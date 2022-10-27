President Biden spent more than an hour this week at the White House with eight TikTok stars with a combined following of more than 67 million people who were brought to Washington in the hopes that their messages will generate votes for the Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm.
Other voices: It’s time to reevaluate our relationship with Riyadh
Sometimes, it takes a jolt to make you see a relationship in a new light. With the always-complicated U.S.-Saudi dynamic, that moment may have arrived.
The Saudis have long relied on the fact that they can peddle themselves as a key regional counterbalance to Iranian aggression and a global oil powerhouse to act as they please, sometimes openly interfering with U.S. interests with the conviction that there won’t really be consequences in the bilateral relationship.
They have long been evasive and cavalier about suspicions that Saudi officials had links to the 9/11 hijackers, 15 of whom were from the kingdom. While U.S. officials decry potential war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, the Saudis have inflicted mass civilian damages and casualties in Yemen with protest from Congress but insufficient pushback from presidential administrations. Four years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the dismembering of U.S.-based Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, he has yet to fess up to his role, only vaguely acknowledging that “it happened under my watch.”
Throughout, U.S. officials have treated the unfortunate but necessary alliance as a close friendship, approving massive weapons sales and largely avoiding any blunt criticism. The appeasement seems to have won little leverage, as the Saudis led the oil-producing OPEC+ coalition to announce it would massively cut oil production targets despite repeated pleading from the U.S. not to. The move will likely raise energy prices and empower Russia’s oil sector at a time when it needs the revenue to continue its disastrous war, prompting President Joe Biden to finally issue some warnings about a serious U.S. response. The kingdom responded to these protestations by getting cozier with China.
It is undeniable that some security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is crucial to counter Iran. Yet at a moment when Iran is being roiled by internal turmoil turning its attention inward, and U.S. energy production just keeps growing, we should wonder what we’re getting from this relationship, and what some real consequences might look like for a regime used to default U.S. support.
Democrats hope TikTok creators will help sway voters
The trip, which was organized by the DNC, was the most visible effort yet by Democrats trying to leverage TikTok’s vast following to influence the midfielders and is likely to prove controversial with Republicans, many of whom have harshly criticized TikTok’s Chinese ownership. Former President Donald Trump at one point ordered TikTok shut down in the United States, then tried to force the sale of its US operations. Those efforts failed, however, though Republicans continued to accuse the app of being a threat.
Since then, TikTok has been downloaded more than 100 million times by users in the United States, and it has overtaken Facebook and Instagram’s Meta to become the country’s fastest growing social media app.
How TikTok ate the internet
“House Democrats are committed to reaching voters where they are and reminding them of what’s at stake on November 8,” said Cara Koontz, DCCC’s director of digital communications. “We are thrilled to have their partnership in this first-of-its-kind effort for the DCCC.”
It remains to be seen how the creators will benefit from the visit. Many were previously largely apolitical, encouraging their fans to vote but not explicitly supporting parties or candidates. For many, this was their first visit to the nation’s capital and their first interaction with government.
“I think the DNC brought me in as a pretty independent creator, trying to be a non-partisan creator who didn’t vote for Obama,” said V Spehar, host of Under the Desk News, a television channel. news TikTok with 2.7 million subscribers.
It was clear during the visit that while their names and faces might be unknown to many in Washington political circles, that was not true for all. A launch dinner at We, The Pizza on Capitol Hill became so chaotic with swarms of young fans snapping photos and asking to take TikTok videos with the creators that staff quickly cleared an upstairs space for the stars can dine in peace.
The dinner conversation focused on issues such as reproductive rights and strategizing to get the most out of their midterm audience, several attendees said.
“We felt very excited, very optimistic,” Spehar said. “A lot of creators explained that they didn’t get much civic education in school. They were excited to learn more about the structure of government and see it in person.
This lack of familiarity with government apparently applied to their audience as well. After the group solicited mid-term questions on Instagram Stories, influencer Nia Sioux, 21, an actress and creator with 8.3 million followers on TikTok, realized her young followers were confused by the references to mid-terms in its publications. They thought she was talking about her midterms at UCLA. She rephrased her messages to clarify that she meant the midterm elections.
