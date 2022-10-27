News
New GDP report shows US economy rebounded in third quarter – NBC Chicago
The problems have barely disappeared. Inflation, still close to a 40-year high, is penalizing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict greater damage. And the outlook for the global economy is darkening as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on.
But for now anyway, the US economy has likely returned to growth after shrinking in each of the first two quarters of 2022.
At least that’s what economists expect to see on Thursday when the Commerce Department releases its first of three estimates of gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — for the July-September period.
Economists polled by data firm FactSet predicted, on average, that GDP grew at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter. This would reverse annual declines of 1.6% from January to March and 0.6% from April to June.
Consecutive quarters of declining economic output are an informal definition of a recession. But most economists say they believe the economy has so far avoided a recession, noting the still-resilient job market and steady consumer spending. Most of them, however, expressed concern about the likelihood of a recession next year as the Federal Reserve continues to steadily raise interest rates to fight inflation.
Preston Caldwell, head of the US economy for financial services firm Morningstar, notes that the economy’s contraction in the first half of the year was largely caused by factors that do not reflect its underlying health. and therefore “most likely did not constitute a real economic crisis”. downturn.” He pointed to, for example, a drop in business inventories, a cyclical event that tends to reverse and generally does not reflect the state of the economy.
By contrast, consumer spending, fueled by a healthy labor market, and stronger U.S. exports likely restored growth to the world’s largest economy in the last quarter.
Thursday’s government report comes as Americans, worried about high prices and recession risks, prepare to vote in the midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party retains control of Congress. Inflation has become a signature issue for Republican attacks on Democrats’ handling of the economy.
The risk of an economic slowdown next year remains high as the Fed continues to hike rates aggressively in an attempt to rein in stubbornly high consumer prices. The central bank has raised its key short-term rate five times this year and is expected to announce further hikes next week and again in December. President Jerome Powell has bluntly warned that taming inflation will “bring some pain” – namely, higher unemployment and, possibly, a recession.
Higher borrowing costs have already hammered the domestic market. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate, which was just 3.09% a year ago, is approaching 7%. Sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months. New home construction is down nearly 8% from a year ago.
Yet the economy retains pockets of strength. One is the vitally important labor market. Employers have added an average of 420,000 jobs per month this year, putting 2022 on track to be the second-best year for job creation (behind 2021) in Department of Labor records dating back to 1940. The rate of Unemployment was 3.5% last month, which is a half-century low.
Inflation rose 0.1% in August despite a sharp drop in gasoline prices, according to the Consumer Price Index report released on Tuesday. Although it may not seem like much, inflation affects our daily lives. Lori Bettinger, president of Bancalliance and former director of TARP, joins LX News to discuss the exact impact of this increase in inflation on your daily expenses.
But hiring is slowing. In September, the economy added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure but the lowest since April 2021.
International events are raising new concerns. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted trade and raised energy and food prices, creating a crisis for poor countries. The International Monetary Fund, citing the war, this month downgraded its outlook for the global economy in 2023.
News
Column: Watching the World Series will be painful for Chicago White Sox fans after the promise of an extended October run fell well short of expectations
With the World Series set to begin Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, you can’t help but wonder what could’ve been for the Chicago White Sox.
What if they had changed managers in midcourse, as the Philadelphia Phillies did while fixing their mojo in June by replacing manager Joe Girardi with Rob Thomson?
What if they had re-signed Carlos Rodón, who won 14 games for the San Francisco Giants and finished second among starting pitchers with a 6.2 WAR, according to Fangraphs?
What if management made a significant move at the trade deadline when the American League Central was still a winnable division?
What if more of their players had battled through injuries like Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who played almost half the season with a torn UCL ligament in his right thumb that would require offseason surgery?
Many teams can lament the “what ifs” at the end of a disappointing season. But when you enter spring training with a World Series-or-bust attitude and don’t come close to making the postseason, it suggests a total breakdown from ownership to management to the players.
Everyone had a hand in the bust, but only a select few received most of the blame.
Wednesday marked the 17th anniversary of the 2005 championship, an anniversary the White Sox Twitter account ignored through the day, probably knowing the kind of replies they would get for reminding fans of the momentous occasion.
