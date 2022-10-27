News
Ready for Rishi? UK Weekly Politics
Rishi Sunak promised to correct the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss. But only a day after taking office, the new prime minister is already facing criticism for his decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary. The Guardian’s Gaby Hinsliff is joined by political strategist Jo Tanner and Will Tanner, the director of centre-right think tank Onward, to examine the obstacles ahead of Sunak.
theguardian
News
Greg Gutfeld: Democrats should have held ‘stale muffin’ instead of Fetterman
Good night everybody. It was something, Fetterman and Oz. No sane person would approve of that. No crazy person would either. Even Gary Busey would have said: “it’s a little weird”. It just shows you that for the Dems, it’s all about filling a seat, not getting the job done. If they thought a stale muffin could win, they would throw it. And after watching Fetterman last night, maybe they should have. At least a stale muffin wouldn’t fall apart so much in front of the cameras. But they’re so power-mad that they let a clearly ill man collapse on live TV, which is really the job of Joe Biden’s staff. Stay in your lane, Fetterman. It was so painful to watch that the host should have received a security word.
FETTERMAN STILLS DURING DEBATE WHEN ASKED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP OVER FRACTURE SUPPORT
But Fetterman’s desperation was a far cry from the desperation of the media, which before the debate made excuses for the poor guy. They circled the cars even when there was nothing to go around. They prepared the press to be prepared for awkward pauses and a few verbal errors, which sounds like a great slogan for Kamala Harris 2024. But I guess looking at Biden over the past two years wasn’t even enough prepared for it. But the media justification was pretty chewed up and spoon fed to them as if they were the ones who had a stroke. And then afterwards, the apology flowed like Snapple through Joe Biden’s pants.
MSNB: John Fetterman clearly has speech issues due to his stroke, but his authenticity was there.
MSNB: I think. Under these circumstances, John Fetterman, having had a stroke, did very well.
JOY BEHAR: The Republican Party runs a bunch of ads showing Fetterman tripping over things because of the stroke. What kind of doctor is behind this? Aren’t you supposed to hurt?
MSNB: He got really strong feedback.
MSNB: Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.
Oh, wait a second. Who really had the stroke here? I think it’s contagious.
LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’
Then there is the debate for governor of New York between Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul. If only his approval was up to his eyebrows. She is a woman, by the way, who was never elected by the people of New York. She was in just the right place at the right time, like when Steve Doocy’s limo once hit a young homeless boy named Brian Kilmeade. Zeldin talked about what’s on the minds of voters, who isn’t murdered, or at least let’s be murdered by new criminals, you know, just to keep things fresh. And that’s how Nancy Pelosi’s face tester responded.
LEE ZELDIN: There is a criminal emergency… This governor who is still at this time… we are halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking anyone up, committing crimes.
KATHY HOCHUL: Anyone who commits a crime under our laws, especially with the change they made to bail, has consequences. I don’t know why this is so important to you.
She doesn’t know why. She acts like Zeldin just made a disparaging remark about the color of her shoes or why she likes orange juice with pulp. Which is disgusting. Sorry, but that says a lot about the modern democrat. They prefer fake victims to real ones. Remember, as crime raged in her state, she made a law to refer to people in real estate with gender-neutral pronouns such as real estate salespersons or salespersons.
I can see the criminal on the stand during his trial, you know, “Then I stabbed her 22 times before throwing her off a bridge.” You know, and the judge says, “Sir, I’m not going to repeat this to you. You must respectfully refer to the person you slaughtered as ‘they’ or I will insist on bail in your case.” I’m sure real estate agents will be thrilled when New Yorkers use the correct pronoun while shouting “for God’s sake, sell our house, so we can move to Florida.” And months before that, she announced that all SUNY College campuses would enforce chosen names and pronouns, to ensure that transgender, non-binary, and non-conforming identities benefit from a diverse and LGBTQIA-inclusive environment. L, M, N, OP, Q, R, S, T., sorry, I’m getting tired of a community asking for more letters than an episode of Sesame Street. You know what, why not just pass a law saying that all heterosexuals must transition by 2025? I feel like we’re almost there, I mean, have you seen Harry Styles?
