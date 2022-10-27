News
Spoiler Alert: Third-party candidates set to shake up major Senate races
You haven’t heard much about it in all of the midterm election coverage, but third-party and independent candidates in several states have garnered enough support to influence the results of some of the nation’s closest Senate races.
In the Georgia Senate race, libertarian candidate Chase Oliver won 4.6% of the vote in a Trafalgar/Daily Wire poll released this week. Mr Oliver’s support pool is large enough to force the two main candidates, Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, to a runoff in December if neither candidate can win more than 50% of the vote on November 8.
In the vast majority of polls that include Mr Oliver, neither Warnock nor Walker have won enough support to avoid a second round and the race is so close it is considered a draw.
“None of the candidates are likely to reach 50% in this scenario,” said Erin Covey, an analyst for the nonpartisan organization Inside Elections.
Nevada’s midterm ballot offers voters several choices that could influence which of the two leading candidates will win the Senate seat.
Along with incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, libertarian Neil Scott and independent candidate Barry Lindermann are on the ballot. And Silver State voters have an additional choice: “None of these candidates,” a nonbinding option that could drive thousands of disgruntled voters away from the frontrunners. All of these options could tip the outcome of the race, which is now considered a toss-up between Ms. Cortez Masto and Mr. Laxalt.
In Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman leads by about a point over Republican Mehmet Oz, three other candidates on the ballot are drawing a fraction of support that could sway the outcome, said Suffolk University polling director David Paleologos, to the Washington Times.
With early voting already underway in the Keystone State, Mr. Fetterman’s disastrous debate performance this week could send voters who dislike Mr. Oz looking for another alternative to Mr. Fetterman out of concern for his ongoing health problems following a near-fatal stroke in May.
“I don’t care if this candidate gets half of one percent of the vote,” Mr Paleologos said. “That could be the half by which Fetterman wins or loses.”
The Arizona poll will list incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor. A recent Trafalgar/Daily Wire poll of likely voters shows Mr Kelly ahead of Mr Masters by just one point. Mr. Victor won 2.7% of the vote.
Mr. Paleologos thinks the choice of the third attracts the votes of Mr. Masters.
“Let’s say voters are unhappy with Biden in Arizona, and they’re unhappy with the economy and they’re not voting for Kelly,” he said. “But they may disagree with the Masters on [abortion] and whatever position he takes on it. Now they have an outlet. It’s a vote that would likely go to the Masters.
It would not be the first time that a third-party candidate has influenced the outcome of an election.
Democrats blame Green Party candidate Ralph Nader for hijacking tens of thousands of Florida votes from Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election, helping George Bush win the state and secure enough electoral votes to claim the presidency.
Eight years earlier, independent candidate Ross Perot had won nearly 20 million votes, or nearly 19% of the popular vote. Bill Clinton defeated President George HW Bush by a margin of 43% to 37%. Polls at the time showed Mr. Perot appealing to both Democratic and Republican voters, but he has long been blamed for costing Mr. Bush a second term.
In the tight Georgia Senate race, Mr. Oliver, the Libertarian candidate, said his candidacy should not be blamed for forcing Mr. Walker and Mr. Warnock to a runoff.
“I feel like both parties are becoming more and more hyper partisan and moving away from the average voter,” Mr Oliver told The Times. “And I think we need to have someone on the ballot who works for the voter and not just their preferred political party.”
Mr. Oliver was not on stage in Savannah when Mr. Walker faced Mr. Warnock in their only debate, but he took part in a televised debate with Mr. Warnock a few days later, boosting his name awareness with the public. voters.
If neither Mr Warnock nor Mr Walker wins more than 50 per cent, triggering a run-off, it is their fault, Mr Oliver said.
“It’s a signal that they need to be much more responsive to voters, or that we need more choice in discourse,” Mr Oliver said.
Many Senate races also include write-in candidates who do not appear on the ballot but who, in some cases, garner significant support.
On Tuesday, hours before Mr. Fetterman and Mr. Oz took the debate stage, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Everett Stern, an independent, announced he was quitting and supporting Mr. Fetterman.
A Fox News poll in late September showed a Stern poll at 3%.