Ozzie Guillén, who managed the team to its only title in the last 105 years, tweeted about the anniversary in English and Spanish because he’s rightfully proud of his place in franchise and baseball history.
The 2005 Sox went 11-1 in the postseason and swept the Houston Astros in the World Series, a dominant display the ‘22 Astros are hoping to emulate as they take on the Phillies with a combined 7-0 record in the American League Division Series and ALCS.
It’s doubtful this year’s Sox could’ve stopped the Astros in the playoffs even if they had continued their brief hot streak in early September after the departure of manager Tony La Russa for health concerns. Still, they were only 1½ games behind the Guardians on Sept. 11, when Miguel Cairo was being heralded as the difference-maker. But an eight-game losing streak from Sept. 20-28 left them 11 games back by season’s end, and La Russa announced during the final homestand he would not return in 2023.
That was the best news angry Sox fans could hope for, though they also have to trust that management will make the right moves to ensure next season isn’t a repeat of the debacle of 2022.
General manager Rick Hahn has conducted a stealthy search for La Russa’s replacement, and while some names have been rumored to have interviewed, including Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol, there have been no real clues on which direction the Sox might be headed.
It could be an experienced manager who has won at this level, an up-and-comer who has paid his dues as a bench coach or a close friend of Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.
Let’s assume Reinsdorf learned his lesson and will bow out of the decision-making process, leaving it to Hahn to make the final call, which likely removes Guillén from the picture. It’s difficult for Reinsdorf to admit he was wrong, as we saw when Michael Jordan said at the end of “The Last Dance” that the core of the Chicago Bulls dynasty didn’t have to be broken up after their sixth title in 1998, changing the team-approved narrative 22 years later.
“I was not pleased. How’s that?” Reinsdorf told NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. “He knew better. Michael and I had some private conversations at that time that I won’t go into detail on ever. But there’s no question in my mind that Michael’s feeling at the time was we could not put together a championship team the next year.”
So would Reinsdorf admit the La Russa hire was the wrong decision? Not in this lifetime. But he might admit to himself that Hahn should get to pick the next manager.
No matter who replaces La Russa, it’s going to take a lot more than a new manager to convince Sox fans things are going to turn around quickly. The probable departure of free agent Jose Abreu might open up the first-base spot for Andrew Vaughn, but glaring holes remain at second, third and catcher. And who knows if Lance Lynn and Michael Kopech can stay healthy for an entire season or whether Lucas Giolito will rebound in his walk year?
Barring massive changes, this remains a team with poor defense, a lack of baserunning instincts and too many DHs and bloated contracts to count on one hand. Backing up the truck wouldn’t be the worst game plan.
“It’s easy at the end of a disappointing season to say you’ve got to burn it to the ground,” Hahn said during his end-of—season autopsy. “That’s not where we’re at as an organization. There’s a good amount of talent there. There’s talent that’s performed at an elite level. We’ve got to figure out a way to get them back to that level and augment accordingly.”
There is indeed talent, but perhaps we overestimated the amount of it in the Sox clubhouse. And yes, sometimes you have to learn how to play through key injuries, as the Phillies did this season, going 32-20 in the two months Bryce Harper missed with a broken left thumb.
A new manager can do only so much. It’s going to take a whole new attitude and perhaps several new players to get to that World Series the Sox believed was possible when spring training began in Glendale, Ariz.
The Sox are deluding themselves to think otherwise.
News
No one hit the Powerball jackpot, new draw estimated at $800 million
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one has won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, which means the jackpot will increase to around $800 million for the next draw.
The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.
No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since August 3, helping the prize become the fifth largest in US history. This equates to 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The next draw is Saturday.
The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which is one in 292.2 million.
The new jackpot amount of $800 million is for winners who derive their winnings from an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. However, almost all of the winners choose the cash option, which would amount to $383.7 million after tax.
The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
News
Who has the edge? Breaking down the matchups for Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (4-3) and Detroit Lions (1-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 game at Ford Field (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: Miami posted its second team rushing effort that surpassed 100 yards in last Sunday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with 111 on the night. Raheem Mostert, who has grabbed hold of the lead back role, had 79 yards on his 16 carries, consistently showing solid burst and vision.
