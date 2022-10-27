News
Singapore jails man who posed as gynecologist on Facebook to get intimate photos
A man who tricked dozens of women into sending them photos of their genitals pretending to be a female gynecologist on Facebook has been sentenced to prison in Singapore.
State courts on Wednesday convicted Ooi Chuen Wei, 37, of Malaysia of “cheating by impersonation” and sentenced him to three years and four months in prison.
Ooi used a fake Facebook profile to contact the women, asking them to fill out surveys that included questions about their genitalia and sex life, according to court documents seen by CNN.
Over a four-year period, he cheated on 38 women and received nearly 1,000 intimate photos and videos in return.
The offenses came to light last July when a woman, who had become suspicious of Ooi and realized there was no such doctor, filed a police report.
The police then raided Ooi’s home and seized his devices. During the police investigation, he admitted to cheating on the women, according to court documents.
Assistant District Attorney R. Arvindren requested a prison term of at least three years and eight months for Ooi, citing the large number of victims and how long Ooi had continued his deception.
“The defendant executed a carefully thought-out scheme to satisfy his sexual desires,” Arvindren said.
“(He) claimed he was a female doctor and deceived several victims by sending them various compromising photographs and videos of themselves. (He) abused the public trust placed in doctors and he exploited social media to commit crimes,” he added.
US to rationalize deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe – Politico – RT World News
The Pentagon would have accelerated the delivery of more precise bombs in Europe
The United States has advanced delivery of improved B61-12 unguided nuclear bombs to NATO bases in Europe, Politico reported Wednesday, citing a US diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, the change originally scheduled for next spring is now scheduled for this December.
US officials reportedly relayed the news to NATO allies during a closed-door meeting in Brussels, Belgium, this month.
In an emailed comment to Politico, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder declined to discuss details of the US nuclear arsenal, but said replacing old B61 bombs generation by version B61-12 is “as part of a long-planned and scheduled modernization effort.”
“It is in no way related to current events in Ukraine and has not been accelerated in any way,” he added. Ryder added.
The B61 is a family of nuclear bombs originally developed in the 1960s. The upgraded version is fitted with a modern tail kit for greater accuracy, according to the US Department of Energy. The weapon is designed to be carried by a number of Western aircraft, including the B-2 and B-21 bombers, as well as the F-15, F-16, F-35 and Tornado jet fighters.
The news comes as the West and Moscow accuse each other of stoking nuclear tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On October 17, NATO launched its annual nuclear exercise Steadfast Noon, which runs until October 30 and involves up to 60 aircraft, including B-52 long-range bombers. On Wednesday, the US Army and Navy tested a rocket as part of its Long Range Hypersonic Weapons (LRHW) program.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, oversaw a large-scale ballistic missile exercise on Wednesday, in which the country’s strategic forces simulated a retaliatory nuclear strike.
New Escondido Center in – The San Diego Union-Tribune
Homeless people discharged from hospital, but still recovering, will have a safe, comfortable and dignified place to stay in the near future at the Abraham & Lillian Turk Recovery Care Center, where a grand celebration of opening took place Wednesday morning in Escondido.
The ceremony was the culmination of a two-year, $15 million renovation of a 1970s motel at 555 N. Center City Parkway, Interfaith Community Services’ largest undertaking in its 43-year history.
“Imagine what it would be like to have been in the hospital, to be ready to go home, except in this case you are not housed, without a place to call home,” said Patricia Mack, Housing Director of Interfaith.
Mack also asked ceremony guests to imagine the challenge of finding a clean space to change bandages or having to choose between seeing a doctor for a follow-up appointment or guarding all your belongings lest they from being stolen in your absence.
These are just some of the issues faced by homeless people with medical conditions across the county, and there are very few options for them, Interfaith CEO Greg Anglea said. who estimated that there were around 75 recovery beds in the area. These include 28 beds at Father Joe’s Villages, a number of beds at the People Assisting the Homeless facility in San Diego, and another 32 at Interfaith’s Hawthorne Veteran and Family Resource Center on North Ash Street in Escondido. .