LEE ZELDIN EXPLODES THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK. KATHY HOCHUL FOR BEING LATE TO CRIME: ‘WE MUST SAVE OUR STATE’
But I understand the governor’s concerns, imagine the horror of having the wrong sex on the coroner’s report after being murdered. So she asks her opponent, “I don’t see why putting criminals behind bars is so important to you.” Because, Kathy, it’s not important to you, that’s the problem. The governor has ditched citizen concerns for the woke garbage-seeking attention his staff picks up on Twitter. And even though it makes you feel like a good person on the inside, it makes you look like a good person on social media, you’re just a tasteless, virtuous bag of vomit, and now she can’t offer real help, just fake help. Otherwise, she would make fighting crime number one and reserve ID questions for people trying to vote. And now they claim that any attempt at policing is systemic racism, catering only to activists and not crime-ridden citizens.
They pat each other on their invertebrate backs over pronouns. “Nice work, Z,” “Why, thanks, they.” I’m sorry, you idiot. You just have to go. People get killed on the subway, they get raped on our streets, and you say, why is that so important to you? I think we found your new pronouns, that’s stupid and a–.
Fox
News
Q3 2022 results and redesign
Switzerland’s second largest bank, Credit Suisse, is seen here next to a Swiss flag in downtown Geneva.
Fabrice Cofrini | AFP | Getty Images
Swiss credit Thursday saw a massive quarterly loss, far worse than analysts’ estimates, as it announced a major strategic overhaul.
The troubled lender posted a net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 567.93 million Swiss francs expected by analysts. This figure is also well below the profit of 434 million Swiss francs recorded in the same quarter last year.
Under pressure from investors, the bank also revealed a major overhaul of its business in a bid to address underperformance at its investment bank and following a series of legal costs that have weighed on investors. profits.
This is news in development and will be updated shortly.
cnbc
News
Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding
So, sure, there was post-wedding vomiting, name mistakes, and memory loss, but, as Travis said on the October 27 episode while talking with Kourtney and Simon Huck“It was awesome.”
Travis noted, “If this looks like our real wedding, I’d be really thrilled.”
On the other hand, Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner wasn’t as impressed. During a later scene in the episode, she chatted with Kim Kardashian on Vegas vows.
“She was drunk as a skunk, lying on the floor, throwing up,” Kris said. “Who wants to get married like that?
Kim replied, “Who doesn’t?”
Kourtney and Travis then made it official at another epic ceremony in Italy in May, which was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner– but not “Elvis”.
Entertainment
News
Phillies World Series: South Jersey family return Rhys Hoskins Game 5 NLCS Tour ball
Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Bryce Harper’s two-run home run helped the Phillies qualify for the World Series, but it was Rhys Hoskins who got the ball rolling earlier in the game.
Game 5 was scoreless until Hoskins homered two runs late in the 3rd inning.
But what you didn’t see on TV is what happened in the stands.
Kevin Hartwell of Mullica Township was at the game with his 10-year-old daughter, Lia, and 9-year-old son, Kevin.
Somehow the ball from the home run came right at them.
“Yeah, that ball must have bounced off someone beside me and then someone behind me. It was coming down the rows. I jumped on it and picked it up,” Hartwell recalled.
“Everyone was so happy they were pushing everyone and I was trying to hold my dad so I wouldn’t fall!” Lia remembers.
“I didn’t know who caught it and I was like, ‘Who caught it?’ And then he raised his hand with the ball in it!” added Kevin, 9.
On Tuesday, Hartwell says they gave the ball back to Hoskins — and what they got in return was even better.