“I vote around 3%, which puts democracy at risk,” Stern announced on Twitter. “In the interest of protecting the United States, I’m giving up the US Senate race in Pennsylvania. I fully endorse John Fetterman. The Democrats must win. PA must be blue. It’s an honor to run.”
washingtontimes
News
Andre Drummond offers needed rim support for the Chicago Bulls — and dubs himself ‘the best rebounder of the past century’
The Chicago Bulls exited the 2021-22 season with a clear weakness around the rim.
The Bulls were one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA, finishing third-last in overall rebounds (42.3 per game) and second-last in offensive rebounds (8.7 per game).
Center Andre Drummond, acquired this offseason, offered a solution for the Bulls: himself.
“You have the best rebounder of the past century on your team,” Drummond said Wednesday after shootaround. “I take rebounding very seriously.”
Drummond isn’t bluffing about his prowess — no one has out-rebounded him in the 21st century. He leads the NBA in rebounds per game since 2000, averaging 13.2 — nearly two more per game than his closest competition in Dwight Howard with 11.8 per game.
And while no player is likely to ever reach the herculean feats of Wilt Chamberlain (22.9) and Bill Russell (22.5), Drummond currently ranks as the 11th overall rebounder in NBA history — the only currently active player ranked in the top 20 in the statistic.
“I know that’s something this team was lacking,” Drummond said. “I think our team now, we’re tough. We’re a very tough team. It’s getting down to each and every one of us, knowing that we can’t take those possessions lightly.”
After a Bulls season with little backup at center, Drummond is a much-needed supplement to All-Star big man Nikola Vučević.
Vučević is a mainstay for the Bulls offense, averaging 18.3 points along with his 13 rebounds per game this season. Drummond’s contribution is less splashy, but his scoreline against the Boston Celtics reflects his preferred way of playing: 2 points, 12 rebounds.
Both players are extremely familiar on the court after a decade as opponents. Now, that competition drives them to build a better unit for the Bulls — although Drummond noted that he and Vučević rarely go full-out in practice.
“It’s not worth fighting for in practice, we have bigger things to worry about,” Drummond said. “So there’s been times where I’ll let him go and vice versa. We’re not going to hurt ourselves in practice.”
The competition for minutes could push Drummond into one of the most efficient seasons of his career. Through the first four games of the season, Drummond is averaging 20.1 rebounds per 36 minutes — a more accurate test for a bench player than per-game statistics.
That’s a hard standard to maintain and the physical wear-and-tear of the season is likely to eat away at Drummond’s efficiency. But if Drummond can maintain that presence around the rim, the Bulls will be better prepared to outlast opponents this season.
“I’m doing something right,” Drummond said. “I’m making the best out of my minutes.”
News
Fetterman’s heated debate sparks anxiety among Democrats
Policy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s heated debate performance fueled concern within his party on Wednesday as leaders weighed whether it would materially change a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Appearing on stage five months after his stroke, Fetterman, the 53-year-old Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, struggled to finish his sentences and he mixed words throughout the hour-long televised event. .
It was no surprise to medical professionals, who noted that the format, including response times, was the opposite of what someone recovering from a stroke would need to support their communication. . And for those who have known Fetterman for years, the debate served as a reminder that he was never a smooth speaker, even before the stroke.
But with so much on his campaign, some Democrats have expressed concern that Fetterman’s appearance at Tuesday night’s debate was a mistake. Although he would have been criticized for skipping the forum, they felt it might have been better than exposing him in such a difficult environment – for a performance that his Republican opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, can exploit. in advertisements and social media clips in the closing days of the contest.
“In retrospect, he probably shouldn’t have debated,” former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Democrat, said in an interview. “But the key is that he recovers from a stroke.”
“The only way to get over this is for John to go out in public as much as possible, be seen, be interviewed and do whatever he can to let people know he’s ready to take office.”
In fact, Fetterman was appearing at a rally later Wednesday in Pittsburgh with musician Dave Matthews. He is also expected to attend a Friday night dinner in Philadelphia for the Biden-led state Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris.
His campaign did not respond to a request for an interview on Wednesday. But on a positive note, he said he has already raised more than $2 million since the debate ended in what campaign manager Brendan McPhillips called “a gigantic show of support for John and his debate performance.”
During the debate, the Democratic Senate candidate again refused to commit to releasing his medical records during the debate, but independent experts consulted by The Associated Press said Fetterman appears to be recovering remarkably well.
