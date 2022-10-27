News
Menendez faces another federal investigation
While details of the latest investigation are scarce, the Semafor report says “the outline of the new investigation is similar to that of the 2017 case,” but does not implicate the former co-defendant and friend. de Menendez, Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen.
In the previous case, prosecutors accused Menendez of performing political favors for Melgen — such as interceding on his behalf when he was under investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and discouraging donation of port security screening equipment to the Dominican Republic for the benefit of a company in which Melgen had a stake – in exchange for political donations, private jet flights and a lavish vacation at Melgen’s Dominican villa.
Menendez, the senior senator from New Jersey, argued that everything he did for Melgen was out of friendship and there was no quid pro quo.
After a lengthy trial in 2017, a jury is deadlocked, with most members wanting to acquit Menendez. Prosecutors initially announced their intention to try Menendez again, but quickly backed down.
The new investigation threatens to cloud Menendez’s planned re-election campaign in 2024.
But Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a hugely influential figure in the New Jersey Democratic Party, so it’s unlikely that many, if any, party officials will publicly distance themselves from him anytime soon. When Menendez was indicted in 2015, Democrats — including the senator. Cory Booker (DN.J.) — publicly stood by his side, with some even showing up to witness part of his trial.
Democrats had reason to fear Menendez might leave office last time out. Republican Chris Christie was governor and reportedly named an interim replacement. Current Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s term does not end until January 2026.
The news also comes as Menendez’s son, Robert J. Menendez, is running for the House seat Menendez held before he was elevated to the Senate in 2006. The young Menendez, a Democrat with little political experience, shows up in one of New Jersey’s strongest states. democratic constituencies and does not face a serious challenge.
Second game back for Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa an opportunity to shake off rust — and slide
As much as the opening drive in last Sunday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers made it seem there was no rust for Tua Tagovailoa, the rest of the night offered plenty to point to after the Miami Dolphins quarterback missed two and a half games due to concussion.
The Dolphins didn’t find the end zone again after his 6-of-7 opening series for 68 yards and a touchdown to running back Raheem Mostert. They settled for field goals on three of their next four drives in the first half and didn’t score at all in the second half.
Tagovailoa, who went 21 of 35 for 261 yards, had several throws that the usually accurate left-handed passer just missed. He didn’t have a pass intercepted, but four of his throws could’ve been snagged by Steelers defenders and were dropped.
Miami (4-3), behind an injury-plagued defense that stepped up for late stops, was able to squeak by with a 16-10 win, but Tagovailoa knows he has to be sharper going forward.
Sometimes, all it takes is a second game back to shed off that initial rust. Tagovailoa gets that opportunity in Detroit this Sunday against the Lions (1-5) and their defense that is last in total yards allowed (412.2 per game) and in scoring defense (32.3).
“I think you start to get into a rhythm again,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “You start to get back into how your routine was coming off of the first week to the second week, staying in that rhythm of doing things.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, assessing Tagovailoa’s first game back Monday, said he “definitely” saw the timing between his quarterback and pass catchers was a little off.
“They knew it during the game,” McDaniel said. “We talk a lot about the timing of our offense and when we want things out of our breaks and how we’re expecting quarterbacks to anticipate and receivers to run the routes of theirs.
“We fell short because there was just a little bit of hesitation or just straying away from our fundamentals. And when you’re able to still find a way to win, it’s awesome to have those experiences because now you can learn from them.”
With Tagovailoa coming back from the concussion he suffered on Sept. 29 in Cincinnati, plus another hit to the head that was not deemed to cause a concussion four days earlier against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins would prefer to see him limit how many hits he takes.
Nonetheless, Tagovailoa twice against the Steelers still insisted on lowering his head and shoulders to barrel into defenders on scrambles — once, it was 234-pound linebacker Devin Bush Jr.
