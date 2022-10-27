News
Reviews | Why Los Angeles’ Black-Brown alliance bit the dust
The ongoing scandal in Los Angeles involving four prominent Latino officials caught in the act of racial slurs as they plotted for a redrawing of precincts immediately brought to mind my father, Larry Aubry. He died in May 2020, a census year that prompted the redistricting – and a week before the killing of George Floyd set the country on a course of racial reckoning that is still ongoing.
My dad was a consultant for the LA County Human Relations Commission, and he spent most of his working life and his entire retirement working to build meaningful coalitions between black people and everyone else — white, Asian, and well-to-do. course latinos. That was the job. But my dad took it more seriously than anyone else in town, a dedication that was remarkable, especially because he was Afrocentric, rooted in civil rights and the black freedom movement of the ’60s. And he was deeply committed to building bridges from that position, not from a racially neutral position that some people might assume is necessary for coalition building. In other words, my father was a humanist but not an assimilationist. He expected those he worked with to be the same – advocates for their own group but aware of the fundamental importance of coming together to achieve things for the good of all, like racial justice. Especially racial justice.
This is where the four self-proclaimed power brokers – three elected officials and the county’s top union leader – failed horribly. I’ve heard other black people say they weren’t surprised by the feelings expressed in the audio; former city council member Bernie Parks said bodybuilding has been going on forever, it just so happens it was filmed. Another mayoral veteran and member of the 2020 redistricting commission — who never wants to be named due to sensitive political connections — has been telling me about the Latin American land grab for years. But I can’t help but feel disappointed. I believed in what my dad did and assumed a lot of the people he worked with did too. Among those people was Gil Cedillo, the councilman who is one of the disgraced four – and who has so far pushed back calls for his resignation. After my father’s death, Cedillo stood in the council chamber and commemorated him in passionate and poignant remarks, a heartfelt tribute to my father’s integrity and unwavering belief in justice for all – which he said had guided Cedillo’s own career. What would my father have said about what is happening now?
I know what he would say: he would have been disappointed but not surprised either. My father was an idealist but not naive. He spoke to me many times about how sincere, well-meaning people, true believers in social justice, have finally succumbed to the status quo, either because they haven’t had the courage to challenge it, or because they have taken sides for the status quo more than they have taken sides for justice. . He saw change happen most often with politicians who went into business with ideals but ended up compromising them. Or after entering politics, their true nature emerged – the lust for power or the need to feed the ego – and ideals took a back seat. The temptations were more immediate for black and brown elected officials who had historically been shunned from positions of power and, once installed, were more likely to see those positions as an end, not a means.
Latinos were something of a special case – a group for whom power became a fait accompli years ago because of the number. But unlike whites or Asians, Latinos lived next to blacks in the south-central. They were our neighbors for decades, sharing schools and stores and many of the oppressive conditions built into the history of a place that had been home to so many people of color. But Latinos were also a threat to black people’s hard-won sense of belonging. As a consultant, my dad focused on education, and one thing he did was try to make common cause with Latino parents who weren’t necessarily invested in racial justice as a goal. principal of public schools, as were the blacks. More concretely, Latino and Black students had different language, learning, and cultural needs, needs that were not equally met as Latinos became the overwhelming majority in the city’s school district. While LA officials were good at public relations-focused discussions about coalitions and unity, they were reluctant to talk about racial differences and power differences that were becoming clearer.
My father strove to bring the two together, unity and tension, to forge a new kind of progress. He was involved in many multi-ethnic efforts in the 80s and 90s, including the Black Latino Roundtable, and after the 1992 civil unrest that brought South Central into the national spotlight, the MultiCultural Collaborative. None of these efforts lasted. The reasons are complicated, but my dad always said that membership — what Latinos and black people agreed they wanted from each other — just wasn’t explicit enough or compelling enough for whoever stays at the table. And so, despite the collaboration that occurred on city council, such as black and brown members voting for fair wages and other policies, in the real world was a reality in which blacks were losing ground and Latinos were becoming an increasingly autonomous force and increasingly impervious to black concerns.