“In my opinion, he did very well,” said Dr. Sonia Sheth, of Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in suburban Chicago, who followed the debate. “He had his stroke less than a year ago and will continue to recover over the next year. He made a few mistakes in his answers, but overall he was able to formulate fluid and thoughtful responses.
Still, the debate was hard to watch for Brooke Hatfield, a speech pathologist from Maryland who has worked extensively with stroke patients.
“Putting a timer on someone adds pressure to an already hard-working system,” Hatfield said. “Ultimately, it’s important to remember that changes in communication are different from changes in intelligence, reasoning, and other cognitive skills.”
For now, the political implications of the debate are unclear.
The Pennsylvania contest represents the Democratic Party’s best opportunity to overthrow a Senate seat currently held by Republicans, who are aggressively challenging Democratic incumbents in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. Any changes in Pennsylvania, where at least 639,000 mail-in votes have already been returned, could jeopardize Democrats’ efforts to retain the Senate, which they already hold by the narrowest margins.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told CNN on Wednesday that the debate was “hard to watch, frankly.”
But he said voters had a “tough choice” between Fetterman and Oz, a heart surgeon and TV personality.
Other US senators have suffered strokes, but none have faced fierce competition so quickly. Both ways. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Ben Ray Lujan, DN.M., revealed this year that they suffered minor strokes. Van Hollen is likely to easily win re-election in his deeply Democratic state this year, and Lujan won’t be on the ballot again until 2026.
Former Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., had a massive stroke in 2012 and would lose re-election four years later.
Over the years, many other senators have faced questions about their age. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa would be 95 when his next term ends, assuming he is re-elected on Nov. 8.
Fetterman’s campaign and other Democrats sought to focus Wednesday on Oz’s abortion comments during the debate. The Republican said he wanted abortion access to be decided by “women, doctors, local political leaders,” a comment that suggested he believed officials had a role to play in determining though women can get the procedure, which remains legal in Pennsylvania.
Fetterman’s new ad focuses on Oz’s reference to “local political leaders,” repeating the phrase three times in 30 seconds.
“Oz would let politicians like Doug Mastriano ban abortions without exception,” the narrator says, referring to the state’s polarizing Republican candidate for governor. “Oz is too extreme for Pennsylvania.”
Biden shared the new announcement on social media.
David Bergstein, spokesman for the Senate Democrats campaign arm in Washington, described Oz’s abortion comment as a “watershed moment” in the debate.
“This statement, through paid advertising, is what most Pennsylvania voters will take away from this debate,” Bergstein said.
Meanwhile, Oz was attending an event in the state capitol on Wednesday with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate. Oz avoided Fetterman’s health at the event. , as he did during the debate, instead focusing on crime.
“I swear here and now that as a US senator, I will do what is right for our communities,” he said. “Among them, I will let the police do their job. I want our prosecutors to do their job.
But the debate was on the minds of many voters.
Barbara Orr, a psychotherapist and registered Democrat who supports Fetterman, said she and a group of like-minded friends who watched the debate were saddened and nervous, but insensitive to their decision to vote for him.
Her “heart ached,” she said, and she worried that voters who didn’t know the candidates would take the wrong impression off her.
“Unfortunately people who don’t know what he stands for and haven’t heard of him elsewhere might think he’s not smart,” said Orr, who lives in Lampeter.
She added, “I hope some people have at least put on their empathy pants and realized he’s trying to get over something.”
Democratic voter Frank Mallon, a 61-year-old driving instructor who lives in suburban Philadelphia, said Fetterman “looked like he wasn’t sure of himself.”
“Yeah, I know the disability,” Mallon said. “Do I think everyone who has watched this debate knows about his disability? No, I don’t.
He said he would always vote for Fetterman.
Fetterman’s allies noted that he also performed poorly in a primary debate earlier in the year before the stroke.
“You have to settle with people for a minute. People on the Democratic side were terrified of what was going to happen,” said Jamie Perrapato, executive director of Turn PA Blue. “His performance was actually better than I expected.”
Meanwhile, it’s unclear how many Pennsylvania voters paid close attention.
Bonnie Chang, a telecommunications retiree from Doylestown who describes herself as a liberal supporter of Fetterman, didn’t listen.