“Looked at it,” said Tagovailoa, reiterating how he’s been instructed internally to avoid that kind of contact. “Obviously, had my coaches telling me, ‘We don’t ever want you to do this.’ Obviously, I get that, coming off the injury and what happened prior with the concussion.”
Tagovailoa did not pick up the necessary yardage for the first down in either instance, so the team didn’t benefit from him foregoing the slide.
“To me, it’s football,” he said. “You go out there, and for me, I can see the first down in instances and want to do all that I can to get it.”
Outside of the scrambles, Tagovailoa was kept clean in the pocket during the Steelers game. He wasn’t sacked and was only hit once. The Miami pass protection held up in the return for left tackle Terron Armstead and with veteran Brandon Shell sticking at right tackle while Greg Little went back to the bench.
“I loved it. It was great,” Tagovailoa said. “I think Mike really schemed it up really well, too. Only because we were getting the ball out quick. It was kind of hard, I think, for their D-line to get a feel for their rush patterns and then, also, get a feel of where the spot was for the quarterback. We were moving spots in the back there and not just catching the ball and dropping back, so I thought they did really well.”
Tagovailoa said a major goal for the Miami offense this week is to finish drives, like the team did on the scripted opening series, maintaining a consistency throughout Sunday at Ford Field.
Although the Lions enter with only one win on the season, Tagovailoa emphasized that they’re better than their record indicates and said he’s been impressed by some of the things they do defensively, despite it not showing statistically.
US Navy discovers source of aircraft carrier’s contaminated water — RT World News
Crew members first reported concerns last month when the USS Abraham Lincoln was near California
The foul odor and discoloration that sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln began noticing in their drinking water last month was caused by a sewage leak, the US Navy has determined, raising concerns that the service members have been exposed to sewage or other harmful contaminants.
“Inspection concluded that bilge water entered one of the potable water tanks through a hole found in the tank’s vent pipe, causing the water to look cloudy and smell drinking water from the ship”, the Navy’s Pacific Fleet public affairs office said in a statement.
Crew members first reported concerns about the ship’s water on September 21, when the USS Abraham Lincoln operated off the coast of Southern California.
Videos posted to social media by sailors aboard the ship showed water bottles filled with cloudy liquid and dark particles floating inside.
Tests the next day concluded that E. coli bacteria were present in three of the carrier’s 26 drinking water tanks. The affected tanks have been isolated from the vessel’s potable water system and will not be returned to service until a thorough cleaning has been carried out during the vessel’s ongoing maintenance period.
There have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the ship’s water, the Navy said, but as noted by Military.com, the reported source of the problem raised concerns about the toxins to which members of the crew may have been exposed. The outlet cited data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showing that bilge water can contain fuels, lubricants, hydraulic fluid, hazardous metals, antifreeze, solvents and cleaning chemicals.
The incident is just the latest episode of contaminated water on a US aircraft carrier. A whistleblower claimed earlier this month that his superiors aboard the USS Nimitz lied to crew members about the seriousness of a fuel leak in their drinking water and denied them medical treatment when they were sickened by contamination.
Four families near Pearl Harbor in Hawaii sued the Navy in August over jet fuel leaks in their water supplies, saying officials initially denied their concerns. As in the USS Nimitz allegations, the plaintiffs claimed they were denied proper medical attention. On Tuesday, the military began the process of shutting down the outdated storage facility at Pearl Harbor that leaked fuel into water supplies used by about 93,000 people in the region.
Newly acquired James Robinson says trade to the Jets was ‘out of the blue’
A day after the trade was official, the Jets had their newest running back on the practice field.
James Robinson, who was acquired from the Jaguars Tuesday for a conditional sixth-round pick, practiced Wednesday. He passed all the team’s physicals.
Robinson was at home when he heard the news of him being traded to the Jets.
“It was just out of the blue,” Robinson said. “I was home about to doze off and I got the call and that was that.”
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Robinson was dealing with some knee soreness, which was why he didn’t receive a single carry in the 23-17 loss to the Giants Sunday.