The return of left tackle Terron Armstead was a huge plus, and it was evident with how many rushes to his side went for sizable gains. Center Connor Williams and right guard Robert Hunt also deserve credit for what they’ve done throughout the season. Chase Edmonds only had 17 yards on his seven carries. He got the call on coach Mike McDaniel’s questionable fourth-and-3 decision. A hole was there if he kept going left, but he turned inside and was stuffed.
The Lions’ run defense is 30th in the NFL, and their 12 rushing touchdowns allowed is worst in the league. Free safety DeShon Elliott leads the team with 49 tackles, and middle linebacker Alex Anzalone is second with 47 as Detroit runs a 4-3. Edge: Dolphins
When the Lions run: It appears talented tailback D’Andre Swift could be in line to return after being hampered by shoulder and ankle injuries that haven’t allowed him to play since Week 3. He was on a tear before going down, with a whopping 8.6 yards per carry. Power back Jamaal Williams has held it down since, rushing for a 4.5 average. Expect both to get touches.
Detroit’s seventh-ranked rushing attack is anchored inside by center Frank Ragnow, a Pro Bowler in 2020. The Lions also have former first-round pick Penei Sewell at right tackle.
The Dolphins held the Steelers and running back Najee Harris to 95 team rushing yards, and they have been bumped up to the NFL’s No. 7 run defense. Outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel were stellar last time out with eight tackles apiece and exceptional hustle plays deep into the night. Miami lost some run support from strong safety Brandon Jones after losing him to a torn ACL for the season. Edge: Even
When the Dolphins pass: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back for a second game after returning from concussion and should be sharper than he was outside of that opening drive against the Steelers. Tagovailoa missed his targets on multiple occasions when there were opportunities for big plays with yards after the catch if he hit his playmakers in stride. He also had Pittsburgh’s defense drop four interceptions.
Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receptions (57) and receiving yards (773) with Jaylen Waddle fourth in receiving yards (621). The two rank sixth and seventh among receivers in yards after the catch. Armstead’s return, along with veteran Brandon Shell’s emergence at right tackle seems to be providing the pass protection Tagovailoa needs. The quick passing game also helps keep the hits away.
Elliott and cornerback Jeff Okudah will have their hands full in the secondary. Aidan Hutchinson, the rookie out of Michigan, is off to a strong start with 4 1/2 sacks in six games. Detroit has former Dolphin first-round pick Charles Harris rushing opposite him. Edge: Dolphins
When the Lions pass: Quarterback Jared Goff is completing 62.3 percent of passes with 1,583 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Standout receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (28 receptions, 275 yards, three touchdowns) is expected to clear concussion protocol by Sunday. Josh Reynolds (24-343-2) has been an upstart option for Goff, and T.J. Hockenson (23-315-3) is one of the better tight ends in the league. Swift can also catch out of the backfield.
Cornerback Xavien Howard appears to be returning to form where he can be locking down his side after groin injuries have bothered him early this season. Miami hopes to get cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen back, but Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel stepped up in a big way with interceptions against the Steelers. The Dolphins will find ways to replace Jones, alongside top free safety Jevon Holland. It could be a combination of Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem and Verone McKinley up from the practice squad.
Phillips has gotten his pass rush going of late. If defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah can return from his back injury, that could get the Miami pass rush back to being lethal while also incorporating Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram. Jones will also be missed for what he provided on the safety blitz. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: The Dolphins largely cleaned up some of their special teams miscues in the win over Pittsburgh — or at least they weren’t bitten by special teams when Mostert muffed a kickoff but recovered it and Wilson had an adventurous punt catch. Kicker Jason Sanders was 3 for 3 on field goals, and punter Thomas Morstead had four of his six punts downed inside the Steelers’ 20.
The Lions are expected to again elevate former University of Miami kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad after he was 2 for 2, including one from 53 yards in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. Detroit’s punter is Jack Fox, punt returner is Kalif Raymond, and the Lions have used running back Justin Jackson and practice-squad receiver Maurice Alexander, an FIU and Miami Booker T. Washington High alum, on kick returns.