“I was so scared that I didn’t watch the debate,” Chang said. “First of all, Oz is a TV guy. He’s honed his skills. …I think Fetterman is in a no-win situation. He’s recovering from his stroke.
“I’m ready to give him time to recover.”
People reported from New York. AP writers Carla K. Johnson in Washington state and Mike Catalini in Morrisville, Pennsylvania contributed.
Boston
News
20 years after his death, efforts to maintain Paul Wellstone’s legacy continue
Twenty years after U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone died in a plane crash on the Iron Range — along with his wife, Sheila, daughter Marcia, three campaign staffers and the two pilots — there are new efforts to keep his name and legacy alive.
For years, there has been a secluded memorial and historic site located outside Eveleth, Minn., near where the plane went down, that features a quiet path through the woods. The Wellstone family and the state DFL party recently replaced signs at the memorial and launched an online tour option.
And on Tuesday, current U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar — alongside Wellstone’s son Dave — announced an effort to rename a downtown Minneapolis federal office building after Paul Wellstone. The building includes offices for the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as the National Labor Relations Board and passport services.
“People come here and gather for so many different reasons. They gather here because they need help with housing. They gather here on labor issues, which were so near and dear to Paul’s heart. And they gather here when they are, for some reason, embarking on an adventure, which was really the story of Paul’s life, as well,” Klobuchar said. “This building, this gathering place, couldn’t be a better place to be named after Paul Wellstone.”
The effort is sponsored by Democrats Klobuchar and Smith, as well as Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Dave Wellstone said renaming the building will help ensure his father’s legacy is remembered.
“A lot of people — I’m in a college town, Northfield, where I grew up — don’t know Wellstone, right? They don’t know. And so, for us, to have a building named, commemorating, is just the true honor,” he said. “People will come in, and if they don’t know (his name), they’ll maybe look it up, and they’ll see.”
Klobuchar said she hopes to get a naming bill passed through Congress yet this year.
Memorial near Eveleth
In addition to new signage at the memorial near Eveleth, the Wellstone family and the DFL have also partnered on a 3D virtual tour of the site that’s now available at the memorial’s website, allowing visitors to “walk” the trail and learn more about Wellstone’s legacy.
“His legacy is so strong among people,” Dave Wellstone said. “People come up to me on a regular basis, telling me where they were during the crash, how their lives were impacted by my folks.”
But not everyone can get up to the memorial site, “not everyone knows that it exists up there,” Wellstone said.
That legacy lives on today in many key Minnesota DFLers, including Gov. Tim Walz, who were inspired to run for office, in part, by the late senator.
‘A unique ability to touch people’s lives’
Twenty years after his father’s death, Dave Wellstone said, it’s important to remind people about who his father was and who he fought for, especially now that many younger people might not know who he was.
Wellstone believes his dad’s legacy as a fighter — working on behalf of working people in cities and rural areas — is even more important today in an era of polarized and divisive politics.
“He had a very unique ability to touch people’s lives, whether they considered themselves Democrats or Republicans. He was that real populist. I can’t tell you how many people tell me you know, I’m a Republican … but I voted for your dad — or, I’m now more conservative, but I loved your dad,” he said.
“Paul loved Minnesota. And he believed that his purpose in the Senate was to stand up for people who did not have a voice in the halls of power. He was courageous and he was joyful and he was optimistic,” Smith said at Tuesday’s gathering in Minneapolis.
“And he showed all of us, as he said — politics is not about power. Politics is not about money. Politics is not about winning for the sake of winning. Politics is about improving people’s lives. It is about advancing the cause of peace and justice in our country, and around the world. Politics is about doing well for people.”
News
Former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards scores against Spurs in the Champions League as Sporting Lisbon star goes wild in celebration
Former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards was back with a vengeance against his former club as he scored against them in the Champions League.
Spurs hosted Sporting Lisbon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and found themselves trailing 1-0 thanks to one of their former youth products.
As if it were written in the stars, Edwards opened the scoring against his former team.
The 23-year-old – famously compared to Lionel Messi as a teenager – charged at the Tottenham midfield.
Unchallenged, Edwards went for goal, sending a low left-footed drive into the bottom right corner of Hugo Lloris’ diving goal.