“I feel pretty good, I tell you that,” Robinson said. “I will say the communication was not there. Last Sunday, I felt like I could play, but obviously, you guys seen it.”
The Jets traded for Robinson two days after rookie running back Breece Hall after he tore his ACL in the Jets 16-9 victory against the Broncos. Gang Green has relied heavily on Hall in the backfield as he leads the team in rushing with 463 yards and four touchdowns.
Robinson began the season as the Jaguars starting running back during the last two seasons. He was the starter for five of the first seven games despite returning after tearing his Achilles late last year. In three seasons, Robinson has rushed for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns.
But his role in the Jaguars’ offense changed during the last couple of weeks with the emergence of 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne and his involvement in the team’s offense. That made Robinson expendable before the Nov. 1 trading deadline.
Now Robinson will join a backfield that includes second-year player Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan “Bam” Knight, who was just elevated from the team’s practice squad Tuesday.
Saleh said the expectation is for Robinson to play against the Patriots, but the team will take it slow and get a feel of where he’s at before deciding how much he plays.
“He looks like Michael in stature, but he’s a one-cut runner, he gets downhill in a hurry. Really good compliment to what Ty Johnson and Michael bring to the table. Just trying to keep that versatility in our room.
“Obviously, losing Breece is a big blow, but James Robinson is a pretty good football player.”
Adding Robinson to the Jets’ backfield is huge for a few reasons. It allows the team to keep its identity as a run-heavy offense.
Since returning from his meniscus and bone bruise injuries, Zach Wilson is 4-0 but has struggled with decision-making and accuracy at times. This year, Wilson has thrown for 693 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while completing 57.4 percent of his passes.
Having Robinson teaming up with Carter, Johnson and Knight allow them to continue to lean on the run game while hoping Wilson eventually elevates his play. Especially with a team in the heart of a playoff race as the Jets currently sit 5-2 and as the fifth seed in the AFC.
“The big thing for me was just once I got here was to just get comfortable and go to work,” Robinson said. Anything I can do to help the team.
“5-2 to 2-5, so it feels pretty good to be a part of this team.”
Week 11 Preview: Blanchester at Summit Country Day
For his fourth straight playoff appearance, Blanchester hits the road to face Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Friday night.
The Division V Region 20 contest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Blanchester is 7-3 and the 9th seed in the region while Summit is 6-4 and the 8th seed.
Mulvihill said Summit Country Day is very athletic on offense and loves throwing the football with a ratio of nearly 3-to-1 passing yards and rushing yards.
“They’re a lot like Bethel-Tate on offense in their plan,” Mulvihill said.
Alex Davis, a 6-2 senior quarterback, leads the Silver Knights with 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. He is also the leading rusher with just 416 yards.
Jacob Carrico, a 5-foot-11, 166-pound senior, is the leading defenseman with 92 tackles and also has a 59-852-10 receiving line for Summit. Braedon Austin had 627 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Donovan Matthews leads with five interceptions.
“Defensively I think they’ll play man to man and try to load the box to stop the run,” Mulvihill said.
The BHS coach said the Silver Knights have very good special teams, with strong return games and a good kicker.
Summit’s most impressive win of the year was a 34-17 victory over Cincinnati Country Day in Week 2. CCD went on to finish 9-1.
Michael Mulvihill, the coach’s son, is a dynamic sophomore flagger who has 11 passing touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns this season.
Bryce Sipple has 8 rushing touchdowns and 8 receiving touchdowns on 77 total touches for Blanchester.
Mulvihill is also the leading tackler with 92 while Chasen Allison leads with 10 tackles for loss. Sammy Roush has three interceptions.
Blanchester’s Carson Curless (22) with a tackle against East Clinton’s Dameon Williams (1) in last week’s game at the CHS.
Contact Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports
Chicago Bears reportedly trade defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick
The Chicago Bears are trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.
The Bears are getting a fourth-round draft pick in return, NFL Network reported.
