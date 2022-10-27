Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish

SPICER — The thrill of the hunt leads Aaron Ardoff of Spicer to the waters of Kandiyohi County for monster sunfish, which he and his brothers love to target.
But by his own admission, he was mostly “messing around,” tossing a black and orange spinnerbait in the waters of Green Lake for the fun of tangling with bass or northern pike when he caught the sunfish that put him in the record books.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish that Ardoff caught Sept. 19, 2022, on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County ties the weight-based state record. A hybrid sunfish caught in the Middle Branch of the Zumbro River in 1994 has held the record on its own until now.
It was a gorgeous Sunday afternoon when Ardoff, his brother and good friend decided to try a little fishing. “(We were) killing time,” said Ardoff. “Better than watching the Vikes that week, I think.”
“As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn’t fighting like a pike or bass,” Ardoff told the DNR of catching the record fish. “When the fish got closer, I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking! I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in.”
After landing the fish, Ardoff said he told his fishing companions that he was nervous about the fish. He suspected it might be a record, and quit fishing for the day. He initially thought it might be a green sunfish, which are typically much smaller than the far more prevalent bluegill and pumpkinseed sunfish.
He knew that the state record green sunfish is 1 pound, 3 ounces, and he knew this hefty brute would shatter that record. He sent a photo of his fish to Dave Coahran, fisheries supervisor with the DNR in Spicer, who in turn spoiled the dream.
Coahran identified the fish as a hybrid sunfish, which is usually the offspring of a male bluegill and female green sunfish.
Yet the fisheries supervisor also informed him that by the looks of the picture, he might have a record hybrid sunfish. They agreed to meet at 5:30 p.m. that day at Mel’s Sports shop in Spicer, where the catch was officially weighed and measured.
“Exciting,” said Ardoff of recently learning that his fish is now certified in the record books.
By no means is this Ardoff’s first big sunfish catch. He said he and his brothers have somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 different replicas of big bluegills they have caught through the years.
His passion for catching sunfish started on Long Lake near Hawick, where he spent much of his summers as a youth at his grandparents’ place there. Once he caught a monster bluegill, he said he was hooked for life.
Now, it’s all about the thrill of the hunt for the big one. Last winter, he figures he fished 24 different lakes in pursuit of big sunfish. He is an estimator with Double J Masonry and Concrete of Willmar, so his best fishing occurs during the hardwater season when he has the most time.
Ardoff said he likes the waters in the Sunburg area best. The smaller bodies of water that don’t get the fishing pressure offer the best prospects for finding the big ones.
Ardoff will bring home some of his smaller sunfish to clean and give to friends, but it’s the pursuit of the trophy and not the table fare that motivates him. He said he and his brothers never keep a sunfish over 9½ inches, with one exception.
The exception is this one, which Ardoff brought to Lake Country Replicas of rural Hawick to have a mold made of the record keeper.
The age of the record fish is not known. Coahran said what’s known as “hybrid vigor” contributes to the growth rates of the male bluegill and female green sunfish crosses. The offspring of the hybrids do not exhibit the same growth, he said.
The fisheries supervisor said he occasionally receives calls from anglers who suspect they have a record sunfish. Most of the calls come from anglers on the waters of Green Lake, Nest Lake or Long Lake by Willmar.
Coahran has seen some nice sunfish from these waters, but he usually has to throw cold water on the hopes of the excited anglers. The state’s record bluegill is 2 pounds,13 ounces, and dates to 1948, and Coahran has yet to see one come close to that.
If he does, it might just be in the hands of Ardoff. Catching this record keeper has only fueled his passion for pursuing big sunfish.
And to be sure, a lot of his hunting will continue on local waters. He said there are a number of area lakes holding potential trophy fish. “People don’t realize how many quality fish are around until you target them and go for them,” said Ardoff.
Asked where he caught this trophy, he quickly answered: “In the mouth.” That’s all he will disclose as to his whereabouts on Green Lake that day.
Coahran said he wasn’t surprised to learn that Green Lake gave up a record maker. Ardoff is by no means the only angler who has figured out that the lake holds some very nice sunfish.
This is the second fish that has put Green Lake in the record books.
Rick Scalzo of Spicer got himself in the world record book at the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wisconsin, for what remains the heaviest channel catfish caught under the ice. He landed a 36-pound, 42-inch channel catfish with a 23-inch girth on Green Lake in 2000.
Tucson Border Patrol agents rescued 32 migrants who were locked in a cargo truck following a chase on Interstate 10.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, officers attempted to stop a freight truck near I-10 Frontage Road and the intersection of Grant Road. The truck did not yield and sped west out of town, a Border Patrol news release said.
The truck finally stopped on a rural road southwest of Tucson. The driver and passenger ran into the desert, according to the press release.
