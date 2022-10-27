News
Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding
So, sure, there was post-wedding vomiting, name mistakes, and memory loss, but, as Travis said on the October 27 episode while talking with Kourtney and Simon Huck“It was awesome.”
Travis noted, “If this looks like our real wedding, I’d be really thrilled.”
On the other hand, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner wasn’t as impressed. During a later scene in the episode, she chatted with Kim Kardashian on Vegas vows.
“She was drunk as a skunk, lying on the floor, throwing up,” Kris said. “Who wants to get married like that?
Kim replied, “Who doesn’t?”
Kourtney and Travis then made it official at another epic ceremony in Italy in May, which was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner– but not “Elvis”.
Phillies World Series: South Jersey family return Rhys Hoskins Game 5 NLCS Tour ball
Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Bryce Harper’s two-run home run helped the Phillies qualify for the World Series, but it was Rhys Hoskins who got the ball rolling earlier in the game.
Game 5 was scoreless until Hoskins homered two runs late in the 3rd inning.
But what you didn’t see on TV is what happened in the stands.
Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.
Somehow the ball from the home run came right at them.
“Yeah, that ball must have bounced off someone beside me and then someone behind me. It was coming down the rows. I jumped on it and picked it up,” Hartwell recalled.
“Everyone was so happy they were pushing everyone and I was trying to hold my dad so I wouldn’t fall!” Lia remembers.
“I didn’t know who caught it and I was like, ‘Who caught it?’ And then he raised his hand with the ball in it!” added Kevin, 9.
On Tuesday, Hartwell says they gave the ball back to Hoskins — and what they got in return was even better.
“We have a signed bat, two signed balls from Rhys Hoskins. And we have pictures with him! This is probably the most amazing day of my life,” Lia enthused.
“He said he was grateful to us because he wanted that ball. He said he was giving things to us because we were generous in giving the ball back to him,” Kevin added.
Now this family has two memories to last a lifetime.
“It feels good. He deserved that ball,” Hartwell said.
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners need just a draw to win Europa League group but Granit Xhaka is set to be banned
Arsenal face the biggest threat to their unbeaten European record with a trip to the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven this week.
The Gunners are on a perfect four-game winning streak in the Europa League and need just one more point to secure top spot in Group A.
Mikel Arteta’s men showed signs of fatigue in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out and would benefit from concluding their European commitments with one game to spare.
Yet the north Londoners only got past PSV at home in the second leg after a second-half strike from Granit Xhaka.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side trail Arsenal by five points and only victory will give them a chance to avoid a draw against one of the teams exiting the Champions League.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: How to follow
This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 27.
The game at Philips Stadion is scheduled to start at 5.45pm UK time.
It will air on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 5.15pm.
There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Team news
Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior and Luuk de Jong all continued their return to top form in a 4-2 loss to Groningen on Sunday.
But Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli are all injured.
Arsenal meanwhile remain without long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with a calf problem.
Xhaka is one yellow card away from incurring a one-match European ban, which Arsenal ideally want him to serve in a dead rubber game in their final group game if they win here.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: what has been said?
Arteta speaking on Jesus’ recent form which saw the former Manchester City man go five games without a goal.
He said: “I’m sure today he will be disappointed because he had the opportunity to put them away. [against Southampton].
“Knowing Gabi, he is disappointed when he scores two goals and could have scored three or four, so he can do it.
“But he has chances and he is still there. He gives so much to the team, and it’s a shame he couldn’t put them away today.
PSV Eindhoven – Arsenal: summary of the match
- Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka could make his 50th UEFA Europa League appearance – doing so would become the second Swiss player to reach that milestone in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, after David Degen (51 caps).
- Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their last 16 European away matches (W11 D3 L2). The Gunners have also lost just one of their last seven away games against Dutch sides in all competitions (W3 D3), with that loss coming at PSV in February 2007.
- PSV managed just four shots against Arsenal last time out – it was their lowest number in all competitions since November 2016 against Atlético de Madrid (4) in the UEFA Champions League.