Quinn is a 12-year NFL veteran with 102 career sacks, including a Bears record 18 ½ in 2021. He has one sack, three quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss over the first seven games under new Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract in 2020, but Quinn totaled just two sacks in his first season. He bounced back in a big way in 2021, coming just a ½ sack shy of his career high of 19 in 2013 with the Rams.
The Eagles have started the season 6-0 and sit atop the NFC East and now add pass rushing weapon to their defense.
Check back for more details.
Doctor charged with manslaughter in prison death of Elisa Serna
A doctor accused of neglecting a seriously ill young woman incarcerated in Las Colinas prison was charged on Wednesday with manslaughter.
Dr. Friederike Von Lintig, 57, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Elisa Serna, the 24-year-old who died on November 11, 2019 at Santee Women’s Prison. Von Lintig, who worked for the prison under a contract with Coastal Hospitalist Medical Associates, was the doctor on call that day.
She faces up to four years in prison if convicted.
Serna was jailed on November 6, 2019 for drug possession. Her family said she had struggled with heroin addiction but was trying to pull herself together.
Michael Serna, Elisa’s father, described his daughter as a “beautiful smart girl”.
“She died in a very inhuman way,” he said. “No one should die in such a way.”
In the family’s lawsuit against the county, the Sernas argue that Von Lintig and nurse Danalee Pascual, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Elisa Serna last November, ignored clear signs that the youngster wife was seriously ill.
In a note from Serna’s medical records several hours before her death, cited in the lawsuit, Von Lintig accused the young woman of faking her illness, writing: “fainting: doubt of a real seizure and suspicion of a second (sic) gain”.
“Secondary gain” is used in medicine to refer to patients who are suspected of inventing symptoms to gain attention or some other advantage.
“She didn’t base it on anything,” the lawsuit states. “Von Lintig took no vital signs and performed no examinations. She didn’t do any blood tests.
That evening around 7 p.m., Pascua and a deputy witnessed Serna having a seizure and falling to the ground, banging his head against the cell wall.
Pascua and the deputy left Serna in his cell and did not ask for help.
“For an hour no one came to the cell,” the lawsuit states. “Meanwhile, Elisa can be seen on the video monitors dying and urinating on herself. … No one was watching Elisa as she was placed under medical observation. Elisa Serna died on the floor of his prison cell.
Serna was one of 16 people who died in custody in San Diego in 2019. Eighteen people have died so far this year, tying the 2021 record of 18 deaths; a 19th was granted a compassionate release hours before he died earlier this year in hospital.
The sheriff’s department and the county grappled with how to deal with the wave of deaths. A highly critical state audit released earlier this year found San Diego County had the highest in-prison death rate among major California counties.
The district attorney’s office decided to press charges against Von Lintig after the state medical board had the case reviewed by an expert, Assistant District Attorney John Dunlap said. He said he couldn’t elaborate on those findings.
“We charge people when we think we can prove crimes beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
The medical board’s website shows Von Lintig is still licensed to practice medicine in California and has no prior discipline history.
In a statement, the sheriff’s department said it supports the district attorney’s decision to press charges against Von Lintig.
“The Sheriff’s Department is committed to providing compassionate medical services for the safety, health, and well-being of everyone under our care,” the statement read. “We have and will continue to follow strict protocols to investigate and respond to allegations of misconduct.”
Von Lintig did not speak at the hearing, saying only that she understood the charges. Then, upon noticing the Serna family in the courtroom, she offered a sweet smile and a wave.
Von Lintig’s license to practice medicine is in effect and no disciplinary action has been taken against him.
The Serna family said they got to know at least eight other families who recently lost loved ones in a San Diego prison. Paloma Serna, Elisa’s mother, said the families have become a source of support for each other.
“It makes me forget my own case,” she said. “I’m happy that we can be a part of other people’s lives.”
Pascua’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday. A preliminary hearing for Von Lintig is set for March 29, 2023.