Over the past year, the Ash Street facility has provided recuperative care to 147 people, more than 50% of whom moved into accommodation, Anglea said. Since its opening in 2015, the center has served 1,500 people.
The program has a 93% success rate in stabilizing the medical condition that led a client to hospitalization and a 79% success rate in transitioning individuals to stable housing. The program also found that 82% of clients reported a reduction in depression.
The new Abraham & Lillian Turk Recovery Care Center will offer 106 beds in 60 rooms. Next month, people at the Ash Street center will begin moving into the new center, where they will find therapeutic care, mental health and substance recovery help if needed, 24-hour behavioral health support 24, nursing and case management that can lead to independent care. living and permanent accommodation.
The conversion of the original 77-room motel included tearing down the walls to create a community room, large dining room, dining room, nursing station and community music room that will be used to serve guests who will remain 30 to 90 days.
Looking ahead, Anglea said the Ash Street building will be converted into a non-congregate shelter for 10 to 14 families, and donations will be sought for its $1 million annual operating budget.
Interfaith purchased the former America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on Center City Parkway in 2020 for $8.6 million and temporarily used it as a shelter during the pandemic. Anglea said the motel had a bad reputation in town.
“The only passers-by were drug dealers wondering where their customers were going,” he said of the days after it closed.
Anglea credited former county supervisor Kristin Gaspar for persuading the county to provide $6 million for the purchase, and another $3 million came from the county with the help of supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, which now represents District 3.
Jerry and Carole Turk of La Jolla donated $1 million, part of $5 million from community donations, and the center is named after Jerry’s parents.
“You should have seen this place before,” said Jerry Turk, as he and his wife walked through one of the rooms with new furniture. “What do you think?”
“Chinese President Xi Jinping only has a primary education”
Chinese President Xi Jinping
beijing: Xi Jinping has become one of the world’s most prominent leaders and recently enjoyed a third term at the helm of a precedent, cementing his place as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, but few people know that the Chinese president has only a primary education, according to Zedong secretary Li Rui.
In a video that has gone viral on social media in China, Li Rui can be heard reminiscing about his interaction with Xi Jinping.
“(In Zhejiang) he (Xi Jinping) invited me to dinner…I told him that…Even published on the book. I said, you’re in a different status now, you might make remarks for a purpose… you might have opinions, cause a different status. I didn’t know his level of education was so high on this occasion, you know? He only has a primary education,” Li Rui said in the viral video.
Xi Jinping, who was re-elected general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China for a record third five-year term, is widely seen as having cemented power by eliminating rivals and dampening the lingering influence of party elders.
(With agency contributions)
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, live updates: Rohit Sharma returns for 53, India 2 Down
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma reaches 50 against the Netherlands©AFP
T20 World Cup, India vs Netherlands, Super 12, Group 2 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma returned to the hut after scoring 53 points and now Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to propel India to a big tally. Earlier, Rohit along with Virat Kohli sped up India’s innings after the team lost KL Rahul in the third innings after opting to strike first against the Netherlands in the Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Indian team made no changes to their starting XI from the previous game against Pakistan. After recording a famous win over Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India are looking to build on their momentum (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the live score updates from the T20 World Cup game between India and the Netherlands straight from the Sydney cricket ground
-
October27202213:41 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav announces his arrival
FOUR ! Suryakumar Yadav with his signature flick for a limit! 100 is coming for india
India 100/2 in 13.2 overs
-
October27202213:34 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: WICKET! Rohit leaves for 53
India captain Rohit Sharma returns to the hut after scoring 53. Fred Klassen with the wicket for the Netherlands! India 84/2 in 12 overs
-
October27202213:29 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Rohit reaches 50
Consecutive borders for Rohit Sharma and he evokes his half-century. India 77/1 in 10.5 overs
-
October27202213:24 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: After 10 overs, India 67/1
10 overs are over! India 67/1. Rohit and Virat hold the key if India are to post a big total on the board.