I’m banking on special teams coordinator Danny Crossman’s unit to keep trending up. Edge: Dolphins
Intangibles: The Dolphins have lost their past two road games, but those were against the Jets, who are on a four-game winning streak, and the Bengals, who have won four of their past five. Meanwhile, the Lions enter on a four-game losing streak. They have the NFL’s worst defense and, after averaging 35 points through their first four games, they’ve scored 6 points in their past two outings combined. Miami’s speed on the Ford Field turf and enclosed environment should bode well for McDaniel’s offense. Detroit, though, will play hard for coach Dan Campbell, the Dolphins’ one-time interim coach in 2015. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 31, Lions 20
News
the government again brandishes a 49.3, the Insoumis redeposit a motion of censure – RT in French
Elisabeth Borne again committed to the Assembly the responsibility of her government via 49.3, on the whole of the 2023 Social Security draft budget. La France insoumise will table, alone on the left, a motion of censure in reaction.
After a choppy and stormy session at the National Assembly on the evening of October 26, and in the voluntary absence of the deputies of Nupes and the National Rally, Elisabeth Borne drew 49.3 on the entire 2023 draft budget of the Social Security.
The final text “takes into account your exchanges in committee”, she assured the remaining deputies in the hemicycle shortly after 11:30 p.m., affirming that “more than 150 amendments have been retained, from the majority as well as oppositions”.
“The government authorized us to examine nine articles out of 53, it sorted through the amendments at its convenience”, criticized the communist Pierre Dharréville in response. “To this authoritarian path, the government will have added cynicism and disorder,” said Eric Coquerel (LFI).
The head of government notably cited measures for “better financing of home services”, “increased controls of nursing homes”, “strengthening the permanence of care”, “better care for children in situation of polyhandicap”, or even “100% coverage of hair prostheses for women with cancer”
The debates had reached a peak of tension around 11 p.m., the deputies of Nupes denouncing a “masquerade”. Indeed, after having asked several times, and without success, for extensions and additional sessions to examine the thousand amendments – a request also made by Les Républicains – the left-wing deputies finally left the hemicycle.
Invoking the “1,160 remaining amendments”, and “the deadlines set by the Constitution”, Elisabeth Borne then invoked Article 49 paragraph 3 of the Constitution on the entire text. RN deputies were also absent from the hemicycle during this statement by the Prime Minister.
A left in disagreement on a new motion of censure
The left is divided on the question of tabling a motion of censure. The environmental deputies will not file any, confirmed to AFP the leader EELV Cyrielle Chatelain. The Socialist Party and the Communists (PCF) are on the same line. Conversely, Eric Coquerel for his part announced on October 27 that La France insoumise was going to file a motion of censure. This will be voted on by the elected PCF, according to AFP.
“Yes, we are going to do it, in any case on the Insoumis side, because we must not trivialize 49.3”, explained the one who is also chairman of the Finance Committee, questioned on the set of France 2.
“We take all those who want to join this motion of censure”, also slipped Eric Coquerel. If the Nupes refuses to vote for a motion from the RN, the deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis said he was ready, on the other hand, to vote for the one that would be tabled by the LR deputies: “They are part of the republican arc and this n It’s not the same thing to vote for a group that is very much in the minority than for an extreme right-wing group. Except that the LRs do not seem to have any intention of filing a motion of censure in the short term.
This is the third time in less than a week that Elisabeth Borne has taken responsibility for her government via 49.3. The participation of the RN in the vote of the first motion of censure tabled by the Nupes had created unease in the ranks of the left and provoked criticism from the right and the majority who denounced a collusion between the RN and the Nupes.
News
Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields displayed poise, instincts and patience in the romp at New England. Next up: Doing it with consistency.
Justin Fields’ fifth touchdown pass of the season was another one he didn’t fully see.
It was a simple concept, a quick-hit screen left designed to get Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert moving behind a wall of blockers. But immediately after the snap, New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise darted into the passing lane, disrupting Fields’ vision and timing. Alertly, Fields double-clutched, went into second baseman mode with his arm slot and steered his throw around Wise’s left side.
“We work on that in practice,” Fields said, “just maneuvering the screens around that D-end.”
It was a crafty throw followed by an easy catch.
Off Herbert went.
Yet as he went, Fields was face down on the Gillette Stadium turf, having been smushed between Wise and outside linebacker Matthew Judon and absorbing a nasty hit that left him with a welt above his left eye.
Fields never saw Herbert’s 25-yard sprint to the end zone. Nor did he even realize the running back had caught the pass.
