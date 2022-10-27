News
Kanye West Says His Huge D*** Is The Reason Y’all Love Him And Kurrco Confirms Seeing It!
Kanye West despite his f-ckery, is massively loved around the globe, and I’m sure you are one of those die-hard fans. Well, Ye in an interview with Kurrco claims y’all love him because of his huge d*** and the soo many years of hate he’s got just for being himself. Kanye is out here trying… Read More »Kanye West Says His Huge D*** Is The Reason Y’all Love Him And Kurrco Confirms Seeing It!
News
Ravens DE Calais Campbell out, 7 other starters questionable to play Thursday night vs. Buccaneers
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell will miss Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an illness, and seven other starters, including tight end Mark Andrews (knee), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad) were listed as questionable, but both participated fully in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bateman and Stanley also participated fully Wednesday, and Stanley told reporters Tuesday he expected to be ready for the game.
Linebacker Josh Bynes (quad) was listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Running back Gus Edwards (knee) was listed as questionable but was a limited participant in all three practices this week after he carried 16 times against the Cleveland Browns in his first game action since January 2021. Cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) was listed as questionable but participated fully in Wednesday’s practice. Guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was not listed with an injury designation after he practiced fully for the entire week.
Andrews, the team’s leading pass catcher, did not practice at all this week, but he played 56 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Browns after missing two practices last week.
The Ravens will miss Campbell, who has played at least 40 defensive snaps in every game this season and leads the team’s interior linemen with three sacks and six quarterback hits. His long arms would have been a weapon against the quick throws of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, ruled out four starters: safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck). Reserve wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) are also out, while starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) was listed as questionable. Coach Todd Bowles said wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) would be a game-time decision.
News
Tory MP accuses Braverman of being responsible for ‘multiple violations of the ministerial code’ | Suella Braverman
Rishi Sunak’s decision to reappoint Suella Braverman six days after she was forced to resign over a security breach faces new questions after a former Tory minister claimed the home secretary was responsible for “multiple violations of the ministerial code”.
Jake Berry, who was at the heart of Liz Truss’ government, said Braverman was responsible for a ‘really serious breach’ after he sent confidential information to a private address, sent it to an MP, tried to send it to the deputy’s wife, then accidentally. send it to a parliamentary staff member.
He also said the UK’s top civil servant, Simon Case, had been consulted and found he had broken the rules.
Sunak told MPs on Wednesday that Braverman had made an “error in judgement” and admitted his error, adding: “That’s why I was delighted to welcome him back to a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government.”
When asked during Prime Minister’s Questions if officials had raised any concerns about the appointment – given that Case was reportedly furious – Sunak simply said he had already ‘addressed the issue’.
Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday evening, Berry said there were “multiple breaches of the Cabinet Code” after Braverman sent the document to his confidant and fellow MP Sir John Hayes.
“It was sent from a private email address to another MP,” he told TalkTV’s Kate McCann. “She then sought to copy this individual’s wife and accidentally sent her to a member of parliament staff. To me, that seems like a very serious violation, especially when it comes to cybersecurity documents, as I believe. It seems like a really serious offence.
“The cabinet secretary had a say at the time, I doubt he’s changed his mind in the last six days, but that’s the business of the new prime minister.”
The disclosure comes after Labor and the Liberal Democrats called for a Cabinet Office inquiry into national security concerns following Braverman’s reinstatement. No 10 refused to deny officials advised against reappointing her to major state office.
Braverman had been in the job for six weeks when she said she made a “mistake”, which she acknowledged was a “technical breach” of the rules.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Case demanding an investigation “into the extent of this and other possible security breaches”.
“Given the Prime Minister’s decision to reappoint her to the cabinet position overseeing national security, it is vital for the public to have transparency about what happened,” Cooper wrote. “It must include the extent of the Home Secretary’s use of private email accounts to circulate government documents and the extent to which official documents were sent outside of government.”
Lib Dems home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael also called for an investigation.
“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman has repeatedly violated the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be removed. A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not cut out for a Home Secretary who plays by the rules,” he said.
The head of the union for senior FDA officials, Dave Penman, told the Guardian that the reappointment was a clear example of “double standards” given that its members would face stiff penalties for similar behavior.
