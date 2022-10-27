Blockchain
Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial
Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%.
The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts. Major altcoins have traveled northbound as they followed Bitcoin’s price action.
The technical outlook of Solana has displayed bullish price action on the chart. The demand for the coin has shot up, which has caused buyers to enter the market.
SOL’s next price movement remains crucial. A move above the $34 mark remains important for the coin as that will help the bulls to garner further momentum.
If Solana attempts to topple above the $34 price mark, then a chance to trade near $37 also remains on the chart. If demand for the altcoin remains high, then SOL can try to trade above the $34 price mark.
The next trading sessions will determine if the altcoin remains bullish or not. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.04 trillion, with a 6.9% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
SOL was trading at $31 at the time of writing. The coin broke past its $30 price mark, which had long acted as a resistance for the coin.
At the moment, Solana price might find it hard to move past the $33 price mark, but moving past that level will pave the way for SOL to reach $37.
On the flipside, if the bulls lose momentum, Solana price will slip to $29. The other major support zone for the coin stood at $26.
The amount of Solana traded in the last trading session shot up, which was a sign of high demand and buying strength.
Technical Analysis
Buyers have slowly crept back into the market. However, there has not been a massive recovery on that front either.
Technical indicators are positive, but it is important that SOL moves above its immediate price ceiling.
The Relative Strength Index had peeped above the half-line as buyers took over the chart.
Solana price also traveled above the 20-SMA line, which meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market as demand grew for the altcoin.
The other indicators have also sided with the bulls on the one-day chart, indicating that buying strength was greater than selling strength.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price direction and how strong the momentum is.
MACD pictured green histograms as they represented the buy signal for Solana. The Directional Movement Index also displays the price direction.
DMI was positive as +DI was above the -DI line. The Average Directional Index (red) was below 20, which is a sign of the price direction getting weaker.
Ethereum Classic Flashes Bullish Signs As Volume Rises; Will $32 be breached?
- ETC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $30.
- ETC faces a major test to trend higher above $30 after the price broke out of its descending triangle price movement.
- ETC’s price remains strong below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as it attempts to rally past these regions.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has remained strong after breaking out of its downtrend descending triangle with good volume, with the price aiming to rally to $30. The cryptocurrency market has appeared more stable this week, with significant price movements in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This new relief rally in the cryptocurrency market has benefited smaller coins like Ethereum Classic (ETC), which has shown real strength in breaking out of its long downtrend movement. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of ETC has seen more of a downtrend move despite showing some price movement to the upside, which was short-lived as the price was rejected.
ETC fell from an all-time high of more than $180 to a region of $41 before rallying to a high of $75; the price of ETC faced further rejection to a range low of $46, where it formed weak Support to hold sell-offs, but this proved futile as price continued to fall.
The price of ETC fell to a weekly low of $24 and immediately bounced, forming a price range in an attempt to break out.
With the market looking more promising, we could see ETC rally to a high of $30 with good volume, where the price has more room to trend higher.
ETC has a favorable overall structure, with a high probability of price retesting the $30 and higher ranges following a successful breakout from the range low. If ETC fails to break and hold above $31, a retest of $24 is possible.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETC – $30-$31.
Weekly Support for the price of ETC – $24.
Price Analysis Of ETC On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ETC remains strong and trades below the key resistance levels after breaking out of its downtrend price movement with good volume as it attempts to rally to a high of $30, acting as key resistance to the price.
The price of ETC needs to break and close above 50 EMA, acting as a strong resistance for the price of ETC. The price of $28 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as resistance for the price to trend higher to a region of $32. The price of ETC closing above $32 is a good sign, as this is confirmed by the Fibonacci retracement value of 23.6%.
Daily resistance for the ETC price – $32.
Daily Support for the ETC price – $20.5.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitcoin Price Can Touch $22,000 If The Bulls Barrel Past These Levels
Bitcoin price seems to be in the control of the bulls as the crypto has rallied. Over the last 24 hours, BTC gained more than 7% on its chart.