The trip was organized with the help of Daniel Daks, the founder of Palette, a talent management company. The DNC reached out to Daks because he had previously organized influencer efforts for the 2020 Biden campaign.
The White House informs TikTok stars about the war in Ukraine
The DNC paid for the creators’ travel and travel expenses but does not directly compensate them for the videos they post. “Content creators have platforms that can reach millions, and we’re excited about this collaboration as part of our efforts to reach young voters to remind them of what’s at stake in this election and how to make a plan to vote,” said Shelby Cole, deputy chief of mobilization at the DNC.
Their first stop on Monday was at the Supreme Court. The group filmed content on the building’s steps and created videos reiterating the court’s importance in deciding issues such as abortion rights and same-sex marriage.
Then they met Obama in his DC office. The former president spoke to them about the importance of these midterm elections, calling a Democratic victory in November crucial. Afterwards, the creators filmed one-on-one TikTok videos with him.
DCCC management welcomed the creators to the organization’s offices on Monday. Influencers held a meeting with high-level DCCC staff members who projected the midterm election battleground map onto a large screen and outlined key districts they hoped TikTokers could help them with. to influence. They also taught the group effective messaging strategies.
“For a group of people looking at a video that only gets 400,000 views per flop,” Daks said, “to be told that many elections come down to less than 5,000 votes was a revelation.”
Mattie Westbrouck, 22, an online creator with more than 10.2 million followers on TikTok, said it was their first time in DC and the trip was a great learning experience. “The one takeaway was that Michigan’s 3rd District really mattered because that’s where young voters matter the most,” Westbrouck said. “I will try to promote the content to best reach those voters.”
After a long Monday, the influencers dined with DNC staffers at Brasserie Liberté, a French restaurant in Georgetown.
On Tuesday, the group received a private tour of the Capitol. As they walked the halls, a tour guide explained the branches of government and how the House and Senate work. They saw the House bedroom and Nancy Pelosi’s office, even though the congresswoman was not there. At one point, a creator pointed out that there were images of corn carved into the columns just outside the old Senate chamber and the group joked about the TikTok meme “it’s corn”.
“It was amazing to watch the creators interpret government through the lens of internet culture,” Daks said.
Then it was off to the White House for a press conference where President Biden received a covid reminder. TikTokers had a brief encounter with the White House press corps, some of whom tried to sit in their seats.
Facebook paid a GOP firm to slander TikTok
“No one in our group has been recognized by the press,” Spehar said. “After they tried to steal our seats, they had no more questions or curiosity about why we were there or who we were.”
The trip to the White House was arranged directly, not through the DNC. Biden has embraced TikTok creators throughout his presidency, often holding briefings with them on key issues such as the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic. After the press conference, Biden ushered the content creators into the Oval Office for an hour-long private meeting.
The creators said that during the meeting, Biden told his personal story and explained why he got into politics. He showed the creators family photos and asked if any of them would consider running for office. Some creators said it was something they would consider. He personally guided them to the west wing and encouraged them to get the coronavirus vaccine booster.
“It felt like a little tour of the room, but by the president,” Westbrouck said.
“He didn’t mention the election or the vote,” Spehar said.
“We know people listen to trusted messengers, and as more young people turn to Instagram, TikTok and other platforms for news and information, we need to engage directly with the voices they trust. “, said Rob Flaherty, the director of the White House. of the digital strategy.
Young people are increasingly getting their news and information from content creators on TikTok, according to surveys. The percentage of people who consume information on TikTok has tripled since 2020, and more than 26% of adults under the age of 30 receive information on TikTok regularly, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center.
The DNC opened a TikTok account in March, making it the only US political party on the platform. The DNC employs a full-time content strategist dedicated solely to TikTok, growing the group’s platform by posting news clips, explainers and trending memes.
“In all my years in politics, I have never seen a single strategy that could single-handedly overthrow a state,” said Madeline V. Twomey, founder of digital consultancy Rufus and Mane, who has also worked at the organization of the trip. “TikTok is that strategy – it impacts culture and politics in a way that no other media reaches.”