- Arsenal have won each of their last three games in Europe without conceding, last winning four games in a row without conceding between August and October 2007 (five games).
- After losing the second leg last week, PSV are looking to avoid losing back-to-back fixtures in Europe for the first time since November 2019.
Reviews | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown alliance bit the dust
The ongoing scandal in Los Angeles involving four prominent Latino officials caught in the act of racial slurs as they plotted for a redrawing of precincts immediately brought to mind my father, Larry Aubry. He died in May 2020, a census year that prompted the redistricting – and a week before the killing of George Floyd set the country on a course of racial reckoning that is still ongoing.
My dad was a consultant for the LA County Human Relations Commission, and he spent most of his working life and his entire retirement working to build meaningful coalitions between black people and everyone else — white, Asian, and well-to-do. course latinos. That was the job. But my dad took it more seriously than anyone else in town, a dedication that was remarkable, especially because he was Afrocentric, rooted in civil rights and the black freedom movement of the ’60s. And he was deeply committed to building bridges from that position, not from a racially neutral position that some people might assume is necessary for coalition building. In other words, my father was a humanist but not an assimilationist. He expected those he worked with to be the same – advocates for their own group but aware of the fundamental importance of coming together to achieve things for the good of all, like racial justice. Especially racial justice.
This is where the four self-proclaimed power brokers – three elected officials and the county’s top union leader – failed horribly. I’ve heard other black people say they weren’t surprised by the feelings expressed in the audio; former city council member Bernie Parks said bodybuilding has been going on forever, it just so happens it was filmed. Another mayoral veteran and member of the 2020 redistricting commission — who never wants to be named due to sensitive political connections — has been telling me about the Latin American land grab for years. But I can’t help but feel disappointed. I believed in what my dad did and assumed a lot of the people he worked with did too. Among those people was Gil Cedillo, the councilman who is one of the disgraced four – and who has so far pushed back calls for his resignation. After my father’s death, Cedillo stood in the council chamber and commemorated him in passionate and poignant remarks, a heartfelt tribute to my father’s integrity and unwavering belief in justice for all – which he said had guided Cedillo’s own career. What would my father have said about what is happening now?
I know what he would say: he would have been disappointed but not surprised either. My father was an idealist but not naive. He spoke to me many times about how sincere, well-meaning people, true believers in social justice, have finally succumbed to the status quo, either because they haven’t had the courage to challenge it, or because they have taken sides for the status quo more than they have taken sides for justice. . He saw change happen most often with politicians who went into business with ideals but ended up compromising them. Or after entering politics, their true nature emerged – the lust for power or the need to feed the ego – and ideals took a back seat. The temptations were more immediate for black and brown elected officials who had historically been shunned from positions of power and, once installed, were more likely to see those positions as an end, not a means.
Latinos were something of a special case – a group for whom power became a fait accompli years ago because of the number. But unlike whites or Asians, Latinos lived next to blacks in the south-central. They were our neighbors for decades, sharing schools and stores and many of the oppressive conditions built into the history of a place that had been home to so many people of color. But Latinos were also a threat to black people’s hard-won sense of belonging. As a consultant, my dad focused on education, and one thing he did was try to make common cause with Latino parents who weren’t necessarily invested in racial justice as a goal. principal of public schools, as were the blacks. More concretely, Latino and Black students had different language, learning, and cultural needs, needs that were not equally met as Latinos became the overwhelming majority in the city’s school district. While LA officials were good at public relations-focused discussions about coalitions and unity, they were reluctant to talk about racial differences and power differences that were becoming clearer.
My father strove to bring the two together, unity and tension, to forge a new kind of progress. He was involved in many multi-ethnic efforts in the 80s and 90s, including the Black Latino Roundtable, and after the 1992 civil unrest that brought South Central into the national spotlight, the MultiCultural Collaborative. None of these efforts lasted. The reasons are complicated, but my dad always said that membership — what Latinos and black people agreed they wanted from each other — just wasn’t explicit enough or compelling enough for whoever stays at the table. And so, despite the collaboration that occurred on city council, such as black and brown members voting for fair wages and other policies, in the real world was a reality in which blacks were losing ground and Latinos were becoming an increasingly autonomous force and increasingly impervious to black concerns.