In the last week, the crypto’s gain has been more than 8%. This has put Bitcoin in a bullish position as it has managed to cross the $20,000 price mark.
The buyers are back on the one-day chart as the demand for the coin noted a considerable increase.
The bulls might be eyeing the next major resistance mark of $22,000, but there are two other important price levels that the coin has to zoom past.
If the buyers once again exit the market, a price pullback is on the chart. This change in the bullish momentum of Bitcoin has also fueled massive rallies for major altcoins in the market.
The next immediate trading sessions will prove to be vital for the coin as they could decide the further strength of the bulls. A fall from the current price mark will bring BTC back to the $19,000 price zone.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
BTC was trading at $20,800 at the time of writing. The coin has finally been able to break past its long consolidation phase.
Now that the range-bound movement of the coin has ceased, there are important price levels that Bitcoin price has to topple over in order to reach the $22,000 price level.
Immediate resistance for the coin was at $21,100 and the other price level stood at $21,600. If the bulls lose momentum or in the case of a price pullback, Bitcoin price will fall back to $19,700.
The $19,600 still acts as strong support for the coin. The amount of Bitcoin traded in the past session grew, indicating that buying strength also registered a substantial uptick.
Technical Analysis
The technical indicator sided with the bulls. The cryptocurrency was moving closer to the overvalued zone, as seen on the one-day chart.
The Relative Strength Index shot past the half-line and moved above the 60-mark, which is considered quite bullish for the coin.
With continued bullish momentum, Bitcoin price could enter the overbought zone. A move into the overvalued and overbought zone could cause a price correction too.
Bitcoin price was above the 20-SMA, which signalled more demand, and buyers were in charge of driving the price momentum.
BTC has shown that the buyers have certainly gained strength as it also portrayed buy signal on its chart.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the overall price direction and strength of the momentum.
The MACD formed green signal bars, which were the buy signal, and they were increasing in size, signifying bullish price action.
The Parabolic SAR depicts the price trend and direction too. The dotted lines were below the price candlestick, which is a mark of positive price action.
Eros Media World Announces Association with Ministry of Investment in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA)
~ The two entities formalized their association at Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022 ~
~ Together they will focus on supporting each other in exploring and creating opportunities in Film & Entertainment content production ~
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eros Media World PLC (“ErosMedia”, “Eros” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EMWP), a global Indian media and entertainment company, has announced an association with the Ministry of Investment in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“MISA”) to develop investment opportunities and projects in the region. The two entities formalized their association at the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022. The event, established by the FII Institute with Public Investment Fund (“PIF”) as founding partner has convened the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy with Ministry of Investment as a Vision Partner and many other global strategic partners.
As a part of this association, MISA will assist ErosMedia in its expansion in Saudi Arabia. MISA will also support ErosMedia in forging local partnerships and engaging with multiple investors. ErosMedia is committed to developing and producing content, enabling specialized knowledge transfer, and mounting feature films and episodic web-series – a full spectrum content ecosystem, enabled for web 3.0. in the region.
In August this year, ErosMedia announced its foray into the rapidly growing Saudi Arabian market to identify synergies with various Saudi Arabian government initiatives designed to foster growth in the media & entertainment, and technology space under its Vision 2030. This partnership with MISA will allow ErosMedia to explore further suitable opportunities to expand and contribute to the government’s vision in the region.
Commenting on the association, Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World, says, “We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA) in its vision to accelerate reforms in the kingdom. We are an over four-decade-old media company with a global footprint that always has leveraged technology as an advantage. We have embraced the new age Web 3 revolution that is poised to alter this industry. He further adds, “This collaboration will allow us to explore opportunities in the media and entertainment space, contribute to the government’s vision, help strengthen Eros Media World’s position in the region and create value for our investors and stakeholders.”
The Future Investment Initiative (FII) was announced in September 2017 by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s main sovereign wealth fund, in the context of the Saudi Vision 2030 program of economic and social reform. Its goal is to catalyse positive impact in five focus areas: Education, Healthcare, Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics which is achieved through working across three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – to empower the brightest minds, create platforms for knowledge sharing and partnership and invest in real-world solutions that benefit everyone.