Rise of TikTok: Sorry, you went viral
“We are seeing more and more politicians and the party establishment starting to embrace this new medium and an incredibly effective way to reach young people,” said Aidan Kohn-Murphy, founder of Gen Z for Change, a group formerly known as TikTok for Biden. . “We’re seeing a lot of campaigns and party organizations starting to adopt the tactics that digital organizers have been saying have worked for years.”
In 2020, TikTok for Biden brought together a coalition of over 500 TikTok creators to support Biden in his campaign against Trump.
The creators on the trip said they felt more comfortable talking about policies and candidates after their time in DC “I honestly think it’s a scary time for people who can get pregnant and won’t be able to. not be entitled to an abortion,” Sioux said. . “I will talk about my position on this and have more information in my social media content.”
Kat Wellington, 24, a lifestyle and fashion content creator, said she was previously hesitant to go political on her TikTok account, but that was likely to change after the DC meetings. “I realized I wanted to share more about what I believe in,” she said. “This trip has helped push me to use my platform for this. I don’t want to be afraid to share my genuine beliefs about politics, even if it’s going to upset some people.
ASK IRA: Are Heat’s best power forwards actually not power forwards?
Q: Ira, Erik Spoelstra tells us we have depth. We don’t even have a power forward. He starts Caleb Martin and goes small. The Heat don’t have depth. – Phil.
A: The Heat have wing depth. But it was telling that when Caleb Martin wasn’t available Monday, Erik Spoelstra instead started Max Strus. And if the depth at power forward was supposed to turn into Haywood Highsmith, that has yet to be a thing. Look, most teams tend to go small during games, so depth at power forward might be overstated. But the Heat at power forward have one who isn’t available (Omer Yurtseven, with Bam Adebayo moving to power forward), one who didn’t play until Wednesday (Nikola Jovic) and one that seemingly was supposed to play (Highsmith). Going into Wednesday night’s game, Basketball Reference’s positional tracker had Jimmy Butler playing 63 percent of his minutes at power forward (and two percent at center). That could become an exhausting ask as the season progresses. As it was, most of Martin’s best defense work in Wednesday’s return to the lineup was defending the Blazers’ guards. So if you’re saying the Heat don’t have a power forward, you’re probably right. But Erik Spoelstra showed at least on one night that he could make his mix work, and his bench productive.
Q: I’ve seen enough, ship Dewayne Dedmon to the Lakers or someone desperate for a second-round pick, – Vara.
A: With Dewayne Dedmon earning $4.7 million this season, it’s not as if there are any takers, at a position where Demarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside and Dwight Howard remain unsigned and available for the minimum. The question is whether Omer Yurtseven can become trusted as a reliable backup to Bam Adebayo, or whether this is simply a rough patch for Dewayne.
Q: Ira, if the Heat continue to struggle, what are the chances we could see a move into the luxury tax? And if so, what kind of roster moves could they make? – John, Ocala.
A: Actually that would make the Heat less likely to spend. The Heat spend for contention, not out of desperation.
()
AAP-BJP lock horns at Ghazipur landfill site ahead of MCD polls
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits Ghazipur landfill site. Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal
New Delhi: In the nation’s capital, Delhi, politics are at their peak during Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the Ghazipur dump. On Thursday, the BJP mocked him and accused the AAP supremo of playing politics by visiting the site ahead of the municipal elections.
BJP calls Kejriwal a ‘barsati mendhak’
Hitting Delhi’s chief minister, BJP East Delhi MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir asked Kejriwal to tell people in the capital how many times he had visited the Ghazipur dumpsite in the past seven years.
“I have been to Ghazipur dumpsite eight times since 2019, and chief minister did not come even after I asked him again and again,” he said in a Hindi tweet, calling out Kejriwal “barsati mendhak” or “a frog that only appears during rains”. “He cannot see people’s pain,” Gambhir added.
Gambhir further alleged that the Kejriwal visits the Ghazipur dump when its height decreases. “You (Kejriwal) are going there to do politics ahead of the MDC elections,” the BJP MP said.
Gambhir also attached a letter which was written to Kejriwal in 2020, shortly after he was elected chief minister for a third time.