The real scandal of the city council exposure is that it shattered the idea that black and brown are more aligned than not, that we can still overcome politics as usual because of our closeness to each others and because we share a certain vision of the world. But black people, including my father, knew better. Although there had always been Latino allies committed to racial justice which they saw as essential to both groups, the status quo of Latino power, thanks to its ever-growing numbers, was increasingly important and becoming more difficult and more risky to challenge. At the heart of the scandal was the ease with which the four degraded black people or failed to oppose the degradation. (Not to mention the degradation of dark-skinned indigenous Mexicans, Jews, and gay people) The long free conversation confirmed that rising to power almost always involves racism and exclusion, in Los Angeles and everywhere else in the world. country. This is the price to pay for doing business.
I can say with confidence that my father never denigrated or belittled anyone, not even in private. Although he was very critical of people’s actions, or their lack of action, he remained a staunch humanist until the end. At a critical moment, these four didn’t. The best outcome of the latest LA civic crisis would be for a new status quo to come to power, one that really puts everyone in the room.
Putin calls for increased security after Nord Stream attack — RT Business News
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should step up protection of critical infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during a meeting with the group’s security chiefs.
The CIS is a regional intergovernmental organization covering Eastern Europe and Asia that was formed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The Russian President said that “Increased security measures should be taken with regard to critical transport and energy infrastructure. It is these facilities, as well as densely populated areas, that should be protected as much as possible.”
Putin said the Nord Stream incident demonstrates that sabotage poses a threat to the entire European energy network.
“They have no aversion to direct sabotage. I mean organizing explosions on Nord Stream’s international gas pipelines. In fact, we are talking about the destruction of the pan-European energy infrastructure,” says Putin.
According to the Russian leader, such acts are committed despite the fact that they cause enormous damage to the European economy and significantly worsen the living conditions of millions of people.
“And, in fact, they keep silent about who did it, whose interests it serves”, he said.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were rendered inoperative on September 26 following a series of powerful underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm. The operator Nord Stream described the state of emergency on the gas pipelines as unprecedented and indicated that it was impossible to estimate the repair time.
Moscow denounced the incident as a terrorist attack and called for an investigation. Meanwhile, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, which do not rule out targeted sabotage, said they would not grant Russia access to the investigation. The Kremlin then said it would only recognize the results of the investigation if Russian experts were invited to participate.
Heat turn into road warriors with 119-98 blowout of Blazers, before moving on to take on Warriors
All it took was a six-hour flight, the change of three time zones and the disappointment of a 1-3 start to get the Miami Heat looking something far closer to the team that finished with the best record last season in the Eastern Conference.
And so make it a 2-3 start, with the Heat pushing past the previously undefeated Portland Trail Blazers 119-98 Wednesday night at Moda Center.
The 3-pointers were flowing and falling, Kyle Lowry was playing like the QB1 that coach Erik Spoelstra praised so often last season, the bench provided a boost, and the defense was pesky and productive even before Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was lost for the night in the third quarter with a calf strain.
It was, in the end, the type of late-night theater the Heat had lacked while on Miami time during their season-opening four-game homestand.
Work assuredly remains, but these were efforts to be embraced, from the 17 points apiece from Jimmy Butler and Lowry, with neither needed in the fourth quarter, to the 18 points of Bam Adebayo, 16 points apiece of Caleb Martin and Max Strus and 14 from Tyler Herro.
Lillard scored 22 for the Blazers in his 26 minutes, with Portland losing for the first time in its six outings.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 61-56 at halftime and then pushed to the game’s first double-digit lead in the third quarter on the way to a 14-point advantage, before going into the fourth up 94-81.