The real scandal of the city council exposure is that it shattered the idea that black and brown are more aligned than not, that we can still overcome politics as usual because of our closeness to each others and because we share a certain vision of the world. But black people, including my father, knew better. Although there had always been Latino allies committed to racial justice which they saw as essential to both groups, the status quo of Latino power, thanks to its ever-growing numbers, was increasingly important and becoming more difficult and more risky to challenge. At the heart of the scandal was the ease with which the four degraded black people or failed to oppose the degradation. (Not to mention the degradation of dark-skinned indigenous Mexicans, Jews, and gay people) The long free conversation confirmed that rising to power almost always involves racism and exclusion, in Los Angeles and everywhere else in the world. country. This is the price to pay for doing business.
I can say with confidence that my father never denigrated or belittled anyone, not even in private. Although he was very critical of people’s actions, or their lack of action, he remained a staunch humanist until the end. At a critical moment, these four didn’t. The best outcome of the latest LA civic crisis would be for a new status quo to come to power, one that really puts everyone in the room.
Putin calls for increased security after Nord Stream attack — RT Business News
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should step up protection of critical infrastructure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday during a meeting with the group’s security chiefs.
The CIS is a regional intergovernmental organization covering Eastern Europe and Asia that was formed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The Russian President said that “Increased security measures should be taken with regard to critical transport and energy infrastructure. It is these facilities, as well as densely populated areas, that should be protected as much as possible.”
Putin said the Nord Stream incident demonstrates that sabotage poses a threat to the entire European energy network.
“They have no aversion to direct sabotage. I mean organizing explosions on Nord Stream’s international gas pipelines. In fact, we are talking about the destruction of the pan-European energy infrastructure,” says Putin.
According to the Russian leader, such acts are committed despite the fact that they cause enormous damage to the European economy and significantly worsen the living conditions of millions of people.
“And, in fact, they keep silent about who did it, whose interests it serves”, he said.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were rendered inoperative on September 26 following a series of powerful underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm. The operator Nord Stream described the state of emergency on the gas pipelines as unprecedented and indicated that it was impossible to estimate the repair time.
Moscow denounced the incident as a terrorist attack and called for an investigation. Meanwhile, Germany, Denmark and Sweden, which do not rule out targeted sabotage, said they would not grant Russia access to the investigation. The Kremlin then said it would only recognize the results of the investigation if Russian experts were invited to participate.
Heat turn into road warriors with 119-98 blowout of Blazers, before moving on to take on Warriors
All it took was a six-hour flight, the change of three time zones and the disappointment of a 1-3 start to get the Miami Heat looking something far closer to the team that finished with the best record last season in the Eastern Conference.
And so make it a 2-3 start, with the Heat pushing past the previously undefeated Portland Trail Blazers 119-98 Wednesday night at Moda Center.
The 3-pointers were flowing and falling, Kyle Lowry was playing like the QB1 that coach Erik Spoelstra praised so often last season, the bench provided a boost, and the defense was pesky and productive even before Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was lost for the night in the third quarter with a calf strain.
It was, in the end, the type of late-night theater the Heat had lacked while on Miami time during their season-opening four-game homestand.
Work assuredly remains, but these were efforts to be embraced, from the 17 points apiece from Jimmy Butler and Lowry, with neither needed in the fourth quarter, to the 18 points of Bam Adebayo, 16 points apiece of Caleb Martin and Max Strus and 14 from Tyler Herro.
Lillard scored 22 for the Blazers in his 26 minutes, with Portland losing for the first time in its six outings.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 61-56 at halftime and then pushed to the game’s first double-digit lead in the third quarter on the way to a 14-point advantage, before going into the fourth up 94-81.
From there, A Duncan Robinson 3-pointer pushed the Heat lead to 16 just 33 seconds into the final period, with the Heat lead growing to 26 before starters were pulled.
2. Jovic debut: Nikola Jovic, drafted No. 27 by the Heat out of Serbia in June, made his NBA debut when Adebayo was forced to the bench with his third foul with 7:30 left in the second period.