“If a public official had acted in the way Suella Braverman was alleged to have, using private email accounts to send confidential government business to personal contacts, he would rightly be expected to face the most severe penalties. severe and loses his security clearance.
“Standards matter, and the clear signal from his appointment is that ministers can act with impunity if it suits the prime minister.”
Labor leader Keir Starmer responded at PMQs that a deal had been reached to boost support for far-right MPs who support Braverman. “He’s so weak that he made a dirty deal by trading national security because he was afraid of losing another leadership election,” Starmer said.
Braverman left the chamber minutes before a debate on his conduct after Labor received an urgent question.
Cooper said there are many unanswered questions regarding Braverman’s conduct. “Is this the only time she has done this or has she shared other documents? Or other sensitive information?
“What security clearance did the Minister of the Interior receive? Does she still have access to the most sensitive documents and information? Has the cabinet secretary warned against his reappointment?
Responding on behalf of the Government, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin was unable to say whether the Home Secretary had received full security clearance. However, he said the government would appoint a new independent ethics adviser.
News
Jalen Rose And Angela Rye Confirm Dating Rumor With First Official Public Appearance
Former NBA player and Talk show host Jalen Rose and 42-year-old political ESPN correspondent Angela Rye have confirmed dating rumors with their first public appearance at the Wearable Art Gala. And it is not surprising because rumors of the pair have been flying around for weeks and now it’s official. Jalen Rose dumped the mother… Read More »Jalen Rose And Angela Rye Confirm Dating Rumor With First Official Public Appearance
News
City Council funds demolition of vacant building, boosting prospects for Pedro Park
A vacant public safety annex building overlooking Lowertown’s long-stalled Pedro Park will be demolished by late January, a promising restart for park planning in the eyes of city officials.
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved using $500,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to demolish the four-story office building at 10th and Robert streets, which dates to 1925. The building, vacant since 2018, is in poor condition and costing taxpayers up to $100,000 annually in maintenance, according to a city staff report to the council.
Efforts by the Ackerberg Group to redevelop the public safety annex building into modern offices stalled in 2020, as did a community-driven lawsuit filed against the city’s redevelopment efforts. Ackerberg pulled out and the CapitolRiver Council assembled a new community work group to rethink the future of Pedro Park.
Pedro Park boosters have long pointed to promises made by city officials to the Pedro family in 2009, back when the five-story Pedro Luggage and Briefcase Center still anchored the Lowertown lot. They’ve insisted on a full-block park.
In July, the proprietors of Keys Cafe donated $2,000 toward park planning. “There’s a lot of interest in the community for community fundraising,” said Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who said parks officials will also look for funding opportunities for the future Pedro Park.
News
Lane Kiffin takes a swipe at Texas A&M discussing former defensive coordinator: ‘We outbid’
With No. 15 Ole Miss Preparing to play at unranked Texas A&M on Saturday, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was at one point expected to try his luck against the Aggies.
Wednesday, Kiffin made his gesturetaking a dig at Texas A&M when discussing Aggies defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, who led defense at Ole Miss last season.
Durkin left for College Station, Texas, in the offseason, signing a three-year contract.
ALABAMA’S NICK SABAN TRIES TO EXPLAIN NOT TO SUSPEND JERMAIN BURTON AFTER HITTING TENNESSEE FEMALE FAN
“DJ really transformed our defense here and played really well,” Kiffin said, according to On3 Sports. “Especially the second half of last year. We tried to keep it. He did a great job with the players.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has Recruitment Class #1 in the country over the summer, sparking a war of words between Fisher and Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
During the off-season, Saban says Texas A&M “Bought all the players on their team.” This prompted Fisher to hold a press conference in which he called Saban – without naming him – a “narcissist” while urging reporters to dig into his past.
The two have since appeared to put their beef behind them, but A&M’s recruiting class continues to make headlines as the Aggies’ losing streak increases to three.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Tuesday, Texas A&M reportedly suspended three freshmen of his class of 2022 indefinitely for violating team rules.
The Aggies started the year as the No. 6 team in the nation before losing to unranked Appalachia State in Week 2. They’ve lost three straight to Mississippi State, New York. Alabama and South Carolina.