“I got smacked on that play,” Fields said. “I didn’t know he scored until somebody came up and told me.”
And if you thought Wise and Judon were politely checking on Fields’ physical well-being and offering a little pick-me-up after their big hit, think again.
“They were arguing with me,” Fields said. “Because I went to the ref saying, like, ‘Where is the flag (for roughing the passer)?’ But they were yelling at me that that’s not a flag.”
Nope. No flag. But it was six points.
What a moment that was for the Bears. The 25-yard touchdown toss punctuated a 75-yard response drive after the Patriots, behind rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, had scored 14 unanswered points in a little more than three minutes.
Fields’ pass to Herbert put the Bears ahead for the rest of the night, jump-starting a stretch during which the offense scored on five consecutive possessions on the way to a dominant 33-14 victory.
Was there anything especially remarkable about Fields’ lone touchdown pass? Maybe not. But it was another show of his playmaking instincts and his toughness to withstand a pounding.
It also was part of the Bears’ biggest scoring output since a 41-17 drubbing of the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2020. This showing, though, felt more promising and meaningful.
“I’m just proud of the way everybody came in and executed,” Fields said.
Here’s your Week 7 QB rewind.
Defining moment
The nominee list this week was much, much longer than usual. But look no further than Fields’ 19-yard completion to Equanimeous St. Brown on third-and-9 in the first quarter as an example of poise leading to production. That sequence provided clear evidence of Fields’ pocket poise for much of the night.
He showed impressive patience and vision, surfing forward and then to the right through the pocket. As he avoided pressure from Judon and rolled right, his eyes continued scanning downfield, where he spotted St. Brown. Once he did, he threw a strike for a key first down that pushed the Bears into Patriots territory on the first of three touchdown drives.
The Bears wound up converting 11 of 18 third downs, a 61.1% rate that was their best since going 8 of 13 against Washington in a Monday night win in September 2019. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy considers a 48% conversion rate his gold standard, noting that tops the NFL in most seasons. So it’s easy to assert that the Bears’ third-down productivity Monday pleased Getsy.
Within those 11 conversions were five Fields completions and five Fields runs.
“Every week we emphasize that,” Fields said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “We always say: situational execution. … I really think that’s carryover from practice.”
Fields’ 20-yard scramble on third-and-14 on the final drive of the first half was huge. That was followed three plays later by an off-script, 17-yard completion to Darnell Mooney on third-and-16, moving the Bears closer for Cairo Santos’ half-ending 23-yard field goal.
Fields also escaped pressure in the second half and drilled a 26-yard completion to Cole Kmet on third-and-7 on a possession that ended with Santos’ 50-yard field goal for a 26-14 lead. (More on that play shortly.)
Was it all perfect? No. Two of Fields’ biggest mistakes came on third down, including his second-quarter interception on a pass to St. Brown that was deflected near the line of scrimmage.
Fields also took a 9-yard sack and fumbled out of bounds on a third-and-10 play during which he held the ball for 7.2 seconds waiting for something to come open.
Still, an 11-for-18 third-down showing in a game in which the Bears scored six times is nothing to scoff at. Now it’s about building on that and making that kind of execution a consistent part of this offense.
On the bright side
Credit Getsy for flipping to a new tab in the Bears playbook after a long week of conversation and preparation. It was clear early that Getsy and the coaches felt confident turning Fields loose on a high volume of designed runs that left the Patriots strained and frustrated.
Sure, Fields’ most dazzling run may have been his scrambling magic for a 20-yard pickup on third-and-14 on the final drive of the first half. That was one of those adrenalizing tuck-and-run escape acts that confirm how lethal Fields can be when he’s improvising with his legs.
But that was the exception Monday. Ten of Fields’ 14 rushing attempts came on designed runs. There were three zone-read plays, two draws, two successful third-and-1 quarterback sneaks, a pair of keepers off jet sweep fakes and one quarterback sweep.
Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter simply asked him to use his athleticism and strength. After faking a speed sweep to Velus Jones Jr., Fields ran to his left, cut inside of Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant and then powered into the end zone. Cornerback Jack Jones made a business decision at the goal line and — with a 5-inch, 53-pound size disadvantage against Fields — steered away from contact.
That’s a snapshot of how valuable Fields’ combination of size and athleticism is.