And to say he celebrated wildly is actually an understatement, as he punched the air and screamed after netting against his former side.
“A brilliant solo goal from former Tottenham player Marcus Edwards, Spurs have created little so far, Sporting have been the most confident side,” said talkSPORT commentator Kevin Hatchard live from North London.
Edwards is now the fourth Englishman to score against an English club in the UEFA Champions League while playing for a foreign side, following Patrick Roberts, Fikayo Tomori and Jude Bellingham.
Edwards came through Spurs’ youth ranks but left the north London club in 2019 in search of a new challenge.
He had impressed for Spurs when he came on as a 75th-minute substitute in a 5-0 EFL Cup win over Gillingham in September 2016.
However, this turned out to be his only senior appearance in a Tottenham shirt, as an ankle injury soon hampered his progress.
As it stands, Sporting will qualify for the Champions League Round of 16.
Hatchard added on the goal: “It was strange because you expected Lloris to come down in the corner and get something on it, but we were surprised when we saw him nestling in that far corner.
“But what happened is exactly what Mauricio Pochettino was talking about when he compared Marcus Edwards to Lionel Messi – he’s been struggling ever since whether he should have given him that label or not.
“But it’s his ability to get past people, to get away from defenders, and then he had quality with that left foot – Messi likes a left footed shot – to find the bottom corner. Great goal.
Sports
News
St. Paul attorney charged in scheme to rip off auto insurers with false chiropractic claims
A St. Paul personal injury lawyer was part of a scheme to defraud auto insurers by recruiting patients for chiropractic services, according to a conspiracy charge filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Brad Ratgen, 52, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Prosecutors used a charging document called an information, not an indictment, which usually means the defendant has agreed to plead guilty to the charge. Ratgen is due in court for his arraignment Nov. 10.
According to the information, Ratgen conspired with others from at least 2015 through last December to defraud auto insurers under the state’s no-fault insurance law, which requires insurers to pay their clients’ medical bills, whether the crash was their fault or not.
It says he provided legal representation to a person he knew had been illegally recruited to be a chiropractic patient and who threatened a lawsuit against an auto insurance company.
Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have charged at least 20 others for their roles in similar frauds in the last six years.
In December 2016, they announced charges against four chiropractors who reportedly raked in millions of dollars through “nearly identical” but independent conspiracies; 15 patient recruiters, known as “runners,” also were charged at the time.
Ratgen appears to be the second attorney charged in the same kind of scheme. In November 2020, Minnetonka attorney William Kyle Sutor III was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he admitted to hiring runners who claimed to have been injured in car crashes.
Ratgen, who lives in Hugo and has a law office in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood, did not return a phone message Wednesday.
News
Menendez faces another federal investigation
While details of the latest investigation are scarce, the Semafor report says “the outline of the new investigation is similar to that of the 2017 case,” but does not implicate the former co-defendant and friend. de Menendez, Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen.
In the previous case, prosecutors accused Menendez of performing political favors for Melgen — such as interceding on his behalf when he was under investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and discouraging donation of port security screening equipment to the Dominican Republic for the benefit of a company in which Melgen had a stake – in exchange for political donations, private jet flights and a lavish vacation at Melgen’s Dominican villa.
Menendez, the senior senator from New Jersey, argued that everything he did for Melgen was out of friendship and there was no quid pro quo.
After a lengthy trial in 2017, a jury is deadlocked, with most members wanting to acquit Menendez. Prosecutors initially announced their intention to try Menendez again, but quickly backed down.
The new investigation threatens to cloud Menendez’s planned re-election campaign in 2024.
But Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a hugely influential figure in the New Jersey Democratic Party, so it’s unlikely that many, if any, party officials will publicly distance themselves from him anytime soon. When Menendez was indicted in 2015, Democrats — including the senator. Cory Booker (DN.J.) — publicly stood by his side, with some even showing up to witness part of his trial.
Democrats had reason to fear Menendez might leave office last time out. Republican Chris Christie was governor and reportedly named an interim replacement. Current Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s term does not end until January 2026.
The news also comes as Menendez’s son, Robert J. Menendez, is running for the House seat Menendez held before he was elevated to the Senate in 2006. The young Menendez, a Democrat with little political experience, shows up in one of New Jersey’s strongest states. democratic constituencies and does not face a serious challenge.