-
October27202213:22 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: SIX! Rohit is on charge
Rohit looks ominous now! The Dutch bowlers are out of bowling, and he just dispatches them for 6s! India 63/1 in 9.3 overs
-
October2720221:20 p.m. (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Bas de Leede in the attack
Bas de Leede goes on the attack! Rohit is looking to step up, will Virat start tackling the bowlers as well or will he play an anchor role? India 57/1 in 9.2 overs
-
October27202213:14 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Rohit survives! Inside edge and on-court decision overturned
Referee judges Rohit LBW but India captain’s reviews and replays show there is a huge inside advantage! Rohit survives
India 47/1 in 7.5 overs
-
October27202213:13 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: second six for Rohit!
Rohit Sharma dispatches the short delivery for a whopping six over the longtime defender’s head! India 47/1 in 7.4 overs
-
October27202213:11 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Logan van Beek in the attack
Logan van Beek in the attack and he will overthrow the eighth inning! India’s scoring rate is not up to par and the team is only scoring five points per over! It’s time to move!!
India 40/1 in 7.2 overs
-
October27202213:06 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Powerplay over, India 32/1
Powerplay done and dusted! India 32/1 with Kohli and Rohit in the middle. India needs a serious acceleration.
-
October27202213:05 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Tim Pringle is in the crosshairs
The ball follows Tim Pringle! Rohit almost ends up giving Pringle another take! But he still survives! India 31/1 in 5.4 overs
-
October27202213:02 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: ABANDONED! Rohit has a life!
FALL! Rohit Sharma has a life! Tim Pringle the culprit. India captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to make it count. India 28/1 in 5 overs
-
October27202212:58 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: After 4 overs, India 23/1
The four overs are over! India 23/1 with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batting in the middle.
-
October27202212:57 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: FOUR! Rohit looks good
Bas de Leede throws a loose delivery to Rohit and the batter cuts the ball for a boundary! The Indian captain watches in disturbing contact!
India 23/1 in 3.3 overs
-
October27202212:55 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Sensational shot from Rohit!
The vintage Rohit sweater pops up and he sends the ball over the boundary ropes for maximum!
India 18/1 after 3 overs
-
October27202212:54 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Kohli comes out batting
The man of the hour Virat Kohli came out in the middle! Can he form a great partnership with KL Rahul?
-
October27202212:52 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: KL Rahul dismissed
Right-handed hitter KL Rahul leaves! He returns after scoring 9 points on 12 balls! Rahul was looking to throw the ball but he ended up playing all over the place. The referee judges him LBW! Paul van Meekeren with the first breakthrough for the Netherlands
India 11/1 to 3rd
-
October27202212:49 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Pringle cleans up
Tim Pringle only gives up 2 runs in the second run of innings. Team India 9/0 after 2 overs
-
October27202212:48 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Tim Pringle with the second above
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards brought in Tim Pringle to play the second leg of the innings
-
October27202212:46 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: India 7/0 after 1 over
The first is coming to an end!! KL Rahul seems in good touch! India 7/0 after 1 over.
-
October27202212:44 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: KL Rahul irrelevant
KL Rahul is out of place in style! First limit of the game! He hits the ball past halfway and the ball rushes for a boundary! India 5/0 in 0.3 overs
-
October27202212:43 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Klassen on the money
Klassen with the new ball in his hand, and he throws a perfect inswing yorker at KL Rahul! Good start for the Netherlands
-
October27202212:40 p.m. (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Out come KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the middle
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out in the middle! The Indian team will see a good start after opting for the bat!
-
October27202212:36 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: time for the national anthems!
Both teams are in the middle and it’s time for the national anthems! An exciting match on the cards
-
October27202212:33 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Here are the eleven in play
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
-
October27202212:30 p.m. (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Here’s what Rohit Sharma said in the draw
Here’s what Rohit Sharma said on the pitch: “We’re going to strike first. Yeah, the morale is really high. Winning a game like that takes your confidence to the next level, but at the same time, we understand that we have to stay calm , just the first match of the tournament and a lot of things to come. We have to calm down and look forward to this match. We want to keep improving, whatever the results, it always keeps you in a good position when you think like that “It’s important for us to keep ticking those boxes. Touch slower, I guess, from what we played in Melbourne.”