मैं 2019 से 8 बार ग़ाज़ीपुर पहाड़ पर गया बार बार बुलाने पर भी मुख्यमंत्री नहीं आये! More information #LiarInChiefKejriwal pic.twitter.com/4DW4HvfvJi
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2022
“I would like to draw your attention to one of the biggest landfills in Asia, the Ghazipur landfill which falls under my constituency (East Delhi). It is a matter of great concern to all of us as public servants. People living near the landfill site is in a very difficult situation as a CM from Delhi you should visit the site for their sake and see their condition reads the letter.
My Gambhir’s letter to Kejriwal written on February 19, 2020 also reads: “You will also know that all the work is done by the central government and the EDMC led by BJ. I invite you to visit the site of burial with me. Please let me know when we can schedule a visit.”
BJP-led MCD set up Ghazipur ‘Kuda Ghar’: Kejriwal
During his visit to the Ghazipur landfill, Kejriwal accused the BJP, which ran the former Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), of doing nothing but creating three mountains of rubbish and filling the city with waste.
“The BJP-led MCD has made it ‘kuda ghar’,” Kejriwal said, adding that he will contest the upcoming municipal polls on the issue.
Clashes between BJP and AAP workers on Ghazipur dumpsite
At Delhi’s biggest dump – the Ghazipur landfill – BJP and AAP workers clashed today. BJP workers reached the site ahead of Kejriwal’s visit to protest against his government in the nation’s capital ahead of the civic body polls.
Workers from both parties clashed and rose up against each other in Ghazipur.
ANI news agency shared a video which shows BJP workers waving slogans against the Delhi government with banners reading “be ashamed Kejriwal”, while AAP workers were present at the site and chanted slogans against the BJP.
#LOOK | Delhi BJP workers and AAP workers came face to face and shouted slogans against each other in Ghazipur today.
BJP workers were protesting against the Delhi government; AAP workers went there soon after and raised slogans against them.
Police personnel present on site. pic.twitter.com/OrCgYiO8OE
— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022
In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “BJP sitting in Delhi Municipality for 15 years has spread rubbish all over Delhi, today I came to see their mountain of rubbish from Ghazipur.”
He also challenged the “top leaders” of the BJP to show their development work. “Why are you so ashamed to show off your mountains of rubbish? The Delhi government is not ashamed to show off its schools and hospitals,” Kejriwal said while visiting Ghazipur.
पिछले 15 साल में bjp ने पूरी दिल्ली कूड़ा कूड़ा-कूड़ा कर है।। More information
सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी है है- इस बार नगर निगम चुनाव में की साफ़ साफ़ के के वोट है ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। ।। स. More information pic.twitter.com/Bd2ux88kPw
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 27, 2022
When are the MCD elections?
The MCD Unified Ballot elections are expected to be held in late 2022 or early next year. There has been no official announcement regarding the dates of the polls.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jamelle Bouie: Why I keep coming back to Reconstruction
I write frequently about the Reconstruction period after the Civil War not to make predictions or analogies but to show how a previous generation of Americans grappled with their own set of questions about the scope and reach of our Constitution, our government and our democracy.
The scholarship on Reconstruction is vast and comprehensive. But my touchstone for thinking about the period continues to be W.E.B. Du Bois’ “Black Reconstruction,” published in 1935 after years of painstaking research, often inhibited by segregation and the racism of Southern institutions of higher education.
I return to Du Bois, even as I read more recent work, because he offers a framework that is useful, I think, for analyzing the struggle for democracy in our own time.
The central conceit of Du Bois’ landmark study — whose full title is “Black Reconstruction: An Essay Toward a History of the Part Which Black Folk Played in the Attempt to Reconstruct Democracy in America, 1860-1880” — is that the period was a grand struggle between “two theories of the future of America,” rooted in the relationship of American labor to American democracy.
“What were to be the limits of democratic control in the United States?” Du Bois asks. “Was the rule of the mass of Americans to be unlimited, and the right to rule extended to all men regardless of race and color?” And if not, he continues, “How would property and privilege be protected?”
On one side in the conflict over these questions was “an autocracy determined at any price to amass wealth and power”; on the other was an “abolition-democracy based on freedom, intelligence and power for all men.”