“We have a signed bat, two signed balls from Rhys Hoskins. And we have pictures with him! This is probably the most amazing day of my life,” Lia enthused.
“He said he was grateful to us because he wanted that ball. He said he was giving things to us because we were generous in giving the ball back to him,” Kevin added.
Now this family has two memories to last a lifetime.
“It feels good. He deserved that ball,” Hartwell said.
Cnn
News
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners need just a draw to win Europa League group but Granit Xhaka is set to be banned
Arsenal face the biggest threat to their unbeaten European record with a trip to the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven this week.
The Gunners are on a perfect four-game winning streak in the Europa League and need just one more point to secure top spot in Group A.
Mikel Arteta’s men showed signs of fatigue in a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out and would benefit from concluding their European commitments with one game to spare.
Yet the north Londoners only got past PSV at home in the second leg after a second-half strike from Granit Xhaka.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side trail Arsenal by five points and only victory will give them a chance to avoid a draw against one of the teams exiting the Champions League.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: How to follow
This Europa League Group A fixture will take place on Thursday, October 27.
The game at Philips Stadion is scheduled to start at 5.45pm UK time.
It will air on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 5.15pm.
There will be live updates on talkSPORT throughout the evening while talkSPORT.com will also host a live blog.
To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Team news
Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior and Luuk de Jong all continued their return to top form in a 4-2 loss to Groningen on Sunday.
But Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli are all injured.
Arsenal meanwhile remain without long-term absentees Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with a calf problem.
Xhaka is one yellow card away from incurring a one-match European ban, which Arsenal ideally want him to serve in a dead rubber game in their final group game if they win here.
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: what has been said?
Arteta speaking on Jesus’ recent form which saw the former Manchester City man go five games without a goal.
He said: “I’m sure today he will be disappointed because he had the opportunity to put them away. [against Southampton].
“Knowing Gabi, he is disappointed when he scores two goals and could have scored three or four, so he can do it.
“But he has chances and he is still there. He gives so much to the team, and it’s a shame he couldn’t put them away today.
PSV Eindhoven – Arsenal: summary of the match
- Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka could make his 50th UEFA Europa League appearance – doing so would become the second Swiss player to reach that milestone in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, after David Degen (51 caps).
- Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their last 16 European away matches (W11 D3 L2). The Gunners have also lost just one of their last seven away games against Dutch sides in all competitions (W3 D3), with that loss coming at PSV in February 2007.
- PSV managed just four shots against Arsenal last time out – it was their lowest number in all competitions since November 2016 against Atlético de Madrid (4) in the UEFA Champions League.
- Arsenal have won each of their last three games in Europe without conceding, last winning four games in a row without conceding between August and October 2007 (five games).
- After losing the second leg last week, PSV are looking to avoid losing back-to-back fixtures in Europe for the first time since November 2019.
Sports
News
Reviews | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown alliance bit the dust
The ongoing scandal in Los Angeles involving four prominent Latino officials caught in the act of racial slurs as they plotted for a redrawing of precincts immediately brought to mind my father, Larry Aubry. He died in May 2020, a census year that prompted the redistricting – and a week before the killing of George Floyd set the country on a course of racial reckoning that is still ongoing.
My dad was a consultant for the LA County Human Relations Commission, and he spent most of his working life and his entire retirement working to build meaningful coalitions between black people and everyone else — white, Asian, and well-to-do. course latinos. That was the job. But my dad took it more seriously than anyone else in town, a dedication that was remarkable, especially because he was Afrocentric, rooted in civil rights and the black freedom movement of the ’60s. And he was deeply committed to building bridges from that position, not from a racially neutral position that some people might assume is necessary for coalition building. In other words, my father was a humanist but not an assimilationist. He expected those he worked with to be the same – advocates for their own group but aware of the fundamental importance of coming together to achieve things for the good of all, like racial justice. Especially racial justice.