-
October27202212:28 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: no change in India’s playing XI
The Indian team made no changes to their starting XI from the previous game against Pakistan.
-
October27202212:26 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: India go for the bat
India captain Rohit Sharma won the coin toss and opted to strike first against the Netherlands at the Sydney cricket ground in the Super 12 Group 2 match
-
October27202212:20 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: kick off at 12:20 p.m.
The draw will take place at 12:20 p.m. with live action starting at 12:39 p.m.!
-
October27202212:14 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: All eyes are on Virat Kohli
After hosting a masterclass against Pakistan, Virat Kohli will be looking to move forward with the vintage form he has shown over the past two months!
-
October27202212:10 (IST)
South Africa records massive 104-race win
South Africa recorded a massive 104-point victory over Bangladesh in the Super 12 Group 2 game. All eyes are now on the India-Netherlands game!
-
October27202212:03 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: draw delayed
The draw for the India-Netherlands match has been delayed due to the late arrival of the South Africa-Bangladesh Super 12 Group 2 match at the same venue.
-
October27202211:53 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Will India look to beat first?
Will Rohit Sharma and co look to bat first if they end up winning the toss? Setting up goals hasn’t been India’s favorable position, so they can use this opportunity to strike first and put up a gigantic total on the board.
-
October27202211:42 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Group 2 should become more interesting
South Africa are on course for a big win against Bangladesh which will improve their net run rate. India are also comfortably seated with a victory. Now Pakistan are under extra pressure to find the right one against Zimbabwe later today.
-
October27202211:34 a.m. (IST)
India vs Netherlands: the match promises to be late
The game between India and the Netherlands was scheduled to start at 12.30pm with a draw at 12pm, but with the clash between South Africa and Bangladesh still not over, the game will start late! The draw should also be delayed!
-
October27202211:28 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Will Hardik Pandya be rested?
There were rumors that Hardik Pandya would be rested for the match against the Netherlands, however, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey cleared the air, saying the management weren’t looking to rest anyone.
-
October27202211:22 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: All eyes are on KL Rahul
After failing in the opener against Pakistan, KL Rahul would be looking to get back to his best and find his mojo ahead of the crucial game against South Africa on Sunday.
-
October27202211:09 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Will Rishabh Pant try his luck?
Fortunes have turned for Rishabh Pant in the game’s shortest format and he no longer finds himself as a sure starter in the playing XI. Will the Indian team experiment and look to give the left-handed hitter a chance against the Netherlands?
-
October27202211:04 (IST)
India vs Netherlands: Will Chahal try for the eleven?
The question on everyone’s mind is whether Yuzvendra Chahal will join the formation against the Netherlands?
Vladimir Putin’s ‘goddaughter’, 40, flees Russia hours after police raid her home
Vladimir Putin’s goddaughter reportedly fled the country yesterday morning – hours after police raided her mansion after allegedly criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ksenia Sobchak, 40, is believed to have boarded a flight to Lithuania via Belarus shortly before officers arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport to arrest her.
Putin has long-standing ties to his family and has long been rumored to be his goddaughter. His father, Anatoly Sobchak, was Putin’s law professor and mentor who gave him his first foot in politics as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg.
Sobchak has known Putin since she was a child and attended his baptism.
But he is now set to brand her a ‘foreign agent’ in a crackdown on dissent in Russia.
It is not yet clear what remarks she allegedly made that angered Kremlin officials and led to the raid on her property.
It comes three years after Sobchak was hit by a separate criminal investigation that could see her jailed for three years, allegedly for ‘spreading lies about government agencies’ on a media channel.
Ksenia Sobchak is said to have boarded a flight to Lithuania via Belarus shortly before officers arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport to arrest her.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is now set to brand her a ‘foreign agent’ in a crackdown on dissent in Russia
Anatoly Sobchak pictured alongside Vladimir Putin in the 1990s, with whom he had longstanding ties
The head of the shadowy public committee for the detection of foreign intervention, Aleksandr Ionov, said a check was underway to find out whether Sobchak was funded from abroad. Its online media Ostorozhno Novosti is also under investigation.
