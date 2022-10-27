Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings

Roseville police say the person killed in an attack Tuesday that sparked an area-wide alert was the teen suspect’s grandmother, and the people injured were his mother and three adult siblings.

The woman killed was identified by police Wednesday as Patricia Frances Maslow, 88. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office has preliminarily ruled the manner of her death as homicide caused by sharp and blunt force, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect’s mother, 55, remains hospitalized due to trauma caused by blunt force, while a 23-year-old sibling was hospitalized for head trauma caused by blunt force and released, according to police.

Two other siblings were treated for minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing the case against the teen for possible charges, according to police, who have yet to release a motive for the attack.

Police were notified about an assault in progress involving several family members at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West, off Lexington Avenue and near County Road B. A person who called from inside the home reported that a 17-year-old family member was attacking others in the house with a weapon and that he ran away.

Ramsey County’s 911 and dispatch center sent out a “shelter in place” alert to mobile devices about 10:50 a.m. using the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireless Emergency Alert system.

County staff programmed the message to be sent via cell phone towers covering the area between Larpenteur Avenue and Minnesota Highway 36 and Snelling Avenue and Victoria Street. However, the initial alert — and two others that followed — went beyond Ramsey County’s borders, causing hundreds of people to inundate the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center with calls to its emergency and non-emergency phone lines. All St. Paul Public Schools went into a lockdown for about a half-hour.

The teen was arrested by St. Paul police officers after someone reported seeing a juvenile male running without shoes near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, which is about two and a half miles from the family home. The caller had been alerted outside the initial area programmed for the emergency alert, according to police.

Police said Wednesday that prior to the attack they had not been called to the Ryan Avenue home or had any documented contacts with the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage related to the case to contact them by email at [email protected]