This is where the four self-proclaimed power brokers – three elected officials and the county’s top union leader – failed horribly. I’ve heard other black people say they weren’t surprised by the feelings expressed in the audio; former city council member Bernie Parks said bodybuilding has been going on forever, it just so happens it was filmed. Another mayoral veteran and member of the 2020 redistricting commission — who never wants to be named due to sensitive political connections — has been telling me about the Latin American land grab for years. But I can’t help but feel disappointed. I believed in what my dad did and assumed a lot of the people he worked with did too. Among those people was Gil Cedillo, the councilman who is one of the disgraced four – and who has so far pushed back calls for his resignation. After my father’s death, Cedillo stood in the council chamber and commemorated him in passionate and poignant remarks, a heartfelt tribute to my father’s integrity and unwavering belief in justice for all – which he said had guided Cedillo’s own career. What would my father have said about what is happening now?
I know what he would say: he would have been disappointed but not surprised either. My father was an idealist but not naive. He spoke to me many times about how sincere, well-meaning people, true believers in social justice, have finally succumbed to the status quo, either because they haven’t had the courage to challenge it, or because they have taken sides for the status quo more than they have taken sides for justice. . He saw change happen most often with politicians who went into business with ideals but ended up compromising them. Or after entering politics, their true nature emerged – the lust for power or the need to feed the ego – and ideals took a back seat. The temptations were more immediate for black and brown elected officials who had historically been shunned from positions of power and, once installed, were more likely to see those positions as an end, not a means.
Latinos were something of a special case – a group for whom power became a fait accompli years ago because of the number. But unlike whites or Asians, Latinos lived next to blacks in the south-central. They were our neighbors for decades, sharing schools and stores and many of the oppressive conditions built into the history of a place that had been home to so many people of color. But Latinos were also a threat to black people’s hard-won sense of belonging. As a consultant, my dad focused on education, and one thing he did was try to make common cause with Latino parents who weren’t necessarily invested in racial justice as a goal. principal of public schools, as were the blacks. More concretely, Latino and Black students had different language, learning, and cultural needs, needs that were not equally met as Latinos became the overwhelming majority in the city’s school district. While LA officials were good at public relations-focused discussions about coalitions and unity, they were reluctant to talk about racial differences and power differences that were becoming clearer.
My father strove to bring the two together, unity and tension, to forge a new kind of progress. He was involved in many multi-ethnic efforts in the 80s and 90s, including the Black Latino Roundtable, and after the 1992 civil unrest that brought South Central into the national spotlight, the MultiCultural Collaborative. None of these efforts lasted. The reasons are complicated, but my dad always said that membership — what Latinos and black people agreed they wanted from each other — just wasn’t explicit enough or compelling enough for whoever stays at the table. And so, despite the collaboration that occurred on city council, such as black and brown members voting for fair wages and other policies, in the real world was a reality in which blacks were losing ground and Latinos were becoming an increasingly autonomous force and increasingly impervious to black concerns.
The real scandal of the city council exposure is that it shattered the idea that black and brown are more aligned than not, that we can still overcome politics as usual because of our closeness to each others and because we share a certain vision of the world. But black people, including my father, knew better. Although there had always been Latino allies committed to racial justice which they saw as essential to both groups, the status quo of Latino power, thanks to its ever-growing numbers, was increasingly important and becoming more difficult and more risky to challenge. At the heart of the scandal was the ease with which the four degraded black people or failed to oppose the degradation. (Not to mention the degradation of dark-skinned indigenous Mexicans, Jews, and gay people) The long free conversation confirmed that rising to power almost always involves racism and exclusion, in Los Angeles and everywhere else in the world. country. This is the price to pay for doing business.
I can say with confidence that my father never denigrated or belittled anyone, not even in private. Although he was very critical of people’s actions, or their lack of action, he remained a staunch humanist until the end. At a critical moment, these four didn’t. The best outcome of the latest LA civic crisis would be for a new status quo to come to power, one that really puts everyone in the room.
Politices
