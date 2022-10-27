Putin accuses the West of fueling war in Ukraine and destabilizing the world in latest rant

Vladimir Putin has declared that “the era of Western domination is over” and called for a “new world order” in a major foreign policy speech in Moscow.

The Russian leader, laying out his distorted view of world politics, blamed the West for ‘fanning the flames’ of war in Ukraine and Taiwan, triggering a global energy crisis and causing a food crisis – all the allegations made to him.

Putin has warned that the world has entered its most dangerous period since World War II and that a “new world order” must emerge in which Russia will have more of a say.

“The West is no longer able to dictate its will to humanity but still tries to do so, and the majority of nations no longer want to tolerate it,” he said.

‘Dominion of the world is what West decided to bet on this game. It’s a dangerous, deadly and dirty game.

Vladimir Putin gave another anti-Western speech in Moscow, accusing Westerners of fanning the flames of war in Ukraine and causing an energy crisis

While at times Putin sounded like he was offering an olive branch – saying that Russia “is not an enemy of the West” and “only wants the right to develop” – he made it clear that any discussion of his “new order” would have to be on Moscow’s terms.

The West, he said, had repeatedly rejected Moscow’s peace plans drawn up before the war in Ukraine – such as the withdrawal of all NATO troops from former Soviet states, against the wishes of their governments – and chose conflict instead.

He claimed to have said to the West: “Let’s be friends, let’s dialogue and build trust and peace”.

“We were completely sincere,” he added. “What did we get in response? A “no” in all possible areas of cooperation. »

In fact, both the United States and NATO had sent letters to Russia outlining possible grounds for cooperation before Putin invaded Ukraine, which Moscow rejected.

Russia is not the enemy of the West but will continue to oppose the diktat of Western neo-liberal elites, he said, accusing them of trying to subjugate Moscow.

“Their goal is to make Russia more vulnerable and to make it an instrument for carrying out their geopolitical tasks, they have not succeeded in this and they never will,” Putin said.

Russia’s president reaffirmed his long-held assertion that Russians and Ukrainians are one people and again disparaged Ukraine as an ‘artificial state’, which received historic Russian land from rulers Communists in the Soviet era.

Putin presented his distorted version of world events to the Valdai International Discussion Club, saying it was time for a ‘new world order’

A Russian jet flies over the wreckage of a burning fuel train in occupied Ukraine, after it was destroyed in an overnight bombardment

Firefighters work to extinguish the burning fuel tanks of a seated Russian train near the occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

Speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, Putin said he thought “all the time” about Russia’s losses in the conflict, but insisted he had no choice but to attack and that the Russia would have paid a higher price had it not acted. .

He denied underestimating Ukraine’s ability to fight back and insisted his “special military operation” had gone as planned.

Putin also acknowledged the challenges posed by Western sanctions, but argued that Russia has proven resistant to foreign pressure and has become more united.

The speech is just the latest in a string of searing speeches Putin has delivered since launching his war, laying out his historical grievances, his distorted view of current events and his vision for the future.

He has repeatedly spoken of creating a “multipolar world order” in which Western capitals, including Washington, should bow down to Moscow and Beijing.

Accusing the West of trying to “cancel” Russia and its history, he presented the conflict in Ukraine as an existential struggle for what he describes as “Russian values”.

Kyiv argues that the Russian invasion is a genocidal mission aimed both at rewriting history – including the fall of the Soviet Union, which Putin called a “catastrophe” – and at ensuring that Ukraine cannot approach the West.

In his speech, Putin accused NATO of “starting to seize territories from Ukraine a long time ago” and insisted he was forced to invade to protect people.

Ukrainian soldiers fire mortars on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

He also launched into a rant against ‘cancellation culture’, accusing the West of trying to erase diversity and eradicate anything it cannot tolerate.

“Those who formulate [global] the rules believe that others are not entitled to a single path,” he told listeners.

“It’s no coincidence that West wants their views to be accepted as universal, and they insist through their politics that everyone must come to terms with those values.”

Since the start of the war, Putin has passed sweeping censorship laws and imprisoned anyone who criticizes him.

Russia is now in its ninth month of war against Ukraine and has so far failed to achieve any of Putin’s war aims, including the overthrow of the government and the “liberation” of the Donbass region.

After fighting Russia to a standstill across most of the country, Ukraine is retaking territory from Putin’s troops.

Thousands of square kilometers of land in the north and south have been returned to Ukrainian control in recent weeks, with the city of Kherson now within easy reach.

Kyiv has vowed not to stop fighting until all of its lands – including areas annexed by Putin in 2014 – are liberated.

In order to stop the rot, Putin was forced to mobilize 300,000 reservists into the army and call on allies such as Iran to provide additional weapons.

He also annexed the Ukrainian territory that Russia currently occupies to the mainland and threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect it.

However, this failed to stop the Ukrainian advance and did nothing to weaken Western resolve to supply arms and money to Kyiv.