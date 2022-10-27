Kava Launches Liquid Staking With Successful Mainnet Upgrade

- The approximate value of the transferred SHIB tokens is $35.77M.
- The price of a Shiba Inu has increased by more than five percent in the last 24 hours.
After a period of decline, the crypto market as a whole is on the mend, and this has been reflected in the price of even the most popular meme coin, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Moreover, whale transaction trackers have seen a significant increase in Shiba Inu purchases by crypto whales during the previous day.
A crypto whale reportedly transferred 3.36 trillion Shiba Inu to an anonymous wallet, as reported by Whale Alert. The approximate value of the transferred SHIB tokens is $35.77M. The previous 24 hours’ greatest transaction amounts to this.
Highly Anticipated SHIB: The Metaverse
Though in the past day, the price of a Shiba Inu has increased by more than five percent. As of this writing, the going rate for SHIB is around $0.000010. Despite the heightened volatility, Shiba Inu’s market worth remains over $5.7 billion. The total amount of funds exchanged in a day has increased by 215% to $344.4 million.
Due to SHIB’s recent metaverse-wide statement, a massive whale migration has been documented. It was said that SHIB: The Metaverse will evolve into a diverse community. There was previously an announcement of a collaboration with THE THIRD FLOOR (TTF).
Even while Shiba Inu is still one of Ethereum’s top 100 “whales,” it’s $127.9 million in holdings is now much less than it was. It represents 4.84 percent of the whole Whales investment portfolio. Despite the uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market, investors seem to be keeping their Shiba Inu tokens. For the last day, the SHIB token’s Burn rate has decreased by a whopping 100 percent. Over the previous day, just 732k SHIB coins have been delivered to a dormant wallet.