Officers found 32 migrants hiding in the cargo hold. The 31 men and an unaccompanied child were from Mexico and Guatemala, according to the press release. They were taken to the Tucson Border Patrol Station for processing. The smugglers have not been found.
“The Tucson Area Border Patrol continues to see smugglers transporting migrants in vans and cattle trailers, a disturbing trend that places the lives of migrants in great danger,” the press release said.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]
As the Yankees’ feast or famine approach doomed them in the postseason, Aaron Judge was one of the players left extremely hungry.
His season for the ages immediately caved once the playoffs began. Pitchers exposed the flaws in his game, fans’ worship turned to consternation, and the Yankees were forced to grapple with the fact that not only did their best player disappear when they needed him most, but he also might not play another game for them.
One common theory for why Judge was so ineffective during the postseason — he went 5-for-36 (.139) with 15 strikeouts, two walks and three RBI in nine games — was that his pursuit of 62 home runs during the regular season tired him out. Apart from the physical toll that taking such powerful swings has on the human body, Judge also had to be mentally affected by the Beatles-esque attention he garnered, especially during the final two weeks of the season when the record came into focus.
When pressed about the impact that had on him, Judge downplayed the whole ordeal. In his mind, chasing history had no correlation with his dreadful postseason line, which included just one measly single in Houston’s sweep.
“Not at all. I was just out there playing a game,” Judge shot back. “I didn’t really think about [the record] as a toll or a burden. I just tried to take it the same as I did every single other game. When we got to the postseason, the first couple games didn’t go how I’d like, but I felt like I turned it around a little bit. I just didn’t get the results I wanted to. That’s all on me for not stepping up when the team needed it.”
Judge strapped on his typical smile and Jeter-like cadence while answering questions following Game 4. His media-facing personality can come off as a bit indifferent, especially in a situation like this, where he was arguably the biggest reason the Yankees’ offense was so helpless against the Astros. Where many fans would want scorched-earth anger, self-hatred, or vows to be better, Judge was downright deferential to the team that’s ended his postseason run three times now.
“Their pitching staff did their job, and they played great defense. That’s really what it kind of comes down to.”
Even before the American League Championship Series, though, Judge was having issues. His 4-for-20 (.200) line against the Guardians in the Division Series was boosted by two home runs, but he struck out 11 times in those five contests, seven of which came in the first two home games. Cleveland’s pitching staff laid the blueprint for pitching to Judge, and Houston’s executed it even better. While the Astros didn’t have the inflated strikeout total that Cleveland did, they turned Judge into a complete non-factor, holding him to one total base in the entire series.
The name of the game were sliders, sinkers and cutters. Judge saw 86 of those in the postseason (52.5% of the total pitches he faced) and did not register a hit. Cal Quantrill’s cutter got him three times in the ALDS — twice swinging and once looking, all on the outer half of the plate — while Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie used their sliders for three punchouts. Apart from two mistake pitches that still got a swing and miss, all 15 of the putaway pitches in Judge’s strikeouts were down.
Pitches in the lower third of the strike zone and below were responsible for 123 of Judge’s 175 regular season strikeouts, per Statcast. Pitching a huge right-handed power hitter down in the zone is not exactly a groundbreaking scouting report, but seeing the Guardians and Astros both basically execute it to perfection tells the story of why Judge’s postseason numbers were so grim. Judge also got only four plate appearances against a lefty in the playoffs. One of them ended in a home run when Cleveland reliever Sam Hentges hung a curveball in Game 5, but the other three were against weak contact wizard Framber Valdez, who held Judge hitless.
“Every good team goes through those spells where the ball isn’t falling your way,” Judge said. “Once we got here we just couldn’t capitalize on a couple things and finish the job.”
Showing Judge a conveyor belt of right-handed pitchers — and particularly right-handed sliders that bend away from him — is a very sound strategy. In looking at the down and away portion of the strike zone and the area directly outside it, we find that Judge struck out 25 times on right-handed sliders there in the regular season. He did not register a single extra base hit. With those numbers at their disposal, both Cleveland and Houston flooded him with low and outside sliders — as well as the slider’s high-velocity cousin, the cutter — every single night.
Altogether, he saw 34 low and away sliders and cutters during the postseason, just over 20% of the total pitches Cleveland and Houston threw to him. Five of those struck him out, only two were put in play, and neither of them went for a hit.
“They had an answer for us at every turn,” Judge said of opponents’ pitching continually vanquishing him and his teammates.
This has been the book on Judge for his whole career, dating back to his rookie season in 2017 when he set a then-Yankee record for strikeouts. Getting better at laying off those types of pitches played a huge part in Judge limiting his K’s, but the old habit resurfaced over the last three weeks. Pitchers also refused to give him a fastball when they were ahead in the count and they avoided the top of the strike zone like the plague.