Rather than return to backup center Dewayne Dedmon, who had two fouls in his opening four-minute stint and has struggled at the start of the season, Spoelstra turned to his 6-foot-11 rookie.
Jovic was called for a foul 31 seconds after entering, given the beefy assignment of defending Jusuf Nurkic, who, at a listed 290, had 65 pounds on Jovic.
Jovic’s first NBA basket came on a tip-in of his own miss, but he also was called for a third foul 3:39 after entering and then a fourth 5:22 into that stint, forcing him to the bench in favor of Dedmon.
Jovic then got the call in the third period ahead of Dedmon, when Adebayo went to the bench.
3. Lowry’s threes: Entering 7 of 25 on 3-pointers through the first four games, Lowry was up to 4 of 5 by the early stages of the third quarter, closing 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Lowry’s hot start helped offset early struggles from Tyler Herro, who opened 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Lowry’s first 3-pointer moved him past former Heat guard Joe Johnson for 14th on the NBA all-time list.
Lowry also reached 300 career blocks with one in the third quarter.
4. Bench boost: With Martin back from his one-game NBA suspension for Saturday’s kerfuffle with the Raptors and back in the starting lineup, the Heat received multiple bench boosts.
Strus, who had started Monday in place of Martin, had 13 points, three 3-pointers and six rebounds by halftime. There also again was solid support in reserve from guard Gabe Vincent, including pesky defense against Lillard.
5. Gets . . . a lot tougher: Up next on the second night of this back-to-back are the defending-champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Chase Center, a Warriors team that had Wednesday off, a Golden State team that is coming off a loss in Phoenix. All of that with Klay Thompson coming off an ejection in that loss to the Suns.
Woman smashes Pasadena home with pickaxe as baby sleeps
A woman was filmed smashing through the facade of a Southern California home with a pickaxe while a baby slept inside.
The shocking attack happened in Pasadena in the 1700 block of Ashbury Drive around 5 p.m. Monday, ABC 7 reported.
In home security camera footage, alleged suspect Beverly Baker, 65, is seen walking down the driveway of the property uninterrupted before she began smashing windows in the front door of the house with a pickaxe.
The owner’s six-week-old daughter was sleeping by a front window when the attack happened. Her mother-in-law, who was babysitting the little girl, could be heard screaming after the suspect smashed the second window. The mother-in-law reportedly got the baby away from the window as quickly as possible.
The suspect walked away after the first attack, but then returned to smash more windows. As she walked away a second time, she might yell, “Any questions? Any questions, anyone? I’ll be back. Go out”
Arman Tchoukadarian, the owner, is grateful for his mother-in-law’s quick actions to get his daughter away from the window and the crazed assailant.
“My mother-in-law’s first instinct was to grab the baby,” Tchoukadarian told ABC 7. “Two seconds later, all you see are huge shards of glass in the crib where she was. would be found.”
“It was [a] miraculously, she reacted fast enough, otherwise my daughter would have died,” he added.
Baker was arrested at her home a few blocks away in the 1600 block of Casa Grande Street. She reportedly refused to be arrested for around 30 minutes, but was eventually taken into custody and charged with vandalism.
Police say Baker may be suffering from a mental illness, although this is unconfirmed. Baker is expected to be arraigned Oct. 28.
The family has since filed a restraining order against Baker, CBS Los Angeles reported.
“She needs to be in the right place, getting the right help,” Tchoukadarian told KTLA. “That’s no excuse to attack someone’s family, attack someone’s newborn and ruin their dream home, and ruin their life and their sanity.”
Estimated damage to the home is around $20,000, according to police.
Winderman’s view: The complete Heat with a quality road feat
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 119-98 victory over the Trail Blazers:
– Yes, this Heat.
– Feisty and focused.
– Jimmy Butler with force.
– Kyle Lowry with moxy.
– Max Strus boosting the bench.
– And just about everyone who played contributing.
– Heck, even a taste of Nikola Jovic.