“If foreign funding is found, Sobchak will become a foreign agent,” Ionov said.
But Sobchak said the investigation was aimed at putting pressure on her and her media.
Despite Putin’s ties to his family, she has strongly opposed his authoritarian policies in recent years.
She said: “Our business manager Kirill Sukhanov is being held, as they say, for ‘blackmail’. It’s just delusional, it’s laughable, nonsense.
“Kirill is a businessman and our publicist. Myself and our entire team see this as further oppression against the media in the country. They have nothing to snoop on us, which infuriates them.
They are constantly detaining our journalists. Now they have Kirill and are pleading against him. The lawyer is in contact with him. We are following the case.
Other Sobchak staff are being questioned, it was reported.
Such were Putin’s ties to the family, he smuggled Mr Sobchak out of Russia for treatment in the west when his boss was wanted for alleged corruption.
Putin, Lyudmila Narusova and Ksenia Sobchak pictured together in Saint Petersburg in November 2003
Ksenia was previously a popular reality TV host and posed for Playboy before entering politics
He was later photographed at Mr Sobchak’s funeral alongside Ksenia and her mother Lyudmila Narusova, a Russian senator in 2000.
She voted against war-related legislation in the Russian parliament and accused her state television of “brazen lies” about the conflict.
Ksenia – one of Russia’s best-known faces – finished fourth in Russia’s 2018 presidential election, widely seen as heavily rigged in favor of Putin.
Despite Putin’s criticism, she held a personal meeting with the Russian leader before announcing she would oppose him in the poll.
Ksenia was previously a popular reality TV host and posed for Playboy.
She is believed to be under investigation over an article covering the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the execution of her authority by a government agency” – a new law enacted after the start of the war with the Ukraine with a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Authorities say Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation, had written a statement alleging “extortion” against Sobchak and others.
Based on this, Kirill Sukhanov and the former Russian editor of Tatler Arian Romanovsky were arrested.
They would be investigated under laws that could result in prison terms ranging from seven to 15 years.
San Jose Sharks roll out brand new SAP Center fan treats during 2022 season
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — San Jose Sharks hockey returns to SAP Center for the 2022 season.
As the team looks to take a bite out of the competition, fans will also be in on the action with the brand new arena menu.
“People are no longer looking to have a good time watching their favorite team or listening to their favorite artist,” said Aramark SAP Center General Manager Gordan Kalinic. “What they’re looking for is also enjoying that food and drink and just associating it with the overall experience and that’s where we come in.”
Even just reading the menu will make you hungry.
A mac and cheetos burger, a dessert taco, a Sharks sushi roll – Yum. Yum. Yum.
VIDEO: Drink ‘overdone’ milkshakes only found at San Jose Sharks hockey games
And many of those delicious dishes you’ll only find in one arena in the United States, like the specialties at Augie’s Montreal Deli in Berkeley.
“Canadian food, hockey game makes sense,” said Lex Gopnik-Lewinski, owner of Augie’s Montreal Deli. “We’re the only providers of Canadian cuisine, yeah, that’s one thing. We’re the only providers of that in Northern California and we’re pretty proud of that.”
We tried the poutine and Gopnik-Lewinski said it best, it’s the perfect comfort food for Sharks hockey.
The pandemic forced the closure of their East Bay location, but this opportunity has given them new life.
“To be able to make that transition, that pivot was huge for us,” Gopnik-Lewinski said. “It keeps us alive.”
VIDEO: Food for the Faithful highlighted by hometown meals on menu at Levi’s Stadium 2022
From staying alive to just getting started – PANA owner German Sierra takes his local Venezuelan dishes from the food truck to the Shark Tank.
Their staple food is a delicious Arepa.
“It’s like home cooking. Pretty much a home recipe from my mom, my parents, and my cousins who have restaurants in Venezuela,” Sierra said. “With so many people coming, sometimes 14,000 to 15,000 people. And showcasing our cuisine, it’s amazing.”
Each dish has a story, created with guests in mind in hopes of producing that winning sensation on and off the ice.