From there, A Duncan Robinson 3-pointer pushed the Heat lead to 16 just 33 seconds into the final period, with the Heat lead growing to 26 before starters were pulled.
2. Jovic debut: Nikola Jovic, drafted No. 27 by the Heat out of Serbia in June, made his NBA debut when Adebayo was forced to the bench with his third foul with 7:30 left in the second period.
Rather than return to backup center Dewayne Dedmon, who had two fouls in his opening four-minute stint and has struggled at the start of the season, Spoelstra turned to his 6-foot-11 rookie.
Jovic was called for a foul 31 seconds after entering, given the beefy assignment of defending Jusuf Nurkic, who, at a listed 290, had 65 pounds on Jovic.
Jovic’s first NBA basket came on a tip-in of his own miss, but he also was called for a third foul 3:39 after entering and then a fourth 5:22 into that stint, forcing him to the bench in favor of Dedmon.
Jovic then got the call in the third period ahead of Dedmon, when Adebayo went to the bench.
3. Lowry’s threes: Entering 7 of 25 on 3-pointers through the first four games, Lowry was up to 4 of 5 by the early stages of the third quarter, closing 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Lowry’s hot start helped offset early struggles from Tyler Herro, who opened 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Lowry’s first 3-pointer moved him past former Heat guard Joe Johnson for 14th on the NBA all-time list.
Lowry also reached 300 career blocks with one in the third quarter.
4. Bench boost: With Martin back from his one-game NBA suspension for Saturday’s kerfuffle with the Raptors and back in the starting lineup, the Heat received multiple bench boosts.
Strus, who had started Monday in place of Martin, had 13 points, three 3-pointers and six rebounds by halftime. There also again was solid support in reserve from guard Gabe Vincent, including pesky defense against Lillard.
5. Gets . . . a lot tougher: Up next on the second night of this back-to-back are the defending-champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Chase Center, a Warriors team that had Wednesday off, a Golden State team that is coming off a loss in Phoenix. All of that with Klay Thompson coming off an ejection in that loss to the Suns.
Woman smashes Pasadena home with pickaxe as baby sleeps
A woman was filmed smashing through the facade of a Southern California home with a pickaxe while a baby slept inside.
The shocking attack happened in Pasadena in the 1700 block of Ashbury Drive around 5 p.m. Monday, ABC 7 reported.
LOOK:
In home security camera footage, alleged suspect Beverly Baker, 65, is seen walking down the driveway of the property uninterrupted before she began smashing windows in the front door of the house with a pickaxe.
The owner’s six-week-old daughter was sleeping by a front window when the attack happened. Her mother-in-law, who was babysitting the little girl, could be heard screaming after the suspect smashed the second window. The mother-in-law reportedly got the baby away from the window as quickly as possible.
The suspect walked away after the first attack, but then returned to smash more windows. As she walked away a second time, she might yell, “Any questions? Any questions, anyone? I’ll be back. Go out”
Arman Tchoukadarian, the owner, is grateful for his mother-in-law’s quick actions to get his daughter away from the window and the crazed assailant.
“My mother-in-law’s first instinct was to grab the baby,” Tchoukadarian told ABC 7. “Two seconds later, all you see are huge shards of glass in the crib where she was. would be found.”
“It was [a] miraculously, she reacted fast enough, otherwise my daughter would have died,” he added.
Baker was arrested at her home a few blocks away in the 1600 block of Casa Grande Street. She reportedly refused to be arrested for around 30 minutes, but was eventually taken into custody and charged with vandalism.
Police say Baker may be suffering from a mental illness, although this is unconfirmed. Baker is expected to be arraigned Oct. 28.
The family has since filed a restraining order against Baker, CBS Los Angeles reported.
“She needs to be in the right place, getting the right help,” Tchoukadarian told KTLA. “That’s no excuse to attack someone’s family, attack someone’s newborn and ruin their dream home, and ruin their life and their sanity.”
Estimated damage to the home is around $20,000, according to police.
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