– This is why the patience from Erik Spoelstra.
– Because they can have enough if enough play to their pedigree.
– On Wednesday night, they did.
– With plenty of complementary pieces complementing.
– When it comes to the Heat’s starting lineup, again copacetic with Caleb Martin back from his one-game suspension, rounded out by Bam Adebayo, Butler, Tyler Herro and Lowry.
– Asked if there was a sample size he would use to evaluate that five-man mix, Spoelstra said pregame, “I don’t know exactly what the game sample will be. But this is still early on.”
– Spoelstra added, “You have to be disciplined to stay true to your process. And it’s not about moral victories. It’s about how are we playing? Are we functioning better?”
– With Martin back, undrafted rookie Jamal Cain was inactive for the fourth time in the season’s first five games.
– Martin was fiery in his return, called for a third-quarter technical foul for hanging on the rim after a third-quarter steal and dunk.
– No, not a good week for the Martin pocketbook.
– Dewayne Dedmon played as the Heat’s first reserve.
– Strus then followed when Martin was called for his second foul.
– With Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson the next two off the Heat bench.
– Eventually, with both of the Heat’s centers in foul trouble, Jovic entered early in the second period.
– In other words, this would have been another game when Omer Yurtseven would have been useful. Instead, he remains out with an ankle injury.
– Spoelstra spoke pregame about former Heat forward Justise Winslow, who since leaving the Heat has played for the Grizzlies, Clippers and now Blazers.
– “I think he has fit in,” Spoelstra said. “And, again, I think the most important thing with Justise is his health. He’s been battling injuries the last couple of years, so it’s been tough for him to find a role where he can really make an impact. But he does so many of the intangibles defensively.”
– Spoelstra added, “He’s an orthodox competitor, because if you try to put him in a conventional box, that’s not necessarily going to [show] all of his strengths. But I think they’ve really brought out his strengths, on both ends of the court.”
– Previously listed as out due to knee tendinosis, the Heat now are listing guard Victor Oladipo on the NBA injury report simply as “not with team.”
– The team said it does not represent a change, but merely is another way to meet NBA reporting requirements.
– Although still sidelined with his ankle issue, Yurtseven said he was glad to make the trip.
– “I mean, we’re always together, whether it be in Miami, here on the road,” he said of his teammates. “Absolutely it’s great. I know that they would rather see me playing rather than sitting on the bench, too. So I’ve just got to get out there and help them, let them help me at the same time. All of it.”
– Martin said a lesson learned from Monday’s suspension for his Saturday fracas against the Raptors. “Especially when you lose, you are going to think that loss is on you. That’s how you learn. I learned from that, make sure I don’t do it again.”
– Spoelstra went in citing more than the backcourt of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons for the Blazers’ early-season success.
– “They’re playing really good basketball right now, overall,” he said. “They’re defending well. They’re playing with great energy. They’re really getting out in transition. That’s probably the biggest difference from last year.”
– He added, “Getting into the open court has really given them a lot of relief points.”
– And, “We know about Lilliard. He’s healthy, so he’s doing it all.”
– Spoelstra, going in, on the Heat’s 3-point defense. “It’s OK. Our transition defense right now has not been to our standard. That’s probably the biggest thing. A lot of those threes have been in transition, particularly those corner threes. We’re capable of doing it better.”
Syria claims third Israeli strike in a week — RT World News
Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus, Syria, in its third attack in the space of a week, Syrian state media reported.
Citing a military source, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said the missile attack took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, but reported no casualties in the attack.
“The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Palestinian territories, targeting certain points near the city of Damascus”, the source told SANA, adding that Syrian air defenses had knocked down most of the projectiles and that “The losses were limited to material.”
SANA shared footage purporting to show the attack in progress, with a Syrian surface-to-air missile apparently intercepting incoming ordnance mid-air and illuminating the night sky.
A similar video captured from another angle has been circulating on social media, also showing a bright flash on a dimly lit Damascus skyline.
