’t been many candidates campaigning with you,” CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang began.
Biden cut her off and leaned forward, shouting over the sounds of Marine One to say, “That’s not true!”
“There were 15,” he insisted. ‘Count kid, count!’
Biden moved on to Pro-life EWTN White House correspondent Owen Jensen, who asked if he supports “abortion restrictions at all.”
“Yes, there should be,” replied Biden, a devout Catholic.
“What should they be?” Jensen pushed.
It’s Roe versus Wade. Read it, man. You will be educated,” the president said.
Biden tore reporters with questions when he left the White House last week, as he called one reporter a “kid” and told another to “educate himself” on Roe vs. Wade.
Biden ran to reporters for jerky responses as he left for a stop with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman
While speaking at FEMA headquarters last month about the response to Hurricane Ian, a reporter asked, “How would you describe your relationship and conversation with Governor DeSantis?”
Biden replied, “That’s totally irrelevant, but I’ll respond.” OK. If I checked, he complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we got.
In July, a reporter asked him about economists who said a recession is “more likely than ever”.
“Not the majority of them don’t say that. Come on, don’t make things up,’ Biden shot back.
In January, Biden was surprised by a searing mic calling Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” for asking whether inflation was a “policy maker” for midterm Democrats.
That same month, Biden slammed Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich for asking a “dumb question” about why he was waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the “first step” to potentially invade Ukraine.
And in June 2021, Biden took to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to ask why he found his summit with Putin in Geneva constructive, telling him, “If you don’t understand this, you’re in the wrong business. He then apologized.
At the conference in 2021, Biden chewed up the press, and in particular CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, shouting into the crowded auditorium.
Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Nov. 1 to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in his bid to take the seat from Republican Ron DeSantis.
It’s unclear what kind of influence Biden has with midterm voters, as his endorsement sits in the 40s and polls consistently show Americans feel the country is heading in the wrong direction and are more trusting. both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to solve economic problems like inflation. and jobs.
Former President Barack Obama is also on the trail this month, hoping to do the party a favor midterm.
The 44th president will visit Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan later this month and Nevada on November 1 – just a week before Election Day.
Travel to New England
Do you have a to-do list? What about a travel bucket list? If so, you might not have to go very far if it matches the one recently released by Fodor’s Travel.
12 unexpected New England towns to visit this fall
Fodor’s released a list of 25 must-visit places to visit in the United States and included two New England destinations: Fenway Park in Boston and Portland Head Light in Maine.
“Consider this your bucket list of things to do in the USA, filled with all the iconic images that are ingrained in every American’s mind… They are the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your to-do list. must-see places in the United States,” Fodor wrote.
Boston’s Fenway Park, the oldest park in Major League Baseball, has been home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912.
“It’s both a relic of an American Golden Age, preserved in all its former glory and a hub for fans of a quintessentially American sport – and its rabidly supported team,” wrote Fodor.
Of Portland Head Lighthouse, commissioned by George Washington in 1790, Fodor’s wrote: “It is a truly handsome and classic lighthouse, with its smooth white stone topped by a black spire against the blazing red roof of the keeper’s quarters , all perched on the romantic cliffs of Maine.
Other destinations on the list include the French Quarter in New Orleans, Times Square in New York, and Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Carolina.
See the full list of the 25 must-see places to visit in the United States
Boston