According to Statcast, just seven of the 165 total pitches (4.2%) to Judge in the postseason were in the top strip of the strike zone. Keeping that up into next season and throughout his career will be a challenge. Pitchers make mistakes, after all. But over the course of his nine most recent games, facing two of the best pitching teams in Major League Baseball, Judge was forced to deal almost exclusively in his weaknesses. When no adjustments came and pitchers kept putting the ball where they wanted to, it gave them no reason to stop.
The result was Judge having a postseason that will live in infamy, especially if it’s the last memory Yankee fans have of watching him.
“I really don’t want to sit here and make excuses for what happened,” Judge said of the Bombers’ exit. “It’s a failure.”
After the team’s season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh created quite a stir when he told the media he was keeping receipts on all of their doubters.
Six weeks later, Saleh wishes he could take that comment back.
“I kind of want it to go away, I can’t lie,” Saleh said Wednesday. “It was a little off-character because I try to keep a measured response up here. It is more for them, I just want it to go away.
“You just want to go play football and eliminate all distractions. You try your best to keep the distractions on me and out of our locker room and that’s what I’m in charge of so we can play fast, think free and about football.
“Whatever I have to do to make sure that happens, I’m going to do. I think our guys are in a really good place. They will face adversity as the year goes on, but our group has a cool group of guys that love this game and appreciate one another and how hard each other works. I think they’re doing a good job ignoring all the noise.”
A day after the Jets lost to the Ravens 24-9 last month, Saleh lashed out at haters of the Jets as he was confident the team would eventually turn it around.
“I know it’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we aren’t going to do anything.
“I’m taking receipts and I’m going to be happy to share them with all of y’all when it’s all said and done.”
Although Saleh may regret the receipts comment, it has become a rally for Jets players. Since then, Gang Green has won five of six games, including Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos.
Now the Jets (5-2) find themselves in the middle of a playoff race in the AFC. With 10 games to go, the Green and White would be the fifth seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today.
Currently, the Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL as they haven’t qualified for the postseason since 2010. They also have the second-longest playoff draft in the four major North American sports after the NBA’s Sacramento Kings (2006).
Saleh and the Jets players have emphasized that this year’s team isn’t like previous Jets teams. So far, they have proven it on the field.
“They all love ball,” Saleh said about the Jets team. “It is easy to coach a guy when you know they love the game of football because you can coach them, you can coach them hard, you can be honest with people, we can show clips in our team meetings that are not very comfortable and they embrace it.
They don’t look at things as if they’re being attacked, they look at it as a challenge, which is a huge difference from a personality standpoint. When you love the game, you are not feeling like you’re being attacked because you want to find a way to get better.
“It is just a fun group to coach when they’re focused on things they have control over and play as hard as they do. They love each other the way they do, it makes it fun.”
This marks Dabur’s entry into the over Rs 25,000 crore branded spices and seasonings market. (File)
New Delhi:
Local fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India today announced that it will acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala in a Rs 587.52 crore deal, marking its entry into the category fast-growing spices and seasonings.
The company has signed definitive transaction agreements to acquire a 51% stake in Badshah Masala Pvt Ltd, a company specializing in the manufacture, marketing and export of ground spices, blended spices and seasonings, according to a joint statement.
“The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategic intent to enter new adjacent categories in the food space,” Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.
On the acquisition cost, Dabur India said “a 51% stake was agreed at Rs 587.52 crore less proportionate debt at closing date” with the Badshah business valued at Rs 1,152 crore.
While the remaining 49 percent stake, Dabur said, “must vest after a period of 5 years.” With this acquisition, Dabur India aspires to “expand its Foods business to Rs 500 crore in 3 years and expand into new adjacent categories,” a company statement said.
This also marks Dabur’s entry into the more than Rs 25,000 crore branded spices and seasonings market in India.
After that, Dabur joins the league of other FMCG manufacturers such as Emami, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and ITC who are already in the spice market.
India’s spice market, traditionally retailed in bulk, is gradually witnessing a shift towards branded players with packaged products, as consumers no longer have time to grind spices at home and are looking for convenience and of security.
“The Indian spices and seasonings category is a large and attractive market. Badshah Masala is one of the key players in this space. Our investment in Badshah Masala will help grow this business and continue to deliver unparalleled quality products” , said Mohit Burman, Chairman of Dabur India. said.
Burman further added that “this acquisition will accelerate our growth strategy as we continue to grow our food business. We intend to leverage our international market presence to expand this business globally.” Founded in 1958, Badshah Masala’s revenue in the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 189.1 crore. The Jhaveri family business derives the majority of 82% of its revenue from spice blends and has 2 manufacturing plants located in Umargam, Gujarat.
Badshah Masala Managing Director, Hemant Jhaveri, said, “Joining Dabur will help boost Badshah’s future growth potential. Our societies are perfectly adapted. This transaction will allow us to accelerate our growth by adding our products to Dabur’. broad product portfolio to meet the needs of consumers in all geographies.”
