News
Midwest city named National Geographic’s 2023 ‘must see’ destination – NBC Chicago
A Midwestern city made it to National Geographic’s “25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023,” and it might not be what you expected.
Due to its lakeside scenery, restaurants and vibrant culture, Milwaukee has been listed as one of 2023’s most breathtaking places and experiences for the year ahead.
Spotlighting a renovated downtown with riverside promenades, hotels, music venues and the newly opened Fiserv Forum, the magazine wrote that Wisconsin’s largest city is “turning heads beyond of the Great Lakes”.
The city’s beer and cheese culture shines through in Milwaukee’s status as a tourist destination, with numerous breweries throughout the city and a wide variety of dairy options at the Milwaukee Public Market.
Milwaukee’s museums, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum and the Milwaukee Museum of Art, show different ends of the city’s diverse and vibrant cultural history, which is also reflected in the revitalization of the city’s traditional neighborhoods.
Several other US sites were included, including Charleston, SC and Big Bend National Park. A full list of locations for the 2023 roster can be found here.
NBC Chicago
News
Biden is on par with Americans squeezed by inflation, says his economic plan is taking a long time to work
President Biden said Wednesday he appreciates Americans’ frustrations with soaring prices as he struggles to get inflation under control, and he warned it will take time before families get back to breaking even .
Speaking from the White House at an event unveiling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new crackdown on banking fees, Mr Biden tried to level with average families who continue to feel the pressure high gas prices and grocery bills that are becoming increasingly out of reach.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. ” That will take time. I appreciate the frustration of the American people.
Mr Biden continued to blame world events for rattling Americans’ wallets.
“One of the things that I think frustrates the American people is that they know the world is in a bit of a mess. They know that Putin’s war has put a tremendous amount of pressure on Europe, the rest of the world and the United States,” he said. “They want to know what we’re doing.
“There’s a lot going on that we’re doing,” the president said. “And it adds up.”
This view contrasts with polls showing that most American adults think Mr. Biden is not focused enough on the issues that matter most, and the most important of those issues is inflation.
A Monmouth University poll released last week found that only 31% of respondents believe Mr Biden “has given enough attention to the issues that matter most to American families”.
A 63% majority of those polled said they wanted the president to focus more on the main issues: inflation, elections and voting, crime and immigration.
The number of people who regard inflation as extremely important rose from 37% in September to 46% in this month’s poll.
The same poll found that Mr Biden’s approval rating remains underwater with 40% of respondents approving of his overall job performance while 53% say they disapprove.
Mr Biden’s slump in the polls has coincided with persistent inflation numbers and bleak economic forecasts throughout his tenure.
Mr Biden initially dismissed concerns about rising costs, predicting last summer that inflation would be temporary.
“We also know that as our economy has come back strong, we have seen price increases,” Biden said in remarks on July 19, 2021. “Some people have raised concerns that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that’s not our view. Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and were meant to be temporary.
At the time, inflation was 5.4%.
Earlier this month, Mr Biden dismissed the Labor Department’s dismal inflation figures, saying Americans had been battling risky costs “for years”.
The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, beating expectations and showing that inflation remains a stubborn problem in the final monthly report ahead of the elections in mid-term.
“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living: it’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that,” Biden said of the report on the CPI, which was the last major inflation figure that voters will see before. the November 8 elections.
He said Labor Department figures show “some progress in tackling rising prices,” noting that annual inflation slowed from the previous quarter.
The annual inflation rate of 8.2% was down slightly from 8.3% the previous month, although it remains a burden on consumers. Inflation hit a 41-year high of 9.1% in June.
“But even with this progress, the prices are still too high,” he said. “Tackling global inflation that is affecting countries around the world and working families here at home is my top priority.”
Mr. Biden has pointed to the $740 billion Tax and Spending Act he signed this summer as the way out of choppy economic waters. Democrats say the law will eventually limit inflationary pressures.
