Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh regrets ‘receipts’ comment
After the team’s season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh created quite a stir when he told the media he was keeping receipts on all of their doubters.
Six weeks later, Saleh wishes he could take that comment back.
“I kind of want it to go away, I can’t lie,” Saleh said Wednesday. “It was a little off-character because I try to keep a measured response up here. It is more for them, I just want it to go away.
“You just want to go play football and eliminate all distractions. You try your best to keep the distractions on me and out of our locker room and that’s what I’m in charge of so we can play fast, think free and about football.
“Whatever I have to do to make sure that happens, I’m going to do. I think our guys are in a really good place. They will face adversity as the year goes on, but our group has a cool group of guys that love this game and appreciate one another and how hard each other works. I think they’re doing a good job ignoring all the noise.”
A day after the Jets lost to the Ravens 24-9 last month, Saleh lashed out at haters of the Jets as he was confident the team would eventually turn it around.
“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we aren’t going to do anything.
“I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”
Although Saleh may regret the receipts comment, it has become a rally for Jets players. Since then, Gang Green has won five of six games, including Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos.
Now the Jets (5-2) find themselves in the middle of a playoff race in the AFC. With 10 games to go, the Green and White would be the fifth seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today.
Currently, the Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL as they haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2010. They also have the second-longest playoff draft in the four major North American sports after the NBA’s Sacramento Kings (2006).
Saleh and the Jets players have emphasized that this year’s team isn’t like previous Jets teams. So far, they have proven it on the field.
“They all love ball,” Saleh said about the Jets team. “It is easy to coach a guy when you know they love the game of football because you can coach them, you can coach them hard, you can be honest with people, we can show clips in our team meetings that are not very comfortable and they embrace it.
They don’t look at things as if they’re being attacked, they look at it as a challenge, which is a huge difference from a personality standpoint. When you love the game, you are not feeling like you’re being attacked because you want to find a way to get better.
“It is just a fun group to coach when they’re focused on things they have control over and play as hard as they do. They love each other the way they do, it makes it fun.”
Dabur India to buy 51% stake in Badshah Masala in Rs 587 Crore deal
New Delhi:
Local fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India today announced that it will acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala in a Rs 587.52 crore deal, marking its entry into the category fast-growing spices and seasonings.
The company has signed definitive transaction agreements to acquire a 51% stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, a company specializing in the manufacture, marketing and export of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings, according to a joint statement.
“The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategic intent to enter new adjacent categories in the food space,” Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.
On the acquisition cost, Dabur India said “a 51% stake was agreed at Rs 587.52 crore less proportionate debt at closing date” with the Badshah business valued at Rs 1,152 crore.
While the remaining 49 percent stake, Dabur said, “must vest after a period of 5 years.” With this acquisition, Dabur India aspires to “expand its Foods business to Rs 500 crore in 3 years and expand into new adjacent categories,” a company statement said.
This also marks Dabur’s entry into the more than Rs 25,000 crore branded spices and seasonings market in India.
After that, Dabur joins the league of other FMCG manufacturers such as Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and ITC who are already in the spice market.
India’s spice market, traditionally retailed in bulk, is gradually witnessing a shift towards branded players with packaged products, as consumers no longer have time to grind spices at home and are looking for convenience and of security.
“The Indian spices and seasonings category is a large and attractive market. Badshah Masala is one of the key players in this space. Our investment in Badshah Masala will help grow this business and continue to deliver unparalleled quality products” , said Mohit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India. said.
Burman further added that “this acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to grow our food business. We intend to leverage our international market presence to expand this business globally.” Founded in 1958, Badshah Masala’s revenue in the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 189.1 crore. The Jhaveri family business derives the majority of 82% of its revenue from spice blends and has 2 manufacturing plants located in Umargam, Gujarat.
Badshah Masala Managing Director, Hemant Jhaveri, said, “Joining Dabur will help boost Badshah’s future growth potential. Our societies are perfectly adapted. This transaction will allow us to accelerate our growth by adding our products to Dabur’. broad product portfolio to meet the needs of consumers in all geographies.”
Dabur India Ltd is the fourth largest FMCG company in India and had revenue of Rs 10,888.68 cr in FY22. It is also a leading Ayurvedic healthcare company and natural with a portfolio of over 250 herbal/Ayurvedic products.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Midwest city named National Geographic’s 2023 ‘must see’ destination – NBC Chicago
A Midwestern city made it to National Geographic’s “25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023,” and it might not be what you expected.
Due to its lakeside scenery, restaurants and vibrant culture, Milwaukee has been listed as one of 2023’s most breathtaking places and experiences for the year ahead.
Spotlighting a renovated downtown with riverside promenades, hotels, music venues and the newly opened Fiserv Forum, the magazine wrote that Wisconsin’s largest city is “turning heads beyond of the Great Lakes”.
The city’s beer and cheese culture shines through in Milwaukee’s status as a tourist destination, with numerous breweries throughout the city and a wide variety of dairy options at the Milwaukee Public Market.
