Not strong enough? California marijuana company DreamFields Brands, Inc. sued over potency of ‘Jeeter’ brand joints

The arrest of three suspected drug trafficking groups that prosecutors say are responsible for smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills has resulted in the arrest of 19 state defendants from Washington and California.

The first indictment, in September, arrested six defendants following a wiretap investigation into their operations. These arrests did not deter the other defendants.

Two more indictments were unsealed on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 11 other defendants. The criminal complaints resulted in two other arrests also on Tuesday.

“These individuals were bringing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico across the border and up I-5 to the Pacific Northwest. Even when a drug-laden RV was pulled off the highway and seized by law enforcement, they weren’t deterred,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown said. in a Department of Justice press release.

Previous sweeps yielded federal and local authorities 1,016 pounds of methamphetamine, 330,000 fentanyl pills, nine kilograms of fentanyl powder, 25 kilograms of cocaine, 15.5 kilograms of heroin, 43 guns and more than a million dollars in cash.

The amount of narcotics seized alone would have made the investigation a success, authorities said. The volume also means that, if convicted, some defendants will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“Just look at the seized fentanyl, since four out of 10 fake pills contain a lethal dose, it was enough to kill 132,000 people,” said the acting special agent in charge of the DEA’s field division in Seattle. , Jacob Galvan, according to the press release.

Searches carried out on Tuesday at 14 locations in Washington and California resulted in the seizure of 4.5 kilos of heroin, two kilos of fentanyl powder, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 67 firearms, large capacity rifle magazines , thousands of cartridges, two sets of body armor and a body shield.

At a press conference, Brown said the majority of the guns were stolen, KIRO News Radio reported.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, the following people have been arrested.

The six suspects arrested on the September 21 indictment are:

• Agustin Gutierrez Valencia, 32, of Kent, Washington.

• Daniel Vazquez Arroyo, 32, of Kent, Washington.

• Rosalio Reynoso Arellano, 51, from Los Angeles.

• Ernesto Casillas, 46, from Los Angeles.

• Benigno Hernandez aka Ivan Santos Arellano, 32, of Kent, Washington.

• Jesus Toledo Pardo. 56, of Sea Tac, Washington.

The 11 suspects named in the two indictments released on Tuesday are:

• Jose Paleo, 29, of La Mirada, California.

• Octavio Guzman, 24, of Huntington Park, California.

• Glauco Guardado Rodriguez, 25, of Seattle.

• Araceli Salas, 30, of Maywood, California.

• Maria Rangel Aguilar. 44. of Huntington Park, Calif.

• Miguel Thomas. 33. of Tukwila, Washington.

• Tad Fulton, 48, of Seattle, Washington.

• Ryan Holmquist, 34, of Issaquah, Washington.

• Timothy Hursh, 38, of SeaTac, Washington.

• Ryan Terry, 44, of Duval, Washington.

• Abel Cruz, 32, of Des Moines, Washington.

The two suspects arrested Tuesday on criminal complaints are Luis Valenzuela-Haro, 32, of Seattle and Michael Kinzel, 37, of Renton, Washington.

The 19 defendants face a slew of charges, including “conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute,” prosecutors said in the statement.

An unspecified defendant faces enhanced charges for “carrying a firearm in connection with a crime of drug trafficking”, while another unspecified group of defendants face charges of “conspiracy in view to laundering money”.