Critics see the measure as more government spending that will increase inflation rather than reduce it. Critics also point to other forms of spending under the administration, such as Mr. Biden’s plan to write off billions in student loan debt, as compounding the problem.
Mr Biden also focused on the fees he says companies use for consumers of nickels and dimes.
At Wednesday’s event, the president took aim at ‘junk fees’ banks charge customers for NSF checks and overdrafts, which he says may not be a boon for families individual, but will accumulate over time.
“It’s billions of dollars,” he said. “It’s not billions for billions for an individual, but it’s two, three or four hundred dollars for an average family.”
“A lot of you come from backgrounds like me,” he said. “We are not poor, just ordinary people. But it matters. It matters in your life.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Why choose only certified recycled products for your renovation
Home improvement
Plus, the correct insulation for a dirt basement. Send your questions to [email protected]
Q We plan to renovate our kitchen next year. We need to replace cabinets, counters and floors (installed in 1973). Do you have any suggested choices for countertops and flooring that would be the least harmful to our environment?
km, Westborough
A. There are plenty of eco-friendly products for kitchens and bathrooms – and unfortunately there are plenty of frauds too. Recycled products are essential but must be certified to have no gassing properties. Countertops can be made of glass, concrete and even recycled paper or wood. Quartz is the most popular; it can be made to look like granite but doesn’t have the environmental impact of quarrying. Cabinets can be bamboo, recycled wood laminate, and composite (again, no off-gassing). We donate kitchens we have removed to install new ones, and old ones can be purchased through local cooperatives. There are many flooring products including bamboo, cork and laminates that have also been tested for outgassing.
You are lucky to try to make a sustainable renovation at this time. There are many local resources and retailers that specialize in eco-friendly materials. Many of them can provide you with everything you are looking for, as well as paint, tiles, lighting, etc. We work with a Newton company that not only sources eco-friendly materials, but also from companies that are good corporate citizens: they pay a living wage, give back to their communities, and generally take care of their employees and their families.
Q Our house was built in 1925. Under the oldest part of the house, the basement is dirt and on an exposed ledge. Our winter heating costs are very high. An insulation contractor suggested covering the entire area with spray-on closed-cell insulation. I’ve read a bit about it, but I’m hesitant. The area is very uncrowded on foot except for the occasional electrician or plumber. Is this the right way to go?
KF
A. In this case, I would not recommend closed cell insulation anywhere other than under the floorboards and around the perimeter sill beam where the timber frame meets the foundation. This is a notorious place for drafts. Regarding the basement floor: It is a constant source of fresh moisture, and I would recommend a vapor barrier and a poured concrete floor.
Mark Philben is Project Development Manager at Charlie Allen Renovations in Cambridge. Send your questions to [email protected]. Questions are subject to change.
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
News
Competitive anglers accused of cheating at Ohio tournament plead not guilty to felony charges
A pair of competitive anglers bamboozled by suspicious tournament officials after they allegedly put lead weights and fish nets in their catch pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday.
Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were indicted by a grand jury for cheating, attempted robbery and possession of the tools of crime – all felonies – earlier this month, the county attorney’s office said. of Cuyahoga.
During their arraignment at a Cleveland courthouse, Runyan and Cominsky pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on personal bonds of $2,500, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9.
ABC News has contacted its attorneys for comment.
Authorities said the pair had participated in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament in Cleveland on September 30, where anglers competed to see who could catch the heaviest walleye. Tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious when he noticed their walleyes weighed significantly more than expected, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Video of Fischer slicing the fish shows him pulling out several round weights and fillets of fish as the crowd reacts angrily. Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified and ordered to leave, and Cleveland police responded to the scene, according to the district attorney’s office.
A total of 10 weights were found inside the walleyes – eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces, the prosecutor’s office said. The couple had also stuffed walleye fillets inside the fish.
If the two men had won the tournament, they would have received $28,760, prosecutors said.