About Eros Media World Plc
Eros Media World Plc, (“Eros”, the “Company”) (NYSE: EMWP) is a global media and entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content and music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television, OTT digital media streaming and emerging web 3.0 ecosystem to consumers around the world. The Company also owns the leading South Asian OTT platform Eros Now, which has rights to over 12,000 films across major Indian languages. For further information, please visit www.ErosMediaWorld.com.
About Ministry of Investment in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MISA)
The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 plan is unlocking new opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, while supporting businesses throughout their investment journey.
Through a network of dynamic business centers across the Kingdom, MISA partners with local and international businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue chip multinationals—to help make investing in the Kingdom as streamlined and simple as possible.
MISA takes a lead role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.
Vision:
To place Saudi Arabia among the top performing markets for investments.
Mission:
To promote Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination, attract and retain investors, and expand their investments, for the benefit of a sustainable national economic growth.
Values:
• Trusted & credible
• Impact-oriented
• Partnership
• Committed
For further information, please visit: https://misa.gov.sa/en/
Contacts
For further information:
Priyank Dubey
[email protected]
Phone: +919769350650
Polkadot On A Bullish Run, Is This Price Level The New Target?
Polkadot price has registered a bullish revival on their 24-hour chart. Over the past day, DOT logged double-digit gains. In the past week, the altcoin has lost close to 3% of its market value.
The major market movers have turned optimistic today, and most altcoins have followed suit.
The technical indicator of Polkadot has registered bullish signals on the one-day chart.
The demand for the altcoin has increased, which has made the coin register more buyers on the chart.
The coin has to continue cruising up to move past the immediate resistance level.
The move past the immediate resistance mark will ensure that the bulls have complete control over the market. Breaking past the $6.87 will confirm the bullish revival further.
The coin can still fall in value if the buying strength starts to fade over the next trading sessions. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $979 billion, with a 1.1% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Polkadot Price Analysis: One-Day Chart
DOT was trading at $6.40 at the time of writing. The coin has been consolidating for almost two months now. It finally managed to secure some gains over the last 24 hours.
Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $6.80 and the other tough resistance point was at $7.20. A move above the $7.20 mark will help the coin revisit the $8 price level too.
The support line for Polkadot price stood at $6.21. A slight loss in the market price will push the price of the altcoin to that level.
Falling from the $6.21 mark could bring the Polkadot price to $5.71. The amount of Polkadot traded in the last trading session increased, which meant that buyers returned to the market.
Technical Analysis
For most of this month, Polkadot has consistently been in control of the sellers. Technical indicators finally point towards the buyers’ being in control of the market.
The Relative Strength Index shot past the half-line as a sign of steep recovery. This indicated that sellers were fewer in numbers as compared to buyers.
Polkadot price was above the 20-SMA line, and that signified increased demand. It also meant that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The other technical indicators have also displayed that the demand brought back buyers into the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the overall price action and the price momentum of the altcoin.
MACD underwent a bullish crossover and displayed green histograms which were the buy signal. Parabolic SAR also determines the price direction of the altcoin.
The dotted lines were visible below the price candlestick which was an indication that the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
Kava Launches Liquid Staking With Successful Mainnet Upgrade
San Francisco, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire
The Kava Network, an open-source, EVM and Cosmos IBC compatible, Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem, successfully implemented its Kava 11 mainnet upgrade on October 26th.
Kava, a Layer-1 blockchain network connecting EVM and Cosmos through its Co-Chain architecture, successfully launched its Kava 11 mainnet upgrade on October 26th at 15:00 UTC. The upgrade enables many new features, especially Kava Network’s new state-of-the-art liquid staking (Kava Liquid) feature, the first-ever fully convertible liquid staking protocol.