The term “abolition-democracy” began with Du Bois and is worth further exploration.
Abolition-democracy, Du Bois writes, was the “liberal movement among both laborers and small capitalists” who saw “the danger of slavery to both capital and labor.” Its standard-bearers were abolitionists like Wendell Phillips and radical antislavery politicians like Charles Sumner and Thaddeus Stephens, and in its eyes, “the only real object” of the Civil War was the abolition of slavery, and “it was convinced that this could be thoroughly accomplished only if the emancipated Negroes became free citizens and voters.”
It was also clear, to some within abolition-democracy, that “freedom in order to be free required a minimum of capital in addition to political rights.” In this way, abolition-democracy was an anticipation of social democratic ideology, although few of its proponents, in Du Bois’ view, grasped the full significance of their analysis of the relationship between political freedom, civil rights and economic security.
Opposing abolition-democracy, in Du Bois’ telling, were the reactionaries of the former Confederate South who sought to “reestablish slavery by force.” The South, he writes, “opposed Negro education, opposed land and capital for Negroes, and violently and bitterly opposed any political power. It fought every conception inch by inch: no real emancipation, limited civil rights, no Negro schools, no votes for Negroes.”
Between these two sides lay Northern industry and capital. It wanted profits, and it would join whichever force enabled it to expand its power and reach. Initially, this meant abolition-democracy, as Northern industry feared the return of a South that might threaten its political and economic dominance. It “swung inevitably toward democracy” rather than allow the “continuation of Southern oligarchy,” Du Bois writes.
It’s here that we see the contradiction inherent in the alliance between Northern industry and abolition-democracy. The machinery of democracy in the South “put such power in the hands of Southern labor that, with intelligent and unselfish leadership and a clarifying ideal, it could have rebuilt the economic foundations of Southern society, confiscated and redistributed wealth, and built a real democracy of industry for the masses of men.”
This — the extent to which democracy in the South threatened to undermine the imperatives of capital — was simply too much for Northern industry to bear. And so it turned against the abolition-democracy, already faltering as it was in the face of Southern reaction.
“Brute force was allowed to use its unchecked power,” Du Bois writes, “to destroy the possibility of democracy in the South, and thereby make the transition from democracy to plutocracy all the easier and more inevitable.”
In the end, “it was not race and culture calling out of the South in 1876; it was property and privilege, shrieking to its kind, and privilege and property heard and recognized the voice of its own.” What killed Reconstruction — beyond the ideological limitations of its champions and the vehemence of its opponents — was a “counterrevolution of property,” North and South.
Why is this still a useful framework for understanding the United States, close to a century after Du Bois conceived and developed this argument? As a concept, abolition-democracy captures something vital and important: that democratic life cannot flourish as long as it is bound by and shaped around hierarchies of status. The fight for political equality cannot be separated from the fight for equality more broadly.
In other words, the reason I keep coming back to “Black Reconstruction” is that Du Bois’ mode of analysis can help us (or, at least, me) look past so much of the ephemera of our politics to focus on what matters most: the roles of power, privilege and, most important, capital in shaping our political order and structuring our conflicts with one another.
The temptation of pornography weakens the “priestly heart”: Pope Francis warns priests
Vatican City:
Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome of the dangers of online pornography, in a transcript released Wednesday by the Vatican, calling soft porn a temptation that “weakens the priestly heart.”
Francis’ meeting at the Vatican on Monday saw the 86-year-old pontiff respond at length to a wide range of questions from priests and seminarians studying in Rome, from reconciling science and faith to trying to live virtuously amid personal shortcomings.
Asked, however, how best to use digital and social media to “share the joy of being a Christian,” the pope warned against obsessively watching the news, listening to music diverting attention from his job – before addressing a more serious risk.
“And on that (subject) there is also another thing, which you know well: digital pornography,” he said, according to the Q&A transcript.
“Every one of you thinks you’ve experienced or been tempted by digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many lay people, so many lay women, and even priests and nuns,” he said. said Pope Francis.
“And I’m not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see abuse live: that’s already degeneracy. But more ‘normal’ pornography,” he said. he continued.