“I take all crimes very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but criminal,” Cuyahoga County District Attorney Michael O’Malley said in a statement on Tuesday. October 12.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Hermitage Police Department in Pennsylvania seized Cominsky’s boat and trailer used in the tournament on Tuesday. , the prosecutor’s office said. The indictment cites both the charge of possession of criminal tools and the fact that they were “intended for use in the commission of a crime”.
In addition to the felony charges, the two men were charged with unlawful possession of wildlife, a misdemeanor, for the alleged possession of pieces of walleye on their boat, the prosecutor’s office said.
Felony charges carry a sentence of up to 12 months in prison and misdemeanor a sentence of up to 30 days in prison, the prosecutor’s office said. A conviction for illegally owning wild animals could also lead to an indefinite suspension of their fishing licenses, he added.
Following the scandal, Fischer said “this type of behavior will not be tolerated” and pledged to implement changes to the tournament to “protect the integrity” of the sport.
“[We] witnessed one of the most disgusting and dishonest acts the fishing world has ever seen in real time,” he said in a video statement released October 3. “There have always been stories of dishonesty in competition, but personally I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”
ABC News
News
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The father of accused killer Antoine Darnique Suggs has admitted to helping his son after he allegedly killed four people in an SUV in St. Paul and then ditched it with the bodies inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year.
Darren Lee Osborne pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court to one count of aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact in the shooting deaths of siblings Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, and Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, both of St. Paul; and friends Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.
Osborne followed Suggs to a western Wisconsin, where Suggs abandoned the SUV, and then gave his son a ride back to Minnesota, according to the criminal complaint against him.
A plea agreement states that prosecutors will seek a 58-month prison term, which is “middle of the box” under state sentencing guidelines. A third-degree assault charge related to a separate earlier 2021 case will be dismissed.
Prosecutors have agreed to offer help in resolving the case against Osborne, 57, of St. Paul, in Dunn County District Court, where he is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.
Osborne’s plea came a day before he was scheduled to go to trial. Osborne, also known as Darren Lee McWright, will remain jailed ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 9 before Judge Mark Ireland.
Suggs, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was charged with four counts of second-degree murder with intent in connection with the Sept. 12, 2021, killings, which prosecutors say took place in a Mercedes-Benz SUV he had borrowed. He remains jailed in lieu of $10 million bail ahead of a trial scheduled for March 20.
Suggs also faces four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County.
Police are still uncertain what caused Suggs to allegedly kill the four people he was seen with at a West Seventh Street bar that early Sunday morning.
Suggs, after shooting the four victims, drove around for hours before asking his father to follow him to Wisconsin, where he dumped the SUV in a cornfield about 65 miles from St. Paul, according to charges.
Later, when Suggs was alone with his father, Suggs told him that “he snapped and shot a couple of people” and that the “shooting happened in the vehicle on Seventh Street,” the complaint against Osborne states.
After following Suggs to Wisconsin, Osborne dropped him off in Minneapolis. Osborne denied knowing there were bodies in the SUV. When the two headed for the border, they left their phones in St. Paul.
Osborne said it wasn’t until they returned to Minnesota that Suggs told him the bodies were in the Mercedes-Benz, which was found by a farmer in the Town of Sheridan the afternoon of the same day.
Suggs flew back to his residence in Arizona, but turned himself in to authorities five days later.
News
My family eats aluminum foil with their hands so I don’t have to do the dishes
Call it the tin-imalist challenge.
A mother in the UK has come up with a controversial way to avoid having to do the dishes – by feeding her family aluminum foil with their hands. Photos depicting his MacGyver-style life hack are currently blowing minds online as viewers wonder if his shortcut really pays off.
“They really enjoyed it. It was something fun,” Rebecca Cubberly, 28, told Kennedy News. She concocted the shortcut to save time and money while cleaning up after meals for her husband Karl, 30, and two children Jack, six, and Evie, four.