🚨🚨🚨 Huge explosions heard in Damascus after Israeli airstrikes. Damascenes on social media platforms say they were panicked by the sound of the bombs. pic.twitter.com/gSjXwgoOgv
— Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) October 26, 2022
Thursday’s missile strike marks the third pinned attack on Israel by Syrian authorities since last week. An airstrike on Friday also caused “material” damage but no casualties, while strikes launched in broad daylight on Monday afternoon injured one Syrian soldier.
Israel launches daylight strike on Damascus – Syrian media
Israeli warplanes repeatedly bombed targets inside Syria during the country’s decade-long struggle against jihadist rebels, with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once acknowledging “hundreds” strikes over the years. The Israeli military has not confirmed any of the attacks reported in recent days and generally refrains from commenting despite persistent allegations from Damascus.
School districts near Arlington Heights racecourse want info on ‘potentially transformative’ impact of a new Chicago Bears stadium
At least one school district that serves the area where the Arlington International Racecourse is located in Arlington Heights has warned village leadership that creating a tax-incentive district to facilitate the redevelopment plans the Chicago Bears team is proposing for the site — including building a new NFL stadium — “would be a real concern,” public records show.
The football team inked a $197 million purchase agreement for the former Arlington Park International Racecourse site last year. In September, the Bears unveiled plans for a mixed-use commercial and residential development alongside the new, domed stadium it plans to build on the former racecourse, though leadership emphasized the still-tentative nature of the plans.
Given the $5 billion estimated cost of the Bears’ project, Palatine School District 15 Superintendent Laurie Heinz said the team or the village should chip in to help the school district respond to the increased student population and its needs anticipated as a result of the redevelopment.
“We do not see any reason why the Chicago Bears and/or the Village of Arlington Heights cannot assist the District with a new campus or additions to existing campuses occasioned by the new Chicago Bears development,” she said.
Arlington Park International Racecourse sits in the far southeast corner of Palatine School District 15. SD15 serves students from Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Hoffman Estates, Inverness, South Barrington and Schaumburg as well as unincorporated Arlington Heights.
According to its website, the district is the second-largest elementary district in Illinois. State data indicates that the 19-school district currently has some 11,500 students enrolled in pre-K to eighth grade.
In a May 2 letter to Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes obtained by Pioneer Press, Heinz introduced herself and requested a meeting with Hayes and the village’s economic development team.
“We have educated and transported the students of Racecourse employees at Arlington Park … for decades,” Heinz wrote.
Heinz asked village officials in her May letter whether the village was considering creating a tax increment financing district as part of the Bears’ proposed development. In a separate interview with Pioneer Press, she discussed wanting to know whether the school district would receive student impact fees as part of the development — to account for the increased student population such development would bring to the district.
She said preliminary drawings released to the public indicate that the final development will bring a significant number of new residents.
“If the new residential areas are within the TIF area and those units are expected to generate new students for the District, the District will need assistance with adding classroom space to existing schools or potentially building a new school within the redevelopment area,” Heinz said.
Documents reviewed by Pioneer Press indicate that Heinz and District 15′s Diana McCluskey met virtually with Bears team leadership and Village Manager Randy Recklaus July 26.
“The planned stadium and additional development are exciting to consider and potentially transformational to the area and the Village,” Heinz wrote in an Aug. 18 letter to Recklaus following the virtual meeting. “The plans also hold such potential to have a significant impact on District 15.”
Heinz urged the village to not establish a TIF district that includes Arlington Park, saying it “would be a significant concern for District 15.”
“Given the potential impact on District 15, locking billions of dollars of [equalized assessed value] in a TIF district for 23 years would be a real concern for our District,” she wrote.
Heinz requested estimates for how many units of housing would be in the mixed-used development the Bears have proposed, as well as a projection for the equalized assessed value of the area once developed. Property taxes are determined using EAV.
SD15 has a referendum on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election that asks voters for $93 million to help pay for renovations and updates to its campuses. The capital upgrades are part of the district’s overall “Moving 15 Forward” plan.