Milwaukee’s museums, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum and the Milwaukee Museum of Art, show different ends of the city’s diverse and vibrant cultural history, which is also reflected in the revitalization of the city’s traditional neighborhoods.
Several other US sites were included, including Charleston, SC and Big Bend National Park. A full list of locations for the 2023 roster can be found here.
Biden is on par with Americans squeezed by inflation, says his economic plan is taking a long time to work
President Biden said Wednesday he appreciates Americans’ frustrations with soaring prices as he struggles to get inflation under control, and he warned it will take time before families get back to breaking even .
Speaking from the White House at an event unveiling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new crackdown on banking fees, Mr Biden tried to level with average families who continue to feel the pressure high gas prices and grocery bills that are becoming increasingly out of reach.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. ” That will take time. I appreciate the frustration of the American people.
Mr Biden continued to blame world events for rattling Americans’ wallets.
“One of the things that I think frustrates the American people is that they know the world is in a bit of a mess. They know that Putin’s war has put a tremendous amount of pressure on Europe, the rest of the world and the United States,” he said. “They want to know what we’re doing.
“There’s a lot going on that we’re doing,” the president said. “And it adds up.”
This view contrasts with polls showing that most American adults think Mr. Biden is not focused enough on the issues that matter most, and the most important of those issues is inflation.
A Monmouth University poll released last week found that only 31% of respondents believe Mr Biden “has given enough attention to the issues that matter most to American families”.
A 63% majority of those polled said they wanted the president to focus more on the main issues: inflation, elections and voting, crime and immigration.
The number of people who regard inflation as extremely important rose from 37% in September to 46% in this month’s poll.
The same poll found that Mr Biden’s approval rating remains underwater with 40% of respondents approving of his overall job performance while 53% say they disapprove.
Mr Biden’s slump in the polls has coincided with persistent inflation numbers and bleak economic forecasts throughout his tenure.
Mr Biden initially dismissed concerns about rising costs, predicting last summer that inflation would be temporary.
“We also know that as our economy has come back strong, we have seen price increases,” Biden said in remarks on July 19, 2021. “Some people have raised concerns that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that’s not our view. Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and were meant to be temporary.
At the time, inflation was 5.4%.
Earlier this month, Mr Biden dismissed the Labor Department’s dismal inflation figures, saying Americans had been battling risky costs “for years”.
The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, beating expectations and showing that inflation remains a stubborn problem in the final monthly report ahead of the elections in mid-term.
“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living: it’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that,” Biden said of the report on the CPI, which was the last major inflation figure that voters will see before. the November 8 elections.
He said Labor Department figures show “some progress in tackling rising prices,” noting that annual inflation slowed from the previous quarter.
The annual inflation rate of 8.2% was down slightly from 8.3% the previous month, although it remains a burden on consumers. Inflation hit a 41-year high of 9.1% in June.
“But even with this progress, the prices are still too high,” he said. “Tackling global inflation that is affecting countries around the world and working families here at home is my top priority.”
Mr. Biden has pointed to the $740 billion Tax and Spending Act he signed this summer as the way out of choppy economic waters. Democrats say the law will eventually limit inflationary pressures.
Critics see the measure as more government spending that will increase inflation rather than reduce it. Critics also point to other forms of spending under the administration, such as Mr. Biden’s plan to write off billions in student loan debt, as compounding the problem.
Mr Biden also focused on the fees he says companies use for consumers of nickels and dimes.
At Wednesday’s event, the president took aim at ‘junk fees’ banks charge customers for NSF checks and overdrafts, which he says may not be a boon for families individual, but will accumulate over time.
“It’s billions of dollars,” he said. “It’s not billions for billions for an individual, but it’s two, three or four hundred dollars for an average family.”
“A lot of you come from backgrounds like me,” he said. “We are not poor, just ordinary people. But it matters. It matters in your life.
Why choose only certified recycled products for your renovation
Home improvement
Send your questions to [email protected]
Q We plan to renovate our kitchen next year. We need to replace cabinets, counters and floors (installed in 1973). Do you have any suggested choices for countertops and flooring that would be the least harmful to our environment?
km, Westborough
A. There are plenty of eco-friendly products for kitchens and bathrooms – and unfortunately there are plenty of frauds too. Recycled products are essential but must be certified to have no gassing properties. Countertops can be made of glass, concrete and even recycled paper or wood. Quartz is the most popular; it can be made to look like granite but doesn’t have the environmental impact of quarrying. Cabinets can be bamboo, recycled wood laminate, and composite (again, no off-gassing). We donate kitchens we have removed to install new ones, and old ones can be purchased through local cooperatives. There are many flooring products including bamboo, cork and laminates that have also been tested for outgassing.
You are lucky to try to make a sustainable renovation at this time. There are many local resources and retailers that specialize in eco-friendly materials. Many of them can provide you with everything you are looking for, as well as paint, tiles, lighting, etc. We work with a Newton company that not only sources eco-friendly materials, but also from companies that are good corporate citizens: they pay a living wage, give back to their communities, and generally take care of their employees and their families.