“I normally spend about half an hour cleaning up after a meal like this and that’s a long time to spend cooking and cleaning up after a long day,” the mother-of-two lamented. She also wanted a way to provide her children with a sumptuous meal during their school holidays without breaking the bank.
To perform the hack, Cubberly laid strips of aluminum foil on the dining table as a discount tablecloth. The mom then adorned it with vegetables, nachos, cheese, wraps and ground meat, which she cooked in an air fryer to further tone down the number of dishes. As a final cutlery-saving measure, she instructed the family to eat the energy-efficient smorgasbord using only their hands.
Due to the spartan dinner, the inventive parent was left with only “a knife and a cutting board to clean.”
“Normally you have five bowls and a washing pan and we didn’t even use cutlery. Cubberly gushed. “They ate every last morsel, there was nothing left, so I just had to pick up the foil.”
She added: “I didn’t use the dishwasher and only a little water for the cutting board.”
As a result of her meal hack, Cubberly had an extra half hour to spend with her kids. “I have this extra time that I normally spend doing the dishes that I can spend with the kids and it’s kind of an effortless treat,” she said, adding that “her kids loved the paper aluminum”.
Better yet, the Briton said the hack saved her from having to do the “hard work” of washing her children, which she left to her husband while she “does the dishes”.
Cubberly has since posted photos of the barebones arrangement on social media, where he has divided critics, with some calling his shortcut ingenious.
“People said it was a smart idea, how brilliant it was and a nice idea to save washing the dishes,” said the Briton.
Meanwhile others have accused her of potentially harming the environment with one reviewer writing: ‘No dishes but that’s ok [the tinfoil] remain in a landfill for up to 400 years.
However, Cubberly claimed she “blew the foil into recycling” while the other components of the meal generated minimal waste.
“I didn’t buy taco seasoning, I made my own at home,” she said. I bought wraps that have wrapper but there were enough wraps for my kids lunch and everything has wrapper. You cannot get wraps without packaging.
Not to mention that the Cubberly hack is way cheaper than eating out.
“You can take your kids halfway to a restaurant and it would be £50 and it would cost me five bucks,” she explained. “We had as much fun as if we had gone out.
In light of the din-foil’s success, Cubberly says she’s “going to start over 100 percent.”
“We’re going to try it with a lot of different things like pizza and plow or when we have a tough tea or when I’m just not in the mood to wash up,” the mum explained. “I hope others will do the same.”
New York Post
News
Rep. Randy Weber on Biden’s energy crises
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a breakdown of the debates in Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan. The Republicans did well, but mentally incapacitated Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman from Pennsylvania stole the show. What is happening in this race is a shame. Alex plays and analyzes the surreal clips. Also at the opening: former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan gets a shave; Alex updates on Mayor Eric Adams’ Potemkin “tent city” for illegal aliens in New York; and the new “midtermmicron” variant of the Coronavirus has emerged and is wreaking havoc. Our guest is Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) whose district is home to much of our strategic petroleum reserves. He is 100% convinced that President Biden is exhausting him for political purposes. He discusses this as part of a broad conversation about the energy issues facing our country, and then he shares his thoughts on the downstream effects of our open southern border. Who is to blame? He names names.
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
Breitbart News
Midwest city named National Geographic’s 2023 ‘must see’ destination – NBC Chicago
BitPay Announces Addition of Polygon MATIC on Its Platform
Biden is on par with Americans squeezed by inflation, says his economic plan is taking a long time to work
Why choose only certified recycled products for your renovation
Competitive anglers accused of cheating at Ohio tournament plead not guilty to felony charges
How HBAR Is Performing In The Last Seven Days
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
My family eats aluminum foil with their hands so I don’t have to do the dishes
Carbon Offsetting for Blockchains & Beyond: Regen Network Launches Carbon Marketplace
Rep. Randy Weber on Biden’s energy crises
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Business4 weeks ago
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
News4 weeks ago
The Golden Age of Globalization is Over: Singapore’s Lawrence Wong
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Increases Endorphin Levels
-
Tech3 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android