He expressed satisfaction after the game with the package of designed runs.
“That brought a whole different element to our offense,” Fields said. “We executed that well.”
The challenge now will be continuing to blend those designed run concepts into each week’s plan while making a conscious effort to keep Fields safe.
Uh-oh
Even during an encouraging performance in a winning effort, Fields’ ball security left reason for concern — hardly a good sign as the Bears prepare to face a Dallas Cowboys defense that has an NFL-best 29 sacks plus 12 takeaways during a 5-2 start.
For the second consecutive game, Fields had a pass batted at the line of scrimmage and intercepted, this one swatted into the air by Judon and picked off by Myles Bryant in the second quarter.
Fields also was charged with four fumbles — though the Bears were fortunate not to lose any. One was the fault of running back David Montgomery, who dropped a pitch from Fields in the first quarter. But Fields also fumbled at the end of that third-and-10 play in the second quarter during which he held the ball far too long without choosing either to tuck and run or to heave the football into the Patriots bench area.
He fumbled again late in the first half while trying to escape from Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings, dislodging the ball from his hands with his right knee.
There was another fumble on a mishandled snap in the third quarter.
In coach Matt Eberflus’ detail-oriented program, in which protecting the football is of high priority, those miscues were not acceptable.
“Ball security is No. 1,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “It’s important that everybody who handles the ball does a good job with the ball. That’s been brought to everybody’s attention.”
Odds and ends
- The Bears’ longest passing play was that 26-yard scramble-drill connection from Fields to Kmet on third-and-7 during a key third-quarter field-goal drive. Kmet made a nice catch on a back-shoulder ball and was clearly inbounds as he won his matchup against safety Devin McCourty. The third-year tight end hurried the football back to the officials and urged his teammates to hustle and get the next snap off before a potential Patriots challenge. The Bears operated smoothly in that sequence, got the play off quickly and gained 6 yards on a Montgomery run. After the game, Kmet was asked if he felt like he didn’t make his catch inbounds. “That’s something we’ve been practicing since (organized team activities),” he said. “Anything close in a big situation — that was a big third-down play — you just don’t know if they’re going to find a slight bobble or something when they look at it on replay. So we have our procedure with that.” That sequence was the byproduct of good coaching and crisp situational execution that has been taught and drilled and created a productive process on game night. “It’s just the practice part of it,” Eberflus said. “What we always say is we’ll see it out there (at practice) first. And we’ve seen it. We’ve done a good job of practicing that. You have to set those things up.”
- General manager Ryan Poles met with reporters in the Gillette Stadium press box before kickoff. Among his most notable comments was his inward-looking analysis of how the Bears can better utilize Fields to set him up for success. That will remain a priority for the coaching staff with input and oversight from the front office. But along with that, Poles emphasized Fields’ responsibility with “the execution and the details of what he’s being asked to do and really speeding up to the game and making decisions quicker.” That processing and decision-making speed should be kept under an intense microscope for the final 10 games. Poles also reiterated that part of his evaluation of Fields in 2022 revolves around “flashes,” with the quarterback needing to demonstrate accuracy, an ability to get the ball out on time and deep-ball potential fairly regularly. “I think he has shown the flashes,” Poles said.
- The Bears failed to land a knockout punch in the third quarter when Fields took a first-down, play-action deep shot to Mooney from the Patriots 39-yard line. Mooney was in single coverage against cornerback Jonathan Jones and ran a double move to turn up the right sideline. But Fields’ pass to the end zone sailed wide and out of bounds without giving Mooney any opportunity to demonstrate his ball skills in a winnable one-on-one matchup. To the naked eye, this looked like a repeat offense for Fields, a potential indicator of either faltering accuracy or wavering trust in his favorite receiver. But when Fields was asked about that sequence Wednesday, he explained his agitation. “I thought it was a dot,” he said. “I thought I put it perfectly (for him). But it just kept rising and rising. Just a shot we took and I just overthrew him by a little bit.” As the season goes on, Fields will have to capitalize on such opportunities much more frequently.