Ole Miss is coming off its first loss of the season after losing to LSU in Week 8.
News
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones’ knee injury is season-ending ACL tear; plus, Wednesday’s injury updates
The worst-case scenario for Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and his knee injury has become reality.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday it was an anterior cruciate ligament tear that Jones suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it will end the season for the Dolphins’ leading tackler through seven games.
“I feel terrible, absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at a very, very high level,” McDaniel said.
The team felt his loss in a Wednesday morning film session.
“You could hear the hurt with the team when his highlights would come on, because there was a ton of them,” the Dolphins coach added.
“Brandon has a pretty big impact on that defense,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “Dudes love being around this guy. … He’ll definitely be missed, but for me, that’s my boy.”
Added outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips: “It’s horrible. … His routine, his work ethic is unmatched on this team and, probably, this league. It’s heartbreaking, definitely, but we’re here for him.”
McDaniel’s latest update before Wednesday was that there were still things the Dolphins’ medical staff was looking at to confirm the severity of the knee ailment, but he sounded discouraged about news that was forthcoming.
McDaniel did not reveal what the defensive plan Miami will go with to replace Jones, who officially was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, in his strong safety role.
Veteran Eric Rowe seems a likely candidate, but against the Steelers, McDaniel used a combination of special-teamer Clayton Fejedelem and undrafted rookie Verone McKinley, a practice-squad elevation for the game.
“Those packages are ever-changing week by week,” said McDaniel, noting it has to do with utilizing player strengths given game circumstances. “From an offensive perspective, it makes it very difficult because you’ll see people move around.”
He offered that Rowe, who on Wednesday in the locker room backed up McDaniel’s explanation over defensive packages against Pittsburgh, had shown encouraging signs, though.
“Eric had two of his best days of practice, specifically within the last week and he’s doing some real good stuff,” McDaniel said.
As Fejedelem was one of five Dolphins who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice due to a groin injury, Rowe was asked if he is preparing for scenarios involving him either playing starter snaps alongside free safety Jevon Holland or work into a package rotation.
“I’m preparing for it. We’ll see how this week goes with the game plan the coaches come up with,” Rowe said.
“Taking something from his game, I want to fly around like he does,” said Rowe of Jones, whose season ends with 49 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. “It’s not easy, but I’m going to try to replicate it.”
The Dolphins’ ailing secondary, with Nik Needham also out for the season with an Achilles tear and no imminent return for fellow cornerback Byron Jones (leg) from the physically-unable-to-perform list, is trying to return cornerbacks Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee) to the lineup. Both were limited participants at Wednesday’s practice.
“I’m optimistic with those human beings, just knowing that we have a good collection of players on this team that I can trust how bad they want to play,” McDaniel said. “It killed them not to play in this last one, so I feel good about it in that, if it’s feasible, they’ll make the outing.”
Without Kohou and Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel stepped up as the second and third corners playing with All-Pro Xavien Howard. Each had an interception in the win over the Steelers with Igbinoghene’s sealing the victory in the final seconds.
Howard (groin), while seen at Wednesday drills, was listed as a non-participant, as was tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring).
Miami is also hoping to return defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, the team’s sack leader in 2021, after he missed the Steelers game with a back injury.
“He’s doing better,” said McDaniel of Ogbah, who was limited Wednesday.
“We knew the game before [against the Vikings] that he was going to have, to have a big game from how we’re going to operate as a defense. He rose to the challenge got nicked in the process. But hoping that we’re going to get him back on the field here soon, optimistic about [this Sunday against the Detroit Lions], but just because I know where his game was at, he was in a really good place. And he wants to get back there as soon as possible. I know he’ll do whatever it takes.”
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Others limited aside from Ogbah, Kohou and Crossen were linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand/ankle), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).
For the Lions (1-5), running back D’Andre Swift, who has been out the past month, had full practice participation Wednesday as he seeks to return. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) was limited and is expected to be cleared in time for the game. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and defensive end Charles Harris were among nine who missed Wednesday drills. …
The Dolphins signed offensive lineman Grant Hermanns to the practice squad on Wednesday. The undrafted second-year player out of Purdue was on the New York Jets’ practice squad last season and earlier this year, elevated to their active roster for three games, playing in two of them.