Q Our house was built in 1925. Under the oldest part of the house, the basement is dirt and on an exposed ledge. Our winter heating costs are very high. An insulation contractor suggested covering the entire area with spray-on closed-cell insulation. I’ve read a bit about it, but I’m hesitant. The area is very uncrowded on foot except for the occasional electrician or plumber. Is this the right way to go?
KF
A. In this case, I would not recommend closed cell insulation anywhere other than under the floorboards and around the perimeter sill beam where the timber frame meets the foundation. This is a notorious place for drafts. Regarding the basement floor: It is a constant source of fresh moisture, and I would recommend a vapor barrier and a poured concrete floor.
Mark Philben is Project Development Manager at Charlie Allen Renovations in Cambridge. Send your questions to [email protected]. Questions are subject to change.
Competitive anglers accused of cheating at Ohio tournament plead not guilty to felony charges
A pair of competitive anglers bamboozled by suspicious tournament officials after they allegedly put lead weights and fish nets in their catch pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were indicted by a grand jury for cheating, attempted robbery and possession of the tools of crime – all felonies – earlier this month, the county attorney’s office said. of Cuyahoga.
During their arraignment at a Cleveland courthouse, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on personal bonds of $2,500, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9.
ABC News has contacted its attorneys for comment.
Authorities said the pair had participated in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on September 30, where anglers competed to see who could catch the heaviest walleye. Tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious when he noticed their walleyes weighed significantly more than expected, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Video of Fischer slicing the fish shows him pulling out several round weights and fillets of fish as the crowd reacts angrily. Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified and ordered to leave, and Cleveland police responded to the scene, according to the district attorney’s office.
A total of 10 weights were found inside the walleyes – eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces, the prosecutor’s office said. The couple had also stuffed walleye fillets inside the fish.
If the two men had won the tournament, they would have received $28,760, prosecutors said.
“I take all crimes very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but criminal,” Cuyahoga County District Attorney Michael O’Malley said in a statement on Tuesday. October 12.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Hermitage Police Department in Pennsylvania seized Cominsky’s boat and trailer used in the tournament on Tuesday. , the prosecutor’s office said. The indictment cites both the charge of possession of criminal tools and the fact that they were “intended for use in the commission of a crime”.
In addition to the felony charges, the two men were charged with unlawful possession of wildlife, a misdemeanor, for the alleged possession of pieces of walleye on their boat, the prosecutor’s office said.
Felony charges carry a sentence of up to 12 months in prison and misdemeanor a sentence of up to 30 days in prison, the prosecutor’s office said. A conviction for illegally owning wild animals could also lead to an indefinite suspension of their fishing licenses, he added.
Following the scandal, Fischer said “this type of behavior will not be tolerated” and pledged to implement changes to the tournament to “protect the integrity” of the sport.
“[We] witnessed one of the most disgusting and dishonest acts the fishing world has ever seen in real time,” he said in a video statement released October 3. “There have always been stories of dishonesty in competition, but personally I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The father of accused killer Antoine Darnique Suggs has admitted to helping his son after he allegedly killed four people in an SUV in St. Paul and then ditched it with the bodies inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year.
Darren Lee Osborne pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court to one count of aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact in the shooting deaths of siblings Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, both of St. Paul; and friends Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.
Osborne followed Suggs to a western Wisconsin, where Suggs abandoned the SUV, and then gave his son a ride back to Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint against him.
A plea agreement states that prosecutors will seek a 58-month prison term, which is “middle of the box” under state sentencing guidelines. A third-degree assault charge related to a separate earlier 2021 case will be dismissed.
Prosecutors have agreed to offer help in resolving the case against Osborne, 57, of St. Paul, in Dunn County District Court, where he is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.
Osborne’s plea came a day before he was scheduled to go to trial. Osborne, also known as Darren Lee McWright, will remain jailed ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 9 before Judge Mark Ireland.
Suggs, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was charged with four counts of second-degree murder with intent in connection with the Sept. 12, 2021, killings, which prosecutors say took place in a Mercedes-Benz SUV he had borrowed. He remains jailed in lieu of $10 million bail ahead of a trial scheduled for March 20.
Suggs also faces four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County.
Police are still uncertain what caused Suggs to allegedly kill the four people he was seen with at a West Seventh Street bar that early Sunday morning.
Suggs, after shooting the four victims, drove around for hours before asking his father to follow him to Wisconsin, where he dumped the SUV in a cornfield about 65 miles from St. Paul, according to charges.
Later, when Suggs was alone with his father, Suggs told him that “he snapped and shot a couple of people” and that the “shooting happened in the vehicle on Seventh Street,” the complaint against Osborne states.
After following Suggs to Wisconsin, Osborne dropped him off in Minneapolis. Osborne denied knowing there were bodies in the SUV. When the two headed for the border, they left their phones in St. Paul.
Osborne said it wasn’t until they returned to Minnesota that Suggs told him the bodies were in the Mercedes-Benz, which was found by a farmer in the Town of Sheridan the afternoon of the same day.
Suggs flew back to his residence in Arizona, but turned himself in to authorities five days later.