In an email to Pioneer Press , Heinz said the plan would “allow the District to repair and restore its existing facilities, bring full-day kindergarten to all elementary schools, as well as to build additions to schools to address changing enrollment/school capacity.”
In her August letter to Recklaus, Heinz said knowing the housing plans and the projected equalized value assessments were “essential information.”
Heinz told Pioneer Press that District 15 is “pro-development.” But, she added, she didn’t want to see taxpayers finance the educational costs of the development. She said the district looked at tax information from the five parcels that make up the racecourse site and found that District 15 received about $1,067,538 in revenue in tax year 2020 – about 36% of the total taxes from the site.
Asked how much the district might seek in impact fees should the Bears move ahead with developing the racetrack site, Heinz did not provide specifics.
“We anticipate partnering with the Village and the Bears organization to make sure D15 is not negatively impacted so we are able to serve students and continue to provide the highest quality education that the District 15 community expects and we are committed to delivering,” she said in an email to Pioneer Press.
Arlington Heights-based Township High School District 214 spokeswoman Stephanie Kim said the district was excited by the prospect of the Bears coming to Arlington Heights. District 15 is one of several SD214 feeder districts.
District 214 has collaborated with the team in the past, and Kim said in a message to Pioneer Press the move could set up “a great opportunity to significantly expand a partnership through our career pathways program to provide a talent pipeline for the jobs that will be created by the Bears.”
Like District 15, SD214 say the district isn’t yet clear on the financial impact the stadium and development could have on its schools. The high school district includes six schools with about 11,900 students, according to state data.
“Without knowing the specific details of that development, it is difficult to say how and to what extent it will have [in impact] on District 214,” Kim said.
She said the district couldn’t say specifically how much revenue it had taken in from the site in the most recent tax year but said SD214 officials had spoken with both village and Bears officials since the project was announced and are so far satisfied with those interactions.
“Arlington Heights has always been a fantastic partner and we have had productive conversations with them as well as the Bears,” Kim said.
The Bears have held a training camp practice at a D214 high school in the past, she said, and the district is hopeful about the prospect of future collaborations with the team.
“This could be a great opportunity to significantly expand a partnership through our career pathways program to provide a talent pipeline for the jobs that will be created by the Bears, surrounding businesses and other opportunities we can’t yet imagine,” Kim said.
Harper College, the community college that serves students from Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine and other northwestern suburbs, will also see a change if the village sets up a TIF for the Bears at Arlington Park, school officials said.
Rob Galick, Harper College executive vice president of finance and administrative services, confirmed the college does receive property tax revenue from the racecourse site.
However, he said, Harper College serves four counties and 23 different municipalities, which will make the financial impact of a public financing tool much lighter on the college than it would be on a local school district, which relies on a much smaller set of parcels.
It’s still early to think about concerns or opportunities that might arise from the Bears’ arrival at the racecourse, Gallick said. But the projected economic impact of the project on the area has a direct bearing on Harper College’s mission, he said.
“Our role in the community is to educate and provide a workforce for our community,” he said. “To the extent that such a development creates jobs, it’s our duty to fill the workforce pipeline with qualified individuals.”
The Bears have said their planned redevelopment will have a $9 billion economic impact and create 48,000 jobs.
Township High School District 211, which contains part of Arlington Park, also receives tax revenue from the site.
Spokeswoman Erin Holmes said that revenue comes from two parcels situated within the proposed stadium district.
“Those two parcels generated approximately $195,000 in tax revenue in tax year 2020, the most recent data available,” Holmes said in an email to Pioneer Press.
SD211 officials did not comment on the planned development beyond its current financial association with the site, but is listed as a stakeholder in documents associated with the project.
Village Manager Randy Recklaus confirmed in an email to Pioneer Press that village staff met informally with the racecourse site’s taxing bodies. He emphasized the still-preliminary nature of the discussions and said there is no formal agreement between the village and the football team regarding public financing.
“The Village has not received any requests for financial assistance from the Chicago Bears at this time, nor has the Village agreed to provide any,” he said. “Any discussion of specific tools and how they may be used is very premature.”