The Jesuit pope has already condemned pornography during his pontificate, most recently in June, when he called it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women”, saying it should be declared a “threat for public health”.
“Dear brethren, be careful of this. The pure in heart, the heart that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information,” he said Monday, asking the public to “remove it from cellphones.” lest you have temptation in your hands”.
“The devil enters through there: he weakens the priestly heart. Excuse me for going into these details on pornography, but there is a reality: a reality that affects priests, seminarians, nuns, consecrated souls”, he said.
“Do you understand? Alright. It’s important,” he concluded, before answering a question about the importance of “gestures of mercy.”
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Ramesh Ponnuru: Democrats are focusing on the wrong issues
A political party has a problem when voters think it has the wrong answers to their most important questions. It has a bigger problem when voters think it isn’t even focusing on those questions. Democrats have put themselves in that position, and it may cost them dearly in next month’s elections.
A new poll from Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies shows that voters consider the top three issues to be inflation, the economy and jobs, and immigration. They also think they’re the top issues for Republican leaders. They see Democratic leaders as most concerned with an entirely different set of issues: Jan. 6, women’s rights, and climate change.
Gallup uses a different method to reach a similar conclusion. It asks voters which party they trust most on the issue they consider most urgent. Republicans have an 11-point lead on the question, the largest advantage they have had on it since 1946.
Voters aren’t wrong to consider inflation a low-priority issue for Democrats. Their approach to the issue has been opportunistic and haphazard: First they downplayed it as transitory, then they blamed it on Vladimir Putin, then they repackaged their existing agenda as a means of fighting it, then they claimed credit for a decline in the monthly inflation rate. Now they are warning that Republicans will make inflation worse if they take control of Congress.
President Joe Biden’s most recent economic message is that the economy is “strong as hell.” Americans do not agree. A poll from the Associated Press and the University of Chicago finds that more than three-quarters of Americans think “poor” describes the economy better than “good.” Again, the polls have a basis in fact. On average, paychecks haven’t been keeping up with prices.
If Biden finds the current high-inflation economy praiseworthy, voters might well wonder if he prioritizes stabilizing prices as much as he sometimes says. Worse, voters might question whether his perception of conditions in the country are askew. The Biden administration has often seemed more attentive to the words people use — denying a “border crisis,” quibbling over the technical definition of “recession” — than to the underlying phenomena they describe.
In the past, voters have had little patience for parties that seemed to be ignoring reality, whether it was George W. Bush-era Republicans who would not concede that the Iraq war was going badly or Barack Obama-era Democrats who acted as though the economy had been fixed after they enacted a stimulus.
Rather than trying to reduce the Republican advantage on the economy, Democrats have tried to center the campaign on other issues, notably abortion. But the issue appears to be fading as a voter concern. In July, right after the Supreme Court’s term ended with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gallup found that 8% of Americans considered it the key issue before the country. It has fallen to 4%. It’s far behind inflation, the top issue for 17%, and the economy in general, chosen by another 12%.
Some Democrats are beginning to ask whether their party has overemphasized the issue. James Carville, the longtime Democratic strategist, recently said: “A lot of these consultants think if all we do is run abortion spots, that will win for us. I don’t think so.” But perhaps there is more than strategy at work here. The party genuinely cares more about abortion access than it does about inflation. Perhaps it deserves credit for hardly pretending otherwise.
Parties do not exist solely to implement the public’s desires. Nobody would become a party activist if that were the case. The Democratic coalition has goals that are not shared by the public, just as the Republican coalition does. But politics demands a certain amount of balance. This administration and the previous one are unusual in the extent to which they have placed management of their coalitions ahead of any rational assessment of the country’s most pressing needs.
The Democrats’ two great partisan victories of the past two years, the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, were grab-bags of its activist groups’ desires. The first was an anti-COVID effort enacted just weeks after a large bipartisan one had already become law, at a time when the economy was growing rapidly with low inflation. The second, though it had components that were defensible on their own merits, had no overall rationale beyond giving the party a political victory.
If Democrats have a catastrophic election, it will be in large part because they have ignored that most democratic of political maxims: The foot knows best where the shoe pinches.