Dabur India Ltd is the fourth largest FMCG company in India and had revenue of Rs 10,888.68 cr in FY22. It is also a leading Ayurvedic healthcare company and natural with a portfolio of over 250 herbal/Ayurvedic products.
A Midwestern city made it to National Geographic’s “25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023,” and it might not be what you expected.
Due to its lakeside scenery, restaurants and vibrant culture, Milwaukee has been listed as one of 2023’s most breathtaking places and experiences for the year ahead.
Spotlighting a renovated downtown with riverside promenades, hotels, music venues and the newly opened Fiserv Forum, the magazine wrote that Wisconsin’s largest city is “turning heads beyond of the Great Lakes”.
The city’s beer and cheese culture shines through in Milwaukee’s status as a tourist destination, with numerous breweries throughout the city and a wide variety of dairy options at the Milwaukee Public Market.
Milwaukee’s museums, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum and the Milwaukee Museum of Art, show different ends of the city’s diverse and vibrant cultural history, which is also reflected in the revitalization of the city’s traditional neighborhoods.
Several other US sites were included, including Charleston, SC and Big Bend National Park. A full list of locations for the 2023 roster can be found here.
President Biden said Wednesday he appreciates Americans’ frustrations with soaring prices as he struggles to get inflation under control, and he warned it will take time before families get back to breaking even .
Speaking from the White House at an event unveiling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new crackdown on banking fees, Mr Biden tried to level with average families who continue to feel the pressure high gas prices and grocery bills that are becoming increasingly out of reach.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. ” That will take time. I appreciate the frustration of the American people.
Mr Biden continued to blame world events for rattling Americans’ wallets.
“One of the things that I think frustrates the American people is that they know the world is in a bit of a mess. They know that Putin’s war has put a tremendous amount of pressure on Europe, the rest of the world and the United States,” he said. “They want to know what we’re doing.
“There’s a lot going on that we’re doing,” the president said. “And it adds up.”
This view contrasts with polls showing that most American adults think Mr. Biden is not focused enough on the issues that matter most, and the most important of those issues is inflation.
A Monmouth University poll released last week found that only 31% of respondents believe Mr Biden “has given enough attention to the issues that matter most to American families”.
A 63% majority of those polled said they wanted the president to focus more on the main issues: inflation, elections and voting, crime and immigration.
The number of people who regard inflation as extremely important rose from 37% in September to 46% in this month’s poll.
The same poll found that Mr Biden’s approval rating remains underwater with 40% of respondents approving of his overall job performance while 53% say they disapprove.
Mr Biden’s slump in the polls has coincided with persistent inflation numbers and bleak economic forecasts throughout his tenure.
Mr Biden initially dismissed concerns about rising costs, predicting last summer that inflation would be temporary.
“We also know that as our economy has come back strong, we have seen price increases,” Biden said in remarks on July 19, 2021. “Some people have raised concerns that this could be a sign of persistent inflation. But that’s not our view. Our experts believe and the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen are — were expected and were meant to be temporary.
At the time, inflation was 5.4%.
Earlier this month, Mr Biden dismissed the Labor Department’s dismal inflation figures, saying Americans had been battling risky costs “for years”.
The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, beating expectations and showing that inflation remains a stubborn problem in the final monthly report ahead of the elections in mid-term.
“Americans are squeezed by the cost of living: it’s been true for years, and they didn’t need today’s report to tell them that,” Biden said of the report on the CPI, which was the last major inflation figure that voters will see before. the November 8 elections.
He said Labor Department figures show “some progress in tackling rising prices,” noting that annual inflation slowed from the previous quarter.
The annual inflation rate of 8.2% was down slightly from 8.3% the previous month, although it remains a burden on consumers. Inflation hit a 41-year high of 9.1% in June.
“But even with this progress, the prices are still too high,” he said. “Tackling global inflation that is affecting countries around the world and working families here at home is my top priority.”
Mr. Biden has pointed to the $740 billion Tax and Spending Act he signed this summer as the way out of choppy economic waters. Democrats say the law will eventually limit inflationary pressures.
Critics see the measure as more government spending that will increase inflation rather than reduce it. Critics also point to other forms of spending under the administration, such as Mr. Biden’s plan to write off billions in student loan debt, as compounding the problem.
Mr Biden also focused on the fees he says companies use for consumers of nickels and dimes.
At Wednesday’s event, the president took aim at ‘junk fees’ banks charge customers for NSF checks and overdrafts, which he says may not be a boon for families individual, but will accumulate over time.
“It’s billions of dollars,” he said. “It’s not billions for billions for an individual, but it’s two, three or four hundred dollars for an average family.”
“A lot of you come from backgrounds like me,” he said. “We are not poor, just ordinary people. But it matters. It matters in your life.