- The Bears were bracing for the worst with the toe injury that ended Lucas Patrick’s night after 10 snaps. On Wednesday they moved Patrick to injured reserve with the acceptance he will be out awhile. That pushes Sam Mustipher back into the starting role at center and leads to a likely combination of Braxton Jones, Michael Schofield, Mustipher, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom to start Sunday. That quintet finished the game in New England and would mark the fifth starting line combination the Bears have used in eight games.
News
The rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting was taken from the shooter about a week before the attack, police say
The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been removed from the gunman’s possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it’s unclear how he recovered it, according to the police.
The shooter, Orlando Harris, 19, opened fire on Monday, killing student Alexandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, and injuring several others at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Harris later died in a hospital after a shootout with school officers.
Prior to the shooting, his family had contacted St. Louis police to have a firearm removed, St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday at a press conference. “The mother at the time wanted him out of the house,” he added.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the family’s home on October 15 – just nine days before Monday’s shooting, according to a police statement Wednesday evening.
“Officers responded and determined at that time that the suspect was legally entitled to possess the firearm,” said the statement obtained by CNN affiliate KMOV. “A known third party of the family has been contacted and has taken possession of the firearm so that it is no longer stored at the home.
On Wednesday evening, police confirmed that the gun taken from the home that day was the rifle used in the school shooting.
“How he acquired it after that…we don’t know,” Sack said. “We are looking into that.”
The firearm has a serial number and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working to locate it, Sack said.
The teenager’s family had been worried about him. In addition to trying to have the gun removed, they also checked him into a mental health facility, searched his room, tracked what he got in the mail and tried to make sure he was engaging with people and feeling loved, Sacked said.
“They made every effort they reasonably thought they could,” Sack said. “I think that’s why the mother is so heartbroken by the families who paid for her episode.”
The shooter, who graduated from the same school last year, “broke into the school” with the rifle and a large amount of ammunition, some strapped to his chest, Sack said.
The shooting left the building riddled with bullets and turned an ordinary Monday at school into one where frightened students and teachers locked their doors, huddled in corners and jumped out of windows for their lives as the sound of gunfire echoed through their hallways.
After the attack, FBI investigators found a letter and a notebook in the car Harris was using to drive to school.
“The school was the target,” Sack said. “There was a disconnect between him and what he felt was the other school community. He felt isolated and alone.
There were seven security personnel at the school when the shooter arrived, but the shooter did not enter through a checkpoint where security officers were posted, said DeAndre Davis, director of security and of the security of the public schools of Saint Louis.
“He had to force his way in and that’s good for us because it buys us time,” Sack said on Wednesday.
Officers were at the schools four minutes after the active shooter was reported, and confronted the shooter eight minutes later, according to Sack.
The police commissioner has repeatedly credited the quick police response, locked doors and advance training with preventing more deaths.
Authorities also thanked students for following their professors’ instructions and locking their doors after being alerted to the threat on campus.
“We had teenagers and athletes – they don’t always listen – but on Monday they certainly did,” Sack said. “They did what their teachers told them to do, they did what the officers told them to do, despite the fact that you can see a lot of them were traumatised. You can see their faces, you can read their eyes.
Students and teachers rushed to lock and barricade classroom doors after hearing a coded message broadcast over the intercom.
The shooter managed to enter Jean Kuczka’s health class, where she and her students were crammed.
Student Keyshawn Brooks told CNN affiliate KSDK he saw the gunman make his way into his classroom and shoot his teacher.
“They had knocked down the door to our classroom and a man opened the door and he said, ‘You’re all going to die today,’” Brooks said.
“He shot the teacher first. She fell to the ground. Another boy was shot in the hand and bleeding. Two other girls got shot,” Brooks said. “When he left the room, we opened the window and jumped out.”
Student Alex Macias described looking the shooter in the eye after Kuczka was shot.
“He shot Ms. Kuczka, and I just closed my eyes,” she said. “I really didn’t want to see anything else. But then, just as I thought he was leaving, I opened my eyes to see him standing there, making eye contact with me. And then after making eye contact, he just walked away.
The students then started jumping out the window, she said.
Teacher Kristie Faulstich said Kuczka died while standing between the shooter and the students. She described her former colleague as a popular teacher who was loved by many.
Authorities are considering making it harder to get into classrooms, the police commissioner said.
As the investigation continues and students and teachers mourn Kuczka and Bell, it is taking two months before they are allowed to return to campus, school officials said.
