Singapore jails man who posed as gynecologist on Facebook to get intimate photos

Homeless people discharged from hospital, but still recovering, will have a safe, comfortable and dignified place to stay in the near future at the Abraham & Lillian Turk Recovery Care Center, where a grand celebration of opening took place Wednesday morning in Escondido.

The ceremony was the culmination of a two-year, $15 million renovation of a 1970s motel at 555 N. Center City Parkway, Interfaith Community Services’ largest undertaking in its 43-year history.

“Imagine what it would be like to have been in the hospital, to be ready to go home, except in this case you are not housed, without a place to call home,” said Patricia Mack, Housing Director of Interfaith.

Mack also asked ceremony guests to imagine the challenge of finding a clean space to change bandages or having to choose between seeing a doctor for a follow-up appointment or guarding all your belongings lest they from being stolen in your absence.

These are just some of the issues faced by homeless people with medical conditions across the county, and there are very few options for them, Interfaith CEO Greg Anglea said. who estimated that there were around 75 recovery beds in the area. These include 28 beds at Father Joe’s Villages, a number of beds at the People Assisting the Homeless facility in San Diego, and another 32 at Interfaith’s Hawthorne Veteran and Family Resource Center on North Ash Street in Escondido. .

Over the past year, the Ash Street facility has provided recuperative care to 147 people, more than 50% of whom moved into accommodation, Anglea said. Since its opening in 2015, the center has served 1,500 people.

The program has a 93% success rate in stabilizing the medical condition that led a client to hospitalization and a 79% success rate in transitioning individuals to stable housing. The program also found that 82% of clients reported a reduction in depression.

The new Abraham & Lillian Turk Recovery Care Center will offer 106 beds in 60 rooms. Next month, people at the Ash Street center will begin moving into the new center, where they will find therapeutic care, mental health and substance recovery help if needed, 24-hour behavioral health support 24, nursing and case management that can lead to independent care. living and permanent accommodation.

The conversion of the original 77-room motel included tearing down the walls to create a community room, large dining room, dining room, nursing station and community music room that will be used to serve guests who will remain 30 to 90 days.

Looking ahead, Anglea said the Ash Street building will be converted into a non-congregate shelter for 10 to 14 families, and donations will be sought for its $1 million annual operating budget.

Interfaith purchased the former America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on Center City Parkway in 2020 for $8.6 million and temporarily used it as a shelter during the pandemic. Anglea said the motel had a bad reputation in town.

“The only passers-by were drug dealers wondering where their customers were going,” he said of the days after it closed.

Anglea credited former county supervisor Kristin Gaspar for persuading the county to provide $6 million for the purchase, and another $3 million came from the county with the help of supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, which now represents District 3.

Jerry and Carole Turk of La Jolla donated $1 million, part of $5 million from community donations, and the center is named after Jerry’s parents.

“You should have seen this place before,” said Jerry Turk, as he and his wife walked through one of the rooms with new furniture. “What do you think?”