Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh regrets ‘receipts’ comment

After the team’s season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh created quite a stir when he told the media he was keeping receipts on all of their doubters.

Six weeks later, Saleh wishes he could take that comment back.

“I kind of want it to go away, I can’t lie,” Saleh said Wednesday. “It was a little off-character because I try to keep a measured response up here. It is more for them, I just want it to go away.

“You just want to go play football and eliminate all distractions. You try your best to keep the distractions on me and out of our locker room and that’s what I’m in charge of so we can play fast, think free and about football.

“Whatever I have to do to make sure that happens, I’m going to do. I think our guys are in a really good place. They will face adversity as the year goes on, but our group has a cool group of guys that love this game and appreciate one another and how hard each other works. I think they’re doing a good job ignoring all the noise.”

A day after the Jets lost to the Ravens 24-9 last month, Saleh lashed out at haters of the Jets as he was confident the team would eventually turn it around.

“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we aren’t going to do anything.

“I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”

Although Saleh may regret the receipts comment, it has become a rally for Jets players. Since then, Gang Green has won five of six games, including Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos.

Now the Jets (5-2) find themselves in the middle of a playoff race in the AFC. With 10 games to go, the Green and White would be the fifth seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today.

Currently, the Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL as they haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2010. They also have the second-longest playoff draft in the four major North American sports after the NBA’s Sacramento Kings (2006).

Saleh and the Jets players have emphasized that this year’s team isn’t like previous Jets teams. So far, they have proven it on the field.

“They all love ball,” Saleh said about the Jets team. “It is easy to coach a guy when you know they love the game of football because you can coach them, you can coach them hard, you can be honest with people, we can show clips in our team meetings that are not very comfortable and they embrace it.

They don’t look at things as if they’re being attacked, they look at it as a challenge, which is a huge difference from a personality standpoint. When you love the game, you are not feeling like you’re being attacked because you want to find a way to get better.

“It is just a fun group to coach when they’re focused on things they have control over and play as hard as they do. They love each other the way they do, it makes it fun.”