The Kava 11 upgrade is the beginning of a new chapter for Kava. Liquid staking on Kava lays the foundation for unlocking all staked KAVA for use in DeFi protocols on the Kava Network. Kava 11 will transition a significant portion of staking rewards over to bKAVA rewards. Converting staked KAVA to bKAVA and supplying the asset to the brand-new Earn (a yield optimizer integrated with Multichain’s ERC-20 bridge) and Boost modules will significantly increase a staking APY. One of the main benefits is that, besides benefitting some of the highest APYs in the market today, stakers will maintain their voting power in the network — a monumental step for DeFi protocols towards real decentralization.
In addition, Kava 11 enables interacting with the Kava App and signing Cosmos SDK transactions directly through MetaMask, greatly simplifying previous processes.
“The goal of Liquid bKAVA is to unlock the power of staked KAVA for all DeFi protocols onboarding rapidly to the Kava network. Unlike other forms of liquid staking, which can only support a small fraction of liquid staked asset conversion, Kava Liquid can handle 100% conversion of staked KAVA to bKAVA and back again while preserving decentralization of voting power. That is an invention unique to the Kava Network and aligns with our goal to grow DeFi protocols on Kava.”
— Scott Stuart, CEO of Kava Labs
One of the most high-impact events linked to the Kava 11 launch is the creation of the Kava Foundation, an entity in which KAVA token delegators will control about $200M in assets to safeguard network growth for the future. The Kava Foundation will enhance network security, aid network infrastructure development, and create new avenues of growth and innovation via Community Owned Liquidity.
Since 2021, more than 40 protocols have been deployed to Kava to join the network’s unique on-chain programmatic builder incentives program Kava Rise. Notable deployments include tier-1 DeFi protocols such as Curve Finance and Sushi, who have decided to join the initiative led by Kava Rise to launch DeFi towards mass adoption. The Kava 3pool on Curve reached $14 million in TVL on the first day of the pool’s KAVA token rewards going live. Sushi’s deployment included integration with Sushi’s most-used dApps – Trident, Furo, BentoBox, and Onsen.
To learn more about the Kava 11 upgrade and its significance for the Kava Network visit here.
About Kava
Kava (kava.io) is a secure, lightning-fast Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos in a single, scalable network.
Contact
Media Manager
Guillermo Carandini
Kava Labs
[email protected]
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies With Over 10% Gains; Will Price Finally Hit $0.1?
- DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range with high volume, aiming for a rally to $0.1.
- DOGE faces a major test to trend higher above $0.1 after the price broke out of its long-range price movement.
- DOGE’s price remains strong above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it attempts to rally past a key area of $0.1.
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has remained strong after breaking out of its long-range with good volume as it aims to capture the region of $0.1. The crypto market has appeared more stable this week, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) experiencing significant price movement. This new relief rally in the crypto market has benefited smaller coins such as DogeCoin (DOGE), which has rallied from its downtrend movement to a range high of $0.055 to $0.07 as price attempts to rally higher. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Although many altcoins have struggled to trend in a range market, the price of DOGE has seen more of a downtrend move as the price of DOGE dropped from a high of $0.7 to a weekly low of $0.055, seeing more than an 80% decline in its price.
DOGE’s declined from an all-time high of more than $0.7 to a region of $0.15 before rallying to a high of $0.35; the price of DOGE faced further rejection to its price to a range low of $0.23 where it formed weak Support to hold sell-offs, but this proved to be abortive as price saw a constant decline.
The price of DOGE dropped to a weekly low of $0.055 as the price bounced immediately, forming a price range in an attempt to break out.
With the market looking more promising, we could see the price of DOGE rally to a high of $0.1 with good volume, where the price could face resistance to trend higher.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.1.
Weekly Support for the price of DOGE – $0.07.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE remains strong and trades above the key Support formed at $0.066 after the price broke out of its range-bound channel with good volume.
The price of DOGE needs to hold above 50 EMA, acting as a strong support for the price of DOGE. The price of $0.062 corresponds to the value of 50 EMA, acting as Support for the price to trend higher to a region of $0.1. The volume for DOGE indicates strong uptrend momentum as buyers dominate the market.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.1.
Daily Support for the DOGE price – $0.066-$0.062.
Featured Image From AMBCrypto, Charts From Tradingview
