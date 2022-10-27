Connect with us

Blockchain

Kava Launches Liquid Staking With Successful Mainnet Upgrade

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 seconds ago

on

By

Kava Launches Liquid Staking With Successful Mainnet Upgrade
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

San Francisco, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire

The Kava Network, an open-source, EVM and Cosmos IBC compatible, Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem, successfully implemented its Kava 11 mainnet upgrade on October 26th.

Kava, a Layer-1 blockchain network connecting EVM and Cosmos through its Co-Chain architecture, successfully launched its Kava 11 mainnet upgrade on October 26th at 15:00 UTC. The upgrade enables many new features, especially Kava Network’s new state-of-the-art liquid staking (Kava Liquid) feature, the first-ever fully convertible liquid staking protocol.

The Kava 11 upgrade is the beginning of a new chapter for Kava. Liquid staking on Kava lays the foundation for unlocking all staked KAVA for use in DeFi protocols on the Kava Network. Kava 11 will transition a significant portion of staking rewards over to bKAVA rewards. Converting staked KAVA to bKAVA and supplying the asset to the brand-new Earn (a yield optimizer integrated with Multichain’s ERC-20 bridge) and Boost modules will significantly increase a staking APY. One of the main benefits is that, besides benefitting some of the highest APYs in the market today, stakers will maintain their voting power in the network — a monumental step for DeFi protocols towards real decentralization.

In addition, Kava 11 enables interacting with the Kava App and signing Cosmos SDK transactions directly through MetaMask, greatly simplifying previous processes.

“The goal of Liquid bKAVA is to unlock the power of staked KAVA for all DeFi protocols onboarding rapidly to the Kava network. Unlike other forms of liquid staking, which can only support a small fraction of liquid staked asset conversion, Kava Liquid can handle 100% conversion of staked KAVA to bKAVA and back again while preserving decentralization of voting power. That is an invention unique to the Kava Network and aligns with our goal to grow DeFi protocols on Kava.”
— Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs

One of the most high-impact events linked to the Kava 11 launch is the creation of the Kava Foundation, an entity in which KAVA token delegators will control about $200M in assets to safeguard network growth for the future. The Kava Foundation will enhance network security, aid network infrastructure development, and create new avenues of growth and innovation via Community Owned Liquidity.

Since 2021, more than 40 protocols have been deployed to Kava to join the network’s unique on-chain programmatic builder incentives program Kava Rise. Notable deployments include tier-1 DeFi protocols such as Curve Finance and Sushi, who have decided to join the initiative led by Kava Rise to launch DeFi towards mass adoption. The Kava 3pool on Curve reached $14 million in TVL on the first day of the pool’s KAVA token rewards going live. Sushi’s deployment included integration with Sushi’s most-used dApps – Trident, Furo, BentoBox, and Onsen.

To learn more about the Kava 11 upgrade and its significance for the Kava Network visit here.

About Kava 

Kava (kava.io) is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network.

Contact

Media Manager
Guillermo Carandini
Kava Labs
[email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies With Over 10% Gains; Will Price Finally Hit $0.1?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Dogecoin (Doge)
google news
  • DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $0.1.
  • DOGE faces a major test to trend higher above $0.1 after the price broke out of its long-range price movement.
  • DOGE’s price remains strong above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it attempts to rally past a key area of $0.1.

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has remained strong after breaking out of its long-range with good volume as it aims to capture the region of $0.1. The crypto market has appeared more stable this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experiencing significant price movement. This new relief rally in the crypto market has benefited smaller coins such as DogeCoin (DOGE), which has rallied from its downtrend movement to a range high of $0.055 to $0.07 as price attempts to rally higher. (Data from Binance)

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of DOGE has seen more of a downtrend move as the price of DOGE dropped from a high of $0.7 to a weekly low of $0.055, seeing more than an 80% decline in its price.

DOGE’s declined from an all-time high of more than $0.7 to a region of $0.15 before rallying to a high of $0.35; the price of DOGE faced further rejection to its price to a range low of $0.23 where it formed weak Support to hold sell-offs, but this proved to be abortive as price saw a constant decline. 

The price of DOGE dropped to a weekly low of $0.055 as the price bounced immediately, forming a price range in an attempt to break out.

With the market looking more promising, we could see the price of DOGE rally to a high of $0.1 with good volume, where the price could face resistance to trend higher.

Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.1.

Weekly Support for the price of DOGE – $0.07.

Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily DOGE Price Chart | Source: DOGEUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE remains strong and trades above the key Support formed at $0.066 after the price broke out of its range-bound channel with good volume. 

The price of DOGE needs to hold above 50 EMA, acting as a strong support for the price of DOGE. The price of $0.062 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as Support for the price to trend higher to a region of $0.1.  The volume for DOGE indicates strong uptrend momentum as buyers dominate the market.

Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.1.

Daily Support for the DOGE price – $0.066-$0.062.

Featured Image From AMBCrypto, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Whale Transfers 3.36 Trillion SHIB to Anonymous Wallet

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Two Prominent Eth Whales Bought 533.93 Billion Shiba Inu (Shib)
google news
55 seconds ago |